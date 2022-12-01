‘Cocaine Bear’ is possibly this generation’s ‘Citizen Kane’ or ‘The Godfather’
  • December 01, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Trailer

I remember hearing about this movie months ago and I just thought “that will probably be kind of stupid?” But no, it’s not. I mean, it is stupid, but in a delightful way. The movie is Cocaine Bear, and it’s about a bear who eats cocaine. There was a failed drug-run and several kilos of cocaine were lost in the Georgia woods. A bear found the cocaine, ate the cocaine and went on a rampage. Elizabeth Banks directed the film and it stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, the late Ray Liotta, O’Shea Jackson and tons more. Like, a truly great ensemble. About a cocaine bear. The trailer came out this week:

What’s crazy, to me, is that this is getting a theatrical release? Don’t get me wrong, I definitely want to see Cocaine Bear. But it definitely feels like it’s more of a Netflix movie, right? Something that people would love to stream at home and it would be a great streaming “hit.” Ah, well. They’ve dumped this release in February, which is when a lot of studios release the films they don’t care about. Too bad, I think it looks like a lot of fun. Perhaps it will even be the cinematic masterpiece of the year.

’Cocaine Bear’ poster courtesy of Universal.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

51 Responses to “‘Cocaine Bear’ is possibly this generation’s ‘Citizen Kane’ or ‘The Godfather’”

  1. smegmoria says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:04 am

    I want to stand outside the theater and as everybody comes out of the theater, whisper, ” do ya want any coke?” They should make that part of the marketing. Looks like a crazy fun movie.

    Reply
  2. tealily says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:04 am

    I have been too excited about this since this project was announced. I’m delighted by the story of Cocaine Bear, and I will see this in the theater.

    Reply
  3. SarahCS says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:06 am

    I saw this trailer on Pajiba earlier and sent the link to my BFF telling her we’re going. I never would have predicted that this would be the film that got me back to the cinema for the first time since covid hit but here we are. The timeline we’ve ended up in is weird.

    The trailer looks GREAT and I also have no idea how/why this is getting a cinema release but I’m here for it.

    Reply
  4. Lauren42 says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:07 am

    Cocaine Bear is what the world needs right now. I will be there!

    Reply
  5. Moxylady says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:08 am

    Hahahahah wtf….. still better than the earthshit prize show.

    Reply
  6. Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:12 am

    I learned about this Most 80’s story ever on My Favorite Murder, and when they updated with the movie announcement, I was gleeful. I cannot wait to see this!!

    Reply
    • CommentingBunny says:
      December 1, 2022 at 10:50 am

      Same! Have you seend the Nick Terry cartoons about Cocaine Bear and Cocaine Hogs? I’m sure you have but am dropping links for anyone who hasn’t 🤣

      Cocaine Bear
      https://youtu.be/SYtQHDNid5c

      Cocain Hogs, with special guest star Cocaine Bear

      https://youtu.be/qRTQ7KJyvcg

      Reply
    • AmelieOriginal says:
      December 1, 2022 at 4:30 pm

      LOL I’m so glad someone posted the Cocaine Bear animation from the My Favorite Murder podcast animator Nick Terry because it’s hilarious! That’s how I learned about the cocaine bear in the first place, but I didn’t realize the story happened in 1985 lol.

      Reply
  7. K says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:12 am

    How far into Georgia did this happen? I feel like this was meant to be a Florida story? When will Meth Gator be out? Marvel, add this to your universe !

    Reply
    • Bookie says:
      December 1, 2022 at 10:19 am

      Meth Gator! LOL

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      December 1, 2022 at 12:44 pm

      It says a ‘national forest in Georgia’, so that’s going to be the Chattahoochee, up north in the mountains. I worked on the Oconee for six years (middle part of the state), and nobody mentioned it. I think I would have encountered some info on that, or from my co-workers, had it been the Oconee. TLDR; not anywhere near Florida, but agree it sounds like a Florida story!

