The Sussexes will no longer work with Sunshine Sachs, their PR is in-house now

One of the funniest worrystones of the Sussex-haters is “Sunshine Sachs.” Sunshine Sachs was the Duchess of Sussex’s longtime management and PR firm when she was an actress, and the Sussexes have gotten help from the New York-based firm in recent years, especially as they were Sussexiting and setting up Archewell. Ever since Harry and Meghan put their Archewell team together, it feels like they probably don’t have much need for Sunshine Sachs anymore. Which makes this piece of news rather obvious, from the Mail’s Eden Confidential column:
Once the most-liked member of the Royal Family, Prince Harry currently languishes with his scandal-prone uncle, Prince Andrew, in the (un)popularity stakes. Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be taking drastic measures. I can disclose that the couple have ditched Sunshine Sachs, the New York-based public relations outfit that has been advising Meghan Markle since her days as an actress on legal drama Suits.
‘This is a really big deal for Meghan,’ a source tells me. ‘She takes the view that she doesn’t need to pay an outside firm a lot of money to do PR for her and Harry any more.’
Sunshine Sachs’ partner Keleigh Thomas Morgan played a key role in establishing the Sussexes in California, sharing her contacts and a powerful network of advisers and famous friends. A long-term friend of Meghan’s, she helped devise the strategy for the couple’s African tour in 2019, when they were still working members of the Royal Family.
Keleigh, 45, was a guest at the royal wedding and has also represented American actor Tyler Perry, whose Los Angeles mansion Harry and Meghan used as a base while house-hunting.
But from now on the publicity for their numerous ventures is being handled ‘in-house’ at their charitable foundation, Archewell, by former Silicon Valley bigwig Christine Schirmer, who’s head of communications. Toya Holness, who was appointed as ‘global press secretary’ in March 2021, was reported to have parted company with the Sussexes earlier this year.
Schirmer should certainly be kept busy. Not only does Meghan’s series of podcasts for audio giant Spotify resume broadcasting next week, but the couple have a string of big projects in the pipeline including Harry’s highly controversial autobiography and a reality television show for U.S. streaming firm Netflix.
A source with knowledge of the company’s relationship with the couple insists: ‘When Sunshine Sachs began working with the Duke and Duchess, the plan was always for it to be temporary until a full-time internal team could be created. After they were hired, Sunshine Sachs worked alongside them to help the transition. All sides are on good terms and periodic advisory work continues.’
[From The Mail]
Apparently, their Archewell communications team will be headed up by Christine Weil Schirmer, who has a Silicon Valley background and she’s a Northwestern grad, which I’m sure Meghan loves. Anyway, I love all of the dumb conspiracies about how Sunshine Sachs is “paying” people to support Meghan and Harry, or how Sunshine Sachs is buying bots. If you’ve been around royal gossip long enough, you can see that the Windsors and their supporters all share one huge thing in common: projection. Everything they accuse the Sussexes of, they’re doing themselves. The Windsors are buying bots and paying people for inorganic support. As for this split… it feels more like Archewell is growing and succeeding, but the Sussexes will still turn to Meghan’s old team for advice and guidance.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
So tired of harry being compared to Andrew the royal family is trying to downplay what Andrew did harry and Meghan just stepped back from being working totals
The royals are totals, LOL.
One thing for sure, I’ll give them an A for trying 😁
Working royal family members
I love the irony that the ‘working royals’ are the ones without jobs.
For any other couple or business person this would be a nonstory but leave it to the rota to report every breath the Sussex’s take.
Yes, the Sussexes could have a new mail carrier assigned to their neighborhood and the Rota would publish a dozen think pieces about it…
“””Rota would publish a dozen more hit pieces about it…”””
There you are I fixed it for you. YVW 😉
They would certainly find a way to blame Meghan for it!
So the Sussexes have become successful businesspeople and *checks notes…* hired a PR person with direct business PR experience.
I can’t believe they stopped the presses for that little nugget of insight.
