Aussie Senator Lidia Thorpe called Queen Elizabeth a ‘colonizer’ during her oath

The Australian government is going through some changes. Their new prime minister is an anti-monarchist who is actively pursuing avenues to dump the British monarchy and encourage Australia to become a republic. Aussies also elected Lidia Thorpe to the Australian senate, and she’s the first Aboriginal Australian to serve in the senate. She was sworn in on Monday, only she had to do her oath twice because she called Queen Elizabeth a colonizer. LOL.

An Australian senator took aim at Queen Elizabeth by calling her a colonizer as she recited an oath of allegiance to the monarch, who is still head of state in Australia.

Lidia Thorpe — the first Aboriginal Australian senator from Victoria who is of DjabWurrung, Gunnai and Gunditjmara descent — had her swearing-in ceremony on Monday at Australia’s Parliament House. She approached the floor with her right fist raised in the air and was asked to recite the traditional oath of office.

“I, sovereign Lidia Thorpe, do solemnly and sincerely affirm and declare that I will be faithful, and I bear true allegiance to the colonizing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Thorpe said before being cut off by Senate President Sue Lines and objections from others.

One senator said, “You’re not a senator if you don’t do it properly.”

Thorpe also turned around to tell someone, “You’ve got to have some respect.”

Lines asked Thorpe to repeat the oath “as printed on the card,” which she did while holding up her fist. Thorpe later tweeted, “Sovereignty never ceded.”

Thorpe’s party, the Australian Greens party, says on its website, “The continued legacy of colonialism has not yet fully recognized the sovereignty of our First Nations peoples across the entire continent of Australia. This is a wrong that must be made right. Endemic racism, oppressive laws and policies, misunderstanding, ignorance and the lack of knowledge and education has meant that First Nations peoples have generationally been subject to policies and legislation that have impoverished many lives. At present, many still live in poverty and disadvantage, without the same rights and services that other Australians enjoy. This must be changed so that future generations of First Nations children can dream of better things.”

I’m including the video below. It sucks that Australian government officials have to pledge allegiance to the British monarch, honestly. This was bound to happen at some point. And you’ve got to think the Windsors are very irritated about all of this happening in Oz. Genuinely wonder if the Duke and Duchess of Flop Tours are going to be sent to Oz and New Zealand sometime soon.

Photos courtesy of Getty, screencap courtesy of The Guardian.

47 Responses to “Aussie Senator Lidia Thorpe called Queen Elizabeth a ‘colonizer’ during her oath”

  1. Nlopez says:
    August 2, 2022 at 9:24 am

    Respect for. Lidia Thorpe. I faked respect for many assholes when I was in the army. I get why she redid it.

    Reply
  2. R. says:
    August 2, 2022 at 9:25 am

    All the respect to Senator Lidia Thorpe.

    Reply
  3. KFG says:
    August 2, 2022 at 9:26 am

    That is bizarre and disgusting that she’s the first aboriginal person elected in Australia and that she has to swear allegiance to the institution that destroyed her people.

    Reply
    • Seaflower says:
      August 2, 2022 at 9:44 am

      She’s not the first Aboriginal elected to parliament – a number have been elected to the house of representatives. She is the first to be elected to the senate.

      Reply
      • Shelly bean says:
        August 2, 2022 at 10:12 am

        She is not the first Aboriginal Senator in Australia. She is the first Aboriginal Senator in Victoria. There were a few indigenous senators before her in other states, like Nova Peris in the Northern Territory.

      • Seaflower says:
        August 2, 2022 at 11:41 am

        @Shelly bean – you are correct. I just woke up thinking, hang: on Neville Bonner (although that was acting) and then had to come and correct my mistake. I’d also forgotten Malarndirri McCarthy, Jacqui Lambie, Nova Peris, Pat Dodson, Aden Ridgeway, Joanna lingren. That doesn’t include House of Reps.

        Totally embarrassed I’d forgotten these other wonderful Senators, esp as I lived in NT when Nova was in Parliament.

        That will teach me to post when I should be sleeping.

    • Jasper says:
      August 2, 2022 at 9:46 am

      So damned true. A painful and tragic past for which there has never been a reckoning. However, by that one act she reminded EVERYONE of that dark history and brought it back into conversations. And even better, it became international news! The queen may not see it, but for sure Charles heard of it.

      Reply
      • Miranda says:
        August 2, 2022 at 9:58 am

        I’m not so sure that Charles would’ve heard it. What if he had some riyals stuck in his ears after swimming in his pool of blood money?

      • LadyAlbert says:
        August 2, 2022 at 4:15 pm

        Neville Bonner’s first term was acting, but he was later elected in his own right. He served on the senate for 12 years!

  4. Jedi says:
    August 2, 2022 at 9:34 am

    She’s incredible. Fuck yeah Senator Thorpe.

    Reply
  5. Seaflower says:
    August 2, 2022 at 9:36 am

    Do not send Whip and Flop here (edit – my mistake. he’s not into whips)

    Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      August 2, 2022 at 9:47 am

      That we KNOW of

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      August 2, 2022 at 1:33 pm

      Cathy and Bill can have a flop holiday elsewhere, thanks very much. We don’t have time to swan around entertain them. We are busy doing important stuff; fixing damaged relationships with other world leaders, sorting out the finances and waste of the last nine years, implementing as much as possible to the aged care system according to the findings of the Royal Commission, dealing with Covid, establishing a new, brighter and fairer Australia with people like the wonderful Lidia Thorpe.,We have a referendum to vote on to give our indigenous people a voice in parliament. There is no talk of becoming a republic any time soon; most of the punters still have no appetite for things to change. Still, there is change afoot and Australia already feels like fresh air and sunshine has been let in after so long.

      Reply
    • SnoodleDumpling says:
      August 3, 2022 at 2:26 am

      Well, they do have a rather flip attitude to their ‘work’, so Flip and Flop would certainly work.

      Reply
  6. Jemimaleopard says:
    August 2, 2022 at 9:40 am

    Props to Senator Thorpe – a badass!! Ridiculous that elected officials must swear an oath of allegiance to an unelected head of state in the first place. In Northern Ireland, we are still part of the UK and as such our politicians are elected to the Houses of Parliament during a UK general election. Irish nationalist party Sinn Féin field their candidates on an abstentionist policy – meaning they don’t take their seats once elected. This is because MPs all must swear allegiance to the Queen – the antithesis of Irish Nationalism.

    Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    August 2, 2022 at 9:42 am

    The Duke and Duchess of Flop Tours have to come to the US first – the home of “Throw the Bastards Out.” Because the Commonwealth countries don’t matter as much as American tourism does.

    Reply
  8. Moderatelywealthy says:
    August 2, 2022 at 9:42 am

    Power to the people. They made ” woke” into a bad name, but we are truly awekening. We, the colonized.
    Elizabeth comes from a long line of colonizers. There is no denying it.

    Reply
    • DeeSea says:
      August 2, 2022 at 12:27 pm

      I reclaim and reframe “woke” every chance I get. Whenever anyone calls me “woke” as an intended insult (as a few members of my extended family often do), I always say a cheerful “thank you for noticing!”

      Reply
  9. Miranda says:
    August 2, 2022 at 9:47 am

    “Colonizer” is probably among the kindest terms that Lidia Thorpe could’ve used in reference to the Queen, after all that Aboriginal Australians have endured at the hands of that archaic, racist institution. And it ain’t over, either. Colonization doesn’t really have an end. Cultural genocide is forever (and yes, Aboriginal people have valiantly attempted to revive their languages and traditions, and they’ve been more successful at it than many academics expected, but there are some things they can never get back).

    Reply
  10. Bisynaptic says:
    August 2, 2022 at 9:51 am

    #SovereigntyNeverCeded. ✊

    Reply
  11. BUBS says:
    August 2, 2022 at 9:53 am

    Swearing allegiance to a “foreign” queen in this day and age! Whew! More power to Senator Thorpe! The revolution cannot come soon enough!

    Reply
  12. rawiya says:
    August 2, 2022 at 9:54 am

    She did it right the first time, though! Why the redo? Haaa! I want the House of Windsor to fall and then take all the rest with them.

    Reply
  13. whatWHAT? says:
    August 2, 2022 at 9:56 am

    she spoke no lies.

    Reply
  14. Colby says:
    August 2, 2022 at 10:07 am

    I love it.

    I really do think when QE2 passes, there will be some serious efforts by anti-monarchists in Australia to get them to leave the CW.

    Reply
  15. Shelly Bean says:
    August 2, 2022 at 10:10 am

    FYI she is not the first Aboriginal to serve in the Australian Senate. She is the first Aboriginal Senator to serve in the state of Victoria.

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    August 2, 2022 at 10:22 am

    She’s cool. Her actions will surely lead more people to question why they have to swear allegiance to the Queen. I think William and Kate will be sent to Australia and New Zealand next year.

    Reply
  17. lunchcoma says:
    August 2, 2022 at 10:24 am

    They have to take an oath to the sovereignty of Queen Elizabeth to be sworn in? I know the US has many, many, many dysfunctional things about its government, but Australia should perhaps consider updating that oath or allowing an alternate one, because that’s pretty screwed up.

    Reply
  18. ooshpick says:
    August 2, 2022 at 10:34 am

    Power to the truth.

    Reply
  19. usavgjoe says:
    August 2, 2022 at 10:45 am

    … and the Truth shall make us free

    Reply
  20. Stupidpeopletricks says:
    August 2, 2022 at 10:55 am

    Where’s the lie

    Reply
  21. Sue E Generis says:
    August 2, 2022 at 11:05 am

    Bad enough that she needs to swear allegiance to QE2, they also have to swear allegiance to all future heirs.

    Reply
    • Both Sides Now says:
      August 2, 2022 at 1:26 pm

      Yes, I agree! To add insult to the centuries of ethnic genocide to hold allegiance to her heirs is an additional f#ck you to those that have been harmed for generations.

      Reply
  22. Coco says:
    August 2, 2022 at 11:10 am

    No lies where detected .

    Reply
  23. Bluenoser says:
    August 2, 2022 at 11:40 am

    She’s badass. When I decided as an adult to get Canadian citizenship after moving here from India as a child, I found out I would have to swear allegiance to the Queen and her heirs! Seriously??!! Swear an oath to colonizers? The idea of it made me stop pursuing citizenship for a while. When I finally did get it and had to swear the oath, I crossed my fingers on one hand behind my back – doing that made me feel a bit better even though it didn’t change anything. Still sickens me that people have to swear oaths to that odious family.

    Reply
  24. tealily says:
    August 2, 2022 at 12:07 pm

    [Insert Lucille Bluth “Good for her!” gif here.]

    Reply
  25. Myeh says:
    August 2, 2022 at 12:24 pm

    Legend! Calling out an entire white hierarchy while joining another white hierarchy in the hopes to dismantle all of it.

    Reply
  26. jferber says:
    August 2, 2022 at 7:00 pm

    Good on her. She’s a warrior.

    Reply
  27. Donna D says:
    August 2, 2022 at 11:34 pm

    Senator Thorpe is correct.

    Not only England but other European monarchies, ask the people of the Caribbean, and they will tell you the truth.

    We endured a lot under slavery.

    Not only love and forgiveness is needed but compensation directly to families of the victims. I can show you my roots with an 1859 certificate, a descendant of slaves.

    God saved us all.

    Reply
  28. Poppy says:
    August 3, 2022 at 2:22 am

    I used to work with people from the Gunnai Nation. They are not to be trifled with.

    Reply

