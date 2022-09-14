Quinta Brunson had to give her historic Emmy speech over Jimmy Kimmel’s prone body

I feel like we shouldn’t be giving this moment any more oxygen because that’s obviously what he wanted, but people have been talking about it all day so here we are. Last night, Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary. Her win for the much-beloved show was well-deserved and also historic: Quinta is only the third Black writer and the second Black female writer to win that award. But, like other Black achievements (see also: Moonlight and Will Smith), there’s an asterisk next to it in the form of Jimmy Kimmel’s prone body. He was one of the presenters for her category and did a bit where he “passed out” after drinking about his own loss. And he didn’t get up when Quinta’s name was announced, making her step over him to accept her award and lying on the stage throughout her speech. Jerk.

Quinta Brunson is officially an Emmy winner! The 32-year-old writer won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary. Quinta’s category was presented by Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel, who did this bit where Jimmy laid flat on the ground because he had too many “skinny margaritas” after losing his category. You’d think that he’d end the whole lying-flat-on-the-ground bit and get up once Quinta had won, but nope. He continued to lie there, like this, throughout her acceptance speech. Quinta handled it like a pro, even laughing and placing her phone on his body. But people were not happy, calling Jimmy out for taking attention away from Quinta. They also called him out for “white male privilege.” UPDATE: Both Quinta and Jimmy have responded. Quinta told Variety:

“I don’t know. I know Jimmy Kimmel and I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much. I don’t know what the internet thinks. Jimmy gave me my first late night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott. I think in that moment, I was really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers, and I’m a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment. I don’t know, tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him.I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. We’ll see what happens.” And Jimmy told Entertainment Tonight:

“I had my eyes closed, I had no idea where I was. It was one of the weirdest things that’s ever happened to me. She is so unbelievably talented. And I saw her pilot before it came out on ABC, and I wrote to her, and I was like, ‘I don’t know how we got this, but congratulations. You made a pilot that any network would be ecstatic to get.’ She’s a lovely person as well.”

Jimmy Kimmel is such a tool and a quick scan of the headlines shows that he is being roundly criticized as such. It was petty and immature and ungracious of him to draw so much attention to himself during a young, Black woman’s big moment. Maybe he would have done the same regardless of the winner, but to do it to Quinta — a first-time winner, a young woman, a young Black woman, a person who seems so kind and thoughtful — was especially douchey. His response was predictably ridiculous: doubling down on the bit, but praising Quinta. Quinta handled it graciously (of course) because she had to (of course), saying it didn’t bother her much, Jimmy has always been supportive, and joked she might punch him when she appears on his show this week. I guess she has to since it’s all in the ABC family. I’m glad Quinta is not letting this detract/distract from her win and I hope her whole appearance on the show isn’t dedicated to his dumb bit. Maybe they can talk instead about how the show donates a portion of its budget to underfunded teachers.

jimmy kimmel laying on the floor while quinta has her moment is extremely irritating — Connor Perrett (@connorperrett) September 13, 2022

CAN SOMEONE TELL THE HUMAN PERSONIFICATION OF WHITE MALE PRIVILEGE THAT IS @jimmykimmel THAT HE IS NOT ENTITLED TO TAKE UP *ALL* THE SPACE—ESPECIALLY WHEN THAT SPACE BELONGS TO @quintabrunson WHO HAD TO LITERALLY NAVIGATE AROUND HIM TO ACCEPT HER HISTORIC #EMMY Un. be. lievable. pic.twitter.com/Zj2lvYsX38 — Lizzie Hylton (@Liz_Hylton) September 13, 2022