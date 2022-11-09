“Claire Danes looked amazing at the ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ premiere” links

Claire Danes looked great at the Fleishman is in Trouble premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Carl Sagan was a Scorpio, omg. [Dlisted]
Stylist Law Roach and all of his A-list clients came out to the CFDAs. [LaineyGossip]
$1200 sneakers for a horse? People have too much money. [OMG Blog]
The red wave didn’t happen. [Jezebel]
Is Adam Brody sexy? Eh. [Gawker]
Miles Teller works out in the morning. [Just Jared]
What is Manifest even about? Apparently, religion? [Pajiba]
Mckayla Maroney deserves the world so I won’t say anything about her bangs. [Egotastic]
This week’s funny tweets by ladies. [Buzzfeed]
YouTuber Nikita Dragun was arrested for felony battery. [Starcasm]
I’m so happy that Pennsylvania Democrats got so many big wins! [Towleroad]
She does look amazing!! And I’m kinda into how comfy that dress looks, also.
Sign me up for some toga glam! 👗 🔥 💕 🖖
Claire looks like a goddess!
She really does. She still looks so much like she did in “My So-Called Life”, props to her skin care regimen, I need details.
That dress on Claire Danes. OMG-orgeous!!!!! That neckline. That color. The drape! The hair. So good.
She does look great and I LOVE that haircut on her.
This Scorpio and amateur (very, very amateur) space nerd loves that Carl Sagan was a Scorpio!
I was completely in love and lust with Adam Brody when he was in his 20s. Nothing has changed now that he’s in his 40s. Nothing.
Claire Danes looks so beautiful there! I hope she never does anything drastic to her face. Her hair looks great, too.
Claire has a nice solid consistent career. I will always support Angela I mean Claire. 😍
IKR? That show lasted barely a season, and that’s still how I think of her. I also think of her as an awkward kid that gets the cool guy. Despite having an enviable slender physique, I don’t think of her as “hollywood attractive.” She’s her authentic self. And dayum she was great in Homeland. Always a fan. (The other day, I noticed Hugh Dancy in something and I couldn’t remember his name. I finally did and said to my SO “That’s Claire Danes’s husband!”)
I watch Home for the Holidays with RD Jr Holly Hunter and Claire Danes every thanksgiving.
@TwinFalls I love that movie, so underrated Also RDJ has a funny story about a conversation he and Jodie Foster had about his drug use he told on Inside the Actor’s Studio (I know, not a funny subject but it was a funny story the way he told it)
I’m going to guess that being a scientist interested in Astronomy and not Astrology, that Carl Sagan didn’t care what sign he was.
Exactly, this. Astrology is a pseudo science.
Yeah, but we can have fun and have multiple interests in things across all spectrums. *shrugs*
Yes she does look great. Well done. Love the dress and the whole look.
I’m the only one that doesn’t like that piece going down the middle. On that note. I miss her as a brunette sometimes, but mostly with longer hair. I have to admit she looks happy and confident with the bob though. I had a huge crush on Adam Brody during the OC, I hope Fleischman Is In Trouble is good. He’s married with two kids now that’s great. I thought she was going to have Blake Lively’s career and he would have Ben McKenzie’s. I was soo off and l loved Ryan.
Leighton was clearly the superior actor compared to Blake but I don’t think Blake necessarily had a great “career”. She just made more waves as a blonde bombshell and married well. Leo missed that one, she is a perfect hwood wife but I truly think he’s the one that effed it up and she left running (good for her).
Lol I read that as Adrian Brody and was like nope! But Adam sure, I hope he and leighton stay together because they are both super underrated actors who seem pretty chill.
Nikita’s been put in the mens section of wherever she is being held. So dangerous and wrong.
Claire is always on point.