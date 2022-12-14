The Sussexes are doing ‘reputational damage’ to the British tabloids

As we await Netflix’s Harry & Meghan Volume 2, the Guardian had a fascinating analysis piece about Prince Harry’s multi-front war. A lot of space is devoted to Harry’s statements against his family, but he’s equally – if not moreso – engaged in a war against the British tabloid media and the entire royal-rota system. I would argue that both wars are existential threats for the monarchy and the media. Harry could burn down the monarchy. Harry could also fundamentally change the way the British media does business. The BM was supposed to change following the Leveson Inquiry, but it didn’t. The tabloids made some superficial changes and pinkie-swore to do better. Currently, Harry is suing the Mail over multiple issues in multiple lawsuits. He’s also suing the Sun, a big part of Rupert Mudoch’s media empire in the UK. Some interesting highlights from this Guardian piece:
Harry’s media fight: Not mentioned in the initial episodes of the Netflix series is how some of the most powerful media bosses in the UK could be dragged into a series of ongoing legal proceedings involving Prince Harry. The king’s son is fighting four different cases against many of the same newspapers that are leading the criticism of his documentary. If the claims make it to court then the spotlight will probably focus on senior staff such as the Daily Mail’s Paul Dacre, and Rebekah Brooks, the boss of Rupert Murdoch’s UK media company.
Harry’s gamble: Nathan Sparkes, who runs the press regulation campaign group Hacked Off, said the royal couple appeared determined to permanently change public attitudes towards the British tabloid industry, although this is a high-risk strategy. “For decades members of the royal family, and other well-known people, have been advised to avoid confrontation with the press,” Sparkes said. “This is a policy which has only entrenched the sense of power and impunity held at some newspapers. Harry and Meghan’s willingness to stand up to those publishers, and to seek to have their rights upheld in a court of law, shows that they are prepared to take a dramatically different approach.”
Reputational damage: The media analyst Alice Enders said the prince was using the legal tools at his disposal as “part of an enduring battle against the Daily Mail … it’s clear those people are enemy number one in that household and have been since the very beginning. Harry and Meghan have done more reputational damage [to British newspapers] in this Netflix global event than in any single lawsuit. They set off a missile from their base in LA that’s accomplished far more than any of these cases ever will.”
Harry’s most recent lawsuit against the Mail: We still don’t know exactly what Harry is accusing the Mail’s parent company of doing. His legal claim was filed at the start of October and would normally have been made available for public scrutiny by now. But despite campaigning for transparency in the court system, the Mail has successfully delayed the publication of the detailed allegations until well after the documentary’s release…Any future court case could require Dacre – still tipped for a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours – to give testimony and face cross-examination. This could be damaging for Dacre and the newspaper’s brand. One risk would be a repeat of the News of the World’s downfall, where concerned advertisers stop paying to promote their products in the outlet.
Harry is putting his money where his mouth is: None of this is cheap. Recent legal filings reveal how Harry is running up millions of pounds in legal fees that he could be forced to pay if his claims are unsuccessful. A similar phone-hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers – part of the Reach media empire, which also includes the Daily Express and the Daily Star, remains ongoing. The prince has had a partial setback in his fourth case, a libel claim against the Mail on Sunday about a story regarding his security arrangements, with both sides given until January to try to find a settlement.
This media analysis ends with the point that Harry and Meghan’s lawsuits could make it easier for “the little people” to fight the British tabloids. Currently, outlets like the Mail and the Sun regularly attack and defame regular people, victims of crimes, low-tier celebrities and even A-listers. What happens if and when Harry gets some high-profile wins? What happens when Viscount Rothermere has to publicly apologize or eat sh-t for all of the Mail’s dirty tricks? More lawsuits, more accountability, more manufactured outrage.
Something more intangible, something which has always infuriated me, as a reader of many of British outlets, is how comfortable so many British journalists are with being stenographers to power. They see their roles as merely parroting the talking points from Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace, which is one of the major issues for the Sussexes. That’s why Harry and Meghan are making the connection over and over – this is about the invisible contract, this about the collusion between press and palace.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Ha! Ya because they had such a Sterling rep before. Lol
It wasn’t really that many years ago that these rags featured topless women on the regular.
Wasn’t one of those topless women Kate?
No, Sophie was the one who got put on Page 3. It was an old picture from her days in PR at Capital Radio, and was Chris Tarrant (their superstar DJ) lifting her top to flash a boob – it wasn’t a posed shot.
