Brooke Shields: It was creepy to be ‘the most famous virgin in the world’

I didn’t know Broke shields had a podcast. I should probably assume everyone has a podcast and just be surprised to find out when they don’t at this point. I love Brooke, though, and her openness about her issues with her stage-manager mom Teri, her postpartum depression, her objectification at a young age and the issues growing up in the spotlight has helped countless people, myself included. On Tuesday’s episode of Now What? With Brooke Shields, she talked about telling the world she was a virgin back in 1985. My gawd, I remember that. It was the 80s so you told your parents you were a virgin, but you told you friends you’d “totally done it.” The truth was somewhere in there. But the media definitely pushed the idea that we were all getting plowed in the upstairs guest room at a high school kegger. When Brooke announced she was a virgin after Pretty Baby and her Calvin Klein ads, it was, in fact, shocking. And a pain in the neck for Brooke, apparently. She said that her intention for the admission was to support girls who felt pressured by their boyfriends. The fallout was having to wear the title of the Most Famous Virgin in the World everywhere she went.
Brooke Shields doesn’t regret any of her past — but she might rethink publicly disclosing that she was a virgin.
On Tuesday’s episode of her iHeart podcast, Now What? With Brooke Shields, the veteran actress and model answered friend Ali Wentworth’s question about whether Shields had many any “poor choices” as a young person.
“I mean, I think it was, in hindsight, a bit of a mistake for me to be so open about my virginity because it never left me alone,” Shields said.
She said the topic had come up in a 1985 book that, although it was credited to her, was actually written by someone else. On Your Own is a book of guidance for college-age women, released as Shields herself attended Princeton University. The Pretty Baby star said she had written an in-depth first chapter, but the publisher didn’t want it.
“They wanted a simple, stupid book,” Shields said. “Like, ‘I like leg warmers.'”
Shields addressed her sex life, because she wanted to help others.
“In it, there was one part of a chapter, where I discuss — not abstinence per se — but owning your choice,” she said. “I would get a lot of fan mail from kids saying, ‘Oh, my boyfriend’s pressuring me, and I don’t want to have sex. What do I do? My narrative was, ‘You don’t have to do anything you don’t want to.'”
She recalled that it being “very creepy” that she then had to go on talk shows and speak to older men about the topic.
“I became the most famous virgin in the world,” she said. “To be in the line of fire at such a young age in that way, I gained a resilience and it set me up to be ready for anything in this industry which can be difficult.”
I remember those interviews. Brooke couldn’t talk about anything without having to answer a question about whether she was still a virgin. Each host hoped she’d say, “Nope! Lost it last night,” and bag the exclusive. And everyone just allowed it because she’d brought it up. It makes it so much worse finding out Brooke’s hope was to stand in solidarity with women who didn’t want to be pressured into sex. Every time I want to wax poetic about the 80s I’m reminded of their underbelly. Honestly, I don’t know how any of us, but especially people like Brooke, made it out still standing.
What’s worse is I forgot that when Brooke actually did lose her virginity, it was to Dean Cain. At the time, I was hella jealous because my gawd he was so handsome. But being he’s become such a narrow-minded d*ckhead, I want a do-over for Brooke.
This reminds me of those interviews with Britney Spears in the early 00’s. She looked so sad and scared as they would ask her about her virginity or if she had done drugs. I felt so bad for her. Poor Brooke too.
You would think that somebody in these girls’ lives would have hit the brakes and told interviewers to cool it with the question.
I’m a 31 year old virgin and I feel like such a freak. I don’t know how to deal with this and the idea of being naked in front of someone terrifies me.
I’m so sorry this bizarre cultural expectation/obsession has you feeling down on yourself. I hope you find peace with yourself and your choices. Smash the patriarchy!!!!!
Oh, you’re not a freak! It might help not to even think of it as “virginity,” as though it’s a state of being. You just have not chosen to have sex with someone yet. And in terms of nudity, that’s trickier. I can surmise, in the heat of the act, 99% of people don’t care what the other person’s naked body looks like. But the fear of nakedness might be about something deeper–building up confidence in other areas? Liking yourself? I don’t know, but I wish you comfort, happiness, and peace with any and all your decisions and personal choices. (And your body is not just “good enough” it’s great! Think of the magic that it does every day–things happening that you’re not even conscious of. Our bodies are complex, nearly miraculous inventions. Be proud of and celebrate it, whatever form it takes!)
I love what you have written. Thank you for sharing it : )
Don’t feel like a freak Jillian!!! The beauty of life is that we’re all different. Some people love kissing, some don’t. Some want certain types of intimacy, some don’t. It would be so boring if we were all the same. If you ever want to read about sex, including solo sex, I love the columns How to Do It and Dr Nerdlove. So many people write in who are in the same boat as you! It’s really not at all some big terrible thing. My most beloved aunt has never kissed anyone, and she is baller AF. I hope if you want to try you find a way to feel joyful and safe about it and if you don’t really want to, but just feel like you should, you realize there are SO many ways to live and also love without sex being part of it
@ Jillian
You’re not a freak ! There are plenty of women in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and beyond who have never been intimate with anyone. The issue is not a lot of us women talk about it because we feel embarrassed. It’s not somethng you ever have to do if you don’t want to. Just like women don’t have to have children or get married if they don’t want to. You are hurting no one by not wanting to be intimate with anyone. It’s your CHOICE and be proud of it !
I HIGHLY recommend Karina Longworths podcast “You Must Remember This” and the episode about Pretty Baby and Brooke Shields treatment in media. It’s ENRAGING!
Seconded!
I don’t know what is more freaky: that people were asking about Shield’s virginity during the 80s or that I had to read now to whom she lost it. And no ‘I thought everybody knew’ doesn’t count as an excuse.
After seeing how much this topic tormented my friends I zero percent believe in virginity. It’s gross. So two people who have a wonderful fulfilling intimate relationship with orgasms and oral sex are “virgins”, but if you’re drunk at a high school party and there’s two seconds of PIV then you “lost your virginity” to some rapist? Ewww and gross.
I think it’s a horrible concept and the first time you have sex is whenever you feel like it was.
At this point, there is nothing about Brook’s childhood career that isn’t creepy. That Calvin ad, Pretty Baby. Her parents should have protected her instead of exploited her. She knows this and can do good by talking about it.