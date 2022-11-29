The Duchess of Sussex & Cuyana donated 500 totes to Smart Works

Women love tote bags. I love tote bags. They’re my purse of choice, even if my totes are rarely even half-full. My current favorite tote is from Coach, and it had longer straps to function as a big shoulder bag or oversized shopper. Many working women know the benefits of totes – you can cram everything in, including a laptop or tablet, plus your phone and gadgets, plus snacks, a wallet, sunglasses, reading glasses, a makeup kit and everything else. Well, the Duchess of Sussex knows what working women want and need, and she’s come up with another great collaboration for her years-long work with SmartWorks. SmartWorks is the UK non-profit which provides clothes, accessories and training for women joining or rejoining the workforce. Meghan put together the Smart Set capsule collection in 2019, and she’s done smaller things for SmartWorks in the years since. Now she’s put SmartWorks together with Cuyana.
Meghan Markle is totes ready to give back this holiday season. Ahead of Giving Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex has teamed up with one of her favorite fashion brands, Cuyana, and her patronage, Smart Works, to help women get back into the workforce with style.
Cuyana will donate 500 of its Classic Structured Totes ($248) to the UK-based women’s empowerment charity, of which Markle has served as patron since 2019 — and the design is one the California duchess loves to carry herself.
“Smart Works invests in women so they know they can thrive in any workplace, and Cuyana is a company that is by women and for women, so this feels like the perfect fit,” Markle said in a statement.
The organization, which runs nine centers across the United Kingdom, helps unemployed women with career coaching and wardrobe consultations, providing them with an interview outfit and, after employment, a capsule wardrobe of workwear items — and now, the luxurious leather bags will be part of the charity’s offerings.
Markle has been spotted carrying one of Cuyana’s black leather totes on several occasions, including during an appearance at Wimbledon in 2019, and while visiting a women’s center in Vancouver in 2020. She even gifted one of the brand’s bags to each of the guests at her 2019 baby shower.
Referencing the clothing line she created in 2019 to benefit the charity in conjunction with several UK retailers, Markle added in her statement, “Similar to the Smart Set collection we created many years ago for Smart Works, this collaboration will support women in the UK as they mobilize back into the workforce.”
[From Page Six]
This is excellent for Meghan, excellent for SmartWorks and excellent for Cuyana. A donation of 500 bags will help these women walk into their job interviews and their new jobs with added confidence. A good purse is a good investment, and this Classic Structured Tote is really beautiful and it’s something which will “go” with most outfits. I wonder if this sand-color tote is the only version being donated? Do you think Cuyana will donate some in black? Anyway, what a great story.
Photos courtesy of Backgird, Instar and Cover Images.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20190912- The Duchess of Sussex departs the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launches the Smart Works capsule collection, in support of Smart Works, at John Lewis, Oxford Street, London, UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launches the Smart Works capsule collection, in support of Smart Works, at John Lewis, Oxford Street, London, UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launches the Smart Works capsule collection, in support of Smart Works, at John Lewis, Oxford Street, London, UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190912-The Duchess of Sussex departs after launching the Smart Works capsule collection at John Lewis in Oxford Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday September 12, 2019. The series of outfits that can be worn in the workplace have been created in aid of Smart Works, a charity which provides training and interview clothes to unemployed women in need, and has Meghan as its royal patron
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-45211137.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 12 Sep 2019
Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, chats with interview coach Marina Novis, during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, Britain, January 10, 2019.
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex launches the Smart Works capsule collection of which her Royal Hiqhness is a patron.
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex launches the Smart Works capsule collection of which her Royal Hiqhness is a patron.
-
-
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, smiles during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, Britain, January 10, 2019.
It’s a beautiful bag and a lovely gesture. And, yes, totes are amazing pieces. You can even use them as your sole piece of luggage for short trips, if you pack right. This is what you can impactful service, as opposed to just lip service.
This is an excellent choice! It looks much more professional than say a backpack or cloth laptop bag, and employers judge you on presentation during job interviews.
Yeah, its a great bag and its going to help women feel more professional and prepared as they go to a job interview, and like you said, employers judge you on presentation. This is going to help their presentation. And its a bag that they can keep for years.
Great (Smart) work, Duchess! She never shows up empty-handed.
This. Exactly. She’s so impressive – does her research and doesn’t show up with unnecessary stuff.
WORD.
Go on Duchess!
I love this. And I love the dignity it gives these women too, this is a bag that a duchess carries, it’s something to be proud of, to feel proud of and to stand a little taller wearing. That will carry with them more than the bag itself! Good work!
This. It’s not just a tote, it’s respect, from Meghan to other women. I love this so much.
And just like that Meghan has captured the attention of everyone on both sides of the Atlantic. And she did so without planting a gazillion articles about how important she is. I love her/their model of getting a project fully up and running and then letting their beneficiaries do all the publicity. It’s another home run, and this collaboration is brilliant.
I, too, love a good tote, and this one looks amazing. In any color!
Exactly. Meghan didn’t need the British tabloids to write how amazing and what an expert she is, she actually DID something and she did it quietly.
That’s how you do it when you actually care.
C-Shell I like that she can bypass social media and let the beneficiaries do the publicity as well. They just have to stay on top of the trolls. Shameful that people follow her everywhere even onto charitable sites.
I love this. It seems Meghan really loves Smart Works and what they do.
Lovely, useful and thoughtful gift Duchess Meghan! Cuyana is on my list of coveted totes so I appreciate that the women who are getting back on their feet will have a function and beautiful piece. Like Kaiser, tote bags are my go to everyday handbag. I only use a crossbody/clutch if I know I don’t have any errands or a night out for dinner. I just NEED a bigger bag.
I hope that Duchess Meghan does a What’s in my bag or In the Bag cause I love those and I am so nosey.
Cathy will go on another visit empty handed giving her Botox smile and kind words *eye roll*
That’s a really good idea for promoting the charity. Hope an assistant is reading this!
Cuyana’s products are top notch quality. I have some of their leather goods, cotton basics, and alpaca products. They are all amazing and have held up really well. This is such a great endeavor for all involved.
Meghan’s commitment to the various organization she supports is beautiful. She is still doing the work with Smart Works.
And to the people that are going to complain about the price of the tote, I say just because people depend on Charity does not mean they shouldn’t be splurged (I know $248 is not a splurge to some) on every now and then.
For a good leather bag it is a decent price and should last them several years. Only an idiot troll would say otherwise. In fact, I thought the bag would cost more. Lol at Page Six calling it “luxury”.
Mslam, Yes, it’s a good price. The “luxury” line from the tabloid is the only reason I mentioned the price of the tote. The usual suspects on other platforms are already talking about the price. I was expecting the same taking point here too from them.
A good story. Meghan is always thinking about others, understanding the joy of giving and extending oneself.
Good on her.
Harry and Meghan deserve the accolades coming their way.
Once again Meghan puts compassion into action! She doesn’t whine about “wishing we could do more”, she just does more and brings others along for the ride! I am so inspired by her and how she has chosen to live her life, full of authenticity, compassion and kindness ❤️
Every time I see an article like this I want to weep. The BRF really did shoot themselves in the foot when they went out of their way to bully this poor woman out of the country. This is what modernizing the monarchy is all about. Not, keeness, wiglets, and smiles. SMH
Hey now, @Laura D. A lot of lives were greatly improved by that cockamamie pie graph. So, don’t forget the pie graph.
This is great! A good bag is such a confidence booster too.
I’m not a purse person but OMG THAT BAG IS GORGEOUS
I would feel so confident walking into an interview with that. Well done Madam Duchess.
A lovely story.
I really love projects like this! It’s such a simple, concrete way to help women out as they move forward in their careers and literally everyone wins.
I’m unsure how to interpret this. Cayuna is donating the bags, not Meghan. Is the post about Meghan putting Cayuna and Smart Works in touch with each other? Is this the partnering the post refers to, but the headline reads “duchess and cayuna donate” . Guess I was expecting to read that they had a monetary connection. My post covid brain is still foggy.