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        December 1, 2022 at 12:52 pm

        Adding to my reply to @K: I scrolled up & took a closer look at that stuff bear with a plaque on it. It does indeed say it was found on the Chattahoochee NF.

  8. Plums says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:16 am

    I disagree. This has viral box office hit weekend at least written all over it, the same way “Snakes on a Plane” had a big opening box office. You absolutely want to experience this movie in a crowd of people laughing, with tubs of popcorn, soda, and candy.

    Reply
  9. Lightpurple says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:21 am

    The reactions on Twitter yesterday were everything.

    Reply
  10. lucy2 says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:21 am

    I can’t watch the trailer at the moment, but Keri and Margo!? I’m in! Plus I like Elizabeth Banks and want to see her get a win after Charlie’s Angels fizzled.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      December 1, 2022 at 12:19 pm

      I didn’t know about Elizabeth before the Hunger Games, but I’ve been following her work since. I watch her game show Press Your Luck mostly to admire what she’s wearing. She’s only had one misstep (imo) since the show started.

      Reply
    • Fender says:
      December 1, 2022 at 6:46 pm

      I agree with all of you that find appalling what happened to the real bear this effing movie is based on. Humans are vile. Animals>>>>>>>>>>people. Always.

      Reply
  11. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:24 am

    I’m an outlier here but I’m incredibly sad that this happened to such an incredible animal and now people are making fun of it.😢.

    Reply
    • Michael says:
      December 1, 2022 at 10:29 am

      I believe the immortal line is that “comedy equals tragedy plus time.” It is a sad thing that happened but it did happen and cannot be reversed. At least we can laugh about how ridiculous it all was

      Reply
      • Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
        December 1, 2022 at 10:44 am

        I don’t really agree that laughing about what happened to any animal is appropriate but that’s just me.

      • Jaded says:
        December 1, 2022 at 4:18 pm

        Laughing about the ghastly death of an animal caused by a drug criminal is never an appropriate tragedy to make fun of.

    • Snuffles says:
      December 1, 2022 at 10:32 am

      I’m with you. Once I heard it was a true story, I just felt terrible for the bear. It still looks funny though, if you don’t think about the real bear.

      Reply
      • Soapboxpudding says:
        December 1, 2022 at 10:44 am

        I’m with you Snuffles and Harla, we can be wet towels together. That poor bear. Overdoses are horrid for anyone or anything.

    • Genevieve says:
      December 1, 2022 at 10:59 am

      I’m with you – I could never watch this knowing it actually happened to the animal. What a sh***y way for humans to impact nature (the original cocaine thing, not the movie).

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      December 1, 2022 at 12:10 pm

      Animals dying for the cocaine trade? I don’t think it’s the least bit funny either, Harla. To see a predator like that brought down by cocaine, something entirely alien to its home and life is truly shameful.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      December 1, 2022 at 12:47 pm

      No, I’m right there with you, I feel really bad for the bear. Still going to see the movie, though.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      December 1, 2022 at 4:15 pm

      Thank you @Harla — I can’t imagine anything worse than seeing a bear poisoned accidentally on cocaine dying a horrible death. It’s not something I could laugh about or even watch no matter how “Citizen Kane-ish” or “Godfather-ish” it is. Finding humour and entertainment in the ghastly death of an innocent, beautiful animal is just sick.

      Reply
    • SK says:
      December 1, 2022 at 5:21 pm

      Same. Poor bear. Humans can be so vile

      Reply
    • Fleur says:
      December 1, 2022 at 10:08 pm

      I completely agree. All I could think about was the confusion and fear that poor creature must have gone through. I don’t find confused, wounded real-life animals funny, and I don’t find cocaine funny, so this is zero for two for me. I won’t see it.

      Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:26 am

    I saw the trailer last night and I thought it was hilarious. It’s definitely a Netflix movie but maybe Universal see it as the new Snakes on a Plane.

    Reply
  13. Michael says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:26 am

    No way I will go to a theater for this but when it hits streaming I will invite friends and have drinks and watch the hell out of it. It looks really fun and a terrific bounce back from Charlie’s Angels for Ms. Banks. Also cannot resist the throwback music. Mellie Mel from the Furious Five

    Reply
  14. Nuzzy says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:33 am

    COCAINE BEAR: The hero we need and deserve!

    Reply
  15. MsIam says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:40 am

    Yeah I won’t be going to the theaters to see it, but I bet this will be a huge hit. Definitely a “so bad its good movie”.

    Reply
  16. girl_ninja says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:46 am

    Oh. My. Lord. This looks amazing!

    Reply
  17. Trillion says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:48 am

    Can’t wait for this! Heard about this story first from Karen and Georgia (My Favorite Murder) and have been obsessed ever since.

    Reply
  18. CoCo says:
    December 1, 2022 at 11:09 am

    Two bears (mom and cub) are terrorizing my forest-adjacent neighborhood right now; they have ripped off the doors of everyone’s chicken coops, left carcasses in their wake, and dumped trash cans. We are more than a little concerned they are coming for our cars and garages/houses next. This /is funny/, but bears are no joke and I can imagine it was a harrowing experience. I cannot watch or I will not be able to sleep at night!

    Reply
    • Soapboxpudding says:
      December 1, 2022 at 12:13 pm

      A friend lives on the Sunshine Coast of BC and had a bear open their car door and get in! They watched from their house and holy crap did it leave behind some wreckage and stank. They’re smart and humans are encroaching further and further into bear and other animals’ habitat.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      December 1, 2022 at 12:50 pm

      Just gotta be more mindful of living in bear habitat. Get bear-safe garbage cans, don’t leave food or groceries in the car, etc. Your local fish & wildlife office can probably provide helpful advice.

      Reply
  19. Lizzie Bathory says:
    December 1, 2022 at 11:23 am

    Not sure if I’ll see it in the theater (I might), but I’m looking forward to this!

    It’s smart of Universal, too. They don’t have a bunch of IP to mine for blockbuster franchises or streamers. This is already getting buzz & is like nothing else that will be out when it’s released.

    Reply
  20. Kate says:
    December 1, 2022 at 11:45 am

    Hilarious! I’m there opening weekend.

    Reply
  21. L4Frimaire says:
    December 1, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    This trailer is crazy. I want to see this so bad.

    Reply
  22. Steph says:
    December 1, 2022 at 1:23 pm

    Longtime reader but first comment. Cocaine Bear is legend in KY. Its crazy this will be a movie and the trailer is epic. If you’re ever near Lexington, KY you too can see Cocaine Bear.

    https://kyforky.com/blogs/journal/cocaine-bear

    Reply
  23. Lynn says:
    December 1, 2022 at 1:40 pm

    Hmm…because of human idiocy, a bear experiences what was probably a horrible death. Sounds super hilarious. I’ll pass.

    Reply
  24. Busybody says:
    December 1, 2022 at 2:11 pm

    My teenagers call him Pablo Escobear. I don’t know if they made that up or heard it somewhere, but ol’ Pablo is a bit of a celebrity in our house.

    Reply
  25. FancyPants says:
    December 1, 2022 at 2:20 pm

    This is going to be ah-mazing! Is the male EMT the same guy who does the TikTok videos as an employee reacting to customer complaints?

    Reply
  26. Sue E Generis says:
    December 1, 2022 at 3:33 pm

    Ok, sorry. I NEED to see this. It looks awesome.

    Reply
  27. Happyoften says:
    December 1, 2022 at 4:24 pm

    The only way this gets any better is if it was in 3-D. For realz.

    Reply
  28. Annalise says:
    December 1, 2022 at 5:44 pm

    I will watch ANYTHING with Margo Martindale.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment