Levin: The Sussexes are ‘trying to create an alternative woke royal family’

Angela Levin has decided that THIS is her moment. You have to understand, the royal commentary class was all on vacation, or hibernating until something scandalous happened in October. The late summer is not usually a big moment for royal gossip. Then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were coming to the UK and Germany for three specific appearances, and suddenly the royal commentators are furiously writing up screeds and thinkpieces about what it all means and how Harry and Meghan shouldn’t even TRY to see the Queen. Enter Angela Levin, who has so many thoughts about how Harry and Meghan are trying to create a “woke royal family.”
Royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘trying to create an alternative, woke royal family’ with the ‘grandeur and pomp that surrounds them’. Ms Levin, a royal commentator and author of several biographies about senior members of the Royal Family, told FEMAIL that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, feels ‘enormous bitterness’ that she wasn’t able to ‘modernise’ the Firm.
Commenting on the news [of the Sussexes’ September travels], Ms Levin claimed the couple, who now live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, after stepping down as working members of the royal family, ‘are very determined to show that their way is the best way… I’ve thought for a long time that Harry and Meghan are trying to create an alternative woke royal family, the grandeur and the pomp and circumstance that surrounds them….
‘When they went to America, when they went to the United Nations, and not just as somebody who’s interested and curious and one of us but with good credentials. They are people who are very determined to show that their way is the best way. And I think Meghan, who doesn’t like losing, she likes to win, feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards the Royal Family for not letting her modernize the Royal Family.’
The royal biographer continued: ‘I may be wrong, I hope so, but the impression is that they don’t want to be royals yet they’re hanging on to their titles very, very tightly. When Meghan goes anywhere, she always uses her royal title. Now, why do that if you don’t actually like the royal family and you wanted to get shot of them? So that’s why I think there’s a big plot and a plan to show how awful the [Royal Family] are. And I think that in Prince Harry’s books, and in that terrible interview with Oprah Winfrey, was trying to smash the Royal Family and the monarchy down.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“Meghan, who doesn’t like losing, she likes to win, feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards the Royal Family for not letting her modernize the Royal Family…” First of all, Meghan has never struck me as a bitter, resentful person. I would think that she feels something more like hurt, sad, discouraged and yes, even angry towards the Windsors. Not because they didn’t “let her modernize,” but because they actively smeared her and tried to ruin her good name. Because they put her in an enormous amount of danger and they put her husband and children in a huge amount of danger. This whole idea that Harry and Meghan are trying to get under the Windsors’ skin or show them up somehow is strange because… it’s almost like the commentators are casually admitting that the Sussexes’ mere existence does make the Windsors look dull, old, tired, racist, etc.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the athletics finals on Day 2 of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220420-
Prince Harry fist bumps a United Kingdom supporter as he attends the Indoor Rowing competition during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddpimages_17059995
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Angela Levin is the bitter resentful person who hates to lose and she knows it. Total projection. Anyway these are just the same talking points over and over again. We get it. You’re mad they’re successful. You think they’re using their titles too much. But they still have them. Move on!
They just love to have a reason to hate her, even if they’ve used the same excuse 600 times in the past 5 years. There are 3K+ comments on this article already. Never gets old for the small minded. They will still be responding to these stories when Lilibet is graduating high school.
Also I have deep second-hand embarrassment for the terrible quality of this person’s writing…’a big plot and a plan to show how awful’ ‘smash the monarchy down’. ‘terrible interview’ etc…
Trump levels of language use. I guess she’s pitching to the same folks as trump tho
Angela Levin is the bitter jealous one. “they didn’t “let her modernize” should be the Royals didnt want to modernize for a cultural minority woman that was beautiful, educated, professional, she knew better, did better than all of them and she was American and living her best life and what a threat it is for them still to look like morons beside her. End of story.
“Meghan, who doesn’t like losing, she likes to win, feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards the Royal Family”: Am I being oversensitive or this exactly the type of heinous characterization of the Duchess of Sussex and inflammatory language that can trigger some unhinged supremacist to take action?
This is not reporting, this can’t be journalism, this is a subjective opinion based on negative assumptions, personal prejudices and raving speculations. In other words, that Levin hag’s incendiary targeting of Henry and Meghan is precisely why the Sussex family is entitled to the highest levels of modern security.
