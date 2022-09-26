Rihanna will be the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime act, not Taylor Swift

Late last week, there was a sudden announcement from the NFL. Pepsi was no longer going to be the sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and the new Halftime sponsor is Apple Music. Almost instantaneously, rumors circulated that now, finally, Taylor Swift was finally going to be the Halftime artist. Swift had never been seriously considered because she’s had a years-long sponsorship with Coca-Cola/Diet Coke. But she also has a close association with Apple Music, so surely it’s Swifty’s time, right? Wrong. Rihanna will be the Halftime act for the 2023 Super Bowl.
Must be NFL on the brain: Pop icon and entrepreneur Rihanna will perform at next year’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, the NFL announced Sunday. The news comes after both Rihanna and the NFL tweeted a picture of the musician’s hand holding a football Sunday afternoon, sparking speculation that she would be the halftime performer.
In the NFL’s statement, Jay-Z, whose entertainment agency Roc Nation is one of several executive producers on the halftime show, called Rihanna a “generational talent.”
“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z said in the statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”
Oh, I missed that Roc Nation is the executive producer next year. That makes sense, although I wonder why Jay-Z isn’t doing it himself. As for Rihanna and her Army… well, the fans are halfway hoping that this means they’ll be getting the long-awaited new album. LOL, Rihanna has played around with her fans for so many years, I hope y’all aren’t genuinely expecting anything at this point. Just sit back and enjoy the ride. Rihanna’s Halftime show could be very cool. Also: Rihanna has been massively critical of the NFL for years and years. She’s highlighted Colin Kaepernick and how he was blacklisted from pro football, and she’s basically just sh-ttalked the NFL for years. She’s not doing the Halftime show for the money because artists don’t get paid in any traditional way – so I am legitimately curious about why Rihanna is doing this and what she’s getting out of it.
Yassss! Can’t wait
This should be great!
Thank goodness it’s someone with upbeat, good music for a halftime show. I bet it will be awesome. As for why, she has been seen going into a recording studio, so she may drop an album around that time. FYI, Jay-Z’s company has been producing the halftime show since 2019.
She’s signed to Roc Nation, they’ve been VERY good to her “no album releasing” self for years now so she owes them big. She doesn’t need the money, but the NFL is a terrible, racist organization and JayZ is always shameless for money over principle.
Yes @Dee and esp disappointing as the Roc Nation partnership was supposed to “amplify the league’s social justice efforts.” Will Jay-Z ensure the gloves are taken off for Rihanna’s performance this year….?
I just want to hear Work and What’s my name. Can’t wait!
Roc Nation has been the executive producer for a few years now. Their first halftime show was JLo and Shakira.
I like that she’s shit talked and dragged the NFL for years and now she’s gonna get their money. Looking forward to a fun halftime show cause my Patriots are not gonna make it this year…or maybe the next couple of years. I say ‘couple’ because I am not hopeless.
When I heard the Taylor Swift rumor, I thought it made sense. Huge following, new album coming out this fall, familiar with stadium shows obviously, etc. I’m not a big fan but I could see it.
but then I heard Rihanna and I thought YES!!! that’s going to be a great follow up to last year’s show. i’m excited.
I halfway wonder if she isn’t going to do something hugely subversive as a way of pointing a big middle finger at the NFL. I know that it is extremely unlikely, would cost a lot of people a lot of money, that there are a ton of rehearsals and checks so that any surprises would be very difficult to pull off, etc, but still…….if anyone could or would do it……
She won’t
Love Rihanna and it would be great to have her and Metallica collab on Diamonds. Their sing along was hilarious.
And I am still hyped from last year’s show!!!!