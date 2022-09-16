Maya Hawke on her Stranger Things character: ‘I’d love to die with honor’

Spoilers for previously aired episodes of Stranger Things
I’m going to say that there are spoilers for all seasons of Stranger Things in this post but as Yahoo points out, it’s been four months since season four wrapped, it’s kind of on you at this point. Season Five, the final season of the series, is gearing up. Even if the cast knew what was going to happen, they’d be under the threat of Netflix to keep their mouths shut about it. However, that’s not stopping them from theorizing. Maya Hawke, who plays the plucky Robin Buckley, assumes someone’s going to die. Well, duh. That’s usually how they get things started. But she’s guessing some of the main cast will fall prey to a demogorgon, mind flayer or maybe Matthew Modine’s fabulous grey wig? We know the Duffer Brothers like to kill at least one fan favorite, and Maya’s offering herself up as volunteer. She said she’d love Robin to die a hero’s death before Hawkins gets sucked into the vortex or whatever they have planned. Who knows, she may get her wish.
Maya Hawke is totally game for her Stranger Things character Robin Buckley dying in the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit.
The actress and singer-songwriter is proposing a big “hero’s moment” death, not unlike the heartbreaking and gallant demises of Bob (Sean Astin), Billy (Dacre Montgomery), and, of course, Eddie (Joseph Quinn). (No, the latter is not a spoiler. It’s been four months!)
“It’s the last season, so people are probably going to die,” Hawke told Rolling Stone of the show’s upcoming fifth installment. “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.”
While Hawke is all for a heroic Robin Buckley death, she also expressed that she would wholeheartedly support a spin-off series featuring her character and her coworker-slash-bestie Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), “where we go to New York and we’re just partying in the clubs and figuring our s— out.”
“Normally I wouldn’t really be a proponent of a spin-off, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything,” she told Rolling Stone. “He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him.”
Maya’s right, a lot of actors do want to die big deaths on screen. It’s a badge of honor in their career. I don’t know if a hero’s death or villain’s death matters, just as long as it’s close to the end of the project and it not only has a big impact on the story, but it’s a big death. That’s very actor-y. There’s no way to say this without sounding cruel but I’d be okay with Robin dying too. They’re wasting her and Steve currently so give her back her edge and kill her off in a really cool way. Like Maya, I’m curious who else they’ll kill. I don’t think the Duffers have it in them to kill one of the kids. Maybe Eleven. And they should kill Eleven, as a way to permanently close the hole to the Upside Down or something. They’ll take out an adult. Which one, I don’t know. Probably not Joyce, because, well, we’d come for anyone who killed Winona Ryder. Hopper’s living on borrowed time already. Murray Bauman is the safest kill. They like to pick off the teenagers/young adults so Steve, Nancy, Jonathan and Robin are really where we should be most worried. They may bring Barb back and kill her again, just to tick us off.
However, even after saying that, I am down with a Robin/Steve spin-off in New York. Especially if we can work a rehabilitated and now super groovy Vecna into the mix. So really, however the Duffers want to play God with Hawkins is good with me. I’m just here for the soundtrack.
Photo credit: Avalon Red and Instagram
I adore this show and Maya is a big part of that. I would be down for a Robin/Steve early 90s spin off. I would like to see Vecna as a Moby like DJ.
She’s one of the few nepo babies who is actually talented.
And so so so beautiful.
Agree. That scene where she comes out to Steve is just an excellent piece of acting. She’s very talented.
Oooooh! Spicy 🌶 I’d love if the Duffer bros did kill off Eleven in the dying minutes of the series finale. #sorrynotsorry But then we’d never hear the end of it. That plot twist has an exquisite sort of poetic justice that definitely appeals to my macabre sense of dark humour. Interesting POV @ Hecate
I too adore this show. Maybe it’s due to the nostalgia of the 80s it brought back for me during a lock down and crazy politics – as well as watching it with my kids. Trying to explain Winona was above their heads.
And yes, Maya is wonderful in the show. A standout for me. They all do a good job. She is gorgeous! And seems to be level headed.
I love this show. It’s the 80’s nostalgia for me. We were these kids. Riding our bikes everywhere. Exploring all day with minimal adult supervision. It’s kind of wild to think about how free we were as kids back then compared to kids now.
I did want the show to end with Eleven loosing her powers and becoming a normal girl. But sense they explored that this season, I am ok with killing Eleven off. I’m actually ok with any of the main characters dying if it serves the story.
Yes! We were these kids. My daughter who is 13 is like: what do you mean you came home when it started getting dark???? It was comforting to see during uncertain and crazy times.
I agree about trying to explain Winona to your kids. I was telling my daughter that in the 90s she was the biggest thing there was, and that there’s no actress right now or even in the last 10 years who was as famous or adored. Or really as gorgeous. I mean she was this incredibly stunning, elegant woman. Everyone wanted to be her. I remember getting my hair cut in that little pixie and I did not carry it off! We all wanted to look like her.
Yes. The kids just had blank looks on their faces. Like I did when YOUTUBERS were first explained to me by them. Lol.
I really like Maya on this show and the Robin character, but really it just proves that Joe Keery has chemistry with everyone. I love him with Dustin, how he interacts with the other kids as the babysitter, you could see why Nancy wanted to be with him when he was a douchebag in the first season. If the Duffers kill Steve, I think there will be riots.
Everyone just gushes about Joe Keery. He was supposed to be killed off in season 1 but the Duffer bros just liked him too much. I have a theory that he got the babysitter role that was probably meant for Jonathan in the beginning.
But I also think Maya had great chemistry too. I loved her shenanigans with Nancy this season.
I find her character in Stranger Things insufferable and completely expendable. Also she is quite bad at acting (she was a literal joke on Once upon a time in Hollywood) and she would be nowhere if she wasn’t another product of good ol’ Hollywood nepotism.
Lol, Once Upon a Time was a joke.
Everyone has an opinion.
@fender – I can’t stand her character on the show either. The slapstick ditzy clutzy schtick is really irritating.
Thank. You.
I absolutely adore this show. It’s been a comfort to me since it first aired. It’s not just the nostalgia but the stories and characters are so well done.
I hope NONE of the main characters die in the final season. Have them get banged up but I want the Mind Flayer/Vecna/Upside Down to be vanquished once and for all with the main characters surviving to live full, happy lives.
Not every story needs an important character to die in order for it to be good
I don’t care for her character or her acting at all. I find her very annoying and wouldn’t mind one bit if she were killed off on the show.
I didn’t mind her the previous season, but in the fourth they dropped the snark and made her stupid. She was one of the worst parts. I don’t think they’ll kill off Hopper since he’s already had a death scare. I’m ok with Murray going. If Joyce dies, it’s because she’s protecting her sons. I can’t see them killing off any of the kids honestly. I think Nancy will be safe too. As much as I like Steve’s character, it would’ve been more impactful to kill him last season so who knows. I can also see Jonathan dying to protect Will. I think the next season is going to focus on the link between Will and the Mind Flayer, so Jonathan or Joyce are my guesses.