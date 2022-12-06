Will Prince Harry give an interview to Tom Bradby, or any interviews at all?

One of my favorite sub-genres about the British media’s royal coverage is when they act like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to “promote” their projects in conventional ways. The British media behaves as if Prince Harry will need to do some kind of grueling promotional book tour to promote Spare and that “the only way” they can sell their stuff is by giving interviews and doing appearances. As if Harry & Meghan can’t dominate national and international headlines for merely existing and thriving no matter what they do. Why would they even need to do dedicated promotion for their Netflix series when the American and British media is giving them millions in free publicity? Well, the British media still believes that Harry will “need” to give interviews to promote Spare, which is why they believe Harry will turn to his old friend Tom Bradby.
Prince Harry has held talks with royal pal Tom Bradby over a TV interview, it’s claimed. It would help promote Spare, his memoir out in January.
Executives at Harry’s publishers Random House have held talks with ITV news anchor Bradby for a lengthy on-camera chat, say sources.
The news could cause further friction between the royals, with Bradby, 55, a friend of both Harry and Prince William, who attended both of their weddings, caught in the middle. William chose the ITV man for his exclusive engagement interview back in 2010. The journalist spoke to Meghan and Harry during their tour of Africa in 2019.
Insiders say informal talks are ongoing as Harry is holding out until after the release of the Sussexes’ Netflix series next week.
“The publishers want Harry to promote Spare in the UK,” the source said. “Tom Bradby has been close to Harry for a long time. He is someone Harry can trust.”
Last year Bradby admitted the brother’s falling out was “difficult” and he felt “a little bit caught in the middle”.
[From The Daily Mirror]
First off, I do think it’s possible that IF Harry does a British interview, he would select someone like Bradby. He trusts Bradby and Bradby has been loyal and fair to Harry and Meghan. So much so that Prince William briefed the Daily Mail in April 2021 about how he “no longer trusts” Bradby and how William is cutting off Bradby because Bradby is so fair to the Sussexes. William was (and still is) very angry that Bradby is still in contact with Harry. Now, do I actually think that Harry will even bother to promote Spare in the UK? Um, why would he? It’s going to be #1 everywhere no matter what. The British media will give Harry millions in free publicity. Why would Harry bother? Here’s another question: in general, do you think Harry will give any print interviews? I feel like at least one magazine interview will probably come out in the next month. Vanity Fair? GQ? Esquire? Men’s Health?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instar, Netflix.
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441058.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441073.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631543.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the press conference during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the press conference during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend a lunch reception during the Invictus Games One Year to Go event which marks one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
I think if he does an interview, it will be at a higher prestige publication than those. (Vanity Fair has sunk really low.) Like The New Yorker.
I don’t think it would be the New Yorker to interview Harry directly. As much as I love the magazine, they can be a little bit snobbish and this will depend on whether they see the book as a serious endeavour or not. They’ve just published a piece on Rob Delaney’s memoir which treats the book with real respect. I can see something like that. I think if they interviewed H, it’d be unavoidably marketed as a “celeb interview” and I think both Harry and the New Yorker would want to avoid that.
If editors decide after reading & esp seeing docu that he’s dismantling racism in one of the oldest global institutions, N Yorker could be all in. But only after they’ve seen/read everything, as you note they’re quite snobbish.
The New Yorker would need to decide if Harrys memoir is a serious endeavor??? Are YOU serious? And I’m sorry, it doesn’t GET much more serious and prestigious than Prince Harry.
I mean, didn’t the New Yorker do an artice on the Bad Vegan? I think she’s significantly less prestigious than Harry
And ftr that does NOT go for the other royals
I don’t think it’s that the New Yorker is “snobbish” so much as they take a longer view on what they publish. Profile pieces seem to be developed over a long time frame, months at least. So they don’t do many short-lived or reaction stories. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a profile on H&M one of these weeks, but it won’t be driven by a book release date.
If he does any promo I have to think it’s because the publishers insisted. The only time i have seen him do promo is for Invictus.
Exactly. Publishers will want him to push the book.
He should do a book tour but lets see – he might do one big interview and thats it.
