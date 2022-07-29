Kim Kardashian: ‘I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips’

Kim Kardashian is maybe the most superficial person we talk about regularly, and yet I wouldn’t say that Kim is an unserious person, you know? At some point, I just began to take her as she is – she’s vain, she’s superficial, she’s tone-deaf, she’s the personification of excessive consumerism, but she’s also a mom of four and a businesswoman who figured out a way to thrive and succeed at every level. She not only became a massively successful brand, she became one of the most famous women in the world. I guess I sort of hate-respect her, if not flat-out respect her. Kim covers the latest issue of Allure and to say that this is a mind-numbingly vapid profile would be underselling it. That being said, I enjoy when Kim lies about all of the sh-t she does to her face and body. Girl, no one is buying half the sh-t you’re saying.
She loves suggesting what cosmetic work people should do: “People write all the time to say, ‘I heard you’re a really good facial consultant. Can I send a photo? What should I do?’ I am super honest: ‘Okay, you should try this facial or this laser.’ I have notes of the best doctors, the best everything. When this all goes to sh-t, I’m going to start a consultancy firm.”
Her plans to get her law degree: “My dad would’ve been so proud. We would talk about [me being a lawyer one day] and he would say, ‘This is going to age you so much. You’re so vain, you would never want this on your plate.’” Vanity aside, she plans to do reform work, she tells me. “I really was naive to the justice system and once I started to learn, I couldn’t just sit back and let people [be incarcerated].”
What she’s doing to her face these days: “A little bit of Botox,” she says, pointing to the space between her brows. “But I’ve chilled, actually….No filler [in my lips or cheeks]… No [eyelash extensions]… I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.”
She definitely cares about looking good: “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments…
She hates her hands: “I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before. I hate my hands — they’re wrinkly and gross. But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m okay with them. [Getting older] doesn’t mean that I won’t strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else.’”
She wants to look great for her age: “That doesn’t mean that I don’t know the difference from that to an unhealthy level of feeling like I can’t age, I’m 41. I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse.”
She thinks her look is attainable: “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable. There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs.” Then she saw Salma Hayek, who was so beautiful and had darker hair and darker skin and more curves. She looked more like Kardashian. “My mentality was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be. It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything.”
The underdog: “I think I’ve always just been the underdog. Being on a reality show and that’s not respected. Feeling like I need to work harder to show you guys that I’m not the person you think. I saw some stupid report today where it was like, ‘Kim’s rejected to come to the Jubilee by the Queen.’ I was in London with my boyfriend who’s filming a movie and we’re only here two days. But [the headline] is, ‘Kim: Rejected!’ I think that’s also why I love doing the reality show — the chance to show people who I really am.”
She also talks about her Met Gala diet and how she worked with a nutritionist to lose 20 pounds or whatever and her diet involved real meat which gave her psoriatic arthritis or something. God, I don’t care. I’m so tired of the Met Gala stuff – no one is going to give her a f–king medal for losing weight and ruining Marilyn Monroe’s dress, which didn’t even look good on her! Which she didn’t even pull off! As for all of her lies about what she’s NOT doing to her face these days… I’ll say this, I do think she’s doing less to her face right now. But she used to do a ton. She overdid the Botox and fillers in her late 20s and early 30s. She’s also had multiple surgeries to augment her body and “fix” various things. So spare me the I’m-so-natural stuff.
Why not just own it? “Yes I’m beautiful and it’s something I chose to spend money on. It was what I wanted and not something that’s for everyone. But I had the whole Ivana. In the event of a water landing, my body can be used as a personal flotation device.”
Oh my god, I almost spit out my coffee. I’ve been laughing for five minutes. What a great start to my day–thank you so much for this!
LOL
Yep, just like Kylie she gets those fish lips from Lip Kits. 🙄
Girl…we have eyes.
It’s hilarious because she even edits old childhood pics of her with her original face, so it will match her current face. She’s insane.
Aaah @me thank you for saying this!! I’m always thinking – her face doesn’t look *that* different
I get micro areas around my lips and cheeks plumped with Restalyne.
–
So I too have neither had my lips or cheeks filled.
–
Semantics are a beautiful thing Kimmie.
100%
It’s the specific language used. They make statements about what they don’t use. “I don’t use fillers”
But you have used something.
“I’ve never done anything”
Okaaay…she hasn’t tried everything under the sun but we take that to imply she is all natural….sorry..she did admit to a little botox.
So you have done some things just not any (or all) things.
Remember when she went as far as to have her butt x-rayed to prove she didn’t have implants?
Okaaay…. you didn’t have implants but you did have something to give your butt that appearance.
..and how come Kourtney had to get undressed to get her xray done for her implants and Kim did her x-ray fully clothed? 🤔
Basically let’s figure out how to say sh*t without being sued and/or figure out how to wiggle out of being called a liar….’technically’.
This isn’t limited to this family. Celebrities and non celebrities do this. You basically have to listen to what isn’t as much as what is being said.
For Christ’s sake. You know, if you don’t want to admit you had anything done, then fine. Don’t talk about it!
But if you do, stop lying and pretending it’s the new natural because now it becomes an expected thing in everyday life.
She’s sworn for years that her tits are real too. She’s more full of it than I don’t know what. She’s just a liar like the rest of them. Bella Hadid lies through her teeth too.
Wait, are you suggesting that Bella did not naturally grow Carla Bruni’s face on her head?
I am! 😉 It’s insane what she’s had done. And she had way too much of her nose taken away too. It might have to be reconstructed later in life. Like Ivanka Trump’s. They overdo it.
“I have never told the truth” Kim K
There I fixed it
Also the law school thing just send me into a tailspin. She has not followed the rules to the CA Program at all and her money is allowing her to leap frog others. You are not allowed to take the ‘baby bar’ which is just a test to see if you are allowed to proceed, more than once and she was allowed to take it 4 times. Whether she ever qualifies for the actual bar, who knows, they may just allow her to take it. But of all the people who have taken the route to law license only 60 have qualified for the CA state bar and only 1 has passed it. So I will wait and see how this turns out.
i thought you got three chances to pass, but california added a fourth because of covid?
LMAO I try with her but she honestly thinks the world is this stupid?! Just admit what you’ve had done LOL Go back to copying kravis and ruining Pete Davidson for me🤮
Kim is just trolling as long as people engage and give the attention the Kardashians view it as a win. Negative or positive attention it does not matter. Irrelevancey is the only thing that bothers the Khartrashians
If they’re not going to be honest about the cosmetic surgery they’ve had done, they shouldn’t talk about it at all. I feel like they get away on technicalities, like “oh I don’t fill my cheeks but I DO *secretly* get face lifts” lol. They’re one of the main reasons why beauty standards are so over the top and unattainable these days, would be nice if they owned up to it.
Right. Like her “I don’t have butt implants” claim. She just injected massive amounts of fat or whatever into it and it doubled in size when the rest of her stayed the same size or even got smaller.
“Not butt implants!!” just BBL.
And yes, it’s great that Salma Hayek helped her to embrace her curves or whatever but her body is not. fucking, natural and as Case said, she and her family are absolutely responsible for swapping the “blonde waif” image (as she put it) for another mostly unattainable image of a woman with a tiny waste and curvy hips, huge butt and boobs. I’m all about seeing different body types represented but when it’s not something that is attainable to most unless they have the money for it, it’s toxic and harmful AF.
Yes, like the celebrities that say they never had Botox – meanwhile they probably have dysport or xeomin, basically the same thing under a different brand name. Does anyone know who Eva Amurri is – she has gone on record recently that she doesn’t get Botox – which if you’ve seen her, she is beautiful, but so obviously getting some sort of Botox alternative – I’m almost certain that she must be getting either dysport or xeomin and therefore feels like she can say “I never get Botox.”. If you don’t want to talk about it, don’t, but if you’re going to bring it up, don’t try to be so cute about these technicalities to make it seem like you’re not getting anything done. Even all of these celebrities that are so adament they get nothing – I wish they’d be honest about the amount of lasers they’re getting instead of injectibles – because they make it sound like everyone could be like them if they just drank enough water and got enough sleep when in fact, no – but maybe everyone could be like them if they spent $20k or more a year on lasers, facials, microblading, professional hair and makeup, professional spray tans, etc.
