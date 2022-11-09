“Claire Danes looked amazing at the ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ premiere” links

Claire Danes looked great at the Fleishman is in Trouble premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]

Carl Sagan was a Scorpio, omg. [Dlisted]

Stylist Law Roach and all of his A-list clients came out to the CFDAs. [LaineyGossip]

$1200 sneakers for a horse? People have too much money. [OMG Blog]

The red wave didn’t happen. [Jezebel]

Is Adam Brody sexy? Eh. [Gawker]

Miles Teller works out in the morning. [Just Jared]

What is Manifest even about? Apparently, religion? [Pajiba]

Mckayla Maroney deserves the world so I won’t say anything about her bangs. [Egotastic]

This week’s funny tweets by ladies. [Buzzfeed]

YouTuber Nikita Dragun was arrested for felony battery. [Starcasm]

I’m so happy that Pennsylvania Democrats got so many big wins! [Towleroad]