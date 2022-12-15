The Drab Four after Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ series: No (official) comment.

Who was tasked with sitting on Prince William to keep him from screaming obscenities at every royal reporter on speed dial? Someone said something to him or bribed him to STFU for 12 hours, because William is not leaking. Yet. For now. The royal reaction to Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series has been “nothing on the record.” They’re not issuing any statements, at least not after they were caught lying last week about whether they had been contacted by the production. Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace are telling all of the reporters that they have no (official) comment and they’re focused on Kate’s second annual piano recital.

Prince William and King Charles’ response to the latest claims in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries is to quietly carry on.

Neither Buckingham Palace, where Charles’ office is based, or Kensington Palace, where Prince William has his office, are expected to comment on the claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the second volume of Harry & Meghan, released Thursday.

Instead, the royals are focused on gathering together for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which takes place at Westminster Abbey on Thursday evening and will later be broadcast on Christmas Eve.

Organized by Kate Middleton, 40, with the support of the Royal Foundation, the event will see King Charles III, 74, and wife Queen Camilla, 75, come together with the Prince and Princess of Wales, other members of the royal family, charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, and military personnel to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring,” Buckingham Palace said in a Dec. 6 release.

Well, I’m glad that William and Kate are getting off their asses and doing something because they haven’t had any public events since they returned from their Boston Flop Tour. LOL. Still licking their wounds, I guess. Now, I’m sure Kate will get to count her piano recital as like ten different events. KP posted this last night – Kate trimming the tree ahead of her Christmas special. That sweater… would look better on someone else. Anyway, no comment, no comment, but trust that tomorrow morning will be wall-to-wall with bullsh-t from Kensington Palace.

69 Responses to “The Drab Four after Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ series: No (official) comment.”

  1. Dhianna says:
    December 15, 2022 at 10:49 am

    I do not care how much lip stick they put on Khate….she still is what SHE IS…………

    Reply
  2. equality says:
    December 15, 2022 at 10:49 am

    Her video is an insult to the people who actually do the work in decorating, etc. for her event.

    Reply
    • ElleV says:
      December 15, 2022 at 12:20 pm

      lol she’s not even hanging an ornament… she’s just fiddling with ornaments that are already hung!

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        December 15, 2022 at 12:55 pm

        I couldn’t quite figure out what she was doing! It looked like a lot of fiddling for hanging ornaments! It must take her forever to do one tree. As for the sweater, who tucks in a bulky nordic sweater? Other than Kate, I mean. I don’t get that.

    • swaz says:
      December 15, 2022 at 2:11 pm

      Can you imagine if Meghan did that for work OMG😁Doesn’t Kate have any pride???this video should be of Charlotte hanging an ornament😁

      Reply
  3. Aimee says:
    December 15, 2022 at 10:50 am

    Kate didn’t organize anything. She just shows up and takes credit.

    Reply
    • Louise says:
      December 15, 2022 at 11:48 am

      All I see when I look at that red dress is a glistening blood soaked slab of meat, like when my husband gets a moose and hangs it to bleed out for a week.

      Reply
  4. Layla says:
    December 15, 2022 at 10:51 am

    “We are not going to talk about how we briefed to the press against Meghan and Harry as we currently continue to brief to the press that we did not and do not brief to the press” 🤪

    Reply
  5. Concern Fae says:
    December 15, 2022 at 10:52 am

    Absolutely no mention of the Earthshot show, which PBS showed last night. Was going to watch, but in the end, just couldn’t bring myself to do it.

    I really would like a good “where William went wrong” book. Was he doomed from the start? Diana said he didn’t have the temperament to be king. How was that fact faced? Did they think he was just going to magically become a better person somehow? I hope someone realizes that story needs to be told.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 15, 2022 at 11:01 am

      Wait, they just aired it? 10 days after it happened? Who watches an awards show 10 days after it happens like that? I thought it was just going to be delayed a day or two.

      Reply
      • ML says:
        December 15, 2022 at 12:07 pm

        Someone who wants good publicity the night before his brother and sister-in-law continue talking?

      • Athena says:
        December 15, 2022 at 12:26 pm

        They aired it for one hour. Where I live it was up against Saturday Night Live’s Christmas special. I watched some of it. Back in 2019 I went to a taping of “The View” and the audience is guided on how to react, and people perk up when they see themselves on the screen. The audience’s reaction to the award show reminded me of that. It was very low energy from the hosts, presenters, audience, and William. Someone took the term Earthshot literally and decorated the stage with shot of the earth taken from outer space. A bit of an overkill.

      • Sue E Generis says:
        December 15, 2022 at 3:08 pm

        @Athena That’s because they’re not wasting money on actually giving it to the recipients or on quality decorations.That money is for their personal expenses – Kate’s buttons, and William’s mistresses.

