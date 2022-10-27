Rihanna will finally gift us a new song for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack

While I recognize that Marvel Fatigue is a real thing and completely understand those who’ve succumbed to it, I haven’t. I’m not a sycophant, I’ll pass on the projects that don’t interest me or wait on sequels for the franchises I like if the trailer looks meh. But when the hype around a Marvel project I love looks hot, I jump as high as Marvel asks. And I’m going to watch the ever-living HECK out of Wakanda Forever. I have a lot of confidence in Ryan Coogler. If he says he can tell this story properly, after almost quitting due to his grief over Chadwick Boseman, I trust him.

But I’m easy to convince. You know who else he convinced? Rihanna. And you know what he convinced her to do? Write a new song for the film! On Tuesday, Marvel tweeted a 15 second teaser clip that was just the Wakanda Forever name against a black backdrop. Then the letters fade away except the letter R and 10.28.22 runs up under it. Everyone asked, “does that ‘R’ mean Rihanna?” and held their breath. Well, Rihanna didn’t want us to pass out, so she just tweeted this:

And if that doesn’t excite you, wait to you hear what got her to do the song.

It’s official: Rihanna is making her long-awaited return to music with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single on Marvel’s blockbuster sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The song, a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, was written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and director Ryan Coogler. It will be released on Friday, Oct. 28 in advance of the movie, which premieres in theaters on Nov. 11. Rihanna briefly teased the song’s melodic hum on social media, but little else is known about the style and sound of “Lift Me Up.”

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said in a statement. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

[From Variety]

So this film is so good and so emotional, it brought the right excellent Rihanna back into the recording studio. *grabs tissues and popcorn* Just take my money now. I love this flex from Rihanna, too. We pestered her so much about making new music she told us to hush up. When we finally do, she drops a new track in one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Taika Waititi got so much credit for securing the the rights to The Immigrant Song, but he’s going to need to pass that crown to Ryan for this one. See you Friday, folks.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images


Photo credit: Instagram, Twitter, Getty Images and Cover Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to “Rihanna will finally gift us a new song for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack”

  1. Seaflower says:
    October 27, 2022 at 7:26 am

    It’s going to take a lot to beat the music for the first Black Panther movie which I love to pieces….this might do it.

    Reply
  2. Dizza says:
    October 27, 2022 at 8:10 am

    Rih is an unapologetic racist, I have no time for anything she does until she acknowledges her racist attack on Kerrueche Tran and takes down the photo from her instagram account.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment