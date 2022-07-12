Chris Evans: Sam Wilson, Anthony Mackie, is Captain America now

I know a lot of people are underwhelmed with Marvel’s phase four. I don’t think they’ve hit it out of the park with everything, but the miniseries dealt with important issues outside the superhero stories. WandaVision was arguably the best and its commentary on grief was unlike anything I’ve seen in popcorn fare. I liked Falcon and Winter Soldier, but I recognize it was not a favorite. However, their multi-faceted approach to how racism would factor into a superhero reality was interesting. And prophetic, apparently. Over the weekend, The Hollywood Reporter posted a series of tweets announcing that the next Captain America movie had found its director, Julius Onah, which is great news. But in an effort for clicks, THR ‘playfully’ threw around some theories. They hinted that nobody knew if former Captain A, Chris Evans, would make a cameo. Then they referenced Falcon and Winter Solider’s storyline, cheekily saying, “though if the question of who is entitled to carry the shield continues, all bets are off.” It was a dumb thing to print, no matter how it was intended. Not only did FaWS deal with why this was a dumb thing to say, Sam Wilson actor, Anthony Mackie, has a big job of winning Marvel fans over by becoming Captain America (even though it’s canon that Sam is the successor) and doesn’t need crap from publications like THR fueling the fire. That’s when Chris E. entered the conversation. He replied to THR that there is only one Captain A and his name is Sam Wilson.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may not be big enough for two Captain Americas — and Chris Evans is more than happy to hand off his shield. On Saturday, the actor — who played the original Captain America, Steve Rogers, from 2011 to 2019 — made it clear in a tweet that it’s Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson who can now rightfully claim the title. The character, once known as Falcon, took on the Captain America mantle during last year’s Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. “Sam Wilson is Captain America,” Evans, 41, tweeted in response to The Hollywood Reporter’s post speculating as to whether he would reprise his role in a fourth Captain America film that filmmaker Julius Onah is set to direct, with Mackie starring. “If the question of who is entitled to carry the shield continues, all bets are off,” the publication mused. In addition to backing Mackie/Wilson, Evan’s tweet also seemed to suggest that he won’t make an appearance in the latest installment, co-written by Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman.

I double checked and Anthony still has a Twitter account, although he hasn’t posted anything in almost a year. I’m sure someone has brought this to his attention. The fact that Chris had his back will not surprise him, though. Not just because they’re friends, but because this is who Chris is. Even if this was a Spider-man: No Way Home deflection tactic about Chris’ involvement, it doesn’t change the fact that Sam took that shield and put on the suit, so he is Cap. If Chris cameos, and I honestly don’t think he will, it might be a flashback or an advisory thing, like when he handed Sam the shield at the end of Endgame. I’m not mad at people adoring Chris and loving him in the role of Cap. I did too. But it’s Anthony’s now. And it’s a big deal for Marvel to continue that story with Sam taking on the role, giving us another high-profile Black superhero. It’s even more important now that we know Steve Rogers has Sam’s back both on and off the screen.

I’m also pleased Chris shut this down because the news that got lost in this gaffe if that Nigerian director Julius Onah is taking on a Marvel project. He isn’t a well-known name yet, but he has some very interesting shorts and independent projects and this is a fascinating choice for the next Captain America movie. Julius directing Mackie should have been the takeaway but no, THR couldn’t help themselves. And then they legit tried to post a “we were misquoted” non-apology:

We hear you. We weren't clear. Yes, Anthony Mackie IS Captain America https://t.co/i3FSRQV8wT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 9, 2022

THR: We will not acknowledge a Black Captain America Chris Evans: pic.twitter.com/jEGA7gXzD4 — Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) July 9, 2022