@Siobhian it’s way more than 20k per year that these Celebs spend on face stuff alone. Fillers and Botox alone could easily exceed that amount. Then add on lasers, PRP, and regular facials that could be easy another 20k. Then products like stuff from Biologique Rocherere is easy another 7k/year. I would say JLo spends and easy 20k per month on stuff like this.
Their silly Lies are designed to infuriate.. Go away!
I hate these types of sentiments, “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable.”
That’s like the BS quote of “you have just as many hours in the day as Beyoncé.” No I don’t! Beyoncé isn’t away from her house for 8-12 hours at a job, then has to handle childcare, grocery shopping, kid’s activities, making dinner/lunches, etc. She has a whole team behind her, just like Kim. Obviously they have the resources, so god bless. But don’t tell me that we are the same or that because it’s easy for you, it should be easy for everyone else.
And this is why I can’t stand these ppl. Vapid and lying her (formally inflated) ass off. They’re super disingenuous!
The thing that I hate is when she says that anyone can look like her. That’s her privilege talking. I can’t afford a chef, trainer, makeup and hair stylist! Not to talk about the money it takes for skin products. None of them get it
I’m think she means her overall look can be replicated which is true. I see a bunch of girls that are basically Kim clones. Same hair, makeup, fashion. Her look is the most popular look right now for girls.
It’s all semantics with these celebs:
“I don’t get Botox”(but I get other neuromodulators)..
“I don’t do cheek filler”(But I do fat grafting and thread lifts)..
“I don’t get lip filler”(But I get fat transfers to my lips or have gotten lip flip surgery)
“I’m all natural” (But I get lasers, IPL, TriPollar, Ultherapy treatments regularly)
This this this also “my butt is natural” (in that I transfer fat from my waist to my butt via BBL)
I wish they would just stop asking these women what they’ve had done because it just gives them another opportunity to lie. They will never, ever tell the truth.
Grown adults understand this is BS and they are full of it but this is so incredibly damaging to younger girls that follow them not to mention their own children…
I remember watching an episode of their show. They were watching old home videos with their kids. North said “mom you look different” (can’t remember her exact words)…then Kim turns to her and says “oh it’s just my make-up and hair”. How long does she think she can tell this lie to her kids? North is smart…it won’t be long…
Like Kaiser said, I would have way more respect for Kim if she would stop F**KING flat out lying about the means in which she achieves her “look” Girl, the internet is forever – we can SEE your old pics LOL
This is precisely why I loathe the Kardashians. They have millions and millions of followers, most of whom are young, impressionable girls who live and breathe on every single lie they peddle. Their look is neither natural, nor achievable unless you are under the care of a plastic surgeon and have the means to drop significant money for “beauty treatments.” The unrealistic beauty standard they push is irresponsible and disgusting. I am a recovered anorexic (I suffered in the 90s – 2000s so before the Kardashians polluted our consciousness), but I can’t imagine being a young woman with all the toxicity on social media, including this lying narrative from them. Again, this is the main reason I cannot stand this family and cannot respect them. IF you don’t want to be honest about how you achieve your look, don’t fucking talk about it!! Lying is gross, we all have eyes!
She really thinks that Google doesn’t exist smdh
God, stop LYING.
Nothing on her (or any of her sister’s bodies or faces) was brought about naturally and it is NOT attainable unless you are also an extremely wealthy person with endless resources like the best plastic surgeons money can buy and the massive free time to recover from the surgeries. Not to mention having the techs on retainer to constantly photoshop your pictures.
Also, doing a reality show IS NOT hard work and you ARE NOT an underdog! The entire family brand is selling every single minute of your time for attention – if they hated it and it was too difficult, none of them would do it because they certainly don’t HAVE to. They WANT to. This constant pretense of being the same as an average American parent make me so angry and it is such an insult to parents who are trying to get by to read nonsense like this – “It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above”. The likelihood that she does ANYTHING for herself, including changing diapers is zero.
