Naomi Biden wore Ralph Lauren for her White House wedding this weekend

There was a White House wedding this weekend! This was the first White House wedding in nearly thirty years, apparently. The Obama girls weren’t old enough for weddings, and George W. Bush’s daughter Jenna didn’t marry her husband until W. was out of office. The Clintons were the last family to host a White House wedding, and it was for Hillary Clinton’s brother Anthony Rodham. The last time a president’s daughter/granddaughter married in the White House was back in 1971, the Nixon administration. Just a cool little piece of White House history – and whitehouse.gov has a whole page devoted to the weddings.
Anyway, this weekend, President Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden married Peter Neal. Naomi is a 28-year-old lawyer, and Peter Neal is 25 and a lawyer as well. They actually live in the White House too? WaPo says they live on the third floor of the White House. Might be a security thing. The bride wore a very conservative gown by Ralph Lauren, and Neal wore a formal tux by the same designer. The whole thing was paid for privately by the Biden family, so taxpayers were not footing the bill. There was a wedding planner and everything, and the exterior of White House was decorated beautifully. There are no photos (so far) of the interior, where the reception was held. No details about the food either! I hope they served ice cream, Grandpa Joe’s favorite. About 150 guests, most of them family friends and not administration people.
Naomi was walked down the aisle by her father, Hunter Biden. Naomi is the oldest grandchild of President Biden, who escorted Peter Neal’s two grandmothers down the aisle, then he jogged back down the aisle to retrieve Dr. Jill Biden (lmao). Naomi’s younger sister Finnegan was maid of honor, and her bridesmaids were her other sister Maisy and her sister-in-law Katherine Neal. It all looked so beautiful. Can’t believe they decided on an outdoor wedding in November in the mid-Atlantic though, that was always going to be a crapshoot, weather-wise. They were lucky to only have freezing guests.
Instagrams courtesy of Rafanelli Events and FLOTUS’s IG.
Love her whole look especially the elegant hair and earrings
Wow, lovely pictures
Beautiful pictures. I like her gown too, its appropriate for the formal setting.
Everything they’ve shown us thus far looks absolutely beautiful. And President Biden has such adorable grandpa energy. How can anyone despise him?! And this all happened while the deranged GOP were threatening Hunter.
Beautiful! photos!
Just fyi that link to the page about White House weddings is not to whitehouse.gov but whitehousehistory.org
She made for a beautiful classic bride. I can’t believe they held it outside either! It was sunny this weekend but FREEZING. The MAGA’s were so stupid with the comments that I read. A bunch asked who asked “Was Hunter there?” Probably dummy as he her brother. Morons.
Hunter is actually her father. Naomi is his first daughter and he was still in law school when she was born.
Ashley Biden is the daughter of Jill and Joe Biden.
My mistake. The comments were even dumber then.
The veil is stunning. The dress is eh, appropriate and lovely. My favorite though is Dr. Jill’s green coat.
I was eying her coat up as well!
Also loved this wedding dress. It was perfection for a more conservative look. That long veil… gorgeous.
It was cold but sunny at least; Sunday would have been even colder LOL.
I love her dress, she looks gorgeous and President and Dr. Biden look so happy. It’s just been such a relief the past few years seeing a happy family in the White House and not the shit show that was the Trump era.
Her dress and veil are STUNNING. Ralph Lauren outdid themselves.
Totally agree, that dress is gorgeous! And the flowers are beautiful!
I LOVE this dress – congrats to the happy couple. The WH is such a great place for a wedding, the ground look soo beautiful. When I eventually visit Washington DC I will def try and see it close up but I understand that there are no tours open to international visitors 🙁
Pete Souza (the official photographer) was married at the White House in 2013 and President Obama was present. It was very small so it didn’t make much news but a photo was released.
Beat me to it, Jess.
White House staff are frequently allowed to have weddings there, several did during the Trump years, but this is the first for a President’s family member since Hillary’s brother. Jenna Bush chose to have her wedding on the ranch.