The Sun were quite rightly lambasted for it (Tarrant went on a 10 minute rant on his radio show, excerpts of which were included in every news broadcast all day, putting the blame squarely on the newspaper for publishing an old photo of ‘a bit of fun’ and side-stepping the question of whether he was at fault for exposing Sophie without consent – these days he’d be cancelled for sexual harassment) and eventually admitted it was wrong and apologised.
People were totally outraged and Sophie was clearly the victim.
@KT That is so horrifying. Poor Sophie. The Sun and that man should’ve been punished for that. A bunch of creeps.
Good for PH. And good for the ones who are not mentioned that are joining in with some of the suits, including Elton John. That is what scares them. There are more people behind this taking down than just PH.
And these people have very deep pockets so a lengthy legal battle isn’t going to break the bank. I don’t think ANL has a leg to stand on frankly. Their legal rebuttal was so weak as to appear laughable.
They are Leni Riefenstahl to the monarchy. Hard to damage that reputation.
Amen to that. They aren’t journalists. They are the Ministry of Propaganda, in service to their Goebbels.
Bingo.
Man, I HOPE it makes it easier for the “little” people to sue the tabloids. They say and make up such crap about regular human beings. They race bait, they spew hate. THAT’S the reason nearly a decade ago I vowed never to click on or read anything their papers print.
Yes to this and not only the little people, didn’t Sienna Miller (fairly) recently speak about this and that she just couldn’t afford to take things further and she really hoped others would?
What absolutely shocks me is that they can make up and print anything they want without any repercussions.
this is gonna be a long uphill battle. whether we believe it or not, people LOVE gossip/drama/scandalous and it’s so easy to create click-bait. it’s endless revenue generation. people mindlessly scroll, click, troll, like, comment and do everything online these days. we have been conditioned to go for 28 character headlines on twitter, 20 second videos on tiktok and endless picture with sentence captions on instagram. i can see him bringing endless lawsuits, but the behavior has to change from the people who fuel these tabloids to really bring an end to this horrible industry. i’m not sure what’s the solution to that in our digital age.
People also love to hate, and the British rags stoke those fire very well.
Good.
Lol as they should!
Go Harry and Meghan! Hold these people accountable.
Harry is singlehandedly showing that you don’t need press on your side to be worldwide popular and successful.
Tabloids had powet because Roay Family and other public personas thought they need them. Harry is clear example that no one needs tabloids on their “good side” if they’re doing a good job.
It’s a huge power shift. Well done Harry!
I hope Harry drags them all for filth and DOES make it easier for non-celebrities to sue them. It would end up bankrupting them. A win-win.
As a former newspaper journalist in the US, I say burn it down, Harry! These publications are a stain on the industry and represent the worst of the Fourth Estate.
As they should!
Hell, they have been much too kind. I would of had all the commonwealth nations demanding for separation and return of stolen loot. They have been very reserved in their criticism. The RF should quit while they are ahead, and adhere to their own never complain mantra. Because they have been doing a whole lot of complaining, knowing full well that they are responsible for what this couple went through. Although they are better off than they would have been if they stayed in London.
For all those people that say Harry and Meghan just want that Netflix 100mil pay check(if that’s even the actual amount), I say this:
-How much money have the papers made from writing hate-filled articles about them?
-This money from Netflix is helping Harry pay for security and for legal fees to go after the news baron criminals that fueled stochastic terrorist hate against them.
-Most of the negative stuff you read about Harry and Meghan is literally coming from the very people he’s suing and calling out.
-Clearly, this info will be biased and trying to get you to hate them and instead feel sorry for the billionaire owners of papers and tax-funded royals.
-How does that make sense?
Jais- right??? It kills me when royal reporters are all “Harry and Meghan just care about money now. How vulgur.” And it’s like, No assholes. They care about paying their MORTGAGE. They don’t GET a free castle to live in anymore, like the rest of the royals. And yes I know Frogmore was never a castle. You know what I mean.
This media analysis ends with the point that Harry and Meghan’s lawsuits could make it easier for “the little people” to fight the British tabloids.
Ahhhhh…good King Harry fighting the good fight for his family and for so many. I appreciate him for that and for so much.
I co-sign this! He’s a righteous warrior.
Burn it down like a fire in a baby nursery how bout. Good.
In South Africa we don’t really have that many “tabloids” yes we have magazines & newspapers that cover the news but it’s everyday things like politics, local stories, even celeb stories but nothing and I mean nothing compares to the british rags. Quite frankly I find it disturbing reading some of the stories the british media publish and the way they do it with no repercussions and the worse the public taking everything they print as gospel? Truly tragic
Fellow South African here. I think You Magazine is the closest we have to a rag, and I’m disappointed in the editorial direction when it comes to reporting on the monarchy. I’m a black South African and my mother buys that magazine religiously on a weekly basis. I’m trying to get her to stop and often try to eduxate her on the behind-the-scenes stuff thats not reported on. Anyway, love when I see a fellow South African on my favorite blog!
