Prince Charles & the Queen will not mark the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death

August 31 will mark the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in Paris. In years past, Diana’s sons have marked the day in different ways, and I suspect that Prince Harry will likely send flowers to Althorp (where his mother is buried) and do some charitable work in her memory on the day. William will likely mark the day in some way, probably privately. But what of Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth? They always make themselves scarce around the anniversary of Diana’s passing. In fact, Charles has leaked stuff before about how “hurt” he was that Harry and William did a joint interview to mark the 20th anniversary. Well, the Daily Beast has a story about how the Windsors have zero plans to mark the 25th anniversary. Diana, it seems, is still a sore spot for these people.
She is one of the most famous women who has ever lived. She is also a woman who changed how the British royals were understood around the world. Incredibly, however, the royal family has no plans to formally commemorate the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana on Wednesday next week—illustrating, some would say, just how threatened they still are by her, even in death.
While her sons are widely expected to issue, at a minimum, online tributes, Prince Charles, who conducted an affair with his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, both before and throughout much of his marriage to Diana, which Diana publicly blamed for the collapse of their relationship, is likely to maintain radio silence.
“Charles can’t win,” an old friend told the Daily Beast. “Not saying anything makes him look unfeeling, but if he did say anything he would be accused of being a hypocrite. He’ll do what he always does and lie low.”
Charles’ office declined to comment in response to a question about whether or how the prince would be marking the day. However he has never before made a public statement on any anniversary of her death, and it seems unlikely he will change course now.
For Queen Elizabeth, paying tribute to Diana should be less controversial. After all, Diana is the mother of her grandchildren, one of whom, William, will one day take over the queen’s role as monarch. Had Diana lived, she would have continued to have an important constitutional and ceremonial role by virtue of that simple fact. However, a palace source told The Daily Beast it was “unlikely” there would be any commemoration of Diana’s death by the queen.
Jon Conway, the author of the controversial play Truth, Lies and Diana, which dramatized the inquest into Diana’s death, told The Daily Beast: “The reason there will be nothing said or done to mark the anniversary of her death is the same reason that there is almost nothing in London to mark her life. As a character says in my play, they want her ‘airbrushed out of history.’ It’s quite surreal when you consider she is one of the three most significant royal figures of the last 200 years: you have Queen Victoria, you have Elizabeth II and you have Diana. The establishment simply do not want any more focus on Diana.”
Conway believes that for the institution of royalty, not acknowledging Diana’s death is a strategic as well as moral error. “This is a woman who did untold good in her life, and whatever difficulties she caused for the family it is unthinkable to not commemorate her. I am a supporter of Charles and Camilla, theirs is a remarkable love story, but their behavior around Diana inflicted a lot of pain on Diana and the country. At some point they will need to acknowledge that and do penance for the way he treated her.”
It is shocking, when you think about it. That Charles couldn’t even find some way to pay tribute to the mother of his sons. That the Queen can’t make some simple gestures in memory of the woman who rocked the monarchy. It legitimately does leave the impression that the monarchy is still scared of her and scared of her supporters. Plus, these are the same people who have tried to appropriate Diana for their own purposes and turn her into some kind of conservative monarchist at heart, willing to do anything for the continuation of the crown. Incidentally, whenever there’s a significant anniversary involving Diana or her tragic story is revived in pop culture, I’m reminded of the fact that Charles and Camilla’s careful, expensive, multi-decade rehabilitation campaign is just a mile wide and an inch deep.
Have they ever acknowledged any anniversaries of her death? I really can’t remember. But william and harry will definitely make some kind of tribute. William will likely bring out the kids again with some “dear grandma diana”
Well, QE2 and Chubby fingers Charles don’t want to revisit or be reminded of the scene of their crime, from 25 years ago. They some real Ganstas.
They will leave it to the kids. Willie woodpegger will stay true to his lazy self and have someone write a twoliner and post it. Harry will post a personal heartfelt hommage and do something to commemorate his mother.
They barely wanted to recognize her death when it happened.
Why would you honor someone you HATED that much? This should shock no one.
They barely want to recognize Diana has ever lived.
But for once I agree with them staying away.
Charles remembering Diana would be some next level cringe to me.
