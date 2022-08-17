Levin: The Sussexes are ‘trying to create an alternative woke royal family’

Angela Levin has decided that THIS is her moment. You have to understand, the royal commentary class was all on vacation, or hibernating until something scandalous happened in October. The late summer is not usually a big moment for royal gossip. Then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were coming to the UK and Germany for three specific appearances, and suddenly the royal commentators are furiously writing up screeds and thinkpieces about what it all means and how Harry and Meghan shouldn’t even TRY to see the Queen. Enter Angela Levin, who has so many thoughts about how Harry and Meghan are trying to create a “woke royal family.”

Royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘trying to create an alternative, woke royal family’ with the ‘grandeur and pomp that surrounds them’. Ms Levin, a royal commentator and author of several biographies about senior members of the Royal Family, told FEMAIL that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, feels ‘enormous bitterness’ that she wasn’t able to ‘modernise’ the Firm. Commenting on the news [of the Sussexes’ September travels], Ms Levin claimed the couple, who now live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, after stepping down as working members of the royal family, ‘are very determined to show that their way is the best way… I’ve thought for a long time that Harry and Meghan are trying to create an alternative woke royal family, the grandeur and the pomp and circumstance that surrounds them…. ‘When they went to America, when they went to the United Nations, and not just as somebody who’s interested and curious and one of us but with good credentials. They are people who are very determined to show that their way is the best way. And I think Meghan, who doesn’t like losing, she likes to win, feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards the Royal Family for not letting her modernize the Royal Family.’ The royal biographer continued: ‘I may be wrong, I hope so, but the impression is that they don’t want to be royals yet they’re hanging on to their titles very, very tightly. When Meghan goes anywhere, she always uses her royal title. Now, why do that if you don’t actually like the royal family and you wanted to get shot of them? So that’s why I think there’s a big plot and a plan to show how awful the [Royal Family] are. And I think that in Prince Harry’s books, and in that terrible interview with Oprah Winfrey, was trying to smash the Royal Family and the monarchy down.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“Meghan, who doesn’t like losing, she likes to win, feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards the Royal Family for not letting her modernize the Royal Family…” First of all, Meghan has never struck me as a bitter, resentful person. I would think that she feels something more like hurt, sad, discouraged and yes, even angry towards the Windsors. Not because they didn’t “let her modernize,” but because they actively smeared her and tried to ruin her good name. Because they put her in an enormous amount of danger and they put her husband and children in a huge amount of danger. This whole idea that Harry and Meghan are trying to get under the Windsors’ skin or show them up somehow is strange because… it’s almost like the commentators are casually admitting that the Sussexes’ mere existence does make the Windsors look dull, old, tired, racist, etc.