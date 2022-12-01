‘Cocaine Bear’ is possibly this generation’s ‘Citizen Kane’ or ‘The Godfather’

I remember hearing about this movie months ago and I just thought “that will probably be kind of stupid?” But no, it’s not. I mean, it is stupid, but in a delightful way. The movie is Cocaine Bear, and it’s about a bear who eats cocaine. There was a failed drug-run and several kilos of cocaine were lost in the Georgia woods. A bear found the cocaine, ate the cocaine and went on a rampage. Elizabeth Banks directed the film and it stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, the late Ray Liotta, O’Shea Jackson and tons more. Like, a truly great ensemble. About a cocaine bear. The trailer came out this week:

What’s crazy, to me, is that this is getting a theatrical release? Don’t get me wrong, I definitely want to see Cocaine Bear. But it definitely feels like it’s more of a Netflix movie, right? Something that people would love to stream at home and it would be a great streaming “hit.” Ah, well. They’ve dumped this release in February, which is when a lot of studios release the films they don’t care about. Too bad, I think it looks like a lot of fun. Perhaps it will even be the cinematic masterpiece of the year.

“And the Oscar goes to … Cocaine Bear.” pic.twitter.com/G4vDyNCEqT — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) November 30, 2022

Disney: "Let's send these hit movies to streaming but release the one that looks like Disney Channel circa 2004."

Netflix: "Let's pull this hit movie from theaters after 1 week and leave like 100 mil on the table."

Universal: "COCAINE BEAR! COMING THIS FEB ONLY IN THEATERS!" — David Kittredge (@davidkittredge) December 1, 2022

In 1985, a drug smuggler threw $15M of cocaine from his airplane into a national forest in Georgia. The cocaine was found by a black bear who ate all of it, went on a rampage, and then died of a massive overdose. RIP "The Cocaine Bear" #FunFact pic.twitter.com/Zf2B9n8U2f — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) November 30, 2022