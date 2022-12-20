King Charles is hosting an all-white Christmas luncheon at Windsor Castle

Before the pandemic, Queen Elizabeth hosted an annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace for the extended royal family. The core “senior royals” were always invited to Sandringham for actual holidays, but people like the Gloucesters and various royal cousins and nephews aren’t invited to Sandringham, so QEII invited the whole fam around for a pre-holiday lunch before traveling to Norfolk. I was curious to see if King Charles would change up any of his mother’s holiday traditions now that he’s in charge. Reportedly, he will spend Christmas at Sandringham and the whole drab lot of senior royals will join him. But what of the big family gathering before Christmas? Well, Charles did change it up – this year’s lunch is being held at Windsor Castle, not BP.

King Charles is hosting his first annual Christmas lunch for the wider royal family as monarch at Windsor Castle. This year’s event sees the family brought together in the largest reunion since the Queen’s funeral in September – and the first time the traditional gathering has taken place since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dozens of royals are expected to attend, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, but notable absentees include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their son Archie and daughter Lilibet, who remain in the US.

The turkey and trimmings lunch has typically taken place annually at Buckingham Palace on the Wednesday before Christmas, shortly before the monarch leaves for Sandringham for the festive season. However this year, in a break from tradition, the event is taking place at Windsor Castle.

The first to arrive was King Charles himself, who travelled to Windsor in a car. He opted for a smart baby blue tie for the occasion, which he paired with a navy blue suit. Meanwhile the Queen Consort followed shortly afterward, and looked serene as she was driven into the castle grounds.

[From The Daily Mail]

Separate arrivals for the king and queen? Royal separations are in the air – William and Kate travel everywhere separately these days too. Anyway, I’m curious about why Charles decided to make everyone schlep to Windsor this year, but maybe there’s more space there for the extended family. Plus, William and Kate are based out of Windsor now (lol) and Prince Andrew is still living in Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, and he was apparently invited to the lunch too. But not the Sussexes! But of course they get a namecheck. It speaks volumes about Charles that this is the fourth Christmas in a row that he hasn’t seen his younger son or his youngest grandchildren. Diana would have such contempt for how sh-tty Charles has been not just to Harry, but to their grandchildren. At least Charles gets to sing “I’m Dreaming of an All-White Christmas” though.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

37 Responses to “King Charles is hosting an all-white Christmas luncheon at Windsor Castle”

  1. equality says:
    December 20, 2022 at 9:29 am

    So there won’t be pix of PA arriving? Wonder if Fergie got an invite.

    Reply
  2. ThatsNotOkay says:
    December 20, 2022 at 9:31 am

    I fell asleep just reading about Charles hosting a Chri….zzzzzzzzzzz.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    December 20, 2022 at 9:31 am

    Maybe Windsor is just an attempt to change things up without changing them too much? But it reads as a little tone deaf – “ho hum, which palace shall we use for the large christmas lunch this year.” IDK.

    And it is easier for W&K and Andrew (especially if William is actually at Windsor castle and not AC lol), but it seems sort of mean to make all the other London-based royals schlep out to Windsor, like the Gloucesters and Kents.

    Reply
    • Green girl says:
      December 20, 2022 at 10:27 am

      Agree that it’s tone deaf but I am loling at the idea of this group at a Chili’s for their luncheon.

      I see these big castles and palaces and all I can think of is how literally freezing they must be at this time of the year. When this group walks through the door the temperature probably plummets even more.

      Reply
    • blue says:
      December 20, 2022 at 11:01 am

      So the Kents et al are “inconvenienced” by a chauffered ride to Windsor? like they were going to walk to Buck?

      Reply
  4. Debbie says:
    December 20, 2022 at 9:33 am

    “Charles is hosting an all-white Christmas luncheon at Windsor Castle.” It’s probably safer that way. It saves follow-up apologies for why they had certain guests in a headlock for daring to cross the threshold.

    Reply
  5. ChewieNYC says:
    December 20, 2022 at 9:38 am

    I think it’s so we don’t realize Kate isn’t there. No pictures of arrivals will take any speculation out of the air.

    Reply
  6. tamsin says:
    December 20, 2022 at 9:43 am

    Camilla’s coat is so white, it glows. She really stands out. Sophie’s white coat almost looks beige, ecru at the very least.

    Reply
  7. Ohso says:
    December 20, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Well if, as in the past, the Gloucester’s grandchildren attend, it won’t be all white because two of them are half Māori.

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    December 20, 2022 at 9:56 am

    It kills me that they had Harry esconsed in Nottingham Cottage, that you need a shoehorn to enter, and yet the damned pedophile gets a much larger residence.

    Reply
  9. Elizabeth says:
    December 20, 2022 at 10:14 am

    I think the reason why the Christmas lunch is not at Buckingham Palace this year is because so much construction going on. It’s one of the reasons why Charles and Camilla are still living at Clarence House.

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    December 20, 2022 at 10:15 am

    Windsor was probably chosen so Andrew can go in without being seen and so that William and Kate can arrive separately in private.

