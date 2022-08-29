“Beyonce narrated Gatorade’s tribute commercial for Serena Williams” links

Beyonce narrated Gatorade’s new commercial, a tribute and a goodbye to Serena Williams (Serena has long been sponsored by Gatorade). [LaineyGossip]
Leonardo DiCaprio went solo to a party in Malibu. Um, did he dump Camila Morrone? She turned 25 years old a few months ago. [Just Jared]
The thought of a “cold dog popsicle” makes me want to hork. [Dlisted]
The worst tattoos of all time. [OMG Blog]
Penelope Cruz on the cover of Vogue Spain. [Egotastic]
The Supreme Court’s popularity/approval is in the toilet. [Jezebel]
Vintage Pauly Shore, I miss him? [Go Fug Yourself]
It’s 2022 and they’re just now renaming Swastika Mountain?? [Gawker]
Recap of She-Hulk Episode 2. [Pajiba]
The best British tweets from August. [Buzzfeed]
If you’re going to get the monkeypox vaccine, get the full vaxx series. [Towleroad]
Janelle Eason makes $4K a month from OnlyFans. [Starcasm]
Tangentially related to Beyonce/Serena: Do we think Beyonce and Meghan are friends? I wonder about that more than I would like to admit lol I really hope so
I’m secretly hoping that Beyonce is an upcoming guest on Archetypes 😀
Beyonce on Archetypes and Meghan in a Beyonce video is the crossover we need!!
That commercial was beautiful. Yes, I think Meghan and Beyoncé are friends! B seems like she would be a loyal , private friend.
Totally – they know how to stay very quiet and out of sight until they want to – which is just what Harry and Meghan are doing as well.
@ Nlopez, Beyoncés words and images of The GOAT Serena, gave me chills as I sit on the porch. It is incredibly moving and so well done. I love the entire message and the faces of women shown, especially the little girl watching Serena. Serena is worthy every applaud, standing ovation and accolades as she deserves them all!!
A young black woman tennis player was telling everyone on CBS this morning, that is was seeing Serena playing tennis that inspired her. Adding that Serena has been inspiring young black women all over the world for 27 years!!
I know they have a LOT of mutuals, so maybe. Meghan also went out of her way to attend Beyoncé’s London premiere of the Lion King very shortly after Archie came (think it was her first engagement), so it’s looking likely
And Jay/Bey stood in front of a portrait of Meg when they accepted a BRIT award – so clearly there is a lot of mutual respect, in addition to the mutual friends.
I love it. Beautiful.
Dare we hope that Meghan attends tonight’s US Open match ??
Wouldn’t that be lovely!!! And why not? Their great friends too!!
Did you guys hear Britney’s 22 minute video?? On YouTube…it’s so heartbreaking f$ck Jamie Spears
Before Meghan has the one to be hated by the Daily Fail Commissariat, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter had her own tab on the DN front page and the DM were vicious….
I feel like all the negative press from Murdoch publications was one of the reasons Bey & Jey took more active control of their messaging and the reasons Beyoncé doesn’t really do that many interviews.
So yes, I can MOST DEFINATELY see Beyoncé being a guest on Archetypes as they’ve both now taken control of their image. Beyoncé’s treatment by the same sections of media is also extremely similar to how Meghan has been treated.