If anything at all happens to the pair or their children, I will hold Angela Levin and Pierce Morgan DIRECTLY accountable, given the platforms they are given. Sorry, but using her platform to constantly , obsessively lambast and demonize Meghan is a rhetoric of terror that jeopardizes the Sussexes’ fundamental right to pursue an independent career as well as their security. If Angela Levin wants to inflict duress through her non informative papers, let’s see if the Sussex lawyers can find a loophole to serve her venimous ass with incitement to hatred. Is that snake for real?
Calling Meghan “bitter and resentful” sure seems like Levin is trotting out some tired and VERY racist, anti-Black tropes levied against Black women in particular.
And Levin, when you claim they are trying to be “woke” but you actually mean be “actively anti-racist,” and you still think that’s a bad thing, you do not come across well.
You come across as a sad old Karen.
When will the old bat finally just shut up and have several seats?
Harry doesn’t want you, Angela Dear. It’s time to shelve your silly old romantic fantasies about him and just get on with your tired little life. You’re projecting your own crusty bitterness onto Meghan and embarrassing yourself. GTFOH
The only thing Angela Levin is right about is that Harry and Meghan are showing that there is a different way to do things!
I think Harry, especially, isn’t planning to live the life of a private citizen philanthropist; both he and Meghan are planning to continue with Royal-like tours of charities and causes (in a way that ordinary celebrities or philanthropists don’t). We saw that in New York, the Netherlands and now coming up in September. But the difference to the Windsor Royal tours is that Harry and Meghan say and do meaningful things, and actually advocate on political topics they care about, rather than ribbon cutting, colonial cosplaying, and diplomatic photo opps.
I’m sure about them wanting to do things in a royal way. If that was true they would have stayed in the family but it’s clear that they are following in Diana’s footsteps. They are, especially Harry, living the life that his mother wanted to live and had started to live before she died.
100%!
A number of celebrities (the Knowles-Carters, Angelina Jolie, the Clooneys, even the Kardashians to an extent) already do this, though. And regular rich socialites ABSOLUTELY do this all the time, they leverage their presence and the attention that brings to raise funds for their charities. It’s a model actually pioneered by Harry’s mom herself, so it makes sense the Sussexes would choose it.
Service is universal.
If one accepts the challenge.
The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation supports the AFI Young Women in Film Conservatory and Extra Life that partners with Gamestop to unite gamers in raising funds to support sick and injured kids, amongst other initiatives. Oh wait, I forgot, I’m supposed to boycott Will Smith until after he goes to jail, totally gives up his career and apologizes with exactly the right words, hung head and penitent tone to satisfy all offended by ‘the slap.’ Sry 😥.
If by “model actually pioneered by Harry’s mom” you’re referring to post working royal life, I’d agree. Otherwise I’d point to Annenberg and Carnegie Foundations, among others.
Re: “Prince Harry’s books [plural]” – is she including her book about him? AFAIK he’s only writing one.
They are not trying, Angela love. They’ve created an alternative Royal Family. One that does the job more effectively and without any expense to the taxpayer.
Definitely. H&M have indeed shown the world what a modern royal family looks like.
While H&M dont go around calling themselves “royal” the fact is theyre unfortunately tied to that particular bunch of british welfare scroungers thru Harry’s BLOODLINE. The fact that they keep harping that M is “holding on tightly to titles” is just another way for them to call her an uppity n-word.”
Every day they wait in despair for a divorce which, second to un-aliving M, is the only dream they have for getting rid of her attachment to the monarchy. Nevermind that Sarah, Duchess of York has been divorced for over 25 years and still uses her title by marriage.
Word, The Hench.
I think she means ‘be international philanthropists’.
I mean, yeah. When dusty old
anachronisms spit out “woke” bitterly they mean working to dismantle racist institutions that benefit me and I don’t like it.
Ding ding ding Bettyrose! Woke means fair and able to outperform you bitter racists with both eyes closed
@bettyrose – this 💯
@The hench: That is savage 😁👏🏼!
