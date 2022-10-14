Is Elon Musk finally being investigated over this whole ‘buying Twitter’ mess?

It has been a crazy week for Elon Musk, and he literally brought all of it on himself. He praised Kanye West on Twitter just before Twitter suspended Kanye’s account for hate speech. Musk then began interfering in international politics, saying that China should invade Taiwan, and that the way the Russia-Ukraine war ends is by Ukraine giving up territory to Russia. Musk also made a call to Vladimir Putin and was doing some kind of back-door diplomacy, which is in violation of the Logan Act. To top all of that off, Musk has now told the Pentagon that they need to pay tens of millions of dollars to support SpaceX/Starlink’s work in Ukraine, that SpaceX will no longer pick up the tab (if they ever were).

All of that was happening as Musk and Twitter are going back and forth with the Court of Chancery to deal with this complete disaster of a contract. Musk doesn’t have the money to buy Twitter, and his billionaire backers have exited stage left. Now it looks like Musk is actually being investigated by federal authorities over this whole Twitter mess:

Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday. While the filing said he was under investigations, it did not say what the exact focus of the probes was and which federal authorities are conducting them. Twitter, which sued Musk in July to force him to close the deal, said attorneys for the Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO had claimed “investigative privilege” when refusing to hand over documents it had sought. In late September, Musk’s attorneys had provided a “privilege log” identifying documents to be withheld, Twitter said. The log referenced drafts of a May 13 email to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a slide presentation to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). “This game of ‘hide the ball’ must end,” the company said in the court filing. The court filing, which asked Delaware judge Kathaleen McCormick to order Musk’s attorneys to provide the documents, was made on Oct. 6 – the same day that McCormick paused litigation between the two sides after Musk reversed course and said he would proceed with the deal. Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk, told Reuters that Twitter’s court filing was a “misdirection” and asserted: “It is Twitter’s executives that are under federal investigation.” Twitter declined to comment on Spiro’s statement. It also declined comment when asked by Reuters about its understanding of any investigation into Musk. The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the FTC declined to comment.

[From Reuters]

I truly don’t understand the ins and outs of this but I hope that Musk is being investigated by all of the federal agencies. He commits crimes all of the time – insider trading, violating the Logan Act, fraud, Ponzi schemes. What’s insane is that he hasn’t been buried in federal investigations and civil litigation for years.