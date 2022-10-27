Rihanna will finally gift us a new song for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack

While I recognize that Marvel Fatigue is a real thing and completely understand those who’ve succumbed to it, I haven’t. I’m not a sycophant, I’ll pass on the projects that don’t interest me or wait on sequels for the franchises I like if the trailer looks meh. But when the hype around a Marvel project I love looks hot, I jump as high as Marvel asks. And I’m going to watch the ever-living HECK out of Wakanda Forever. I have a lot of confidence in Ryan Coogler. If he says he can tell this story properly, after almost quitting due to his grief over Chadwick Boseman, I trust him.

But I’m easy to convince. You know who else he convinced? Rihanna. And you know what he convinced her to do? Write a new song for the film! On Tuesday, Marvel tweeted a 15 second teaser clip that was just the Wakanda Forever name against a black backdrop. Then the letters fade away except the letter R and 10.28.22 runs up under it. Everyone asked, “does that ‘R’ mean Rihanna?” and held their breath. Well, Rihanna didn’t want us to pass out, so she just tweeted this:

And if that doesn’t excite you, wait to you hear what got her to do the song.

It’s official: Rihanna is making her long-awaited return to music with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single on Marvel’s blockbuster sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The song, a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, was written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and director Ryan Coogler. It will be released on Friday, Oct. 28 in advance of the movie, which premieres in theaters on Nov. 11. Rihanna briefly teased the song’s melodic hum on social media, but little else is known about the style and sound of “Lift Me Up.” “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said in a statement. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

[From Variety]

So this film is so good and so emotional, it brought the right excellent Rihanna back into the recording studio. *grabs tissues and popcorn* Just take my money now. I love this flex from Rihanna, too. We pestered her so much about making new music she told us to hush up. When we finally do, she drops a new track in one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Taika Waititi got so much credit for securing the the rights to The Immigrant Song, but he’s going to need to pass that crown to Ryan for this one. See you Friday, folks.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photo credit: Instagram, Twitter, Getty Images and Cover Images