PH has done and continues to do good things in his life and gets no acknowledgement from his “loving” family. Why would anyone expect them to acknowledge Di? They can’t even manage to be nice to family members who are blood related and are still alive. It would also be acknowleging H&M’s view that “service is universal” and not just limited to those who are “working” royals.
Agree. It would also be hypocritical of them to do anything since they’ve, along with her brother & others who need a few more coins, been doing a hard court press in trying to erase her own words. I’ve noticed (I’m sure others have too) a shift in deranger talking points about Diana. It’s almost as if they received a memo to discredit her too. MFer’s.
Well, the “old friend” is right for once, Charles definitely can’t win here. I think they could have at least done some kind of spotlight on her charities.
This seems like a remarkably dumb hill to die on, for the royals. How hard would it be to choose a pic of Diana with William and Harry, and toss it up on the Clarence House Twitter? They don’t even need a caption, the images of Diana with her sons speak for themselves.
Chuck seems to be rather unwilling to do simple things that are very smart. Like when is he going to get some rosacea cream for his poor face? As a rosacea sufferer every time I look at his ruddy face I feel so bad for his skin. Not for him though, he’s the worst.
It’s remarkable to me that they still haven’t figured out how to deal with Diana. It seems to me that a simple statement acknowledging her remarkable life and her children wouldn’t be that hard to draft, if they had a competent PR person on their staff (oh wait, that’s the issue, isn’t it?)
Funny you threw in that last bit. Was thinking as I read this, about the suggestions people made here (perhaps you as well?) about how Charles should address the Crown once the Diana episodes started. Basically, doing a brief mea culpa, mistakes made, proud mother of two sons… and I thought, a good PR person could come up with something simple. But – yup, that’s the problem. It could have defused some of the hostility people still feel towards Charles when the subject of Diana comes up. Instead he chose to double down by picking a fight with Netflix, thus a reminder of what he can be like, and then the cherry on top, with Will especially, over the Bashir interview. Amazing how they always seem to make the worst possible choices.
Didn’t Charles just hire a new high profile media guy? What’s he for then?
I agree that it shouldn’t be too hard to issue a statement acknowledging Diana as the mother of his two sons, whom he loves, and regret the loss of life. That’s not much, honestly, and if we’re being darkly pragmatic, it’s not like Diana is here and able to fire back at him for such a measly little statement. But I would be absolutely shocked if after all these years of silence, suddenly Charles were to reference Diana.
And I wonder if he gets especially grumpy and resentful of the coverage around this time of year, as well as seeing his sons both try to claim Diana’s legacy ( one better than the other, obv). It’s like you said yesterday, @Becks, about the People cover – Diana has stayed in the public imagination, forever young, forever beautiful, and full of unrealized potential. Charles must know he could never win that matchup in the public imagination, but the sad thing, I think, is that after all these years he still views it as a competition at all.
A competent PR person could write a million statements that would at least acknowledge Diana’s death and encourage the public to support her charities. But no statement gets released without the boss’ sign-off.
You would think in the year of our Jubbly, Chuck would recognize the importance of anniversaries, and a quarter century would be a good place to start with Diana.
@Becks, it doesn’t matter HOW competent any PR they hire is, if they’re too stubborn or too proud to actually listen to any advice given, then they’ll keep making the same mistake over…and over…and over. The story of the Royals!!
This is next level shade and I’m here for it. Although, genuine question, is it roscea or is it ruddy too much drink face?
Methinks Mr Pegg would make an appearance with the Diana statue they unveiled last year. Maybe bring the kids out (minus Louis 😂, maybe Kate too). And the fans will gush how they’re the true successors of her legacy unlike They Who Must Be Named from Montecito.
I know she was his mother and I am truly sorry for his loss but, how on earth can Pop have the bare faced nerve to stand in front of her statue after going out of his way to silence her? As for turning up with Kate, I honestly would have no words!
Bingo! Peggy Lou will bring his kids to the Diana statue for a photo op and then strategically take pictures that either cut out or cover the part of the statue that features the black child.
Countdown to George and Charlotte each placing a rose at the foot of the Diana statue. Kate will be at Adelaide with rambunctious Louis because she no longer has a live-in nanny as cover for her being excluded.
