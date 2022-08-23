Republic’s Graham Smith: The Cambridges’ move to Adelaide Cottage is ‘disgraceful’

The BBC’s Nicholas Witchell had some thoughts about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s confirmation (on Monday) that they would be “moving” to Adelaide Cottage, their fourth home. While the Cambridges have been laying the groundwork for the move and leaking to the Mail and other outlets about the move, the confirmation still sent the British media spinning for a way to make the move sound good. The only way? Um, the Sussexes live in a mansion!

The move underlines the strength and importance of the relationship between William and his grandmother. It is a relationship which grows in significance as the Queen relies more and more on Princes Charles and William for their advice on the issues facing the monarchy and the family. And the choice of Adelaide Cottage sends another message – that the Cambridges are content to live in what, by royal standards, is a modest home. There will inevitably be comparisons between the four-bedroom cottage chosen by the Cambridges and the very much more expansive, multi-roomed accommodation selected by the Sussexes in California.

[From BBC]

The “much more expansive, multi-roomed accommodation selected by the Sussexes in California” is a home Harry and Meghan are paying for themselves. Harry took out a mortgage, and he and Meghan are both working to support themselves and their needs. William and Kate live high on the hog at taxpayers’ expense and they just picked out their fourth home, which is only modest compared to the 10-bedroomed Anmer Hall and the literal PALACE in London. What’s even funnier is that if William had his way, they would have “gotten” a much bigger property anyway. They were looking at Fort Belvedere and Frogmore House (which is a palace) but they were told “no.” Speaking of, the anti-monarchy group Republic has some thoughts:

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost of living crisis. William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month. The Duke and Duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham. Graham Smith, chief executive of the pressure group that campaigns for an elected head of state, said: “While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful.” He added: “All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating and staffing.” He said the Crown Estate was “a state-owned property empire that is supposed to make money for the Treasury”. Use of the property will be a gift from the Queen, who has given permission for William and Kate to lease it from the Crown Estate, with the couple paying market value rent using their own private funds.

[From The Independent]

“…A gift from the Queen, who has given permission for William and Kate to lease it from the Crown Estate, with the couple paying market value rent using their own private funds.” William is paying for this rental out of the trust his mother left him? They’re paying “market value” to lease it? How long is the “lease”? Because when the Sussexes leased Frogmore Cottage, they were given one of the shortest leases I’ve ever seen. But yes, it’s all disgraceful.

Of course, if we believe that William and Kate are both “moving into Adelaide Cottage,” then the calculation they’re openly making is that they won’t have to stay there for very long. They’ve been greedily eyeing all of the Duchy of Cornwall money and real estate and counting down the days for the Queen’s passing and William’s investiture as the Prince of Wales.