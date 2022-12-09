“Alexandra Daddario brought out a terrific ’90s witchy goth look” links

Alexandra Daddario looked so ‘90s at the Mayfair Witches premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Toni Collette’s twenty-year marriage is over. [Dlisted]
Adam Sandler & Brendan Fraser: good friends. [LaineyGossip]
Jerrod Carmichael is great, but why did he sign on to host the Golden Globes? [Pajiba]
Aubrey Plaza responds to fan-questions from the internet. [OMG Blog]
The GOP’s Senator Thom Tillis doesn’t want pregnant women to have bathroom breaks at their workplace. Someone stomp on his bladder. [Jezebel]
Zooey Deschanel & her Property Bro are doing a White House Xmas special? [Gawker]
Brittney Griner landed back in the US!! [Just Jared]
Brie Larson has a home sauna. [Egotastic]
People are shocked that 35-year-old Hilary Duff is still hot? [Buzzfeed]
Todd & Julie Chrisley will have to sell all of their stuff. [Starcasm]
Congress codifies marriage equality! [Towleroad]
Jerrod Carmichael is one of my faves. I’m glad he is hosting and I look forward to watching !
Hey can we get some coverage about the investigation into colonialism that the Dutch King had announced. On Dec 6. Before Harry called out the British Empire. I’m just looking for English coverage and Brits aren’t touching it.
Can’t post a link – but it’s in the Guardian
I know thread jacking is frowned upon but I would also like a numbers breakdown for H&M. Daily Mail is gleefully reporting it didn’t get into the top 10 while others are saying Netflix crashed and topped first season of the Crown.
Again sorry! Feel free to erase my comment. I’m just really really curious.
Well it is #2 in TV shows in Germany after Wednesday.
They had to edit that on their site. Dummies.
I’ve been stalking it all day! I can only speak to the US bc that is the only place I know how to see the raw data. My guess is Netflix will “massage” the numbers a bit and release official info Monday and do an average of the 3 eps. That is just a guess though based on what I have seen them do before.
It started at 13th this morning which is well below The Crown. I have seen it as high as 3rd today. There are a lot of negative reviews on aggregate sites here (rotten tomato,etc) and most of them are new today which may be some of the uptick in views?? Hate watching???
Looks like there were around 2 million viewers which would place it really high for Netflix shows if not the highest but had a huge drop off for ep 2 (less than one million). So my guess it will come out around 3 mil average from Netflix??? Complete guess, I am not a professional.
Do you think there is a chance they won’t release the second part bc the reviews are so bad? I think the juicy stuff is in the second part!!!!
Almost every negative review says they have canceled Netflix after this so I wonder if people are actually doing that and if it will reflect in the numbers????
Just started and it’s #1 in the US right now.
Lmao when has Netflix ever canceled something because of negative reviews. Or even negative coverage? Anyone remember Cuties, or Dave Chapelle? And H&M rose to spots 1-5 in multiple countries in 24 hours. That exactly what Netflix wants to see. There’s no need to massage numbers on that if they didn’t even bother massaging numbers for The Crown.
The reviewers are also only receiving the first few episodes of the show and don’t get the full series. This is the case for all tv shows. Plus those review aggregate sites are well know to be cesspools of bots and incel activity. No one expects them to have glowing reviews there or for Netflix to use that as their barometer for success. Rotten Tomatoes is well known to be brigaded with negative reviews and bot reviews for movies for women, minorities and LGBT. To the point that they introduced the verified audience reviews from only people who bought tickets to curb that. IMDB doesn’t have that so anyone and their boys can vote.
There is a BBC article that says it had more than double first day numbers in comparison to The Crown. Hardly a ratings failure! The tabloids just lie, lie, lie.
Jessica, I had to laugh at the idea of reviewers proclaiming they are canceling their Netflix (or other) subscriptions while posting a bad review of something. Not just RE H&M but in general. It’s such a bogus statement; it’s clear they aren’t doing any such thing (plus who even cares if they did)
My guess is if someone is so offended by the mere thought of a movie or show that they’d cancel a service over it, they’d likely cancel before watching, no? Or just not watch it?
Plus it sounds like there really isn’t anything offensive or outrageous in the episodes dropped so far so why the OTT reactions? Unless they’re offended at the mere thought of a ginger prince and a biracial actress/blogger meeting up and getting married, in which case they have bigger issues than a Netflix series.
“You have crazy witch eyes, and I dig it!!” – Winston from New Girl to Alexandra D’Addario’s character, and also me, looking at the photos from the Mayfair Witches premiere. Perfect casting; perfect theme dressing (although I could have done with out the aged lace around the bottom)!
Actually, I take it back. The layered lace , especially the cut of the lace along the borders, kind of evokes fire eating up the dress, which works on another level for a premiere of a witch tv show! Fully on board with the dress.
I like all things witchy and love her look. But AMC+?
I think she’s absolutely gorgeous and can pull off the goth look (no to Robbie or Pugh when they do it).
I guess a lot of it is the dark hair but she somehow also gets the attitude and posing right.
Again yes to dark lipstick I live
Gosh I love those I Spy books…
Alexandra’s look is perfect for this project, which I am excited to see. The trailer looks exactly like I pictured it all those years ago reading the books.
I know she’s keepin it classy and seems to be going the “positive vibes only” conscious uncoupling route so far, but I think divorce sucks no matter how you dress it up – at least at the beginning. So my heart really goes out to Toni Collette and her kiddos. Even if all super amicable must be hard to see ex/father moving on so fast
The summer of 2021 I was in Turks and Caicos for a few days with my sister. Toni and her husband were staying at the same hotel as us. It was a small hotel so we saw them frequently. No kids, only them. They kept to themselves but they didn’t seem lovey dovey with each other. In fact I noticed that they seemed a bit cold with one another but I figured it was just their relationship. Maybe something was stirring a year and half ago. Either way, my sis and I were super excited to be be near her bc we’re both huge fans 🙂
Deadline is reporting that it is the highest viewing in the UK…ever!!!!!!!!!