    • ariel says:
      December 15, 2022 at 11:01 am

      Does not matter – he does not need to become better- he was- according to their beliefs- ordained by “god” as the successor – by the rigorous and scientific election process known as …. birth order- yikes.
      There is not better or worse or suited or not- he IS the heir because his dad the heir picked an appropriate virgin brood mare to give birth to him to carry on the monarchy.

      When you actually think about it- its weird and gross and bizarre.

      Abolish the monarchy.

      Reply
      • Elizabeth Phillips says:
        December 15, 2022 at 6:22 pm

        Being “ordained by god” doesn’t confer competence at kingship. If you don’t believe me, just ask the people who lived through the reigns of John, Edward II, Richard II, and Henry VIII.

    • lanne says:
      December 15, 2022 at 11:07 am

      Primogeniture is a bitch. I wonder how many kingdoms have fallen, how many fortunes of noble and gentry families have been squandered due to an incompetent eldest, or a son period, being placed over a much more talented and able daughter or younger sibling. It’s clear that Harry is the more suitable heir. In other centuries, he would have been sent off to war, hopefully never to come back (remember his location was leaked when he was in Afghanistan? I wonder who was really behind that!), or if Harry was ruthless,he would have killed his brother to reign in his place (and his brother would have likely had him killed for being a threat).

      The good thing is that Harry doesn’t want the throne. He just wants to be left alone to live with his wife and children in peace. That his father and brother refuse to let him do that speaks volumes about the animus they feel toward him. They would prefer him to be like Andrew: a stupid, selfish hedonist.

      Reply
      • ElleV says:
        December 15, 2022 at 12:29 pm

        someone pointed out on another post that primogeniture only made sense in the days when duds were routinely murdered in backrooms or on the battlefield… not to mention the mean life expectancy of monarchs was 48-51

        imagine how different things might have been if both charles and the queen were already long dead and William was nearing the end of his reign lol

    • Sue E Generis says:
      December 15, 2022 at 3:06 pm

      Yes, because William is done with it. He won’t do any more with it since he’s already gotten what he wanted out of it – a photo op.

      Reply
    • Lisa says:
      December 15, 2022 at 7:32 pm

      Willie with the face he deserves. Nothing kind, sweet, humorous, charismatic, intelligent…. nuthin’.

      Reply
    • Jennifer says:
      December 15, 2022 at 9:51 pm

      I seriously wonder if losing Diana as an influence in his life lost William. (That and the hair.) Only having The Firm as influences probably warped him.

      Reply
  6. Cimorene says:
    December 15, 2022 at 10:52 am

    First day in London after moving here permanently. Walking with family around Hyde Park and who do I see? Chuck and Cammy going by in their heavily guarded Rolls Royce. Wonder how much angry tension was in that car???

    Reply
  7. Ann says:
    December 15, 2022 at 10:53 am

    That sweater . . . was not meant to be tucked in.

    Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    December 15, 2022 at 10:55 am

    I wonder how many black people that they will try and cram into that Together event?

    Yet another thing Kopy Keen mimicked from Meghan…Together: Our Community Cookbook
    Book by The Hubb Community Kitchen.

    Reply
    • Layla says:
      December 15, 2022 at 11:01 am

      I noticed in the documentary how the earlier pictures showed Meghan wearing polka dot outfits and lots of burgundy jumpers and how lately both of those have been heavily over work by keenie

      Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    December 15, 2022 at 10:56 am

    Yeah tomorrow they’re going to unleash everything they have on H&M, but I think it will fall flat.

    Having Megha’s lawyer on the docuseries was a brilliant move. It just adds a layer of seriousness to everything. Like this is someone who knows what she knows because she’s seen proof of it, she knows what’s going on behind closed doors because of the court case, and she’s not afraid of the palace.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      December 15, 2022 at 11:17 am

      Yeah, I’m really hoping that the knowledge that the Sussexes have loads more (probably highly damaging) information on the family – and that Meghan explicitly reminded everyone she didn’t sign an NDA – will make the family simmer down. Although that’s never mattered before, so it’s probably wishful thinking on my part. But I’m still dying to know what it is that all the reporters know about Pegasus that “would make your eyes bleed.”

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      December 15, 2022 at 11:47 am

      ❤️Jenny Afia and how she has spoken so clearly and decisively about everything having to do with the case. She was with Meghan for years as they went through this.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 15, 2022 at 11:53 am

      Yeah they will take time to come up with stories but at the end of the day it’s not a good look, especially for William, because he was Diana’s other son and he didn’t protect his brother or wife because of his own insecurities and jealousies. He’s no better than Charles and that in the long run is going to destroy any connection to Diana he ever had in the public’s mind.

      Reply
  10. Clo says:
    December 15, 2022 at 10:57 am

    Is she smiling to… a tree ?

    Reply
    • Surly Gale says:
      December 15, 2022 at 11:04 am

      Hey, I not only smile at trees, I chat with them, sing to them and hug them. I love trees. As a horticulturalist, I cannot help myself! LOL

      I thought she was smiling at self satisfaction that she got a bauble to stay where she placed it. Reveling in her power over baubles kind of goes along with her love of buttons and her love of jewels. She just loves baubles.

      Reply
  11. matthew says:
    December 15, 2022 at 11:04 am

    I’m starting to think Kate is almost iconically bad.

    Reply
  12. Molly says:
    December 15, 2022 at 11:11 am

    A sweater. with. buttons.
    hahahahahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!

    Reply
  13. SussexWatcher says:
    December 15, 2022 at 11:12 am

    “No comment…they’re just carrying on.” Don’t make me laugh. They’ve just spent the past week (not to mention the months leading up to part I) commenting and leaking through friends about how filled with incandescent rage they are. What absolute buffoons. I give it less than 24 hours before we start to get more comments from “friends” and “palace sources.”

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      December 15, 2022 at 1:04 pm

      They really need to drop that stupid ‘never complain, never explain’ mantra. It ain’t working for them & it’s not the brilliant strategy they think it is anyway. Just a clever turn of phrase that originated with Disraeli, I think. What they actually do is ‘ignore outwardly, lie anonymously’, or maybe just deny deny deny/attack attack attack.

      Reply
  14. CrazyHeCallsMe says:
    December 15, 2022 at 11:12 am

    At this point, the Royal Family and British media just need to take the L and move on. Focus on what’s happening in Great Britain and leave the Sussexes alone. But we all know that won’t happen. They’ll come out swinging and leash a barrage of unhinged nonsense against H&M. Sad.

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    December 15, 2022 at 11:12 am

    The focus for now is Kate’s concert but by the weekend the briefing will begin.

    Reply
  16. Annalise says:
    December 15, 2022 at 11:22 am

    The Drab Four!!! Ha!!!! I love it!!!! 🤣

    Reply
  17. Lady Esther says:
    December 15, 2022 at 11:23 am

    So are the “charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, and military personnel” going to Zoom in on a giant screen? Because something something environment?

    Reply
  18. Lizzie says:
    December 15, 2022 at 11:24 am

    They told us on day one that William was incandescent with rage. They have to stay silence because they cannot deny.

    Reply
  19. Chaine says:
    December 15, 2022 at 11:31 am

    That sweater! What in the 1980s button sleeve heck and if she is trying to start a trend by tucking her bulky sweater into her jeggings, just, no NO!

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      December 15, 2022 at 11:50 am

      Just realized this sweater might be a rewear. Was it when she read the children’s story? I’m deja vu-ing. Bc I remember saying I like the sweater even with the buttons. And I still do.

      Reply
  20. crazyoldlady says:
    December 15, 2022 at 11:35 am

    Come on, guys, Buttons and her wiglet have a party to throw!!!

    Reply
  21. Beenie says:
    December 15, 2022 at 11:50 am

    “they’re focused on Kate’s second annual piano recital”

    This is very funny 😂

    Reply
  22. Well Wisher says:
    December 15, 2022 at 11:58 am

    Kate as the future is all what that rf institution has deservingly.
    They’ve lost the rights to explain nor complain about the darkness since they willingly chose to turn off the lights.

    Reply
  23. cel2495 says:
    December 15, 2022 at 12:19 pm

    lol who tucks their sweater in ? gosh! this is so funny!

    Reply
  24. Beverley says:
    December 15, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    Not matter what she wears, how many maniacal grins she sports, or how much work she devotes to her face, Mute OfWilliam will never be even half the woman Duchess Meghan is. It much really rankle Kkkhate that she will never be considered as gorgeous, talented, capable, or intelligent as her half-Black SIL.

    And her husband will NEVER love her the way Harry adores Meghan.

    Sucks to be Kkkhate.

    Reply
  25. Athena says:
    December 15, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    They’re probably releasing a staff member from their NDA to talk about how he/she was bullied by Meghan. That always seems to be their comeback.

    Meghan and Harry hardly mentioning Kate makes her irrelevant. So there was was no point in Kate going out of her way to be so publicly mean to Meghan. It like B**ch, you don’t even matter.

    Reply
  26. Well Wisher says:
    December 15, 2022 at 1:37 pm

    Kate, is what that institution has as its best optics/asset? moving forward.

    Based on their past actions and egos,she is just what they deserve.

    Since they’ve chosen to metaphorically “turned off the lights” losing any moral position to complain nor/and explain about the “darkness”.

    The institution chose this path as the shape and substance for their survival.

    Owning it with silence, would be a good start.

    Reply
  27. JustMe says:
    December 15, 2022 at 2:47 pm

    Why does it look like her eyes are at different levels? Is that a Botox thing?

    Reply
  28. Tessa says:
    December 15, 2022 at 3:14 pm

    It is called kates concert and never gives credit to the real planners and performers
    Typical.

    Reply
  29. Melissa says:
    December 15, 2022 at 6:07 pm

    The picture of Pegasus you chose for this is just *chef’s kiss.* 😂😂😂

    Reply