I get where you’re coming from, just answering to say I personally, and professionally, think this type of engagement is the kind of “philanthropy” deep-pocketed people and businesses should be utilising. It’s essentially platforming smaller businesses, causes, ideas when your own platform has the room. Monetary contributions can and will only go so far, but what makes interest in today’s wide plethora of options, stick?
She’s definitely the relevant linchpin. Whether Cuyana approached Meghan or Meghan approached Cuyana about a social giveback opportunity doesn’t matter, in terms of that giveback’s impact, which I think is the point in “collaborations” like these. In fact, I’m glad it’s not something limited edition like a Meghan Markle colour or Duchess of Sussex monogram or something, because then it would have to be put into production, and at some point Cuyana would have to decide if it’s financially worth a smaller run “just” for donation. Maybe there’s a longer-term collaboration in the works, but for a relatively small investment on both their parts, the impact and timing is huge! Great for post-Black Friday and holiday sales (who else waits for the holidays to put that special item on their wish list, or waits for a good excuse to “get another bag”??), great advertising for SmartWorks’ works (who else donates to charities instead of gifting?), and obviously, great addition to Meghan’s portfolio.
I’m digressing, but I think it’s smart for Cuyana and Meghan to align themselves and their goals and highlight their shared values through their support of SmartWorks. It feels genuine, achievable, relevant, and impactful BECAUSE it’s on-brand for both of them and their purported ethoses. (This is why so much of the BRF’s “service” doesn’t stick, especially in modern-day PR and marketing. They should be focusing on that, instead of forcing/paying people to lip-service the random things they do.)
Sorry if this isn’t a direct response to your query, you just made me think of the strategy behind it! I’m just finishing a cup of coffee and the succinctness hasn’t hit yet 😉
Thank you @nemesispuff!! Yes this is an outstanding answer.
I actually did assume that Meghan was the financial connection, that either she or Archewell paid Cuyana for the bags. Otherwise, being credited for facilitating the project is fair enough I guess and certainly boosts the profile of the program more than if this press release didn’t include her name at all.
Love this. And now I really want a cuyana bag.
Tangible results always. I love it!
Brilliant and generous! Like many, I love a great tote. One of the things inside my wonderful tote is a smaller, cross-body bag for keys, wallet, phone when I don’t want to haul my tote in to do a grocery shop or for dog walks.
I have a fold up saw, a measuring tape, appointment book (I’m not electronic), logbook, Japanese pruning knife and other marvels. I feel chuffed when I need (or someone else does) something and it’s “right here”!! As a forest walker and I earn my living gardening, these items come in handy so often, even I am amazed. LOL
Well done, Princess Meghan.
I love hearing about others’ utility bags! I’m not a gardener or have any professional reason to carry as much “go-bag” stuff as I do, but my god. The impotency I feel when I realise my measuring tape and multi tool were left behind…
Now I’m just wondering how good the Cuyana totes will look with flagging tape poking out!
I have one of those sets myself! A smaller bag inside a large tote. They’re great for travel and I can switch out essentials into the smaller bag for dining out. Also, Mr. Jaded is type 1 diabetic so I carry his gear (tester, batteries, granola bars, etc.) in the big bag.
Kate, if you or your PR people are reading CB, take note. THIS is how you do public service and philanthropy, not just some performative meaningless bullshit word salad.
Ohhh those bags are so gorgeous. I spent yesterday browsing them! These are so beautifully made and a real confidence booster, and what a great collaboration.
Meghan’s model for work, consistency, and impact is the clear winner over Kate’s performative “I”m sorry we can’t do more.” It’s a colossal shame that all the dunderhead family members and courtiers in the Firm teamed up to oppose Meghan’s work (and alienate her).
Of course, one of the Royal Rota, Jennie Bond had to bitch about the cost of the bag, claiming that she personally has never owned a bag that cost more than 25 pounds. Like how dare these women get a bag that is nicer than hers! Why couldn’t Meghan find a company that makes cheap bags that fall apart after a year instead. Instead of focusing on the fact that Meghan has done something tangible for the charity that she is a patron of that will really help the women the charity works with.
