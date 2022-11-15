Anya Taylor Joy in Dior at ‘The Menu’ NYC premiere: stunning or overworked?

Here are some photos from the big New York premiere of The Menu, starring Anya Taylor Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult. Honestly, I thought the movie looked interesting and cool, but Ralph’s interviews are kind of ruining my old opinions about him. It might seem inconsequential because I’m sure the kids don’t care about Fiennes, but he’s the lead of the film!! His name comes before Anya’s name on all of the promotional materials! Plus, it continues to be disconcerting to see Fiennes – a once-delicately beautiful man – turn up at premieres looking like a glum mid-level banker.
As for fashion, Anya repped her Dior contract and wore this Dior cocktail dress, I guess we’re calling it. Several designers have been doing these stiff crinoline skirts and I loathe the trend/throwback. That being said, it feels “very Dior,” and this is admittedly one of the better versions of the trend. Anya definitely pulls off some interesting stuff. I would have probably removed the gloves – the different patterns of the gloves and the lace on the dress is throwing me off.
If you look closely at Hoult, you can see that he’s wearing three layers – a gorgeous greige topcoat over a beige-and-silver button-down, over some kind of sheer white tank or tee. It’s amazing. Just a little pizzazz. I love that his trousers are a bit flared too. He’s SO stylish.
Photos courtesy of Robin Platzer / Twin Images / Avalon.
Nicholas Hoult attends the New York Premiere of "The Menu" on November 14, 2022
Anya Taylor-Joy, in black Dior dress, attends the New York Premiere of "The Menu" on November 14, 2022
Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy, in black Dior dress, & Ralph Fiennes attend the New York Premiere of "The Menu" on November 14, 2022
Anya Taylor-Joy, in black Dior dress, attends the New York Premiere of "The Menu" on November 14, 2022
Anya Taylor-Joy, in black Dior dress, attends the New York Premiere of "The Menu" on November 14, 2022
Ralph Fiennes attends the New York Premiere of "The Menu" on November 14, 2022
I flip and flop on Anya. I can’t decide if she is preternaturally beautiful or just plain kooky. Dior seem to have grasped her *preferred* aesthetic in her recent red carpet looks (whimsigoth) Agreed with Kaiser — fishnet gloves with lace not working for me. I would have gone with black latex
I feel she’s stunning and then odd alien looking all in span of a few second glance. Kinda works like you can’t look away! She can pull off lots of designer, artsy things….
It’s a bit severe on her but she looks great.
ATJ pulls off looks better than most, but yeah not feeling the gloves. Fit of the dress a bit off too?
In general I like her red carpet bc it’s not boring and she takes risks. This one isn’t the best but it’s something.
Nicholas Hoult needs to be on more red carpets, I LOVE this outfit. And him 😉
Nicholas has been KILLING IT at every appearance, Anya has just naturally been the focus. I know there’s fair competition for the title, but he honestly might be the most stylish male star around. And this is going back to his A Single Man days.
I didn’t know much about Anya Taylor Joy until I watched Last Night in Soho – which I only watched for Matt Smith after The House of the Dragon premiered. I thought she was really great in that. This is for me the best look I have seen on her since The Menu publicity started. Everything seems to work.
Nicholas Hoult however, has been the star for me. He has been killing every red carpet.
There’s something so stretched out and stiff and unnatural about Anya here. Like she’s a plastic Christmas ornament.
ATJ: this look, though stiff and severe, mostly works for me because I think she does “witchy” well. I also (apologies) like the gloves in a different pattern. What concerns me are the veins in her feet that I cannot unsee every time she wears high heels—she has circulation problems and I wish someone would help her with that.
NH looks great! I like the mix of neutrals and textures in his clothing.
She is a great actress and Im happy she is getting booked but her Fashion sense is just off. She always looks like something is off. At first I thought her and Law( her former stylist) where just a bad fit but her new stylist is also great and with his other clients like Taylor Russell are killing it, so now I think she is just a “try hard” she wants to be a fashion girl really bad, and create an iconic fashion moment but by trying so hard she comes up short.
I do not get her appeal. I tried twice to make it through Queen’s Gambit. I find her really odd looking-so whatever weird outfit/styling I think it’s on brand.
I think she is stunning! But her hair confuses me. She has so much of it and it is so thick and full, but obviously bleached. Is this look feasible without some “help” in the extension department? Obviously jealous and want to know ALL the details of her hair game!
I don’t love it but it’s not a disaster. I’m just here to express thanks for having fashion to look at (and critique) again! It’s nice to see celebs back to the fashion game even if it’s not always successful. When the red carpet first returned after the worst of Covid, it felt like celebs were pretty drab and safe in their choices, so it’s fun to see some more diverse looks.
Ralph Fienes is NOT aging well. Nicholas Hoults styling game lead me to ordering my SO a velvet blazer for Christmas.
I am one who does not get her appeal. I don’t find her in the least attractive and her very wide-set eyes remind me of children who suffer from Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.
This is such a nasty comment. First of all, her eyes are very large, which is the opposite of a FAS symptom and secondly, stop making cruel comments about other people’s appearance, especially relating it to genetic conditions.