The Angie subtext is
– Traditional royalty = idleness
– Modern royalty = unsufferably efficient, too working class
Angela just admitted that the Royal Family is not a modern institution. All Meghan wanted to do is to use her platform to help others and to highlight good causes. But like with Diana, the Royal Family saw her as a threat who they needed to get rid of.
Being a modern royal would mean more work and engagement. Why bother when British taxpayers foot the bill with less mingling with the masses. Besides the workhorse, Harry, is gone.
Has Angela Levin ever met Meghan? How dare she write then, what Meghan is feeling, doing, wanting? And this is not a crime, it should be but is not. I was on the receiving end of a writer making up lies about me, ( he was interviewing my husband about a research project while I was at work) and part of the subsequent article was a fictional meeting with ” the wife of”. I complained to the editor and was told this is the writer’s version of what might have been and I should get over it. Still stings, so I cannot fathom how Meghan must feel.
Julie K, I’m so sorry that happened to you. I can’t believe that a writer/editor could get away with just making up lies as their “version of what might have been.” Why is that not illegal?! I am furious on your behalf.
As am I. What right do any of these people have to blatantly lie but hide behind that this was the view of the writer? That isn’t how ethical journalism operates. If journalists were seeking write the facts as truth, this wouldn’t be an issue. When will we stop allowing unmitigated publishings to cease?
Okay that sentence about “when they went to America” doesn’t even make sense and is utter rambling nonsense.
And the idea that she “hopes she’s wrong” about her completely made up opinion of a person she knows nothing about is hilarious because they are desperate for it to be right. They would love to write about the alternate woke royal family and the capulets v montagues feud that they could embiggen it to be. But they can’t. They only have boring cash for access schemes and pretending there’s nothing to see with the Cambridges marriage.
The funny part is that Harry and Meghan probably don’t think of the rf at all, except to check on the queens health. They have moved onto a much bigger and better life that I doubt they would give up for anything the rf could offer. ‘Clinging to titles’ is the new buzz phrase for all of the derangers.
Why racists always outing themselves? Anyone who uses “woke” pejoratively might as well just admit they’re terrified their privileged bubble is collapsing.
This. This was why I dropped into the comments. You took the words right out of my mouth (keyboard).
So well said, Bettyrose!
Right. And Woke is an AAVE term used as early as the 1930’s. The idea of this white British woman co-opting it makes my blood boil. Bish is white and priveledged, IMO she’s got no business even using that word. As you said, people in power try to subvert and pejoratize the meaning of words and actions “woke” “black lives matter” to get the masses on their side. Meanwhile black PEOPLE know they have to fight the power on a daily basis just to survive.
Angela Levin has bigly feelings and she wants to let us all know that.
“Girl bye” — to Angela (lonely Latrine) Levin
Mel Brooks reference! LOVE IT! 😊. And how apt! Wonder if she has a life size cutout of Harry she tries to make out with! 😄
This is the same lady who retweeted conspiracy theories about Meghan’s children last week so we already know where her mind is at.
Oh, her mind has always been there. She interacts with those people all the time, it’s where she finds material when giving these interviews.
Angela did what????
Angela Levin interacts with Harry & Meghan haters on Twitter all the time, it’s where she reads about these weird conspiracy theories & then repeats them on air. She knows she’s lying about everything, but doesn’t care.
“Why is she still using her title despite blah blah blah….” because that’s her name now. It really bothers racists that despite them stepping back as Senior working royals, Meghan’s still called Duchess. They want her to suffer because they’re all miserable.
The news could be about paint drying or grass growing or the weather being hot but this crusty drunk bitter broke witch would take swipe at Meghan for existing . Her hate will be her karma and the sad part is she doesn’t even know it but her face is showing it. What a hag and a truly unpleasant specimen of a being. She refuses to acknowledge Meghans humanity so I refuse to see her as anything but a broke ass troll with a drink in her hand.
Wait untill Harry becomes the son of the reigning king. What will Levin do about the fact that Harry will seem even more royal then? Meghan too. It’s going to get even worse. Oh no, look what the SON OF THE KING is doing now!
LOVE THIS😂
Re: the titles. If Meghan and Harry didn’t have titles (or use them) and used last names, wouldn’t Meghan’s name be Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor? So would you rather have the Duchess of Sussex, or Meghan Windsor? Either way she’s the daughter in law of the future king, and granddaughter in law of the current queen, so these old racist bitties just need to STFU and deal with it.
