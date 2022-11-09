“Claire Danes looked amazing at the ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ premiere” links
  • November 09, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Claire Danes looked great at the Fleishman is in Trouble premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Carl Sagan was a Scorpio, omg. [Dlisted]
Stylist Law Roach and all of his A-list clients came out to the CFDAs. [LaineyGossip]
$1200 sneakers for a horse? People have too much money. [OMG Blog]
The red wave didn’t happen. [Jezebel]
Is Adam Brody sexy? Eh. [Gawker]
Miles Teller works out in the morning. [Just Jared]
What is Manifest even about? Apparently, religion? [Pajiba]
Mckayla Maroney deserves the world so I won’t say anything about her bangs. [Egotastic]
This week’s funny tweets by ladies. [Buzzfeed]
YouTuber Nikita Dragun was arrested for felony battery. [Starcasm]
I’m so happy that Pennsylvania Democrats got so many big wins! [Towleroad]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to ““Claire Danes looked amazing at the ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ premiere” links”

  1. Nicegirl says:
    November 9, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    She does look amazing!! And I’m kinda into how comfy that dress looks, also.

    Sign me up for some toga glam! 👗 🔥 💕 🖖

    Reply
  2. Rita says:
    November 9, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    Claire looks like a goddess!

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      November 9, 2022 at 3:03 pm

      She really does. She still looks so much like she did in “My So-Called Life”, props to her skin care regimen, I need details.

      Reply
  3. OMG says:
    November 9, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    That dress on Claire Danes. OMG-orgeous!!!!! That neckline. That color. The drape! The hair. So good.

    Reply
  4. Green Desert says:
    November 9, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    She does look great and I LOVE that haircut on her.

    This Scorpio and amateur (very, very amateur) space nerd loves that Carl Sagan was a Scorpio!

    Reply
  5. Lucía says:
    November 9, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    I was completely in love and lust with Adam Brody when he was in his 20s. Nothing has changed now that he’s in his 40s. Nothing.

    Reply
  6. Twin Falls says:
    November 9, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    Claire Danes looks so beautiful there! I hope she never does anything drastic to her face. Her hair looks great, too.

    Reply
  7. Solidgold says:
    November 9, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    Claire has a nice solid consistent career. I will always support Angela I mean Claire. 😍

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      November 9, 2022 at 1:14 pm

      IKR? That show lasted barely a season, and that’s still how I think of her. I also think of her as an awkward kid that gets the cool guy. Despite having an enviable slender physique, I don’t think of her as “hollywood attractive.” She’s her authentic self. And dayum she was great in Homeland. Always a fan. (The other day, I noticed Hugh Dancy in something and I couldn’t remember his name. I finally did and said to my SO “That’s Claire Danes’s husband!”)

      Reply
      • Twin Falls says:
        November 9, 2022 at 1:43 pm

        I watch Home for the Holidays with RD Jr Holly Hunter and Claire Danes every thanksgiving.

      • HeatherC says:
        November 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm

        @TwinFalls I love that movie, so underrated Also RDJ has a funny story about a conversation he and Jodie Foster had about his drug use he told on Inside the Actor’s Studio (I know, not a funny subject but it was a funny story the way he told it)

  8. BW says:
    November 9, 2022 at 12:58 pm

    I’m going to guess that being a scientist interested in Astronomy and not Astrology, that Carl Sagan didn’t care what sign he was.

    Reply
  9. Seraphina says:
    November 9, 2022 at 1:08 pm

    Yes she does look great. Well done. Love the dress and the whole look.

    Reply
  10. Tina Loman says:
    November 9, 2022 at 2:18 pm

    I’m the only one that doesn’t like that piece going down the middle. On that note. I miss her as a brunette sometimes, but mostly with longer hair. I have to admit she looks happy and confident with the bob though. I had a huge crush on Adam Brody during the OC, I hope Fleischman Is In Trouble is good. He’s married with two kids now that’s great. I thought she was going to have Blake Lively’s career and he would have Ben McKenzie’s. I was soo off and l loved Ryan.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      November 9, 2022 at 4:35 pm

      Leighton was clearly the superior actor compared to Blake but I don’t think Blake necessarily had a great “career”. She just made more waves as a blonde bombshell and married well. Leo missed that one, she is a perfect hwood wife but I truly think he’s the one that effed it up and she left running (good for her).

      Reply
  11. Normades says:
    November 9, 2022 at 4:26 pm

    Lol I read that as Adrian Brody and was like nope! But Adam sure, I hope he and leighton stay together because they are both super underrated actors who seem pretty chill.

    Reply
  12. detritus says:
    November 9, 2022 at 4:34 pm

    Nikita’s been put in the mens section of wherever she is being held. So dangerous and wrong.

    Reply
  13. Well Wisher says:
    November 9, 2022 at 7:27 pm

    Claire is always on point.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment