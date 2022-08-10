“Kim Kardashian did her own line of neutral-colored Beats” links

Kim Kardashian did a collab with Beats, so now you can get Beats in Kim’s signature neutral colors, I guess. [Egotastic]
Pope Francis put the kibosh on Opus Dei, wow! [Pajiba]
Tom Cruise is about to do a movie musical?? [Dlisted]
Alex Jones sent a naked photo of his wife to Roger Stone. [Jezebel]
Tyra Banks & the problematic legacy of America’s Next Top Model. [LaineyGossip]
Christopher Meloni does the splits. [Seriously OMG]
Aubrey Plaza tried the oversized suit trend. [Go Fug Yourself]
Catholicism is suddenly “in style.” Did the Pope write this? [Gawker]
Kumail Nanjiani is mad that his wife broke their no-anniversary-gift pact. [Just Jared]
What are some “cries for help” which often go unnoticed? [Buzzfeed]
Is Joe Exotic friends with a 90 Day Fiance star? [Starcasm]
Jane Lynch is getting out of Funny Girl earlier than expected, curious. [Towleroad]
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are one of my favorite couples. That’s all.
Those shorts look so uncomfortable to me. Like they’re 3 different size shorts stitched together or something? and then spanx underneath…
Yes, that center seam looks so uncomfortably tight! Ouch!
They mostly look like they just don’t fit. Super uncomfortable. But let’s be honest, reality is never really the vibe for Kardashian pics is it?
STILL. TRYING. TO. BE. RELEVANT. 😤😫
I just learned that ear buds are called “beats” now. I would kill for “of this century”, at this point.
Just FYI, Kim’s bestfriend from highschool is married to a higher up who works for Beats. This was all because of her connections. There is no reason a shapewear company would do this. Also, she isn’t the first to use those colors. This is nothing innovative.
It’s weird to say she’s got a signature minimalist aesthetic as well right? I mean that’s all Kanye’s signature aesthetic that she converted to when they got together. Her signature was way more maximalist
Yeah she stole all that from Kanye…or should I say, he allowed her to steal it. I don’t think Kim has ever had an original idea. Skims was not her idea either, and she’s part-owner yet acts as if it’s soley her company and she created it all. Lies.
Just the other day, I was looking for beige Beats.
She “designed” them. She picked beige.
I wish there was a voting button because I’d upvote this more than once.
Ha ha, right? That must have been soooooooooooo difficult for her!
bwahahaha @Grace FTW!
Anyone who buys the crap hocked by KK can’t escape the life she herself lives. Her products are over priced and take advantage of those desiring her lifestyle.
She may be a woman rich monetarily, but poor in true and unconditional love for exactly the flawed human we all are (that extends far beyond the shallow physicality she craves).
I’m surprised at any people who hype up Beats products knowing that Dr. Dre has a history of violence towards women. He severely beat Michell’e and Dee Barnes. And those are just the women we know about.
Ok, so what I wanna know is… what happened to her big ass??
Wow really heavy-handed photoshopping with these pictures.
Wha? Kim just happens to look 19. Why would you say otherwise?
NO WAY!
I sort of wonder if these skin coloured beats (and others brands doing the same) will help destigmatize wearing hearing aids, at least for the millennial generation over the next two decades?
Good point. I will be seeing an audiologist as soon as I can and am probably on my way to some sort of hearing aid.
Not going deaf or anything, but I’ve always been the one turning the volume to max while everyone is going OMG TURN IT DOWN and I put the English subtitles on sometimes.
So, it would be good to have basically invisible hearing aids (do these exist already?)
I have another view on it, though. I am VERY against pure employment at will. A hearing issue qualifies as a disability, which puts you in a protected class, and employers tend to be less likely to chuck employees in a protected class.
I’m NOT saying anyone should bs a disability or anything, but if I have a legitimate disability qualification *and* a problematic employer, I might want a neon red hearing aid with rave lights on it, lest some arsehole tries to ditch folks for shady reasons – I’d want to be sure the arsehole doesn’t forget the protected class status.
It’s an awful statement on society and our current out of control capitalism, but ya gotta try your best to protect yourself from crappy employers.
She’s wearing the wrong shade. She’s roughly my coloring (with her natural dark hair color) – more of a medium than a light.
IJS.
I hate this neutral colors trend! 🤮
That Buzzfeed article about cries for help was great.. Some of them I didn’t even think about being red flags.