Or just Charlotte because the future future future heir shouldn’t be linked too much to Diana and Charlotte is the girl and has Diana as her middle name.
Maybe he will repeat the story last year that each child wrote a card to their grandmother.
@ Tessa, that was such a disgusting and distasteful PR stunt. TOB is absolutely clueless how to honor his Mum in a genuine and affectionate manner. TOB can’t help himself. TOB is cut from the same cloth as his father, whereas Harry is cut from the same cloth as his Mum.
TOB will honor the anniversary on a specific PR blitz, whereas Harry, always the empathetic, compassionate and loving son with honor his Mum with grace and dignity.
I’ve always thought they were shocked yet relieved when she died. They will never acknowledge how badly they treated her.
Nor will they take responsibility for the treatment of their own son/grandson and the injustices forced upon them. They are forever tainted for their cruelty and shameful actions.
Ooof. What a horrid example to set, and how weak Liz & Charles are at actual leadership. They always have to be cajoled into doing anything, never mind the right thing.
It’s so simple. Send flowers to her grave and/or make a donation to one of her beloved charities. These people are terrible and stupid.
Diana was a monarchist, but only because William is her son. She couldn’t give two fuck about that family. Royalist who claim that “Diana would be ashamed of harry’s behavior to his family” obviously don’t know how much she hated that family. The reply latter she wrote to Philip was drafted with the help of her bestfriend and her lawyer, totally not a normal relationship between in laws. She told her friend and boyfriend she hated Philip. Girl was literally taped cursing them “Bloody hell, what I’ve done for this fucking family”. Not to mentioned she was well known for mocking the irony of them having Hanoverian blood whilst ruling Britain 😂
I think this is why there was so much fuss about Harry allegedly talking to Diana’s old friends to find out more about her life. I bet he got an ear full about the Windsors if that is true.
Ive read in a book about the two boys (the book is outdated) that when Diana died, the family didn’t allow diana’s friends to visit them to help them grieve. The family didnt want any Diana’s influence on the boys. It’s no wonder how much of a Windsor William became. I wonder who did he met, one of Diana’s bestfriend died (Lucia Flecha De Lima) and Rosa Monckton seems to agree with William. If i were him, I’d visit Hasnat.
Ahh so sad de Winsdors knew de Spencer family really well too
Wouldnt you think they would have a service or prayers for her during their Sunday Church weekly visit. Christians my arse de lot of them.
@ Kit, I see that all the time here in the south. These Sunday church goers that are the first ones to talk behind your back, create and spread gossip and speak ill-will of people. Yet they think that going to church on Sunday absolves them of the hatred and racism in their hearts.
Why QEII is head of the Church boggles my mind…..
Diana was the best thing to happen to the BRF, she brought decency and humanity.
They treated her cruelly.
May she RIP and Harry truly is his mothers son.
Harry continues doing good works, I think his work in speaking openly about mental health is so vital.
They are glad she died. It’s no surprise they aren’t doing anything to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her passing.
There is a whole fountain dedicated to Diana in Hyde Park in London to “mark her life” plus the new statue at KP that Harry and his former brother commissioned. Did this writer even google Diana memorials before saying there were no memorials? Not that one fountain and one statue are enough, but it goes to show how bad these writers are.
Referring to the other party in a ‘space’ relationship as “former brother” is interesting way to phrase it. Harry paid tribute to his mother at the recent polo match to raise funds for Sentebale. Meanwhile her other son called her paranoid and made sure that the one full video of her voicing her truth in her words has been cut.
There’s also a large playground in Hyde Park/Kensington Gardens called the Diana Memorial Playground.
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
Harry’s “former brother.” LMAO
Thats such an apt description.
Personally, I found the “fountain” in Hyde Park very underwhelming.
Repulsive bunch showing their true colours.
The Royal family greatly benefited In public perception after Diana’s death because they could claim Diana’s legacy as their own because they had William and Harry. One of the mistakes in pushing out Harry is that they Royal family lost that claim on Diana’s legacy and put themselves in opposition to it again in public perception reminding people of what it was like when she was alive. William tarnishing his own connection to his’s mothers legacy finished the mistake.