Harry and meghan are very well liked and not languishing I am tired of this media spin
For a non-story — because this just feels like organic growth at Archewell — Eden just has to load it up with the usual innuendo, and this is all Meghan’s doing/fault. This is a good step for Archewell, as it is with any organization that fills out its roles and responsibilities as it gets more established. The Saltines can try to spin this against Meghan/the Sussexes, but it’s just business as usual.
Complete and total non-story. Altho, I’ve seen rota headlines saying that Sunshine Sachs “dumped” the Sussexes (insert eyeroll). And this line: “‘This is a really big deal for Meghan,’ a source tells me. ‘She takes the view that she doesn’t need to pay an outside firm a lot of money to do PR for her and Harry any more.’
This ‘source” clearly doesn’t know anything about the corporate world — it’s not a big deal. At all.
“She takes the view…” is the view that ANY business has — it’s cheaper to bring [X] in-house rather than using an outside vendor. And with an in-house resource, you have someone who is 100% focused on the business, vs. an outside PR firm who has many clients and may not be able to devote as much time to YOUR business. This is Business 101.
Agreed Kaiser. Whatever the haters and rota accuse Harry and Meghan of doing I know it’s them spilling tea on what the RF is doing. Buying bots, bullying, illegal deals, buying likes and fans, the list goes on and on.
LOLOLOL! What argument will the derangers use now when they are trying to discredit and criticize Meghan? For so long its been “Sunshine Sachs! Sunshine Sachs!” it cracks me up bc you know the majority of them had never heard of SS before the last 3-4 years. Now its just going to have to be ‘Archewell!” over and over again, lol.
Anyway yeah this just seems like a basic business decision, but I love that richard eden felt the need to report on what private American citizens (at least one of them) are doing in California.
Sigh. The end of the Sunshine Sachs era for the derangers. It’s amazing all the things Sunshine Sachs pulled off for Meghan. However, now the derangers can entertain themselves by saying that SS dropped Meghan because they only wanted to work with her due to her connection to the Royals and after the funeral SS now realizes how cut off Meghan really is. Instead they are reaching out to Catherine, the Princess of Wales and will be helping her and William take over America with Earthshot when they come to Boston blah blah blah.
Emily Andrews is probably taking notes based off your comment and preparing her next story as we speak!
Actually, I would love for Will and Kate try to hire a US PR firm. Let’s see how long it takes before the US firm becomes so frustrated by their lack of action that they drop them as clients.
The first thing any PR firm worth their salt would do is advise the Wails to make up with the Sussexes. You know that would go over like a lead balloon.
But how many bathrooms do they have?
Not sure 16 or 19? This thread comments are funny, we all need a good laugh.
I’m sure the rota send people to check for building permits to make sure they haven’t added any new bathrooms 🤣. At first it was kind of funny but now It really is getting creepy. (How they are Monitoring water usages and local events)
If Harry is languishing and so uninteresting why continue to write about them? Because they are what sells. Your other dull, lazy greedy royals don’t rate. Periodt.
Imagine that 2 private citizens have changed who they employ…
Someone contact the Hague and convene the War Crimes Tribunals.
All this tells me is that Archewell is doing so well and they’ve become so organized and sophisticated that they can handle it themselves now. They’ve got it. They’re good. Let the haters be scared.
And i dont know how the PR Comms world works but surely this will be much more economiclly sound.
I’ve some comments that they severed ties with Sunshine Sachs as a way to heal the rift with the RF. It doesn’t make any sense as to why that would help but the RR’s need to make their daily quota of articles on Harry & Meghan.
Then why did Meghan looked traumatized at Betty’s funeral.
They probably were getting daily Therapy and being back with their children helped.
By now you would think the BRF and BM, would figure out that the Sussexes don’t dance to their string tugging.
Media can continue to rant but what about Netflix
I’m shocked they even included the paragraph at the bottom from a Sunshine Sachs rep about this all being a nothingburger of a story, lol. I guess the headline is the point.
