Naomi Judd apparently didn’t leave anything in her will to her daughters

Naomi Judd battled clinical depression for a huge chunk of her life. She died by suicide on April 30 of this year at the age of 76. It was a sad story and a tragic end to one chapter of the Judd family saga. Naomi was survived by Larry Strickland, her husband of 33 years, and her two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd. Apparently, Naomi’s will has finally become public record and as it turns out, Naomi didn’t leave anything to her daughters. Wow.

Naomi Judd left her only two daughters, Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd, out of her last will and testament, Page Six can confirm. The late country singer – who died by suicide on April 30 – instead appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate, according to court documents.

Naomi requested in the will that the musician, 76, have “full authority and discretion” over any property that is an asset to her estate “without the approval of any court” or permission from any beneficiary of the estate.

She also stated, per the documents, that Strickland would be entitled to receive “reasonable compensation” for his services, and that he would be paid or reimbursed for all “reasonable expenses, advances and disbursements, including attorney’s and accountant’s fees, made or incurred in the administration of my estate.”

The will was prepared on Nov. 20, 2017, nearly five years before Naomi died.

According to the documents, the “Love Can Build a Bridge” singer – who suffered a life-long and public battle with depression – was of “sound mind and disposing memory” when she signed and approved the will.

Melissa Sitzler, a senior account manager at a Tennessee law firm called Wiatr & Associates, and another individual named Abigail Muelder signed as witnesses, vouching that Naomi was of “sound mind, memory and understanding, and not under any restraint or in any respect incompetent to make a Last Will and Testament.”

RadarOnline.com claims a source told them Wynonna, 58, is “upset” that she was excluded because she formed one-half of the duo, The Judds, with Naomi and “believes she was a major force behind her mother’s success.” However, reps for Wynonna and Ashley, 54, did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment on their feelings about the will.