Lizzo and Live Nation pledge one million to support abortion access

This weekend sucked. It felt like a wound that just kept getting reopened. It was hard to process the number of feelings brought on by the Dobbs decision. We attempted to get to some of the bigger protests in Los Angeles, but if you don’t live downtown, it was almost impossible. So we went to some smaller one closer to our home. It felt futile, though. I realize we have to fight, I won’t give up, but it does feel hopeless right now. Fortunately, I have people like Lizzo to inspire me into getting back out there. Ahead of her Special Tour, Lizzo pledged $500K to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nations agreed to match her funds, bringing the total to $1M.

In her social media post, Lizzo reminded everyone that black women and women of color have always had challenges when it came to healthcare and family planning. So while this is a huge blow to everyone, it’s not a new fight to much of the female population.

I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars. The most important thing is action & loud voices. @plannedparenthood@abortionfunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one.

[From Instagram]

I’ll say what Lizzo is politely not saying: white women need to join the fight that has been fought by the women of color in this country for centuries. Not take over the fight. Not redirect it – join it. We need to do what we should have been doing the whole time. If you have been, good. I salute you. If, however, you or your foremothers protected their interests and forgot to see how those votes affected the women who lived on either side of the fence, then get to work. As Kaiser has been pointing out, Roe was only with us for 49 years. It came and went in my lifetime. Just think how many other decisions we will mourn before this court is through. Get mad and stay mad and every time you feel defeated, find a way to fight harder. Send a letter, write a check, boost an organization’s signal. And for the love of whatever you worship – vote. Los Angeles almost turned its keys over to a follower of Trump’s playbook for mayor because people like Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry endorsed him?! Do you know what that will do to the true blue California? Fortunately, we got a run-off out of it and the person who should be mayor has pulled ahead.

Good for Lizzo. The money sends speaks volumes and her written statement is powerful. Following in Lizzos’s footsteps, Rage Against the Machine is raising funds after making an equally empowering statement. Taylor Swift also made a statement and Phoebe Bridgers spoke out at Glastonbury where both Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo did the same. I’m sure we’ll continue to hear from celebrities on this and good on them. But let not wait. Here’s a link to regional abortion funds you can donate to.

Photo credit: Avalon Red and Instagram