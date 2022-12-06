Will Prince Harry give an interview to Tom Bradby, or any interviews at all?

One of my favorite sub-genres about the British media’s royal coverage is when they act like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to “promote” their projects in conventional ways. The British media behaves as if Prince Harry will need to do some kind of grueling promotional book tour to promote Spare and that “the only way” they can sell their stuff is by giving interviews and doing appearances. As if Harry & Meghan can’t dominate national and international headlines for merely existing and thriving no matter what they do. Why would they even need to do dedicated promotion for their Netflix series when the American and British media is giving them millions in free publicity? Well, the British media still believes that Harry will “need” to give interviews to promote Spare, which is why they believe Harry will turn to his old friend Tom Bradby.

Prince Harry has held talks with royal pal Tom Bradby over a TV interview, it’s claimed. It would help promote Spare, his memoir out in January.

Executives at Harry’s publishers Random House have held talks with ITV news anchor Bradby for a lengthy on-camera chat, say sources.

The news could cause further friction between the royals, with Bradby, 55, a friend of both Harry and Prince William, who attended both of their weddings, caught in the middle. William chose the ITV man for his exclusive engagement interview back in 2010. The journalist spoke to Meghan and Harry during their tour of Africa in 2019.

Insiders say informal talks are ongoing as Harry is holding out until after the release of the Sussexes’ Netflix series next week.

“The publishers want Harry to promote Spare in the UK,” the source said. “Tom Bradby has been close to Harry for a long time. He is someone Harry can trust.”

Last year Bradby admitted the brother’s falling out was “difficult” and he felt “a little bit caught in the middle”.

[From The Daily Mirror]

First off, I do think it’s possible that IF Harry does a British interview, he would select someone like Bradby. He trusts Bradby and Bradby has been loyal and fair to Harry and Meghan. So much so that Prince William briefed the Daily Mail in April 2021 about how he “no longer trusts” Bradby and how William is cutting off Bradby because Bradby is so fair to the Sussexes. William was (and still is) very angry that Bradby is still in contact with Harry. Now, do I actually think that Harry will even bother to promote Spare in the UK? Um, why would he? It’s going to be #1 everywhere no matter what. The British media will give Harry millions in free publicity. Why would Harry bother? Here’s another question: in general, do you think Harry will give any print interviews? I feel like at least one magazine interview will probably come out in the next month. Vanity Fair? GQ? Esquire? Men’s Health?

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instar, Netflix.

35 Responses to “Will Prince Harry give an interview to Tom Bradby, or any interviews at all?”

  1. Emily_C says:
    December 6, 2022 at 8:42 am

    I think if he does an interview, it will be at a higher prestige publication than those. (Vanity Fair has sunk really low.) Like The New Yorker.

    Reply
    • Afken says:
      December 6, 2022 at 9:03 am

      I don’t think it would be the New Yorker to interview Harry directly. As much as I love the magazine, they can be a little bit snobbish and this will depend on whether they see the book as a serious endeavour or not. They’ve just published a piece on Rob Delaney’s memoir which treats the book with real respect. I can see something like that. I think if they interviewed H, it’d be unavoidably marketed as a “celeb interview” and I think both Harry and the New Yorker would want to avoid that.

      Reply
      • Angie H says:
        December 6, 2022 at 9:13 am

        If editors decide after reading & esp seeing docu that he’s dismantling racism in one of the oldest global institutions, N Yorker could be all in. But only after they’ve seen/read everything, as you note they’re quite snobbish.

      • Annalise says:
        December 6, 2022 at 4:07 pm

        The New Yorker would need to decide if Harrys memoir is a serious endeavor??? Are YOU serious? And I’m sorry, it doesn’t GET much more serious and prestigious than Prince Harry.
        I mean, didn’t the New Yorker do an artice on the Bad Vegan? I think she’s significantly less prestigious than Harry

        And ftr that does NOT go for the other royals

    • AmB says:
      December 6, 2022 at 12:12 pm

      I don’t think it’s that the New Yorker is “snobbish” so much as they take a longer view on what they publish. Profile pieces seem to be developed over a long time frame, months at least. So they don’t do many short-lived or reaction stories. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a profile on H&M one of these weeks, but it won’t be driven by a book release date.

      Reply
  2. Noki says:
    December 6, 2022 at 8:47 am

    If he does any promo I have to think it’s because the publishers insisted. The only time i have seen him do promo is for Invictus.

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    December 6, 2022 at 8:47 am

    He should do a book tour but lets see – he might do one big interview and thats it.

    Also, Netflix is apparently refusing advance screeners to the press. LOLz all day – Netflix are on fire with this!!!

