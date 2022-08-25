Hillary Clinton lost a law-studies quiz to Kim Kardashian in ‘Gutsy’

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton have a new show together, did you know that? It’s called Gutsy, and it premieres on AppleTV in September. Chelsea and Hillary traveled around the country, interviewing gutsy women and getting into adventures. Here’s the trailer:
There were a couple of moments where I was like “wow, at least one person doesn’t belong on this show.” Shockingly, that person was not Kim Kardashian. Seeing Amy Schumer made me feel a bit ill – come on, Hillary knows better than to give Amy Schumer a platform. Ugh. As for Kim Kardashian’s presence, the Clintons are highlighting Kim’s work on prison and sentencing reforms. I will be very curious to see if Hillary Clinton addresses Kim’s blatant quid pro quo with Donald Trump, where Kim used her celebrity and “coolness” to get Trump to pardon people. One thing Kim and Hillary did for the show was take a law-studies quiz. Kim won. LMAO.
For the series’ hosts and executive producers personally, perhaps the most gutsy was the former secretary of state — a practicing lawyer and law firm partner before she was first lady — going head to head with law student Kim Kardashian in a contest of legal knowledge.
“I think Kim has an unfair advantage,” Hillary hedges in the episode previewed exclusively here and in the new issue of PEOPLE. Chelsea, acting as quizmaster, allows: “Kim has studied more recently than you.”
After a round of questions on the use of deadly force, the difference between extortion and robbery, and when a claim of self-defense is permissible, Kim soundly beat Hillary, 11-4.
Was the loss humbling? “Oh, it was heartbreaking!” Hillary tells PEOPLE in a recent interview previewing Gutsy. Both Clintons tell PEOPLE they came away from their day of filming with the star feeling impressed. “She worked so hard (on the bar) and persevered,” says Hillary.
“We didn’t interview her about fashion … her many lines of commerce … her personal life. We interviewed about what she was doing to help get people who were unjustly or unfairly incarcerated have a second chance.”
As for how Hillary, who earned her law degree from Yale, fared head-to-head with the legal novice, Chelsea offered her mom a face-saving out.
“I think she just needs to work on her reaction time,” says Chelsea. “Sometimes, I could see my mom knew what the answer was, but she wouldn’t hit the buzzer in time.”
Hillary says she wanted Kardashian to shine. “I was really intrigued by how well she did. I wanted to put the spotlight on her, not that she needs it, but she worked really hard to get that.”
You’re not saying you let her win, are you?
“No! I’m not saying that,” Hillary hastens to reply. “It’s more the reaction time.”
Why is this so funny? Kim Kardashian beat Hillary Clinton in a law-studies quiz. Hillary and Chelsea both claim it was merely a reaction-time issue with the buzzer. Hysterical. Anyway, I’ll watch some of this show. Not the Amy Schumer episode, but the other ones.
‘ “She worked so hard (on the bar) and persevered,” says Hillary. ‘ I mean, sure. That’s a sweet thing to say and I like that they give Kim credit for her work. This show’s about women supporting other women, right? So good for them.
Looks great. Inspiring. Remind me why Amy’s problematic?
just google “amy schumer problematic” and you will
have enough reading to keep you busy for a while.
I’ve always been impressed by Hillary and found her to be one of the smartest and hardest working people in politics. I have not always agreed with her and I haven’t necessarily always found her the most charming (although I think she has been pretty charming for the past few years), but I’ve always really respected her hussle and work ethic. Especially when it comes to health care… there is almost no one who has worked harder in the US for DECADES to get people better access to health care.
It’s a shame that so many of us fell so easily into the narrative that we are supposed to hold our nose to vote for her or even admit we like her. Compare her to any presidential candidate from either party in the past 10 years. Can you honestly say that she was terrible and deserved such disdain? She might not have as liberal as people may have wanted on certain issues, but she was a strong, smart and ultra-capable candidate, and she has also shown that she is more liberal than many people assumed. We really took her for granted.
I love her. She is absolutely brilliant, engaging, compassionate, and hilarious – and she never got credit for any of it.
Back when Kerry was running for President, he held a fundraiser luncheon that included all the Democratic women senators at the time. My mom insisted we go. We ended up at a table with Hillary and Barbara Mikulski, listening and laughing and drinking wine as the 2 of them swapped hilarious stories of their adventures.
One of my sisters lives in NH and makes a point of meeting every serious presidential candidate for president. She dragged her husband, a Republican, to a town hall with Hillary, where he asked questions about small business concerns. Hillary not only answered his questions to his satisfaction, she sought him out later and asked him questions about what he needed. The next day, he put a Hillary sign on their lawn, the only political sign they have had in 30 years of living in NH.
@lightpurple – I am green with envy. I love Hillary too. Never had the honor of meeting her but I know several people who have or who have been recipients of her kindness. I cried for days when Trump got elected. She’d have been an amazing President.
Beenie, I agree with every positive thing that you’ve said about Hillary Clinton. I also voted for her — reluctantly, for reasons that had nothing to do with anyone’s “narrative”. One person’s “not as liberal as people may have wanted on certain issues” translates, for me, as : yet another voting bloc convinced that meeting their own political needs and priorities will throw me enough crumbs to secure my vote. While the strategy did work, I’ll reserve my enthusiasm for Clinton’s apparent ability to listen, learn, grow and change — as evidenced by the trailer for this show.
I’m intrigued. This show might be what finally nudges me to connect my TV, or at least to more fully explore those apps on my ipad.
Who is this “we” you speak of?
I never took Hillary for granted.
“I have a Master’s in whites. I just want whites to get a GED in Blacks.”
This statement truly resonates with me, particularly in light of the growing anti-education efforts framed around what they’ve decided to incorrectly call “CRT”.