Also there was a secret marriage during Obama’s term, without the President’s knowledge. Jon Lovett, (openly gay speechwriter and somewhat of a court jester) became a minister who could marry people. He took 2 engaged guys on a tour of the White House and quickly snuck in vows. When he filled out paperwork he had to put the location as 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Why do they live at the White House with her Grandpa????! When I saw the first pics, the top part was giving me Pippa vibes. I love the longer looks, that veil is stunning. Maybe she was hoping for a snowy wedding day? They are a gorgeous couple.
Because it’s the opportunity to live in the most famous address in America. They are both working lawyers and could afford an apartment in Georgetown or Arlington/Alexandria but choose to live in the WH and I would probably do the same at 25.
Michelle and Barack initially moved into her parents very small bungalow after they were married back in Chicago.
And the family has to pay rent for them to live in the White House. Naomi is very close to her grandparents and runs a Twitter account for the family pets.
I think it’s nice. Joe obviously loves those grandkids and the WH is secure.
There may be security reasons as well. Right wing nutters have a thing out for her father Hunter, so they may feel more secure at the WH.
I have been wondering if it was easier to plan a wedding when you actually live in site, and that’s why they do. Could be temporary.
They live in the 3rd floor apartment that Michelle Obama’s mom lived in.
I’m glad to learn they are living there. Former presidents and First Ladies have said how isolating it is. And because both the President and First Lady have to travel a lot, it makes sense to have close family members living there as well so someone else is there. Has to be enormous mental health benefits, too.
They probably wanted to want till after Midterms because of optics but ditto your comments on the weather.
They look like a lovely couple! Congrats to the Biden family.
Can a bride look any more traditional? This is the most traditional looking wedding I’ve seen in a long time. I don’t question her choice -it is perfect for a White House wedding, of which there have been many so you would want your pictures to last the test of time. I want to see the cake! If it has separated pillared tiers and a little couple on top I’m gonna die!
So … who pays for this? I’m not saying the President shouldn’t host weddings at the White House (actually … maybe they shouldn’t) but do they just get to use the place as they see fit?
I’m a sucker for the decorations, they look gorgeous.
Please read the post. The Bidens paid for it privately.
I did. I have no idea how this would work so “paid for privately” doesn’t answer anything. The venue is just there so how would that work. Venues are usually one of the biggest items on the bill …
So they would not have to pay for the venue obviously – it would be the same thing as using your grandfather’s house for a wedding. But anything besides that would be billed to the Bidens – the staff, the food, the flowers, other decorations, etc.
This is the same for all personal things in the White House. the Bidens pay for their own groceries, their own clothes, etc.
POTUS is responsible for all their bills when they live there during their presidency. Everything that is not part of the job they are billed for.
I always find it amusing that POTUS has to pay for the daily food for themselves and their family. (Michelle Obama’s interview about this with Jimmy Kimmel was very funny.)
It makes sense to have it at the White House for security reasons. If they did it elsewhere, the venue would have to be secured by the Secret Service and it would be a huge hassle for guests and the surrounding neighborhood of the venue. The White House is already a secure location and makes things so much easier for the President and more stress free for the bride.
this is part of the reason Trump used Mar A Lago so much as POTUS – he was able to charge the Secret Service a arm and a leg to stay there and get that money. Same thing with Bedminster, trump tower, etc. you can bet your @ss if Tiffany had gotten married while Trump was POTUS, the wedding would have made so much money for Trump.
biden having it at the White House is actually probably the easiest thing all around if he was going to attend (which he obviously was.)
“Pays for it privately” means that they paid for it with their own money. Literally what it says on the tin. It’s not like they didn’t have any before he became President.
There’s a long history of weddings at the WH, as was stated in Kaiser’s article with a link included. Maybe give it a read.
Jesus. I did read that as well. 200 years does not a “long history” make, first of all. There are houses in my neighborhood that are 400 years and older. And neither are 18 weddings during those 200 years a long history.
I don’t understand what the snark is supposed to do here. I’ve witnessed wedding planning, the venue is the main item on a long list of items billed. I stand by what I said even though I understand the security aspect.
@Emmi, I really don’t understand why you’re being so truculent about this?
