Gwyneth Paltrow’s cutout Carolina Herrera dress: love it or hate it?

Here are some photos of Gwyneth Paltrow at a Tuesday event in Beverly Hills. The event? Veuve Clicquot’s Solaire Culture Exhibit. Gwyneth wore a Carolina Herrera dress with an awkward midriff cutout. Cutouts cycle in and out of style every couple of years and I hate that we’re in the middle of another “in style” cycle. In my opinion, I think this would have been such a stronger look for Gwyneth without the cutout? The thin stripes are also giving me a headache.

I was meaning to cover something else Gwyneth-related last week but I kind of forgot. There had been some gossip that Gwyneth’s daughter Apple went off to college, but Gwyneth hadn’t confirmed anything publicly… until last week. As it turns out, she was quiet about Apple going away because Gwyneth has been f–king devastated and she misses Apple so much. She told People Magazine that watching Apple leave home was “horrible. It was truly horrifying. I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears.” Gwyneth has already visited her on campus during a parents’ weekend and she says that Apple is doing great and she’s really happy. Gwyneth also talked about it with Us Weekly:

“It’s been a major transition. I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew it would be hard because Apple and I are so close and were together all the time. But I had no idea. It was like the worst heartbreak I’ve ever [felt]. I felt like the love of my life broke up with me for weeks. It was terrible. Now, I’m getting more used to it and it also helps to see her happy and well-adjusted. That makes a huge difference. And she just came home for October break, so that was good. I’ll see her for Thanksgiving.” Paltrow, who shares Apple and son Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin, opened up about how her youngest child has dealt with the change, saying, “I think he’s sort of feeling a new world without a sister in the house. But he’s adjusting well. He’s such a great kid.”

[From Us Weekly]

My mom cried a lot when I left for college, and I cried too – I was homesick for a few months, but college is great. You make friends, get involved with tons of stuff, you grow up and get exposed to different kinds of people. I honestly didn’t think Gwyneth Paltrow of all people would be this devastated though. It’s like she was completely unprepared for her firstborn to leave the nest! Poor Goop.