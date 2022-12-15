The Drab Four after Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ series: No (official) comment.

Who was tasked with sitting on Prince William to keep him from screaming obscenities at every royal reporter on speed dial? Someone said something to him or bribed him to STFU for 12 hours, because William is not leaking. Yet. For now. The royal reaction to Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series has been “nothing on the record.” They’re not issuing any statements, at least not after they were caught lying last week about whether they had been contacted by the production. Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace are telling all of the reporters that they have no (official) comment and they’re focused on Kate’s second annual piano recital.
Prince William and King Charles’ response to the latest claims in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries is to quietly carry on.
Neither Buckingham Palace, where Charles’ office is based, or Kensington Palace, where Prince William has his office, are expected to comment on the claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the second volume of Harry & Meghan, released Thursday.
Instead, the royals are focused on gathering together for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which takes place at Westminster Abbey on Thursday evening and will later be broadcast on Christmas Eve.
Organized by Kate Middleton, 40, with the support of the Royal Foundation, the event will see King Charles III, 74, and wife Queen Camilla, 75, come together with the Prince and Princess of Wales, other members of the royal family, charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, and military personnel to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring,” Buckingham Palace said in a Dec. 6 release.
Well, I’m glad that William and Kate are getting off their asses and doing something because they haven’t had any public events since they returned from their Boston Flop Tour. LOL. Still licking their wounds, I guess. Now, I’m sure Kate will get to count her piano recital as like ten different events. KP posted this last night – Kate trimming the tree ahead of her Christmas special. That sweater… would look better on someone else. Anyway, no comment, no comment, but trust that tomorrow morning will be wall-to-wall with bullsh-t from Kensington Palace.