Also, Netflix is apparently refusing advance screeners to the press. LOLz all day – Netflix are on fire with this!!!
Perhaps Camilla can recommend it on her reading room on Instagram.
🤣🤣🤣
I found it hilarious that the first book on her reading room was from hilary Mantel.
Does Ronan Farrow do interviews?
my exact thought!!
Ronan Farrow grew up in a multicultural family with adopted siblings from other countries. He may well be more sympathetic to Meghan and be familiar with racial discrimination.
Hmm I don’t know! If he does any promo in the UK I think maybe he goes with evening standard who they’ve worked with before or some other smaller publication like that.
I would love if he sat down with James OBrien for an interview as he’s been pretty understanding about them and is the top radio show in the UK if not top 2 I believe.
James O’Brien would be a brilliant choice! If anyone here wants to listen to some of the best speeches in support of Harry and Meghan, please do search him out on YouTube.
A good reminder. I just preordered Spare on audible.
I have a credit. That’s what I’m saving it for
LMFAO what are the preprint sales numbers again?
Thanks for the reminder, I’ve just ordered mine.
I think there will be some promotional stuff, but I think it will be very limited. I can see one big print interview and one or two TV interviews – but shorter ones, nothing like Oprah or what he did with Dax (even though that was a podcast obviously.)
he doesn’t need to promote this book, especially not in the UK. the British press will take care of that for him.
I keep saying this about the haters, but Penguin doesn’t care why you buy the book. they care that you buy it. Netflix doesn’t care why you stream their docuseries. They care that you stream it, even if its just to talk shit about the Sussexes afterwards.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they worked in the promo of Spare into the Netflix docuseries. It makes sense, he would’ve been working on it at the same time and there’s no doubt this will reach millions of viewers.
You mentioned GQ, I could see British GQ. But Charles has been on its cover before, and now he’s King, they might want to not “upset” him. Penguin has its own publication called The Happy Reader. I think it’d be great for him to be interviewed for that. It’s in-house, mid-brow. Although… I won’t be surprised if its People magazine. But I really hope not.
He already did People for Invictus this year. I think if he did an interview it will be with a bigger publication than People.
I think it will be one big print interview in a US publication. He’ll talk about the book, but he’ll also discuss what’s next for him in his new life.
If I were Harry’s agent or publicist, I’d recommend that he guest edit an edition of Men’s Health that is a special edition about mental health with an exclusive interview attached. It’s still a taboo subject for a lot of men and let’s face it Harry’s the perfect person to really get in there and address those taboos. Harry did such a wonderful job with Oprah on The Me You Can’t See. It promotes Spare in a more holistic and shows Harry talks the talk and walks the walk.
My dream as a public radio nerd is that he does Fresh Air with Terry Gross but it’s pretty unlikely. She always does her homework on her guests and I think a long form radio interview would be really interesting.
omg! why didnt NPR even occur to me! Especially as Meghan did an NPR interview. Oooh yes, that’d be pretty cool.
That’s actually a great idea! Terry Gross is seriously underestimated as an interview and she’d be perfect for Harry.
Yeah, I’d be into him on NPR.
[Excerpt] “Executives at Harry’s publishers Random House have held talks with ITV news anchor Bradby for a lengthy on-camera chat, say sources.”
I don’t doubt that Harry’s publishers have had literally hundreds (thousands?) of “talks” with ravenous news outlets in several countries — all seeking to score an interview with Harry.
My serious but not serious (but maybe slightly serious) thought would be that it would be cool if he did a Hot Ones interview.
The book has sold 1M copies world wide, why expend time and money for a best seller?
The publisher has recouped its expenses and made a healthy profit, even if the books were at half price.
one million copies in pre-orders??? wow. The publisher must be happy lol.
The only reason why the press are hungry for Harry to promote the book is because they think he will go to the UK.
I could see Harry talking to either the Los Angeles Times or the New York Times.
QuiteContrary, I was thinking the same thing. A high profile newspaper would be great! I like the LA Times for this because it’s down the road a piece from them. They will, however, be in the NY, so who knows.