Dominic West: Charles has ‘these big sausage fingers & he’s always fiddling with them’

While I didn’t think much of Dominic West being cast as then-Prince Charles in The Crown, I have to admit… he’s pretty good in the role. West is too good-looking to play Charles, but that was true of Josh O’Connor as well. But I enjoy seeing how they try to frump up West’s looks, including giving him Charles’s ridiculous hairstyle with a deep side-part. West has also channeled Charles’s pompousness and inherent self-satisfaction. All in all, I’m pretty okay with West’s portrayal. I enjoy it even more because West insists that he actually likes Charles and the royals, all while he’s been hilariously shady towards them. Speaking of, West’s Town & Country cover interview is a masterpiece. Some highlights:
He almost didn’t take the role: “I didn’t [want it],” saying he was “very apprehensive…. I’m a big fan of Prince Charles, as he was. I didn’t want to be doing anything to upset his mission…[but] That’s what you live for as an actor, great parts with great writing and on a great show.”
What he has in common with Charles: “I have quite short legs and quite a big head and I’ve got a bit of a stoop, like him,” West says. The Crown’s team of experts helped him get further into character, with a voice coach telling him, “You mustn’t open your mouth, talk through clenched teeth the whole time.” West studied Charles’s body language, too, making note of how he tends to keep himself rather contained, elbows by his side. Throw in some pointing and fidgeting—“He’s got these big sausage fingers, and he’s always fiddling with them.”
Charles & his mummy: “This is a man, in the prime of his life, who cannot and has not been able to fulfill his destiny. This is a man who, in his late forties, still has to obey his mother, not just as his mother but as his sovereign, queen, his boss.”
West is on Team Charles. “The trouble was Diana was such a superstar. She’s got such star quality that he doesn’t have. None of the royals does, and good, thank God, because their job is quite boring. We’re finding it now with our prime ministers, and you with your presidents: It’s exhausting having a high-octane leader who’s very media savvy. We long for the rather boring, sensible ones who are functionaries who get on with the job.”
He tries to capture Charles’s rage at scene-stealer Diana: “There can only be one star in the relationship,” West says. Our conversation has moved on to Camilla, and what the new queen consort brings to her husband. “I think she’s happy to be—what’s the word?—in the background, reflecting, just trying to make him look good. There’s a generosity and a humility about that, which I think is what we wanted to put across.”
What he likes about King Charles: “I love that since he became king, in contrast to his mother, he is totally heart-on-his-sleeve. I mean, that thing he did about Liz Truss?” The actor slips back into his pitch-perfect Charles to mutter the king’s remark to the short-lived prime minister: “Back again, Dear, oh dear.” Then he adds, through clenched teeth for good measure, a “‘Bloody pen! F–king pen!’ The queen of 70 years was never that emotive, and he’s doing it every day. I think people love it.”
People have a right to dramatize, critique & criticize their unelected leaders: “Who wears the crown has been a legitimate subject for dramatization since well before Shakespeare,” he says. The monarch is not a private individual but a very public head of state. “Inquiry and scrutiny” of the sovereign and the powerful institution around the throne is entirely fair game, as he sees it. “It makes anything stronger to be tested. We’re bowing to these people—who are they? What are they doing? Do they deserve our reverence? Frankly, the monarchy’s been through wars. If we can’t get through a TV show, then it’s not on very firm foundations.”
Just that: “If we can’t get through a TV show, then it’s not on very firm foundations.” That’s exactly what Charles has telegraphed for years too, that his reign and the entire House of Windsor will be brought down by ten hours of prestige historical drama. It’s not The Crown which makes the Windsors look weak, it’s their reaction to a moderately critical show about their actual history. Anyway, I adore the way Dominic West insists that he loves the royals and he’s completely on Charles’s side and then he spends the interview talking about Charles’s sausage fingers and how Charles was full of rage about being upstaged by his glamorous wife. *chef’s kiss*
Cover courtesy of T&C, additional photos courtesy of Netflix/The Crown.
It’s WAY too early in the morning for visions of Charles fiddling with his sausage fingers! EW.
OMG. I love this interview. All of his comments are hilarious and spot on. With a “friend” like Dominic, who needs enemies? LOL.
That’s exactly what I thought, LOL !!!
Too funny. And he comes right out of the gate with “I’m a big fan of Charles, as he was.” Not so much of a fan as he is now?
He said, “I’m a big fan of Prince Charles, as he was,” which I think just means he’s now King Charles, no longer Prince Charles.
But maybe he does mean he enjoys things like the pen rage that we get to see now 🙂
I took it to mean “I was a big fan of Charles, and he was too!” Lololol!
I am not a fan of DW, but I have to admit that he did a good job of playing Chuck.
OMG came to say the same thing. I guess I am a Dominic West fan now?! How brilliantly shady!!
Big head and short legs!?! 🤣 Sausage fingers!?!? 🤣 He’s a big fan of Charles huh? I wonder what they could possibly having in common?
a mistress or more, I would say
You had me at big head and sausage legs…
Now I have salad fingers in my head but with sausage fingers instead. LOL. Every single man they got to play Charles has been far too attractive.
Yes, Dominic West is far too attractive. Charles’ eyes are SO close together. I only realised after seeing him in an old interview with Di when they were just married.
So are Harry’s, but he wears it better. 🔥
Even with his sausage fingers digs, he’s comes across as such a monarchist. Test them, be critical, sure, but get rid of them? Never. Disappointing to know that mcnulty was actually a royalist lol.
Dominic’s an Old Entonian, of course he’s a monarchist lol
Yah, I know that now but not back when first watching the wire 😂. Doesn’t really matter but it’s just funny to think about.
Oh, do shut up, Dominic. You obviously made money from playing someone you feel you shouldn’t have, and now you’re trying to claw back into his favour by claiming you know his sorrows inside and out. I lost respect for this man when he had an affair with a woman closer to his daughter’s age than his wife’s. Another poster said Dominic and his wife have an open marriage. But surely there are rules? I suspect one of them is not making it into the media/public, and another one perhaps ages? I always think these things create an imbalance, with one party suggesting they open the relationship and the other party being more vulnerable to hurt.
I really wasn’t happy he was cast in this season because that whole episode left a sour taste in my mouth. But I watched the first episode for Jonny Lee Miller. Not enough JLM for me to get past the Dominic West of it all. And the reviews have been bad. Pass. He needs to go away.
I’d never watched The Crown before. And then all this RF backlash forced me to show an interest. I thought season 4 was good, but season 5 just limped along in comparison.
OMG that was Johnny Lee Miller!! I did not recognize him until you mentioned it now! Wild.
As much as I think Dominic West is a gross sleaze and I was skeptical about his casting… I have to give him credit for absolutely NAILING Charles’ mannerisms and ticks. He looks nothing like the man, but he portrayed him with every inch of his body!
If this is how West talks of people he likes, I’d hate to be his enemy LOL.
I never thought of Charles as having a big head. Not physically. Huh. I never noticed that West’s head is disproportionately big either but now that I think about it, he’s right. He’s still nice-looking though. And he was VERY good-looking when he was young IMO. Great smile, very puckish.
Yeah, he’s clearly a monarchist but I do enjoy his low-key trolling of Charles and his family. As smarmy as he was with the whole cheating-with-Lily-James thing, he does have a certain charm. And boy does he know it. I hope his wife is doing OK because “open marriage” or not, that had to hurt. They were so carelessly public about it. What did they think, there are no tabloid journalists in Italy? Or people with cell phones? I mean, isn’t the word “Paparazzi” Italian?
T&C: What do you have in common with Charles?
DW: Very publicly cheating on my wife.
😂 😂😂
I have to say he’s too hot to play Charles.
Doesn’t Charles have “sausage fingers”’ due to rheumatoid arthritis? I am not a fan of him and will gleefully criticize him all day but making fun of his fingers for a medical condition he can’t control is beyond me.
I don’t see where DW made fun of them. He used the term “Sausage fingers” descriptively. Now does that sound nice? No. But it wasn’t making fun of them either,
Idk, he’s always had them though.
Not sure about the RA – has there been any confirmation of this? Sausage fingers is more common to psoriatic arthritis and spondyloarthritis. Interesting though, I’ve never even heard any speculation about Charles having either. I guess I just assumed it was some other issue, high blood pressure or some such.
No, Dominic, the pen episodes made the average person think that Chaz is an even bigger spoiled brat than previously thought… no one “loves” him because of it. And the “dear oh dear” comment – just plain ignorant and rude
I think I’m probably the only one who doesn’t find this guy good-looking but he was convincing as an adulterer on that tv show with Maura Tierney. He and the writing were so convincing I had to turn it off. He can act well. But I don’t necessarily get the hoopla around his looks.
Josh O’Connor is goodlooking in my eyes, though.
“who are functionaries”….
This was my favorite part. PLEASE, Planet, can we just agree to call all “royals” functionaries, since the entire concept is outdated. No more of this “head of state” BS, they are the “functionaries” of their respective countries, not a single thing more.