The headline is ALWAYS the point. Their readers rarely read beyond them. It’s designed to make them think the worst.
I thought this happened forever ago. There’s a history of picking up the Sussexes’ leftovers so I wouldn’t be surprised if the windors reached out.
I’m not getting why this is a story. When Harry and Meghan left they said Sunshine Sachs would help them in the interim until the had their own set up.
The silent underlying subtext is: Meghan can’t be trusted a bit, look how ungratefully she ditches the help and makes business partners CRY. Her lack of loyalty even extends to her business affiliations.
That’s a clever smear move, but nobody buys that narrative. Not anymore.
Pound is crashing and they still want to report on Harry and Meghan’s corporate changes?
Hot take, but Sunshine Sachs wasn’t doing a very good job imo. There should have been a PR release from day one saying “the Sussexes are not taking any public money or money from Prince Charles”…by not doing that, it allowed the media to run with the ‘tax payer money’ thing…the media would have lied anyway but at least a stark, clear statement would have been better than what was put out.
They’re probably better going in house.
I don’t understand what you mean. They established they weren’t taking taxpayer funding at the beginning, it was Charles who said they were. Then they cleared it up in the Oprah interview. They also paid back the costs of Frogmore and people are still screaming about the “taxpayer money” that was wasted on their wedding, so…it doesn’t really matter to these people.
Div: Huh? It was announced from the start that they no longer wanted taxpayer money.
H&M are so “unpopular and irrelevant” that the DM finds a need to put out hundreds of articles to apprise people of that? Do they do that for other “irrelevant” people? It is scary how some people lack the critical thinking skills to ask these questions and believe what the tabloids spout out.
I agree with others that this is just a natural evolution of Archewell. Plus it’ll probably be cheaper in the long term to have PR done in house rather than outsource it. But I am not in PR so I don’t know.
I agree. There were a number of things things that were questionable. I don’t think they worked for Meghan after she married Harry (why would the RF need an American PR firm) but they allowed the BM to use their work association to beat her with. She probably kept them on retainer though. Their silence throughout the many years of horrible abuse and other public ordeals she suffered was troubling. What PR company lets a high profile client suffer that level of constant character assassination and remains silent? Especially once the BM and derangers started attacking the company’s rep bc of “guilt by association”?! Also, didn’t one of their employees leave the company to work directly for Charles or William? Suspicious behavior. But a very normal move by the Sussexes to watch their bottom line and make wise business decisions accordingly.
I work in PR and this is so common. SS was probably charging them a hefty monthly retainer and once they brought their own team on board, they didn’t need such an expensive firm. They’ve probably hired another firm to do media monitoring for a fraction of what they were previously paying.
I work in PR as well. Bringing this in-house is a good indication that their business is growing. In fact, scaling my clients’ in-house comms departments is typically the goal. Sounds to me like everyone involved is doing their jobs and doing them well.
The Brit’s are so up the Sussexes skirts, it’s so crazy. Everything they do becomes a story. Whether it’s staff changes or org changes. There is just this resentful tone to Eden with everything he writes about them. He describes them as languishing but seems to be all up in their business every day. Their silence since the funeral is really getting to them.
The Sussex haters talk about Sunshine Sachs as if they were puppeteers. The Sussexes tapped competent PR and brand building help for their endeavor and I suggest Buckingham Palace do the same, as their brand is in tatters.
I like how Harry’s biography is described as highly controversial, and a docu-series on the establishment of Archewell is a reality television program. Richard Eden is obsess with Harry and Meghan.
This next comment has nothing to do with the story but thinking of Sunshine Sachs who probably booked Meghan on Jimmy Fallon (I would have preferred Stephen Colbert) and I get it, Fallon tapes in LA. I would love to see Meghan interview with Trevor Noah, maybe they can make it happen next time she’s in NY
Jimmy Fallon tapes from NY. That’s why she was supposed to be on that show the same day (or the day after?) she spoke at the UN.
I think only Kimmel and Corden are in LA.