Do you think the Bidens should have paid for the use of the lawn where the wedding was held? or paid rent for the ballroom? really? It IS the President’s home during his term, and has the right to use the space at his discretion.
I don’t suppose you raised the same ruckus when Donald Trump held his brother’s funeral service inside the White House, did you?
Emmi, I think folks are just wondering what it is you’re really asking. There’s confusion because despite the clear answer being given in the post, you keep saying you aren’t getting the information you want. Maybe you could re phrase your question.
I think we’re very often used to this kind of question being a snide remark towards people often highly and unfairly criticized so I’m sure Emmi was just asking as I believe she is not American?
I personally like it -the White House has had a lot of sad and tragic moments within its walls, not to mention some awful decisions made in the offices, but it’s also the house of our president so any time there is a nice (tasteful) family gathering like this, it’s something I appreciate (although I despise absolutely everything about his existence I would have said the same during Trump if, you know, he wasn’t the person he was to get in the way of making it nice and classy).
The family pays for all of it.
It would have cost us more for POTUS security if it was held offsite. Distasteful that people are questioning this. They aren’t the grifter Trumps.
It means that the family pays for whatever was charged, so if the venue, in this case the White House, typically charges for that type of thing then I would assume the family paid for the venue on top of everything else. That would be food, drinks, decorations, etc. It’s not hard to understand.
Perhaps cool it with the sealioning?
They live in the White house ? The way the media flipped out when Obama had his mother in law live in the white house…….
Not the first White House wedding and likely won’t be the last either. I’m sure just like any event at that venue the date and time had to be reserved and the Bidens paid the fees for the food, services, etc.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with this. I’m sure if Trump was in office when Tiffany got married that she’d be using the White House as the venue also.
It’s a perk of being related to the sitting President so good for whoever gets this opportunity.
Everything is so classic and tasteful. Can’t wait to see the Christmas decorations this year.
Beautiful, beautiful wedding. I like Naomi a lot. I do think you’re right, Naomi lives at the White House for security. She was very visible on Twitter during the campaign while in law school. She has defended her father zealously. One thing about her, she knows Hunter has issues that he has dealt with for a long time. I also think they pay for her to live there. The Obama’s had to pay for Michelle’s mother, Marin Robinson, to live at the White House.
Spend any time on the seedier parts of the internet and it become real clear why the oldest and most vocal of Hunter Biden’s children needs security. So many of those lunatics are YIKES.
Her choices were probably personal security at great cost and intrusion or residing within the larger WH campus with much more daily freedoms.
Imagine Biden being your Grandpa <3
I love this whole vibe! The dress is spectacular especially the veil! The Bidens look so happy. I loved Tiffany Trump’s dress so much – and this is a totally different take on a wedding dress that I also love. I’m so glad I’m never getting married again – I would never be able to decide on a style of dress because both of those wedding dresses, as different as they are, spoke to me in their own way. I guess I would match it to the venue/climate like these ladies did. Anyway, I love these pictures, the grandparent energy, and that there was a beautiful wedding at the WH. Also Dr. Jill Biden looks amazing. I always love her coats and choices of color and this is no exception.
Really gorgeous all around. The dress is a very classic design that in my opinion, is hard to do wrong so she chose well.
What a beautiful wedding! Her dress is gorgeous, I saw some pictures saying it was inspired by Grace Kelly’s and Kate Middleton’s but I prefer Naomi’s over either of those dresses. They were brave to hold it outdoors in November lol. It was cold this weekend in the NY metro area (around 35 degrees) so I’m sure it was just as cold in DC. Glad at least it was sunny in comparison to the 6 feet of snow western NY got this weekend! I can see some of the bridesmaids wearing blazers and Jill is clearly wearing a fancy coat so at least people were allowed to cover up if they wanted. I’m surprised Naomi didn’t opt for a bolero jacket or something.
I went to a wedding the first weekend of this past October in Massachusetts and the wedding was held outside and the reception under a tent (to be fair the tent had heaters and it wasn’t too bad). It was in the mid 50s and it rained the morning of the wedding (luckily cleared up for the outdoor afternoon ceremony) and it was pretty chilly so I can’t imagine being outside for a wedding in 30 degree weather.
