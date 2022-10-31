“Dr. Martin Luther King paid for Julia Roberts’s hospital birth” links

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. paid for Julia Roberts’s hospital birth. [Just Jared]

Here are some photos of celebrities dressed up for Halloween. [Buzzfeed]

Who will Tom Brady date next? Larsa Pippen? [Gawker]

Goodwill is no longer accepting Yeezy donations. [Dlisted]

So far, Brad Pitt is nowhere to be seen during She Said’s promotion. [LaineyGossip]

Photos from the Forever Valentino event/exhibition. [RCFA]

This woman is desperate for paranormal experiences. [Jezebel]

Wait, is Kody Brown a gun runner? [Starcasm]

Julia Fox still wants attention. [Go Fug Yourself]

A review of Prey for the Devil. [Pajiba]

Kanye West still owns 5% of Kim Kardashian’s Skims?! [Egotastic]

The Supreme Court is probably going to end diversity quotas at universities. [Towleroad]

