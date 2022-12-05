Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy during her SNL hostess monologue

I genuinely hope no one watches Saturday Night Live anymore. The writers room has been overtaken by misogynists, antisemites and right-wing Elon Musk fanboys. Recently, Dave Chappelle guest-hosted and his monologue was despicable, and it should have marked a total overhaul of SNL’s producing and writing staff. It did not. That speaks volumes. Now, I realize that a lot of celebrities still dream of guest-hosting SNL and I’m sure that’s what happened with Keke Palmer. Keke is having another amazing year and of course she was thrilled about getting the SNL call. Instead of using her monologue to punch down on marginalized communities, she used her monologue to announce her pregnancy!

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The actress, 29, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, she revealed while hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend for the first time. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer exclaimed, ripping open a long gray jacket to reveal her growing baby bump on the Studio 8H stage. “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?” she continued. “… But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.” Palmer added: “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”

I honestly didn’t know that Keke had an official boyfriend, but she’s been with Darius Jackson for about a year and a half. He’s cute too. She’s right about not being able to hide it – her Instagram comments were littered with people bump-watching and noting how she was hiding her mid-section. Her boobs tell the story too – they look amazing!! Anyway, congrats to Keke!!