As for being woke…..oh no, the horrors! H&M want to use their roles and positions in the world to actually make a difference and they’re actually aware of some of social issues and don’t have to stay “non political!” the horrors!!
Yep, if there were no titles then she’d have the last name Windsor like her kids. They want her to not use the DoS title fine then she’ll be Princess Henry of Wales…. which would really piss them off lol Whining about a title that’s her actual name now because she’s married is quite astonishing to me.
“When they went to America, when they went to the United Nations, and not just as somebody who’s interested and curious and one of us but with good credentials.” What does this even mean? Does anyone understand what Levin is even saying?
All I can think is that Will and Kate are constantly “listening and learning” and H&M should be doing that at the UN. And she’s saying they’re not qualified to be at the UN outside of a listening and learning role. The part where they act is offensive somehow.
The tabloids hang onto every stupid word that escapes from Angela Levin’s mouth. Note that she uses “I think” a lot but she, of course, hasn’t a clue what is going on in the thoughts and lives of H&M. Levin has absolutely no credibility.
I want that buckle jacket. I have these beautiful winter white boots that would look great with it.
Thing is, Meghan is modern. I agree that I don’t think she’s bitter but I can’t imagine she thinks fondly of an institution that literally tried to mute who she is.
I remember the headlines that were readily available at the time when Prince Harry and sectors within the BP and KP could not reach an agreement about working part time to pay the salaries of the staff with the choice to opt out from coverage from the royal rota.
There was jubilation, such happiness that “she is finally gone”, the only sympathetic voice at that moment was that of a psychologist who was there to speak on something.
She simply asked “What will become of Harry”? (Not verbatim).
This euphoria lasted for less than an hour, then it was changed that they(the Sussexes) were leaving as a family.
The rest was history.
On that particular day I went on that site because of one nagging question Why???
Overtime the question was answered, by removing layers and looking for adherance proper journalism.
The bitterness that resulted from Harry’s decision was immediately apparent, it persists today even after court decisions and pending lawsuits; an effort to affirm the humanity of the Sussexes.
It did not matter that he made the only feasible decision.
This is the latest article in that vein from the Fail.
Only this time, there is no pretence, the lack of decency is evident.
I love this, Well Wisher. You said it perfectly.
I think Meghan wanted to do her best in her role as senior royal. The establishment did not let her.
I doubt that Meghan even feels anger towards the Windsor’s. From what I have observed as most of us have she has moved on and she and her husband are building a strong family structure for their family. If anything she was probably disappointed with how dysfunctional the entire family is. I remember from the Me You Cannot See, Harry mentioned how shocked Meghan was when she saw behind the curtains of the British Royal Family. He also mentioned they did not have any anger but compassion for those folks. The smears and trolling probably reenforces her desires to stay far away from the W/K because they are the primary recipients of good will as a result of the smears. Interestingly enough, the more they smear the more the focus is on those two (W/K). And they are really two pathetic incompetent copycats who will get their comeuppance sooner rather then later.
Angela Levine is beyond toxic she is full of anger. The anger seems directed at Meghan. Seems to me she bitterly resents how Harry adores and loves his wife and we can all see Meghan feels the same towards him. Her fixation on this couple will be her undoing because the more venom she spreads, the more folks are looking at her more so than responding to the venom. She is a pathetic women.
This bitter old hag needs to stfu. Or find a new talking point. It’s been years since they left. They still have their titles. They are still employed by Netflix, Spotify and Better Up. They are still financially independent of the Windsors and therefore, don’t have to lessen themselves or check what they are doing by Grey Men. They aren’t trying to create a woke monarchy. They’ve are being good citizens of the world.
Angela Devil is so stupid , I will be embarrassed if a fool like this was supporting me or writing a book about me
They really are obsessed with her. They willingly left the Royal Family after years of smears. If they were trying to Royal they wouldn’t have done that. Let them move on in peace, they’re living a relatively quiet life except for a few worthy causes that they’ve long invested in. Also, what’s wrong with a woke royal family? If not them, then who? We are at a turning point and our world, environment and politics are literally deteriorating.