But this is the one that really pisses me off – “Vanity aside, she plans to do reform work, she tells me. “I really was naive to the justice system and once I started to learn, I couldn’t just sit back and let people [be incarcerated].” Real lawyers doing this job, DO this job Kim. They don’t have time to post on Instagram 24-7 about the 19th vacation they’ve taken that month. They don’t jet off somewhere to see their boyfriends, they don’t do photoshoots of their mausoleum mansions and they don’t just cherry pick a project that will get them lots of attention once every few years. They do the work ALL THE TIME. The last time anyone heard abut a case she was “passionate” about was when she and Kanye were sucking up to the Fascist in Chief because he invited her to come to the White House and baby talk about a case that a lot of people had already been working on, which she somehow managed to take all the credit for.
I will never, ever understand how so many people see her as relatable or truthful. She lives for two things – herself and attention. Everything and everyone else is just a means to an end.
Bitch has filled, nipped & tucked any and everything on her body. GTFOH. As an adult I not only know this but can tell from her pictures (Thank you Celebitchy for posting her original face every year on her birthday) My actual concern are the children who actually believe her and have this crap impact they way they see themselves.
Is this magazine being ironic or shady showing her pic on the front cover right next to an article on The Science of Natural Beauty?
Honestly between her momager and this little throwaway memory of her dad basically joking that she cares too much about her looks to have a serious job… I
think it would have taken a mountain for her to turn out any differently. She’s right about the looks across the fashion mags (I’m so happy these days it isn’t all real-life Barbies pushing the idea that blonde hair and blue eyes is what normal is) but she’s in denial to say that never affected her. Glad she’s relaxed on her face and maybe it’s having kids that made her realise she didn’t want them having the same hang ups.
That last pic (beige netted body suit thing) is not good. Pretty unflattering all around. Unnatural and hollow.
She is such a liar. Why bother constantly trying to prove what is patently false. #dumb.
“I think that’s also why I love doing the reality show — the chance to show people who I really am.”
A scripted reality TV show that her family has complete creative control over; that is edited, cut and manipulated to her liking is her chance to show people who she really is. Yeah sounds about right….
Not to mention they go back and re-shoot scenes !
Technically she’s never filled her lips or cheeks. She paid someone to fill them for her.
Boy, Allure sure has gone down the toilet.
These are the most insecure and shallow women ever! I don’t believe anything they say!
How about her butt? Is that real????
This vapid black hole scored a home run from third base, then shares her disgust with how lazy other women are while positioning herself as an “underdog.” Lol. She’s basically a one-woman event horizon for our present cultural emptiness.
I mean we have eyes. I also hate when people lie about what work they have done. If you don’t want to talk about it, say you don’t want to talk about it. But to lie and say I never had x, y, z, because in reality you had a, b, c is so disingenuous. And also she’s not getting a law degree, she’s taking the bar. Also, how are her hands so wrinkly at 41? I know people who live the same sheltered life as hers and people who don’t and their hands aren’t wrinkly at her age.
Maybe her hands are the karmic equivalent of her portrait in the attic.
Yes, for every procedure she gets done, a new wrinkle appears on her hands
I think the onus should be on parents. Why are girls following her? It’s supply and demand. You can learn a new language online, use social media for other things, read about anything, Yet people choose to follow her. If it’s not het it will be another influencer. Easier to blame them than the root issue: why are we so interested and to the point of spend money on it? No one is forcing anyone to consume this
On an aesthetician YouTube channel I follow, they hypothesise that there could be several different reasons we don’t see too many noticeable changes in the Kar Jenner women.
These are just possible theories that include the following: they get small, regular tweaks and adjustments done regularly 1. So that recovery time is minimal 2. Changes are so minimal they are barely noticeable.
There is a possibility that they have a literal *in-house* team that work on/at their premises so you never see them going to or from someone.
People say they don’t do “Botox” but Botox is just a brand name and botulinum toxin has many different names — so saying she doesn’t do “Botox” isn’t an outright lie.
I also know VERY little about surgical and non surgical procedures and this channel does not purport to have any factual evidence to back up any of these claims.
