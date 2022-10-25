Duchess Meghan will be the guest of honor at an Indiana fundraiser next month

One of the first “gigs” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed up for was a paid speaking service, where they would obviously be paid keynote speakers for hire at various conferences, summits and conferences. The pandemic kind of ruined that, but before the pandemic, the British media was beside itself with glee/drama – just the idea of Harry being paid to, like, travel to Kansas and talk to a convention of dentists, I guess. Anyway, if Harry and Meghan have been making paid speeches constantly, we haven’t heard of it (and I think we would have). I assume that Meghan got this new gig from the paid-speaking service though: she’ll travel to Indiana after Thanksgiving to make a speech a women’s group:

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, will be the featured guest at a Women’s Fund of Central Indiana event Nov. 29 at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown.

“The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex” will include an interview conducted by Rabbi Sandy Sasso, the first woman rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist Judiasm movement. She previously led Congregation Beth-El Zedeck in Indianapolis.

Tables of 10 are available through womensfund.org for $5,000, half of which is tax deductible. A Women’s Fund news release notes proceeds from the event, running from 5-8:30 p.m., will support its mission “to create equitable and sustainable change for all women and girls no matter of their race, place or identity.”

Women’s Fund of Central Indiana is a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation. Previous guests at Women’s Fund events include Michelle Obama and Soledad O’Brien.

“Women’s Fund is proud to welcome Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, to Indianapolis – a mother, feminist, and champion of human rights,” a Women’s Fund spokesperson said. “She is a lifelong advocate for women and girls, a constant thread she weaves through humanitarian and business ventures.”

[From Yahoo]

As you can imagine, the usual suspects are trying to make Meghan sound like an out-of-touch elitists bilking the Indiana billionaires for the pleasure of her company. When really, Meghan likely agreed to do a speaking engagement because this aligns perfectly with the issues she cares about. The $5000 per table is part of the fundraising scheme for this non-profit, the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana. And I suspect that Meghan probably isn’t even getting paid that much.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Misan Harriman/the Sussexes.

4 Responses to “Duchess Meghan will be the guest of honor at an Indiana fundraiser next month”

  1. Mrs Robinson says:
    October 25, 2022 at 9:26 am

    The purpose of the event matters—this is a better look than being paid to speak to a group of bankers.

    Reply
  2. clarissa says:
    October 25, 2022 at 9:29 am

    she is so consistent with her values through her actions. she tells everyone who she is and they still doubt her

    Reply
  3. Flowerlake says:
    October 25, 2022 at 9:35 am

    I don’t “have” a charity, but if I had one, I’d be happy to have Meghan and Harry there. I just imagine the energy, connections and knowledge they would add.

    If it were K&W, it would feel more like a photo op and I doubt it would bring much awareness, as their fans would probably just talk about fashion or M&H, not the cause.

    Reply
  4. Bettyrose says:
    October 25, 2022 at 9:37 am

    They asked her because it aligns with their mission and because they need to entice donations from those with the means to purchase a table. That’s how these events work. You need people to
    *want* to attend and she’s a huge draw (sorry RR). It’s also a job. Most of us try to choose jobs that align with our values (or at least aren’t in direct opposition to our values). Honestly even if it were a dentists convention, it’s honest work that has the potential for positive impact (the speaking. Obviously dental work has a direct positive impact 🦷🪥)

    Reply