There has got to be a special place in hell for members of the media like Latrine. If Meghan is bitter, and I’m not saying she is, who could blame her? She’s had her reputation smeared, her father and other distant relatives turned against her, the legitimacy and even existence of her children questioned, accused of lying when she said she was suicidal. Yeah, I think that could make someone bitter.
As for Latrine and her “woke” criticism, Invictus Foundation helps veterans, is that “woke” now? Wellchild helps sick kids and their families but I guess that’s “woke” too, huh? Like I said, a special place in hell for Angela, maybe hell’s dustbin.
Or they just happen to be royal and living their life according to their personal values. The rota rats desperately want to cover everything little thing the Sussexes do but also want to act like they are being forced to cover them and that the Sussexes crave the spotlight.
Lol pretty hard to sell they have a desire for the spotlight lie when they are seen publicly only 4 times a year. So the British Media are left with pretending like they are forced to cover them 24/7 and that the Sussexes are stopping them from doing what they want like covering one of the camb kids going to school.
Which just makes them look crazy since its choice they are making. So the global standing of British Media just continues to sink lower and lower. Even the BBC isn’t as respected anymore.
This is super dumb on many levels, but in particular her “critique” of Meghan. “She doesn’t like to lose” – are there a lot of people who enjoy losing? What a dumb statement.
Maybe what Levin meant to say was “Despite all the racism, harassment, and outright nastiness that we threw at her, Meghan somehow still came out on top. Just ask the daily fail.”
Any time I read something she says, I want to take a shower. She’s rather gleeful when she talks shit about them and it’s just weird.
Levin is no journalist. She just gossips and listens to the voices in her head spew hate.
SO much projection…
Wonder how many of these “RRs” actually know that none of Will, Kate nor Charles is a head of state or part of any government either – yet imagine the fawning if any of them spoke at the UN.
The Queen is literally the only one of these lazy freeloaders who has any kind of “official” capacity within government and even then her role is like 95% ceremonial. Technically she does in fact possess the actual power to dissolve government and she has to formal assent to laws, but the fact is if she ever exercised those powers in any real way you’d see just how quickly the monarchy would come to an end.
All of which is to say that regardless of any titles, all these people are, are celebrities who are funded by the British public. Sending W &K to some charity outing is no different than sending Harry Styles, in terms of impact on government in Britain.
Being “royal” is just a made-up thing anyway. The RF was not appointed by God, though its members choose to perpetuate that myth. If Betty and company are allowed to call themselves royal, then H&M certainly have the right to, as part of that family. H&M at least are doing real good.
I think people like A(i)L are afraid that the whole myth is going to fall apart if these two wonderful California residents prove that service is universal, that they can have a real impact without living in one of RF’s dusty old castles and employing the trappings of the RF.
Also, complaining that Meghan identifies herself by her married name is just racism, plain and simple.
To quote Meghan, this is a loaded piece of toast coming from this Levin person. First of all, the title is Meghan’s to use and is her married name. I never thought Meghan was trying to change or modernize the monarchy, not as a goal. I think she saw the enormous platform the royals are given, and instead of just letting it idle, really wanted to bring attention to the causes she supported and help them thrive. It was a different approach than just showing up, shaking hands, and “ listening and learning” because she rolled up her sleeves and worked with the charities in an engaged, creative way. She was more hands on, actively helped the organizations, got visible results, and global press. She saw it as a job with purpose, not just a position and title to occupy. The Royals felt threatened not just because of the attention she was getting ( and still does), but because it made what they were doing instantly dated and dusty, and increased expectations of what the rest of them, especially the Cambridges, should do. Look at them completely freaking out about this upcoming trip. All of a sudden there are announcements and charity partnerships, and a slew of appearances being booked. Levin and the other goblins are melting down, attacking charities, and posting all kinds of crazy online. They are shook to the core and getting hella messy.
All these media figures especially the “Has Been” know that to be relevant, to get that paycheck, just speak negatively and as toxic as possible about Meghan. Then their toxic views will be pick up from coast to coast and splashed in the tabloid media and tv channels etc. So much for freedom of the press.
They aren’t. But, the problem with that would be…..__________?