Scobie: Actually, ‘The Crown’ is well-researched from reporting in the ’90s

Omid Scobie’s Yahoo UK column this week is all about The Crown and the royal establishment’s collective freakout over The Crown. Just yesterday, I was thinking that there had been a strange lull in the freakout, almost as if Buckingham Palace had suddenly realized that maybe their campaign against Netflix was looking downright unhinged. I’m sure King Charles will rally and there will be another blitz of “Charles is so sad about The Crown” stories coming out just days and hours before the new season drops in less than two weeks. Which leads me to Scobie’s column and his very effective counterargument: that while The Crown is a fictional dramatization, Peter Morgan has based the show completely on extensive written records from the time.
Scobie on all of those royal “documentaries”: Without sounding dramatic, many of these supposedly authoritative specials have become superspreaders of misinformation on the royal beat. But you’ll be unlikely to hear many complaints about them. Right now, the energy for that is all aimed at The Crown, which is less than two weeks away from its season five premiere.
The Crown tackles the ‘90s, with receipts: This chaotic decade – which ended with public support for the monarchy at its lowest – became the House of Windsor’s worst in history. And thanks to how publicly many of its scandals played out, they’re also some of the most documented. But despite the abundance of material banked in historical archives, the push to label The Crown as a total work of fiction has become fiercer than ever. Just like many things (and people) initially embraced by The Firm, the show has now become the enemy.
On Judi Dench’s letter: Even legendary actress Dame Judi Dench spoke out, writing an open letter to The Times about the series’ “crude sensationalism” of history. Now, I’m a big fan of Dench’s work, but the decision to go out of her way to label the series as “cruelly unjust” has been… interesting. The letter, which asked for a disclaimer to appear at the start of the show, was written with no reference to her own award-winning depictions of the Queen’s great-great-grandmother in Victoria & Abdul and Her Majesty, Mrs Brown – true royal stories that received rave reviews but also criticism from certain historians about accuracy. Perhaps the letter reflects some regret on Dench’s behalf… or perhaps there’s more to the theory that her close friendship with Camilla, now the Queen Consort, is what led her to defend the Royal Family.
The British media is criticizing The Crown for using storylines they reported on at the time: As easy as it is to throw blame at producers and writers working on Peter Morgan’s creation, is it actually warranted? A closer look at some of the most breathlessly criticised plot lines in the forthcoming episodes reveal that a lot of what is currently being called into question by the media actually originated in the same media outlets currently leading the onslaught.
John Major’s tantrum: Former UK prime minister John Major was absolutely right to point out that stories suggesting Prince Charles came to him to discuss the Queen’s abdication are inaccurate, but mainstream media coverage of his comments have been missing the fact that this very rumour ran rife amongst royal correspondents at the time, making its way into gossip columns, biographies and even as far as the pages of the New York Times.
The Penny Knatchbull storyline: Outrage over a storyline involving rumours of an inappropriate friendship between the late Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull has also been loud in the press. Some newspapers have done nothing to prevent such rumours spreading by writing suggestive stories about the countess’s ‘regular’ visits to his Sandringham home, how his “flirty bond” with the aristocrat “kept him young”, and details of their “highly personal” friendship.
The Crown is actually well-sourced & well researched: I’ve spent much of the past week watching the new season and while, due to a pesky embargo, I’m not allowed to share anything about it yet, I can say that a lot of this series takes its lead from information readily available in the public domain, be it on-the-record television interviews, Diana’s audio tapes to Andrew Morton, numerous biographies (including Jonathan Dimbleby’s 1994 book, which Charles co-operated with) and archival reporting from British newspapers.
The Windsors can’t blame anyone but themselves: It’s easy to sling mud at episodes few have actually seen yet, but in my opinion much of the scandal this season is sourced from one place: reality. I’d imagine that this is what scares the royal institution the most. Because while The Crown’s scripted dialogue comes straight from the writer’s room, and you’d be a fool to treat this show as a historical documentary, the majority of jaw-droppers in the plot come courtesy of the Royal Family and the press. And for those, they have no one to blame other than themselves.
I actually didn’t know that the stories about Charles pressuring his mother to abdicate were widely reported at the time. I know he sat there, on camera, with Jonathan Dimbleby, and whined about how his mom needed to die (and in the same interview, he dithered when it came to talking about what he would do as king and why he wanted to be king). Charles believes he’s a lot slicker than he actually is, and this was back in the ‘90s, when Diana could effortlessly make him look like an a–hole all the time. Anyway, you get the point – the problem isn’t that Peter Morgan is making things up out of thin air to vilify Charles and the Windsors. The problem is that Morgan has a wealth of receipts and he’s choosing to soft-pedal the actual history, and even that soft-pedaling makes Charles look terrible. Because he was and is terrible.
