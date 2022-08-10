“Kim Kardashian did her own line of neutral-colored Beats” links

Kim Kardashian did a collab with Beats, so now you can get Beats in Kim’s signature neutral colors, I guess. [Egotastic]

Pope Francis put the kibosh on Opus Dei, wow! [Pajiba]

Tom Cruise is about to do a movie musical?? [Dlisted]

Alex Jones sent a naked photo of his wife to Roger Stone. [Jezebel]

Tyra Banks & the problematic legacy of America’s Next Top Model. [LaineyGossip]

Christopher Meloni does the splits. [Seriously OMG]

Aubrey Plaza tried the oversized suit trend. [Go Fug Yourself]

Catholicism is suddenly “in style.” Did the Pope write this? [Gawker]

Kumail Nanjiani is mad that his wife broke their no-anniversary-gift pact. [Just Jared]

What are some “cries for help” which often go unnoticed? [Buzzfeed]

Is Joe Exotic friends with a 90 Day Fiance star? [Starcasm]

Jane Lynch is getting out of Funny Girl earlier than expected, curious. [Towleroad]