Is anyone else obsessed with Billy Ray Cyrus’s Facetuned ‘engagement’ pics?

Billy Ray Cyrus appears to be engaged. He posted these photos on his social media and merely labeled them “Happy Autumn,” but I know a Facetuned engagement announcement when I see it. His apparent fiancee is an Australian singer who goes by Firerose. Her real name is something like Johanna Rosie Hodges or Rose Hodges. No one can figure out her age – it’s been reported this week that she’s “in her mid-20s” or as young as 21 or 22, which would make her younger than Miley Cyrus (who is 29). But site Mama Mia has sources claiming that Firerose is actually 34? Why is it so hard to nail down someone’s age?
Anyway, Billy Ray’s rep had no comment when asked if this was an engagement announcement. I honestly lost track of Billy Ray’s personal life, he was on-and-off with Tish Cyrus for so many years, and Tish only filed for divorce in April of this year… after being separated from Billy Ray for a long time. All of Tish and Billy Ray’s children are adults now, right? Yeah – the youngest is Noah, and she’s 22 years old. It doesn’t seem like Billy Ray and Tish’s divorce is official though. After so many years, Tish should get half, whatever that means at this point.
As for these very strange photos… if Billy Ray is happy, good for him. I have no investment in this either way. I think he’s been on a strange trip for a while, it will be interesting to see if this lasts longer than 10 Liz Trusses. I’m kind of obsessed with the fact that Firerose looks like she’s completely CGI.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
They BOTH look CGI’d! It’s so creepy.
Uncanny valley.
It’s 2022, why is their filtering so bad? I’ve seen mid-level influencers with access to better photo/video manipulation technology. There’s zero reason people this famous should be using early-aught editing. What’s the point of dating someone in their 20s if they can’t even properly freshen you up on the gram??
I hate filters and don’t think should be used. Look like you look and be happy with it. So good.
They look weird, but they also look like they’ve been photoshopped together – especially in the third photo. And that bird looks like it’s been pasted on as an afterthought – is that weird white thing it’s perched on her arm or a fence rail or what?
Yes! She, especially, looks like Twilight by way of The Polar Express.
Obsessed w the barbie man & his lady! They’re both so shiny yet dirtbaggy at the same time. Fascinating!
That chin ain’t right…
I’m so glad I’m not the only one who noticed the weird filtering!
In the very last picture she looks more like a 34 year old to me but who knows. Even if she is 34 years old he is 26 years older! Whether or not she is 22 or 34 I am fairly certain she knows what she is doing. All of those pictures look scary, it must be a halloween theme or something.
I feel really embarrassed for them.
Read her name as Firehose and it stays!
I didn’t even know he and Miley’s mom got divorced, but these pics are hilarious.
Lol now I can’t unsee that.
That poor girl.
What in the midlife crisis?!? I am howling at my desk at that entire scroll of pics. Best laugh I’m going to have today. Bless.
There is something unsettling in these pics – especially the last one.
“….it will be interesting to see if this lasts longer than 10 Liz Trusses.” – We have a new way of quantifying time! I will greet my family at Thanksgiving with: I have not seen you in 3 Liz Trusses!
Well I am now!
What fresh cgi hell is this? Those are not human beings and no one will convince me otherwise.
Just another old man desperately clinging to the idea of youth…
Yuck.
To be willing to marry this messy, messy man and his messy, messy family.
The only photo that he truly looks happy in is the one where he’s holding his bird.
The braids kill me.
I wasn’t….but now I am.
Didn’t they meet on the set of Hannah Montana
I don’t know about her age, but her face looks jacked up.
He’s looks like he smells nastee!
I was starting to wonder if he still had any teeth, but finally there’s a photo of him smiling with that bird on his hand & it seems he does have teeth (although they look like false teeth). Truly, both look like they spend too much time just sitting around smoking weed, wandering outside of the house from time to time in whatever they have on, which is what they’ve been wearing for several days in a row.
Sorry, what do facetuned and cgi mean? I don’t know.
Google it. Computer Generated Imagery.
I’m sorry but I’m so DONE with this older man dating 30-year younger women.
She definitely looks more on the 30+ side of things to me, but blurring the living sh-t out of your photos will do that too, so who knows.
Engagement photos or not they look weird and creepy
What in the Pocahontas 😩😬😐
My first thought was Pippi Longstocking!
Total rob zombie, covering your face in hair does not make you look younger ick!
To be fair, Rob’s been doing that since he was young.
They both look like they’ve taken exactly one shower in the past month
OMG! These are crazy! Someone must know her from highschool or childhood in Australia and can spill the beans on her age. I wonder if he is planning on having kids with her?! These are the weird, random stories I love from this site (my request is less royal coverage, more random fun, weird stories like this).
I am not proud to admit this, but I saw an article about them dating a few weeks ago and went down a nice lil’ rabbit hole trying to figure out how old she is. There’s not an actual age or date of birth that I could find anywhere! But on her website biography, there’s a mention of her “growing up” listening to a Sia album that came out in the early 2000s. So based on that incredibly vague statement, she could be anywhere from, like, 25 to 35? But the fact that you can’t find her age ANYWHERE makes me wonder if she’s more like 35+ and wants to be perceived as younger.
Anyway, I have officially spent way too much time dealing with this subject and would like to reiterate that I am not proud to share this information. But, here we are. I hope it was informative for those who care. (So…no one, probably. )
i cared! thank you for looking into this for us!
No way does a 21 year old think this is a good filter job. Not a chance.
This person is in her 30s
Rainbow lorikeet!!!
(Sorry, love my Aussie birds. These were super common where I grew up. They are also notorious drunks – they hang out in huge mobs in the evenings and eat fermenting tree seeds/fruits and scream til they pass out.)
Creepy, cringy, icky. The over sized hat, pig tails, goatee and rummage sale shirt screams “traylur”. Cantcha get some style from your “Old Town Road” co star?? We know y’all don’t git filters down in the holler, guess the fountain of youth ain’t there either….
I’ve never liked Billy Ray Cyrus. IMO, he’s a one hit wonder who pushed his daughter into a Disney show just so he had a job too.
The Ick Factor is high with Billy Ray.
And one more old man involved with a female 20+ years younger.
Nope. Hard. Pass on both of this humans.