“stenographers to power” YES what a great way to put it. These people aren’t journalists by any stretch of the imagination. They write what they are told to write. there is no accountability for someone if they don’t want that person held accountable.
I’m here for Harry destroying the british tabloids. I think some are so focused on him burning down the monarchy and so are disappointed he’s not going as all in as they would like – but the more he reveals about the invisible contract, about these “royal experts,” etc, the more at risk the monarchy is, because they need that contract, they need those experts, they need those RRs to lie and protect them.
There is a clip from a night or so ago from a guy who is clearly not a fan of Meghan and Harry and he said that when he wanted to write an article critical of the monarchy the editor told him to focus on H and M and to give Will and Kate a pass.
It is from royal suitor on Twitter is you want to see it.
Very enlightening.
It’s time for these tabs to go the way of Blockbuster.
Wow the Mail and the Sun had a reputation to lose? You really do learn something new every day.
His uncle went up there during Diana’s funeral and called the press murderers, basically. And then everyone just forgot and with the rise of social media and online publications, things went nuclear. I think it’s sometimes hard for non-UK residents to understand just how vile and uniquitous the tabloids are in the UK. I witnessed it for 6 months and it is something else. TV programs also pick up these stories, it’s not like it’s just a vile article in the DM, these stories have legs. And these “journalists'” methods are deplorable.
We have tabloids here in Germany, of course we do. They sometimes publish questionable things but overall they’re downright quaint compared to the UK and what they don’t do is pick someone and try to destroy that person. If there is any chance that these lawsuits can change the landscape and reign these people in, he’s doing everyone a massive favor. This isn’t just about him and his family.
I would LOVE to know why the DM wants those court docs not released yet.
Good. Sienna Miller said about a year plus ago that she wanted to keep fighting, but didn’t have the resources and even heavily suggested someone with big pockets, (cough Prince Harry) should and needs to go after them.
That’s where Sir Elton John and David Furnish come in, as well as Harry. They all have deep pockets and large axes to grind.
Murdoch is also facing damages here from Dominion and the voting machines nonsense. They (Dominion et al), aren’t playing either.
Dominion hasn’t lost yet, have they?
No, the lawsuit is still ongoing. Rupert Murdoch was actually questioned yesterday under oath for the false claims Fox News is alleged to have made about “rigged” voting machines. Dominion stands a very good chance of winning, apparently their case has been described by legal experts as “airtight”.
Jassbaby, there was an article a month or two ago that Dominion was allowed to keep Fox Corp (I believe) as a defendant along with Fox News. That’s why we’re seeing Mudoch being summoned to a deposition. Murdoch grossly underestimated the US legal system. I think he got a false sense of the legal responsibility when Fox News was sued over Tucker Carlson. At that time, Fox News said that any reasonable person would know that Carlson does not report facts that he is entertainment only. Fox News won that case. Well, I think the Dominion and Smartmatic (?) lawsuits are going to be in the billions of dollars. I hope they can take down Fox News.
Good! The British Tabloids never had much of a reputation that was “good” even back with Diana, they were cruel then, as of now. They live for money at any cost and no morals to boot.
The newspapers have gone downhill since they stopped being a place where bright working class kids who could write needed no other credentials and became places where you needed a journalism degree. It’s gotten even worse in the current nepo baby era.
You need outsiders who know how the world really works interpreting the news. So much of our current muck is people pretending absolutely normal business dealings are scandals (the Twitter files). The flip side is that the palaces are run in a fashion no business would put up with, but somehow that’s totally cool.
Hoping Harry does burn it all down to the ground.
I hope you’re right, but I fear that if people like R. Murdoch are allowed to have monopolies in the media industry, then whatever progress is made by winning individual lawsuits will be limited in scope. Breaking up monopolies is a job for governments, which have deeper pockets, but I’m sure that the British government has no appetite for breaking up Murdoch’s stronghold since they profit so much from it.
It’s just gone 2:30 a.m. here. Last night I heard this quoted by Adam Hills:
“70% of all the H&M hate comments on Twitter come from 83 accounts.”
Did I hear someone say “reputational damage”?
That information originally comes from Christopher Bouzy/Bot Sentinel. He’s in the documentary, he appeared in one of last week’s clips.