Btw the last White House wedding was in 2013 during the Obama administration of the official White House photographer Pete Souza. It was a small affair so it’s been awhile since we’ve had a big one like Naomi’s but it hasn’t been decades since someone got married there. I’m just so thankful Tiffany Trump was denied an opportunity to get married there and had to settle for Mar a Lago.
Lovely bride!
Yes, Michelle O’s mother lived in the WH. Michelle had said in advance that she wouldn’t support B’s run for the office unless her mother came along too if he won.
She knew she’d need Grandma’s help taking care of the girls, aged 7 and 10, with all the additional First Lady work involved.
Melania’s parents also lived in the White House.
FDR and Eleanor had half their family and numerous friends living in the WH during his three terms and a bit. They came and went like it was a nice hotel. Never heard anyone criticize these generous living arrangements. These days, eyebrows would be raised.
Love is back in the White House. Such an elegant and gorgeous wedding compared to the other wedding that took place in Florida recently.
And that dress! The perfect dress for posing on those fabulous White House staircases.
Such a cute couple. The Biden family has been through so much.
That veil is magnificent
Love the dress and veil. The bodice is exquisite. Joe is such a wonderful grandpa. I remember reading that he and Barack used to go to all Sasha and Maisie’s basketball games together when Obama was in the White House. I assume Maisie’s parents went too, but don’t recall they was ever mentioned or photographed.
Obama coached their basketball team for a while too. He’s still close to Maisie. There’s a clip of him (around 2020) where he took a b-ball break from campaigning and he sunk a really really long 3 pointer. Maisie had fed him the ball to set him up.
George W was still in office when Jenna got married but she wanted to have it back home on the ranch.
Beautiful classic dress. The pictures are just gorgeous. And can I say that Pres Biden wears the hell out of a suit. He looks trim and tailored and Dr Biden’s coat is lovely. It was freezing this week!
Absolutely gorgeous. Everything.
I’ve read a couple news stories about the wedding (as a DC resident, it’s mildly interesting), but did not see any mentions of the bride’s mother. Did I miss something?
She and Hunter walked their daughter down the aisle.
From WaPo: “The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father, Hunter Biden, and mother, Kathleen Buhle, to the tune of ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ by the Verve.”
Thanks. Ha ha, I guess I didn’t read that closely!
Love everything about her look.
Dumb question from the Northern Alberta girl here… is the grass really still that green, or does the White House have fake grass?
Yes, I live in the mid-Atlantic and a lot of us have lawns with cool-season grasses that are green over winter and brown in the summer. I’m guessing that is a fescue lawn.
Having recently taken a garden tour of the White House, I can assure that the grass is quite real. It’s just been very warm until this past week so it hasn’t died off most likely.
Her mother is sitting next to Hunter during the ceremony. His new wife is on his other side. We have a neighbor that literally paints his grass so it is always green. If it wasn’t green, I imagine they did a little touch up for the event. The grass is definitely real or has been in the past, you can see it get torn up during the traditional Easter egg event.
Isn’t Naomi the one that blew hunter’s affairs and side dealing out of the water? Her mom said she got a call from her child’s therapist that she needed to come immediately and the child had something bc to tell her and I am pretty sure that was Naomi.
It’s a nice change to see a bride without her cleavage showing. I don’t understand how strapless wedding dresses became so popular. I’m certainly not old fashioned but I wouldn’t want to get up in front of family with my boobs showing.
I’m with you on this strapless stuff. Not for me, personally, just an opinion. I think this neckline is beautiful. Somehow, the designer has managed to make lace look really good. I normally hate the stuff; even Kate Middleton’s dress looked awful because of it, and let’s face it she could afford the best.
Gorgeous dress. Now, this was a great homage to Grace Kelly’s dress. I know Kate’s dress was supposed to be styled similarly to Princess Grace’s, but Naomi’s truly captured the beauty and elegance of that dress.
Had no idea there was another residence. I always wondered how Naomi had so many pictures of the dog to post.