True. And as far as “reminding people of what it was like when she was alive”, I’d go a step further. With their subsequent treatment of Meghan, they confirmed that, despite whatever flaws Diana may have had, SHE wasn’t the real problem.
I could not agree with you both more if I tried. I don’t know why I am always surprised that a thousand year old institution hasn’t figured out how to deal with a dead member of the family that is not deeply disrespectful to their living children and grandchildren, but it always does.
I think a huge part of why they continue to make such odd choices and have terrible responses (or non-responses) is a family-wide lack of emotional intelligence. They’ve clung so strongly to stoicism, the stiff British upper lip, etc at the severe expense of true empathy. It keeps being passed down, and Harry is the only one who has done the work to break out of this mindset and process/feel his emotions. They fear it and lash out at it because they truly don’t understand it. So pathetic.
Great point. by pushing Harry out the way they did, they hurt themselves bc like you said, they put themselves in opposition to her legacy.
Look at recent discussions here about Diana’s death……a lot of people have said “i didnt think the Firm had anything to do with her death, but after hearing about how Harry had his security yanked, now I wonder…..”
The Royal Family wishes people would forget about Diana so they’re never going commemorate her passing. The Queen had to be forced to acknowledge her death when it happened and she didn’t want a public funeral for her.
@ Amy Bee, even worse that she refused the royal plane to fly her body back. QEII is no honorable woman, queen or not. She has been playing this long game since day one. She told Diana she had to put up with her sons adulterous affairs yet did not lift a finger for her funeral, QEII doesn’t care one iota about anything or anyone that isn’t her, PP, PA or the Monarchy. QEII’s alliances are those and nothing more.
We saw how she allowed the BM to shred Meghan to bits and allow Charles to strip Harry, Meghan and Archie of royal protection. The faster she passes, the greater the distance that Harry&Meghan have with Salty Island of the Petty & Jealous.
Michael Sheen’s sexy voice: “Will somebody please save these people from themselves?”
perfect reference!
This, among others, is the reason this family will never know peace or harmony. Putting your feelings over that of your sons or grandsons…or nation! or WORLD! They fumbled in the days after Diana died and Charles and the Queen will fumble all their days till their dying breaths.
And William was made in their images.
Charles divorced her, her ex husband, he should not be involved at all. I doubt the Queen would say anything.
He is the father of her children. Out of decency he should do something. If I were him I’d be too embarrassed though.
Yep. It’s hard for me to imagine being in his place on any level, but, if I were, I’d probably announce a new project, in honor of his — and Diana’s — legacy as grandparents, in support of some children’s health and wellness initiative. It would briefly mention Diana as a co-grandparent, and address much-needed and relatively uncontroversial concerns. I’d probably partner with an organization like KABOOM! to build kid-designed play spaces in underserved communities. He could even tug at the heart a bit and call the first one Grandpa’s Place, or PopPop’s place, or whatever, or even solicit names that might serve as tributes to Diana (England’s Rose PlaySpace). So: Using his family connections with Diana, focusing on a shared interest, to do good. Win-Win.
Let’s see what Charles really does instead.
Brilliant thinking @Blithe, so of course it won’t cross the minds of anyone in that despicable family.
If he had half a brain he would commission a royal stamp with her face on it. Not only would it be popular but it would take the heat off of him because, “See I am not jealous”
After all the PR hype for Camilla and Angela’s book about her forthcoming I doubt Charles will lift a finger.
The BRF learmed nothing, absolutely nothing, from Diana‘s life or death.
On Wednesday they will hide away, but Diana will be at the forefront of their minds for the entire day. it is still not too late for them to do things differently, but they won’t.
I understand the optics are complicated for Chuck, but the Queen is just an asshole for being unwilling to do the bare minimum. 25 years later and they haven’t gained an ounce of humanity.
Tom Sykes is an interesting character. He seems to have a jaundiced view of the BRF — maybe because of his, somewhat, posh background — and frequently bashes H&M, but managed to resist doing so in this column …
Anyway, while it would be a huge improvement in royal PR for the establishment to find some simple way of recognizing Diana’s loss and legacy, it should have been done long ago and I feel it’s far too late now. Not that they could pull it off. More inept image management has never existed.