I just wish I lived in a world where none of these women existed 😢
Don’t they also store photos and post them later? I think that’s how people found out Kylie was pregnant. They noticed she was posting old photos with the same manicure. Easy to have a cache of old photos to post while you’re recovering from whatever procedure.
“ There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs.” Then she saw Salma Hayek, who was so beautiful and had darker hair and darker skin and more curves. She looked more like Kardashian. “My mentality was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be. It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything.””
So, Kim thinned her nose and lips. She thinned her nose and lips! Like…? Look, just because a person even a celebrity gets plastic surgery doesn’t mean they hate themselves or how they look but it is so much better for their fans and audiences’ understanding of Beauty—that it is created and not “natural”—to admit the radical procedures or the procedures that produce radical results.
Kim looks great now and she looked great when she worked at Dash. But she looks different and I don’t understand how she reasons it benefits her to lie about the obvious fact she has changed her face,
I simply do not believe any human being can be so little in touch with reality and themselves and also be genuinely happy and fulfilled.
She’s must be so empty inside.
Vanity is a distraction away from the lack of soul and genuine connection. And that’s evident the minute she opens her mouth. No amount of therapy would be able to untangle this. Probably because she’s also clearly a narcissist and only functions from an egotistical stand point. But imagine having no time away from your self image and looks. Always carrying your worth around in your face and body, never in your heart.
What a sad human being.
And no amount of work on her part would make me respect her. Ever.
The interview is weird where she says she’s “chilled” on everything, but then quickly regroups and says she “never” does that stuff. I think she means “never, since dating Pete.” I WILL say that I’ve noticed she looks a lot more like her cute original self lately, which may well reflect an emotional and spiritual “back to basics” that she’s only able to access through, uh, who she dates and what she buys. Oh, Kim, lol. I wish her well on her no-fillers journey.
Editing to add, I have a LOT of respect for her as a businesswoman… but I don’t think she’s capable of looking at the world through any framework except “transactional,” which is necessarily through a patriarchal lens. To her, everyone is either buying or selling. Real “Queen of Pentacles/Coins” vibes.
Um, try to say something believable next time. Not that you care about being made fun of as long as it makes money but if you need a reminder lady, you image is like you can define plastic surgery in the dictionary.
Um, try to say something believable next time. Not that you care about being made fun of as long as it makes money but you image is like you can define plastic surgery in the dictionary.
I watched Lorry Hill on her YouTube channel (she does deep dives into celebrity plastic surgeries) comment on this article from Allure and she feels Kim K is basically serving up a word salad to deflect from all the plastic surgery she has had on her face and body. It becomes evident when she shows the pictures of Kim in the last twenty years. This family is here for their brand and nothing else.
Every lie they tell gets them more publicity, which is all they care about.
Well one thing Kim has never done is tell the truth !
She never filled her butt either?
The Kardashians seem like shallow, lonely people. They’re not that bright, nor are they business-savvy on their own. They have experts who make their decisions for them and tell them what to do, and then they take all the credit for it. They’re pawns. What seriously empty lives they must lead. I guess they’re comforted by their money and their possessions. If all of that were to go away tomorrow, they would crumble.
She tries to sell herself as a relateable person, but she’s basically just a model. A similar scenario would be a tv series about the life of Linda Evangelista…
Honey, you’re not earning a Law Degree. Please, would someone explain to her that she is NOT in Law School !
She’s also not earning a law degree and raising 4 kids and “changing so many diapers”… the Botox and filler stuff in this interview is funny and such a lie but I am personally offended when someone like Kim tries to tell me that she’s raising children, working and going to school just like me. No, just no. I am doing all that and I am so tired that I want to punch her. She never even imagines how women do that in real world, especially women with multiple kids.
Liar.
That is all.
That frozen upper lip says she is doing Botox in more places than just between her eyes.
Man, how refreshing would it be if in one of these celebrity interviews, they could just come out and say, “I have chosen to make a living in an industry that prizes youth, beauty and thinness above everything else, so I have to spend a lot of time and money exercising, getting work done on my face, and monitoring every single piece of food I consume.” Just own it, Kim.