I don’t know who that is but since it’s a RR, I’m sure her hatred of Meghan led her, but it’s not really that uncommon of a sentiment from some. There is a distinct contingent of people who feel like if you are economically disadvantaged you don’t deserve nice things. I don’t know if they feel some type of way about those ” beneath” them carrying or owning the same nice things they do or what. They are the same as the people that get upset when people on SNAP benefits (food assistance) buy cookies or ice cream or shop in places like Whole Foods. Basically, you’re poor and should have only crap to wear and gruel to eat.
Fun fact – I used to do phone fundraising for a certain organization in the UK and called her and she was the worst person I ever talked to, lol.
Unsurprising, @C. Jennie Bond is a sour-faced, dull, one-trick pony. If she hasn’t got the royals to sycophant over she has nothing.
And as fo never spending more than £25 on a handbag….dear Lord, you’d only get cheap and nasty plastic for that price!
Those same folks would call Meghan cheap if the bags all came from Walmart.
Seeing as none of these rota complain about the expensive clutches used by Kate, who buys them with money coming from taxpayers, it’s ridiculous to complain about Meghan’s extremely thoughtful gesture. Providing dignity to women who are looking for employment is only something that a woman who needed to work would understand. And she manages to do more for a charity across the ocean than the BRF do for the ones down the road from their palaces.
Nic919, I have no doubt that this tote will sell well and the company gets to reap those benefits, too. That will be a boon to small business with the UK economy being what it is.
This Jennie Whomever needs to be grateful for what she has and happy for the women who will get these purses. It never fails to amaze me that people can be so jealous under these circumstances. Take your fake umbrage and chill.
What a great gesture! Love how Meghan just cuts through the noise and just delivers. These bags are gorgeous and it will be such a booster to the clients to get such a good item. Some hater was suggesting that they should make do with £25 handbags, completely missing the point. These women deserve to be invested in and to have something of value. Love how Meghan partners her causes with donors.
For anyone on IG I recommend following the Smart Works account, their ‘she got the job’ posts are a highlight to any day.
Smart Works also seem very smart (yep) about their partnerships, I love a brand called Baukjen who are all about the traceability and environmental impact of their clothes and over the weekend they had a deal where if you bought something they would also donate something to Smart Works. I really wanted to participate but the tops I wanted are out of stock at the moment.
And this is how you do it… simple, impactful and effective
This is a very nice gesture; I just wish the bags were not leather but made from some other type of material.
Missy, I’m seeing more and more faux leather, so I expect that at some point soon we’ll see a tote.
Nice idea! And the bag looks great but I really am not in a position to shell out for one LOL. Maybe next year though 😉
What a fab collab.
Even if a Kate staffer tried to execute something like this on Kate’s behalf, she’d mess it up. She’s never really worked, so she doesn’t understand, as Meghan does, what women in the workforce really could use.
The useless and expensive clutches she brings that have no purpose confirm just how little kate understands what working women need. She’s never really had to work and she’s been a privileged rich girl her entire life and it shows.
It’s a great thing that Meghan is donating quality handbags for SmartWorks. Jennie Bond is being a witch because her employer is apparently not paying her enough; and her classism is showing. People from lower economic statuses don’t deserve nice things. Meghan is not donating Birkin bags. It also highlights the Waleses don’t give anything from the duchy of Cornwall
I love this collab! An influencer I follow got a Cuyana bag a few years ago, and I’ve had my eye on them ever since. Maybe in 2023 I’ll prioritize saving for one. They definitely earned my purchase with this!
This is SO effective – I immediately went to the Cuyana site and now want to order one for my mum. they look like fantastic bags and the other commentators are right, women entering the workforce need to have a decent, long term investment bag – my leather tote has lasted me ten years and it still looks great. This is a really excellent collaboration! Well done, Duchess and Cuyana!
😍
Love it.