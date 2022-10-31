David Foster admits parenting an infant is a lot different now in his 70s

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have always been an odd couple. Foster is 72 and McPhee is 38, meaning she’s younger than four of his five daughters (Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36). Katharine and David welcomed their son Rennie last year, and everything still seems to be going smoothly. So smoothly that David and Katherine have now recorded a Christmas album/EP called, obviously enough, Christmas Songs. To promote the EP, they chatted with People magazine and they sort of admitted that, yeah, they’re a weird couple but it works for them. David also talks about being a father to this tiny baby after raising all of his daughters forty years ago. Some highlights:

Katharine on their musical taste: “People will always ask us at a dinner, ‘What music are you listening to right now?’ And he and I both just smile and look at each other and say, ‘We don’t really listen to music.’ We don’t listen to music in the car, though I do love putting on some jazzy stuff for dinner parties and stuff.” Adds Foster: “It’s not our thing to come home and put on music. We have a full life outside of music.”

Rennie travels with them: “He’s so much fun,” McPhee says. “We’re having such a great time, and we’re incredibly busy. We wish we weren’t traveling quite as much, but we get to take our little guy with us for most of this stuff.” So far, Rennie has traveled internationally to Mexico, Tokyo and Europe and domestically to Hawaii, Omaha, South Dakota, North Dakota and Las Vegas with his parents on their An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee tour — and McPhee jokes “he won’t remember any of it.”

Foster’s dreams for his son: Still, Foster says “every day” with Rennie “is an adventure” — and he’s already showing his musical talents on the piano and his electronic drum pad. “We think [he’ll be musical], but we don’t know,” he says. “Kids, strangely, will do something for a while and then it’ll amaze you and then they just drop it and they don’t do it anymore. So we don’t know if the drumming thing is here to stay — I’d rather he have a tennis racket in his hand than a drumstick to tell you the truth. But anyway, if he ends up being a drummer, that would be great too. He loves watching our drummer, JR Robinson.”

Foster on welcoming another child in his 70s: For Foster, having a new baby was “not something” he thought was going to happen in his 70s, but “I haven’t regretted a single day of it. I’ve loved every single day. It’s the standard thing of like, ‘Oh, well you were so young when you had your children and you were working day and night, you never saw them.’ And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with him. It’s just different.”

Foster on his age difference with Katharine: Though Foster says he and McPhee “know we’re an unconventional couple,” they are certain they are the right fit for each other. “With Céline and [late husband] René Angélil, there was a big age difference, and after I was working with them for a long time it just became Céline and René. It just looked and felt normal. But it was, of course, kind of odd in the beginning. But I think we’re over that hump now with five years of being together, and hopefully people just start looking like we belong together because we feel like we do.” Adds McPhee: “Even if they don’t, we don’t care. We just love our history, how we met and where we are now. Sometimes we look at each other like, ‘This is so wild that we’re together.'”