    Reply
  4. equality says:
    December 6, 2022 at 8:49 am

    Perhaps Camilla can recommend it on her reading room on Instagram.

    Reply
  5. Sindy says:
    December 6, 2022 at 8:49 am

    Does Ronan Farrow do interviews?

    Reply
  6. Polo says:
    December 6, 2022 at 8:52 am

    Hmm I don’t know! If he does any promo in the UK I think maybe he goes with evening standard who they’ve worked with before or some other smaller publication like that.
    I would love if he sat down with James OBrien for an interview as he’s been pretty understanding about them and is the top radio show in the UK if not top 2 I believe.

    Reply
    • Allegra says:
      December 6, 2022 at 9:34 am

      James O’Brien would be a brilliant choice! If anyone here wants to listen to some of the best speeches in support of Harry and Meghan, please do search him out on YouTube.

      Reply
  7. Suki66 says:
    December 6, 2022 at 8:54 am

    A good reminder. I just preordered Spare on audible.

    Reply
  8. Izzy says:
    December 6, 2022 at 8:58 am

    LMFAO what are the preprint sales numbers again?

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    December 6, 2022 at 9:00 am

    I think there will be some promotional stuff, but I think it will be very limited. I can see one big print interview and one or two TV interviews – but shorter ones, nothing like Oprah or what he did with Dax (even though that was a podcast obviously.)

    he doesn’t need to promote this book, especially not in the UK. the British press will take care of that for him.

    I keep saying this about the haters, but Penguin doesn’t care why you buy the book. they care that you buy it. Netflix doesn’t care why you stream their docuseries. They care that you stream it, even if its just to talk shit about the Sussexes afterwards.

    Reply
  10. Afken says:
    December 6, 2022 at 9:11 am

    I wouldn’t be surprised if they worked in the promo of Spare into the Netflix docuseries. It makes sense, he would’ve been working on it at the same time and there’s no doubt this will reach millions of viewers.

    You mentioned GQ, I could see British GQ. But Charles has been on its cover before, and now he’s King, they might want to not “upset” him. Penguin has its own publication called The Happy Reader. I think it’d be great for him to be interviewed for that. It’s in-house, mid-brow. Although… I won’t be surprised if its People magazine. But I really hope not.

    Reply
    • Ginger says:
      December 6, 2022 at 10:13 am

      He already did People for Invictus this year. I think if he did an interview it will be with a bigger publication than People.

      Reply
  11. Eurydice says:
    December 6, 2022 at 9:15 am

    I think it will be one big print interview in a US publication. He’ll talk about the book, but he’ll also discuss what’s next for him in his new life.

    Reply
  12. K8erade says:
    December 6, 2022 at 10:24 am

    If I were Harry’s agent or publicist, I’d recommend that he guest edit an edition of Men’s Health that is a special edition about mental health with an exclusive interview attached. It’s still a taboo subject for a lot of men and let’s face it Harry’s the perfect person to really get in there and address those taboos. Harry did such a wonderful job with Oprah on The Me You Can’t See. It promotes Spare in a more holistic and shows Harry talks the talk and walks the walk.

    Reply
  13. Carrotface says:
    December 6, 2022 at 10:27 am

    My dream as a public radio nerd is that he does Fresh Air with Terry Gross but it’s pretty unlikely. She always does her homework on her guests and I think a long form radio interview would be really interesting.

    Reply
  14. lleepar says:
    December 6, 2022 at 10:51 am

    [Excerpt] “Executives at Harry’s publishers Random House have held talks with ITV news anchor Bradby for a lengthy on-camera chat, say sources.”

    I don’t doubt that Harry’s publishers have had literally hundreds (thousands?) of “talks” with ravenous news outlets in several countries — all seeking to score an interview with Harry.

    Reply
  15. MrsBanjo says:
    December 6, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    My serious but not serious (but maybe slightly serious) thought would be that it would be cool if he did a Hot Ones interview.

    Reply
  16. Well Wisher says:
    December 6, 2022 at 2:32 pm

    The book has sold 1M copies world wide, why expend time and money for a best seller?
    The publisher has recouped its expenses and made a healthy profit, even if the books were at half price.

    Reply
  17. Amy Bee says:
    December 6, 2022 at 2:57 pm

    The only reason why the press are hungry for Harry to promote the book is because they think he will go to the UK.

    Reply
  18. QuiteContrary says:
    December 6, 2022 at 5:23 pm

    I could see Harry talking to either the Los Angeles Times or the New York Times.

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      December 6, 2022 at 7:14 pm

      QuiteContrary, I was thinking the same thing. A high profile newspaper would be great! I like the LA Times for this because it’s down the road a piece from them. They will, however, be in the NY, so who knows.

      Reply

