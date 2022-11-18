Jason Momoa: Everything I touch and wear I take from set

Jason Momoa stars in Slumberland, which premieres on Netflix today. It’s a kids’ movie that looks like Where the Wild Things Are. Jason seems like he’s having a blast in his role as Flip. To promote Slumberland, he did a Puppy Interview! So they loaded Jason’s sizeable arms up with adorable puppies and asked him a bunch of questions. At least I think they did, I don’t know, I was watching puppies and Jason’s arms flex. However, he apparently talked about things, like dancing with his daughter to Dua Lipa behind the scenes of Slumberland, stealing all of his costumes and wanting to make a RomCom with Emilia Clarke if she promises not to beat him up.
They danced behind-the-scenes on Slumberland: We had so much fun. Me and my daughter made up this dance to Dua Lipa. We do it in the movie and so my kids are teaching me and Marla learned it. That was a good behind the scenes.
He steals everything he wears from set: I have something on right now probably, yeah. I’m a natural born thief so I kind of take everything from set. Everything I touch and wear I take.
He’s ticklish: Oh yeah. And none of your g*d d*amn business where.
He wants to work with Emilia Clarke again: I would love to work with Emilia. I mean, I love to work with Kit, too. Emilia, do a romantic comedy because I’m tired of getting beat up.
Timothy Chalamet wouldn’t pick up his FaceTime: Pretty much everyone I call answers right away. Brolin would answer my FaceTime right now. Chalamet wouldn’t pick up (laughs). Brolin would. But they just both they both reached out.
It’s Friday, so I pulled the lighter material from the interview. Jason also discussed his environmental efforts and his desire to have Polynesian history and culture properly portrayed. He mentioned how much he loves rock-climbing a few times, which I didn’t know about him. At one point, they ask if he’s a small dog or big dog kind of guy and send in a Great Pyrenees. This prompts Jason to FaceTime his mom who, I guess, loves Great Pyrenees. It’s adorable, especially when she compliments Jason on his necklace as if he wasn’t in the middle of promotional interview for his film.
As he promised in the interview, Jason posted the video of his daughter Lola teaching him and co-star Marlow Barkley the dance to Dua Lipa. It’s adorable and Lola is really talented. In regard to stealing all his wardrobe pieces, I hope it’s true. I love his wardrobe for Slumberland. But I won’t lie, my first thought was 1) the pink modesty sock he wore for his Game of Thrones sex scenes and 2) the loincloth photos he’s posting for his current project Chief of War.
PS – if anyone in LA needs some puppy time, come to the LA Auto Show this weekend. The DoVE Project will have a booth there with a bunch of adoptable pups!
Photo credit: Cover Images, YouTube and Instagram
I appreciate his advocacy on behalf of Polynesian culture, but he really needs to rename his production company. I like him in general but that is so cringe.
+1 @somechick
My first costume thought was Aquaman.
So if we touch his arm, or something, while visiting his movie set, we get to take him home?
Just asking.
He takes us home. Fine by me!!!
when and where please?
I would love a Jason Momoa – Emilia Clarke rom com
I would too. They have great chemistry together and they seem to truly care about one another.
agree! And I liked her other romantic movies, even the christmas one. I think putting the two of them back together would be so cute
I remember reading an interview with him years ago where he’d just moved to Hawaii and the interviewer was asking him about the culture and he said, “Man, I don’t know, I’m from Iowa. I’m an Iowa boy.” I remember that distinctly because here was this man who so clearly looked like an Islander of sorts, and he was insisting he was from Iowa.
Anyway, nice to see he’s come round and embraced his roots. I’d love to hear more from him about that journey. How did his cultural identity shift from Iowa Boy to Polynesian?
Needs someone in his life to give him some attention, the oversharing and stunting is damaging his cool js
I love that he wore PJs to the premiere.