“…the majority of jaw-droppers in the plot come courtesy of the Royal Family and the press. And for those, they have no one to blame other than themselves.” Love it. Hit them with the truth. Whether true or not, the BM who are whining about the Crown basically wrote the plotline.
I loved that line too. And its so true…..Peter Morgan didn’t make Charles have an affair that lasted his entire marriage, Peter Morgan didn’t make charles and Camilla treat Diana like crap, PM didn’t make the Firm try to break Diana, and so on.
Sorry not sorry you had a bad decade there Charles, but its not the Crown’s fault.
Lol! Omid isn’t taking any prisoners! I love how he came for everybody but ultimately lays the blame exactly where it should be – on the RF!
Scobie: Look in the mirror, Chuck.
All the royal complaining is just drawing attention to the series. Love it!
“the majority of jaw-droppers in the plot come courtesy of the Royal Family and the press. And for those, they have no one to blame other than themselves.”
Yup, this, right there. I am actually finding this highly amusing. Charles orchestrated an extremely lengthy and, no doubt, expensive, PR campaign to rehabilitate Camilla for the last 25 years. Bit by bit, inch by inch, memories faded, the messy reality of C&C’s behaviour was washed over, various other people were thrown under the bus as distraction etc. It was remarkably successful. And then, JUST as he becomes King and Camilla is finally queen – BAM!! – the Crown is back to remind those of us old enough and introduce a new generation to their appalling behaviour. And there’s no escape because the more Chuck whines the more receipts will be unearthed.
I am so looking forward to this.
My mother’s generation* might have thought it was semi-normal that a prince married such a young woman to ‘breed’, but many millenials and especially Gen Z does not.
This really won’t go down well. Season 4 caused quite a few of them to troll Charles and Camilla on social media with “We love Diana” type of posts. Season 5 will be even more of a thing, I think.
*Not everyone maybe, but I remember this wasn’t much of an issue in the 90s when talking about Diana and Charles (it was all about the affairs etc), but is way more of an issue now.
It was anachronistic back the when Charles courted a teen.
Has the BRF considered the possibility that they are garbage incarnate and always have been? Because….
Scobie dropping some truth bombs here. He’s the only royal reporter not afraid to call out the royals.
I love the new Omid. When his new posts come into my late Wednesday night Twitter feed, it’s a perfect bedtime story! This one checks all the boxes. Take that, CIII and BM!
I love the little dig that seems to refer to H&M – “Just like many things (and people) initially embraced by The Firm, the show has now become the enemy.”
I saw that too!
‘Just like many things (and people) initially embraced by The Firm, the show has now become the enemy.’
Tell it like it is Omid!! Such a well written piece, throwing the blame right where it belongs 👏 It’s going to be a long two weeks!
Does the BRF really believe of themselves that they’ve spent the last 50 odd years being quiet and dignified and not leaking their bizness all over town?
This Crown blowback is a monster of their own creation. They were going to of course take a hit when this season premiered, but honestly it probably would have been kept to people who follow them, and the occasional viral tweet that would be forgotten in a month by most people. For all of their media framing of PH as “emotional”, they react all the time in haste based off emotions and not forethought. Now they have almost guaranteed every blog and large news organization will be interviewing people mentioned (if alive), and rerunning articles from ’91-95. Not to mention the guaranteed Twitter side by sides, and Tiktok videos with actual audio recordings overlayed by commentary.
The British Media talks all kinds of nonsense, but now they’re supposedly concerned about supposed misinformation?
lol
I read the article last night and thought it was glorious.
If anything, the Crown has humanized these free loaders and soft pedals how truly awful they were and are.
The biggest revision they’ve done is buy into Charles and Camilla as star crossed lovers, instead of her being one of several mistresses battling for supremacy. Focusing the story line that way makes sense for narrative reasons and does Charles a favor that he won’t acknowledge.
Anyway, go Scoble!
Anytime they want to release QEII or KCIII personal diaries then we can compare notes. I saw a tweet from a historian who said if the rf won’t release any diaries or writings then dramatists and not historians must step in.
Some of these RR are old enough that they were reporting on these stories back then and simply hope people forget that they did. Jobson being one of them. Omid is simply pointing out the hypocrisy of the UK royal reporters.
Yep, Jobson, Penny Junor, Christopher Andersen, Bower, Peter Hunt (though I like him), Jennie Bond, Richard Kay, they all were there and other than Hunt they all had sides.
He is right. It was in the news constantly even in the US. The early to mid 90s were peak tabloid era and the papers were filled with Charles and Diana and Trump, Ivana and Marla Maples. And what all of them had in common is that they were leaking and cooperating with friendly to them press outlets and so the coverage was “well informed” in the sense it was from direct sources. The rewriting of history by these increasingly right wing figures is troubling.
We were around for Tampongate. I laughed me arse off then and I’m gonna laugh even harder where it is renacted for this show. 🤣🤣🤣