The Leveson Inquiry was a huge failure because they did not penalize any of the papers who breached privacy to such insane degrees. And Piers Morgan, who was at the heart of this still is on television spewing nonsense.
They need another inquiry but I don’t see anything happening unless there is a Labour government and even then some of them may be so compromised already they will be afraid to challenge that cabal.
Royal family briefs against H&M:
“Oh it’s just harmless tabloid fodder, no one takes it seriously and anyway that is H’s job”
Harry & Meghan tell their story on Netflix:
“This is all out war”
“This will damage the reputation of the Monarchy”
Wait reputation damage? The same British press that hacked a dead school girls Millie Dowlings phone?
The same British press that tried to destroy Danielle Hindley and countless others because reasons?
They really are in their own bubble
A few things:
(1) Media sites have “profitized” and monetized hate. Hate is way more profitable than cute cat and dog stories. You can charge by the click and get paid by the click.
(2) The personalities who sell hate, jealousy and Expose
Didn’t get to finish:
(2) The parasites/personalities who sell hate and jealousy are not only making money beyond their wildest dreams but they have found perhaps just as much fame and wealth (out sized voice) in the hate-for-sale Infotainment industry as the person/people they are feeding to masses. It becomes parasitic instead of symbiotic when the parasite gains the upper hand and drains the host dry. That’s what the British tabloids/personalities are trying to do to H & M. Which brings me to 3.
(3) Secretly (and even quite openly), for its own safety and survival of future generations, the BRF should be hoping, praying and supporting H & M in their fight against the tabloids. Yes, I know the BRF fed M & H to the parasites in order to save themselves. But a huge win for M & H, could not only break the back of the tabloid press but reset the game in terms of the feeding frenzy & would/could liberate future generations.
I thought I would never understand this weird, toxic sense of OWNERSHIP that the British people have over Prince Harry. And while I still find it to be highly dysfunctional and unhealthy, particularly since he’s been OFF taxpayers teats, I think I at least understand it intellectually.
I think that many Brits, while taught to revere the royal family, and esp to LOVE the Queen like family member, at the same time carry around a LOT of suppressed resentment and even rage towards the royal family. Brits know that THEY provide the royals with their luxurious lives, that even those with VERY little are expected to do their part to add to the Queen’s already-massive wealth, and as such they believe that they have an inordinant amount of say in the lives of the royals, and at the same time are taught to accept that the world of the royals is closed to them. These clashing, conflicting sentiments create a HIGHLY toxic dynamic, both in society and in the British individual.
I also think that’s the dynamic for the people who haven’t made peace with the Royal setup.
Emotionally, you love it and resent it at the same time. It’s like, as a kid, loving a moderately abusive parent. Where do you go with that anger? That resentment? How do you fight back? You can’t. You’re trapped. No real outlet for the anger, humiliation, or feelings of revenge. So, you suppress it. You end up loving what/who you resent and resenting who/what you love because the relationship is just so one-sided with you taking all of the hits.
Example: QEII, Charles, and William/Kate had/have much more wealth or access to wealth than does H & M. Look at their jewelry collections, homes, their stables and the vacations they take. But they all play at being frugal and ordinary. However, their wealth is both staggering and galling. So, they try to hide it. Think about this. In every story the DM prints about HM—it could be about them getting matching T-shirts or even then having bunions—they always include that they are living in a $14M home.
The Royal Reporters and The British media are agents of chaos not real journalists with Integrity . Anyone can become a Royal Reporters the Royal Family have cozying up to Certain Reporters to get favorable articles written about them . Now that their Reputation and the British media in the spotlight all suddenly we suppose to care about their feelings when they had no problem whipping up a whole country to go after Meghan for 6 years now . The British media have gone on for years harassing people regularly people who don’t have the money to sue get them to back off their huge bullies who have been allowed to hurt people cause people to killed them selves without any sort of Accountability for their actions .
What “reputation”?! The tabloids over here are disgusting. I never read the DM until all this kicked off. I keep reading it now because I can’t believe how low people can get. It’s amazing to me. I suspect there are DM writers churning out these articles who find their jobs distasteful. I really do. I’d love to talk to a couple of lower-down reporters about the kind of crap they are asked to dig up; I can’t believe all of them are relishing their employment. Probably some want to leave and would love to tell all but it’s a job in the sector they want, and their future. I know someone who writes tiny bits and pieces for The Guardian on media stuff. He worked and waited years to get that job and is hanging on like a limpet. I really wish I knew someone working on the DM who could tell me about the behind the scenes. It must be dire.
Yup! Good move, well done Harry, sue those idiots into oblivion