Katy Perry & Chris Pratt endorse ‘former Republican’ Rick Caruso for LA mayor

Many celebrities are based in Los Angeles, which means they’re voting in the LA Mayor’s race today. One of the people running for mayor of LA is Rick Caruso, a billionaire Republican who spent more than $100 million of his money on his mayoral campaign. He’s not running as a Republican but he certainly shares a lot of political platforms with Republicans still. Caruso has also befriended a lot of celebrities over the years, celebrities who have endorsed him. Well, people are mad.

Katy Perry posted an Instagram encouraging people to get out the vote, and she actually took selfies at the voting machine showing that she’s voted for Caruso. That’s not all – Chris Pratt also posted a last-minute endorsement of Caruso on his IG Stories. Kim Kardashian – and all of the Kar-Jenners, I think? – have endorsed Caruso as well. So LA residents should keep that in mind as they head to the polls today: some of the worst celebrities have endorsed Rick Caruso, and Pratt and Perry are Republicans.

I love all the horrible LA celebrities (Chris Pratt, Katy Perry, etc.) making pro-Caruso posts that are like The City Is Falling Apart and all they mean is that they have to occasionally see unhoused people from their limos, that's it — Joseph Fink, 👻🎃healthcare is a human right🎃👻 (@PlanetofFinks) November 8, 2022