Is this piece from the Daily Beast about remembering Diana or is it more about Conway using the anniversary of her death to promote his play? Sadly it seems more about how to monetize her death than actually remembering Diana?
Watch for more comments from hacks who think THEY know Diana best of all in the lead up to Wednesday?
A moment of quiet and maybe a private donation to a charity she supported would be the best way to remember Diana?
Of course they won’t. They’re both glad she’s gone. And the way she died troubles neither, plus one may/probably had some involvement. I said what I said.
Will has already thrown his deceased mother under the bus, called her paranoid, and has moved to have her voice silenced even after death. He’s a Windsor now. While he may have a staff member write some vague social media post to remind everyone he’s Diana’s Son, he will do nothing that will evoke any honor of her legacy or spirit. At most he might be papped with hids kids (Kate’s presence is unneeded) to remind everyone about her “real” (white) grandchildren.
Even more reason for Diana to haunt them all – not just Chuck.
I don’t need Charles or the Queen to acknowledge her death. It would seem disingenuous, especially knowing what we know now. But Charles probably has honored Diana in the past with the boys, when they were younger. I doubt it happens much now. Other than checking in on them, what more can he do?
Yeah, the hell with remembering the mother of your sons/grandsons, i.e., heirs to the throne.
Stay Klassy BRF.
How can Charles honor Diana after he married the woman that came between them and was part of the dissolution of their marriage? The very fact that he had the nerve to trot Camilla out a couple of years after Diana’s death was just horrible. Can you imagine being William or Harry and being forced to be nice to a woman that cheated with your father and ruined the marriage of your now-dead mother? No wonder William is a rage ball and further – no wonder Harry told the RF to stuff it.
If anyone has seen the video (it’s about 1 1/2 hours long) that People has on the anniversary of Diana’s death – you’ll know what I mean when I say, if you are a member of the ACTIVE RF, right now you are hiding in your house while calling your crisis managers on your cell phone from a closet to figure out how to appear in public again. On the happier side, the parts of the video that showed Diana as a loving, engaged mother to Wills and Harry broke my heart – she truly, deeply loved her children and loved touching the lives of others. Clearly Harry inherited that quality from her. William – he did not inherit that gene from her.
Charles burned his bridges ages ago when he cooperated with Ingrid and penny on Diana gaslighting books he could have taken the high road after she passed away but chose not to
Excuse me a moment.
BWAH HA BWHAA HA HA HA HAH
“He’ll do what he always does and lie low.”
Another rousing character endorsement from one of his oldest friends.
Did I get enough BWHAA HA’s in there?
If they had at the very, very, most minimal least, dealt with their own family members with decency, respect, and compassion, there might be a genuine and meaningful reason to keep the monarchy.
But if even now, at the end of the queen’s life, as one of her last acts as head of the Royal Family she cannot even now bring herself to recognize her grandchildren’s mother – cannot even summon the strength to say something (anything!) thoughtful for Harry and William – then what possible use is this selfish, useless, second-rate group of pointless, costly people?
Propping them up for little more than the pleasure of paying for their luxury lifestyle and watching them shake hands with various and sundry foreign visitors and second tier dignitaries, seems like a high price to pay for basically, nothing.
The Queen and Charles have been terrible parents and little more than absentee figureheads to the citizens of the United Kingdom. Even less to the Commonwealth.
Shame on them.
I hope Canada will slip the bonds of the crown soon. Not for this failure in particular – but not in ignorance of it either.
The queen’s sweet little elderly grandmother smile seemed to represent some sort of lovely old dusty tradition. But as she goes down protecting Andrew, neglecting Harry, ignoring his wife, and pretending her daughter in law never really existed, maybe it’s best it all ends now, with a whimper.
They can airbrush Diana all they want-but her sons and grandchildren will always know who she was and what happened to cause such sadness the world over. Diana truly touched people that met her and people knew she cared about the charities she supported on her own. She did more to increase the UK visiblitiy than any royal in history.
It’s better if they do nothing. They treated her in a horrible way. If they did something, it would sound to me as disgusting hypocrisy. Let Diana be remembered by people who actually loved her.