“Dr. Martin Luther King paid for Julia Roberts’s hospital birth” links

I saw the video of Julia talking about this over the weekend. And everyone on line was like,”I had no idea!” It’s a pretty cool story to keep under wraps for so long. If I had such a connection to the Kings, I would make sure everyone knew!
lol Agreed, it’s pretty cool. Julia keeping this under wraps doesn’t surprise me though – she seems to be kind of low key.
The MLK / Julia Roberts thing has to be one of the randomest stories I’ve ever heard, but it’s pretty cool!
It is hard to imagine that the Kings whose leadership was in the forefront of integration/civil rights would be spending their hard-earned assets on JR’s/her mother’s hospital bill instead of their own family or their chosen causes.
Does anyone else know? Has it been confirmed by any surviving member of the King family who would know? Coretta Scott King died about 16 years ago. Just saying — convenient timing for Roberts to first tell this story.
Julia’s parents owned a dance school in the South. They allowed Black students to attend the school and were attacked by racists/bigots for doing so. One of the students was MLK’s daughter. MLK and his wife helped Julia’s parents pay their hospital bill because at the time they were in a financial bind. It is crazy Julia never told this story before, but I can believe it being true. Their daughter unfortunately died years ago so there is no way to ask her either.
Yeah, I’m gonna be the party pooper here. I 1st heard this story about 20 years ago. Back then Yolanda King, the oldest of the Kings’ children, was still alive and she talked about it. Yolanda was an actress and IIRC she was once a student of Julia’s parents. And I think she and Julia were friends until Yolanda died.
That is a pretty interesting story. I hope that Julia has repaid the King family’s kindness by contributing to the King Center or other civil rights causes close to the family’s heart.
The idea that Tom Brady could date Hope Hicks sent a cold chill down my spine. MAGAs court big stars who impress their core constituency and I could totally see Hope Hicks being sent out to bring Tom Brady into the fold. Kind of like Tom Cruise for the Scientologists.
Do you think he’ll actually retire after this season? I think if he doesn’t win the Superbowl he’ll be back for another season. I don’t see him dating anyone if he returns to the NFL because he does like to focus on his game and nothing else, hence why his wife felt neglected.
what do you mean “bring him into the fold?” Brady is a ride or die Republican who is texting buddies with Ron DeSantis
That Julia Roberts story is crazy. How has that not been bigger news for decades? And also WTAF is wrong with our country that people need charity to pay for safely delivering a baby? Has that changed? Is child birth more affordable? Because we’re about to see a giant boom in women with limited resources delivering babies. We’re 8 days away from finding out *just how serious* this public health crisis is going to be. A few quaint red states or the whole damn nation.
Julia Roberts apparently once called out a South Carolina town for being racist, too.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2022/10/31/julia-roberts-connection-to-martin-luther-king-jr-may-explain-her-famous-censure-of-south-carolina-town/
Irony of ironies on the Supreme Court ending affirmative action–the next major beneficiary of affirmative action is likely to be men–including white men. Colleges are 60/40 women to men these days.