This looks like a promising series. Awesome trailer. I’m eager for more.
That statement was so so accurate. I wish my fellow WW would get a GED on so so many things. But to understand the basics of why Black People feel as they do….I had a basic understanding of the history…but I learned so many nuances just following thought-leaders and thoughtful people in the community on Twitter and reading some of the amazing literature about the history no one taught in our schools. Getting a GED in at least the basics of understanding others’ backgrounds isn’t hard …if you WANT to learn. You have to WANT to grow a bit though and reflect on ways YOU can be better and that part seems so hard for some 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
Adults often loose against children because of memory and reaction time.
That somebody who learns for an exam is quicker with the answers than somebody 40 year their senior who has not exactly worked in the field for half a century… shocker!
So I do not think this is embarrassing or bad at all.
I agree with you in principle but don’t think Kim (41) and Hilary (73) qualify as child vs. adult… Unless you mean from an intellectual point of view- I’m sure there’s a point to be made there 😉
I think there’s an issue of when the person last looked at an issue.
Sort of yes and no… 😉
Yep. Most lawyers who have been practicing for decades would need to study a whole lot to retake a bar exam because practicing law involves narrowing the scope of law you work with. I would nail the criminal law and evidence sections but would be hopeless on wills, family law, torts, etc.
When I was sworn into the Massachusetts bar, the Chief Justice who swore us in told us he couldn’t have passed our exam because so much had changed in the 40 plus years since he had finished law school.
Hillary Clinton passed the bar nearly 50 years ago. And while she did practice criminal law very early in her career, she switched to corporate law 40 years ago. She has not practiced law at all in nearly 30 years. Laws change & one forgets what one doesn’t use.
And she was also very likely being nice.
Exactly. There are questions that I couldn’t answer anymore from law school and the bar exam (took it 15 years ago), so I’m not surprised that Kim beat Hillary here. I work in a very specific area of law and I know a lot about that area, but because this is all I’ve done for my career, I’ve lost a lot of the other specific legal knowledge I had when I graduated law school. Hillary hasn’t practiced law in decades. So I’m not surprised that someone who has been actively preparing for the bar for years was able to beat her.
There are also differences between states, aren’t there?
Also, criminal laws vary from state to state, especially self-defense. Kim is studying California law and Hillary passed the bar in Arkansas. It’s weird to do a quiz like that unless both have a reasonable understanding of the same set of laws.
Well said. Also would bet a lot of money that most top lawyers who don’t practise criminal law couldn’t beat someone like Kim who has been studying it for the past few years. Criminal law is a tiny sliver of the legal profession.
I thought it was only me re Schumer and I was the problem. Maybe not. I find her very hard to take. She feels like a ‘production’ feminist if that’s the term. Like it’s very much for an audience more than for her.. Anyway I wanted to love her and I don’t.
And me. I have a free trial of Apple tv and watched the trailer when I heard about this show. I do plan to give it a watch but I’m not enthused about her being on it, weirdly Kim K feels more relevant!
This is a perfect example of me loving and respecting Hillary but not agreeing with everything she’s said and done. I still believe that this country and world at large was shafted by not having her as our president. Amy Shumer? Kim Kardashian? Everything about both of these women makes me ill. Is that harsh? Yes. But it is true.
@girl_ninja
I also find it lazy? Really, you go around the country looking for gutsy women and at least 2 of them are celebrities that already have an outsized platform? Come on. With all the gutsy women out there doing the unimaginable, surely they could find enough unknowns to fill a season and boost their signal? I understand they probably needed star power, but presumably that’s why you have two Clintons hosting?
I’m still very bitter that she’s not our president.
I just wonder what different of a place our country could’ve been right now. I think the neo-nazi/MAGA crowd still would’ve been outspoken, but less emboldened. Also, the pandemic would’ve been handled MUCH differently and hundreds of thousands of lives could’ve been spared.
I wonder about that too. But for the first two years of her term she would have had a Republican Senate and a Republican House. Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan would have made her term a living hell and they would have blocked everything she wanted to do. Things would have improved slightly when Pelosi regained the Speakership, we wouldn’t have Kavanaugh and Barrett as Justices, and the federal response to the pandemic would have been based in science, but you know the MAGA’s would have still resisted masks and social distancing, because they would have instinctively rejected anything Hillary (or her administration) wanted to do. The only bright spot I can think of is that Tucker Carlson’s pinhead may have actually exploded had she been in office.
I’m not confident that things would be significantly better. The fascism shit has been baking in the oven for several decades now. And a lot of their collective mindset was further fueled by their rage towards a black POTUS for eight years. I’m not sure four to eight years of a female president would make them any less angry, vengeful, and downright dangerous.
While I’m excited about some of the women profiled in this series, I really think I’ll be watching primarily for the relationship between Hillary and Chelsea. I’m old enough to remember the disgusting abuse to which Chelsea was subjected by Republicans when Bill was running for President, and I’m thrilled at the self-confident woman she’s become in spite of it. And I sincerely hope John McCain is rotting in Hell for the vile way he “joked” about a child.
This seemed very staged. It seemed like Kim was given the chance to memorize the answers before the interview. She didn’t answer the questions the way someone who actually has real knowledge of the law wood. I don’t know…seems really rehearsed.
I want to see the Negin Farzad episode. I’ve recently discovered her podcast, Fake the Nation, and have been catching up on past episodes. She’s funny & smart & has interesting guests. She’s a fairly regular panelist on Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me, where I first heard her, and has been on Pod Save America a time or two. Definitely someone to watch. Or listen to! 😉
Negin Farzad or Negin Farsad?
You are right I was wrong. It’s Negin Farsad. Comment still stands, she’s great to listen to!
Now 8 just may take the offer for 6 months free Apple TV 👍