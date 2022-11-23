James Cameron: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will need to make $2 billion to break even

The first Avatar film came out in 2009. Back then, I really did think to myself, “who is this for?” But I was wrong – it found an audience and made 2.92 billion worldwide. Now, thirteen years later, Avatar fans are getting a sequel. It took this long for James Cameron to figure out the technology in making the sequel he wanted to make, and here we are. Avatar: The Way of Water will be out on December 16th. I won’t ask who it’s for, but I do wonder if the same audience will be there and whether the sequel will make the same kind of money. James Cameron is concerned too. He admitted that the sequel will have to make at least $2 billion to BREAK EVEN for the studio. Omg, WHY.
How expensive is “Avatar: The Way of Water”? Early reports have claimed the production budget alone was in the $250 million range, but director James Cameron isn’t willing to give a hard number just yet. The only answer Cameron would give about the sequel’s budget when asked by GQ magazine was the following: “Very f–king [expensive].”
Cameron apparently told Disney and 20th Century Studios executives that his sequel budget was so high it represented “the worst business case in movie history.” According to the director’s estimates, “you have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.”
On the current chart of highest-grossing movies worldwide (unadjusted for inflation), Cameron’s original 2009 “Avatar” ranks at the top with $2.9 billion. Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” is in second position with $2.7 million, while Cameron’s “Titanic” remains in the third slot with $2.1 billion. That means, according to Cameron, that if “Avatar: The Way of Water” wants to break even, it’ll need to overtake either “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($2.07 billion) or “Avengers: Infinity War” ($2.05 billion) in the fourth or fifth slots, respectively.
Only five movies have ever crossed the $2 billion mark worldwide, unadjusted for inflation. While the pandemic has affected moviegoing, films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($1.9 billion) and “Top Gun: Maverick” ($1.4 billion) have managed to turn huge profits, so there’s hope for “The Way of Water.”
I won’t speak to Avatar specifically – I never saw the 2009 film, nor am I planning to see the sequel – but I have no idea why studios continue to greenlight these huge “tentpole” films which require hundreds of millions of dollars worth of greenscreen work, CGI and/or underwater filming. Almost all of it just comes out looking like a really cheap cartoon anyway, so just spend the money to make an expensive cartoon, FFS. I’m not trying to upset the DCU or the MCU people, but (IMO) all of those movies overwhelmingly LOOK horrible. I get that Avatar will have pretty colors at least, and there’s a lot of world-building, etc. But there’s absolutely no f–king reason to spend $2 billion on one film (which should be a cartoon anyway).
Avatar posters courtesy of Disney/20th Century, photo courtesy of Cover Images.
Well, if they didn’t feel the need to go all out just to be “extra” with these huge productions, and just make normal movies… Ticket prices could come down, people could afford to go to the movies more often, and take their families. There really is no reason to spend that kind of money making a movie. If the plot is good and the acting is decent, people will watch whether it cost $50,000 or $2,000,000,000 to make.
^ This!
And sometimes, with the big spectacle movies, someone forgot or didn’t bother to have a coherent plot or characters, focusing more on the spectacle or marketing.
I suspect this is one of those times.
And that’s with me trying to set aside the white savior of natives/why is Sam Worthington at the center of this aspects of the original and Cameron’s self-importance, need to weigh in on things when nobody asked him
Could it be seen as an investment in tech development, somehow?
Software is expensive to create, but it’s very cheap to edit and replicate, so once someone has done the work, it trickles down. (This is the reason why many superhero movies look sort of similar)
I don’t think this movie is going to break even – there was a lot of excitement about 3D for the first Avatar, but post pandemic I’m not sure people will respond with the same enthusiasm.
James Cameron is well known for being a rage monster who is very exacting and difficult to work with. No secret. And he last directed in 2009. THIS is the director that 20th Century felt deserved a 2-billion dollar budget in which the film has to break even?! Omg, I just can’t! There must be so many people who have difficulty getting their foot in the door who are more deserving of this money.
No one I know is planning to watch this, not in theaters or via streaming.
Not even those who admitted to watching Pt.1.
And that includes friends and acquaintances who work in the industry, be it production, casting…
I contributed to the $$$ of the first one, my then boyfriend wanted to see it and the 3D was novel, that’s what got me through the door. While the 3D was an experience, I found the film very meh and have no interest in another. At the time it was new and different, now I don’t see what the big pull is.
Please spread that investment more widely and give us more/different films!
Saw the first one in cinema. And was so unimpressed. I don’t understand the hype.
I saw the first Avatar in theatres five times. Five!
I have grown as a person since then and I will not touch this nonsense with a ten foot pole. FFS.
All I see is a burning pile of money. I’m not judging anyone who wanted a sequel, clearly the first one was more than popular but times have changed. I haven’t been to a theater in months. I think I’ve actually only seen two films in theater since the pandemic started. One documentary about the female politicians who changed the German political landscape (a niche film if there ever was one) and Avengers: Endgame. I wanted to watch Thor: Love and Thunder but frankly, it disappointed and I was glad I watched it at home.
I think the days of these big blockbusters are over. I love a good period film but most of the time, a limited series is the better format. And there is so much material there, so many countries, cultures, times that I have never seen depicted. Someone flip through a history book and just get to work.
I saw the first one in the theaters and then again with my kids a few years ago. Was not impressed either time. Felt the story line had been done many times before and better (ie Dances with Wolves). But my husband is going to take the kids opening weekend bc they liked the first movie. I will be home enjoying quiet time with my dogs and will be loving it! Haha.
I saw the first one and remember thinking it was beautiful visually, and Pandora looked idyllic.
Re-watched last year with my kids and spent the whole time saying “oh no”.
Did not realize before just how obvious it is that it’s a white saviour story where he “out-natives the natives”.
The trailer for the second is completely uninspiring too.
If the studio takes a bath because they handed over such a ludicrous budget for a film that isn’t generating nearly as much excitement as they hoped, the studio deserves the financial hit. Sheer stupidity.
Did the execs not remember Costner’s Waterworld?
I saw the first one (not in theaters) mainly bc I had heard so many people talk about how beautiful it was, how depressed they were that Pandora is not a real place, etc. So I watched it. I thought the movie was dumb but it was beautiful.
I don’t need to watch another dumb but beautiful movie and I don’t know how many other people need to either. I have a feeling this is not going to hit the 2 billion mark.
I will say the Pandora land in Disney is gorgeous and very well done.
I guess I am the audience. I thought the first one was amazing and I can’t wait to see this one.