    Reply
  11. HeyKay says:
    December 20, 2022 at 11:14 am

    May I say I saw this headline and decided NOT to read the story?
    Charles is every day”doing it wrong”

    Reply
  12. sparrow says:
    December 20, 2022 at 12:07 pm

    Am I the only one on here who doesn’t believe William & Kate live separately??!!!!!! Surely, it’d get out somehow, from someone.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm

      It might not get out if he was staying at Windsor while she was at Adelaide. And even as it is now with the fact that they still have KP and Anmer – its very easy to hide it in my opinion. the only people I think who would figure it would be people at school and its very easy to hide in a “oh william needs to be here for work” kind of way.

      I think they’ve always lived separately more or less but it worked for them. I think during the pandemic when they had to live together things got rough and thats when William moved to Sandringham.

      Reply
      • sparrow says:
        December 20, 2022 at 1:24 pm

        Hi Becks1. I haven’t posted with you for a while! I can see what you say. It’s just the separate cars thing looking so clunky and obvious. Surely, if they were living separately, they’d have worked out how to do the entrances and exits better, without encouraging gossip. God, even Charles and Di managed to meet in laybys and get in the same car. (That’s me believing everything I watched on The Crown.)

      • Becks1 says:
        December 20, 2022 at 3:39 pm

        @Sparrow I think the time differences are messing us up, lol! I also tend not to comment that much on weekends.

        And you’re right that the separate arrivals look SO clunky and obvious. And they’re kind of setting themselves up for in a weird way – like why did we need video of George arriving at Wimbledon with Kate while William was already there? (or was it vice versa?) just get inside together and then get the cameras rolling. The WA service had an excuse for it (“excuse” being that Kate was there “getting ready”) but it wasn’t much of an excuse.

        I actually wonder how long the separate arrivals have been going on, and if the press was just covering it for a while. Or if they were meeting up at KP and then arriving together at the event. Remember the cost of the trip to see the Bond premiere last year? Transportation was some exorbitant sum which did not make sense considering the locations of all involved. But it made sense if someone had to helicopter in from Norfolk or something.

  13. Snarkforce1 says:
    December 20, 2022 at 1:27 pm

    I misread one line here as “a drab of senior royals”– as if that’s the official term for a group of royals (like a flock of seagulls, or a pack of wolves)– and now I can’t unsee that, lol! From now on, I’ll think of any BRF gathering as “a drab of royals”…

    Reply
  14. QuiteContrary says:
    December 20, 2022 at 1:41 pm

    I found this line in the Daily Fail story galling: “Meanwhile the Queen Consort followed shortly afterward, and looked serene as she was driven into the castle grounds.”

    After what transpired with the lunch and Clarkson, Camilla shouldn’t be allowed serenity ever.

    Reply
  15. Well Wisher says:
    December 20, 2022 at 1:49 pm

    That, and Camilla’s smugness on display.
    She looks like the ‘cat that got the cream’, and Charles posits that the Sussexes are the problem.

    Usually, maybe culturally, there is a need to be with family for holidays, after losing loved ones during the year.
    With the little available knowledge, I can see that being a part of this luncheon would provide any solace to any truly grieving relative.

    This would be a hard pass, even if it fulfils the beige test.

    Reply
  16. Isabella says:
    December 20, 2022 at 3:06 pm

    Wonder why Sophie is so prominent here, right next to Kate, while Edward is somewhere else and the York princesses are in back. And Sophie didn’t get the burgundy memo. Only Charlotte, Kate and Zara. Funny.

    Reply
    • Julia K says:
      December 20, 2022 at 3:27 pm

      Sophie got the burgundy memo but only had the white coat so Kate said ok then white to match Camilla. Anne got the burgundy memo also but said FU no one tells me what to wear so stayed home. The York girls were left out of this little clique it seems.

      Reply
  17. Eleanor says:
    December 20, 2022 at 3:45 pm

    On the plus side, not going to that thing is pretty great. Looking at those pictures…..wow that looks boring and cold (inside & out).

    Reply
  18. Isabella says:
    December 20, 2022 at 4:48 pm

    Wonder why Sophie is so prominent here, right next to Kate, while the York princesses are way back. And Sophie didn’t get the burgundy memo. Funny.

    Reply
  19. Catherine says:
    December 20, 2022 at 5:23 pm

    I think Charles is sending a message to the Cambridge’s that Windsor castle isn’t going to be theirs anytime soon. That engagement Kate did in the green drawing room so soon after the Queen’s death was so inappropriate, tone deaf and tacky. And all those stories about how they would be moving into the castle were also. I think the Cambridge’s wanted to move to Windsor as some sort of power play against the Sussexes because they moved there. I don’t think Charles was in favor of it. But the Queen approved it. Now that she is dead Charles is asserting his power just as he did with the Duke of Edinburgh title. He has made a point of having a number of meetings etc at Windsor and appointed himself to that ranger post which was supposed to be Edward’s. Windsor has always been the home of the monarch. IMO. Charles is letting everyone know that even if it isn’t his primary residence it will remain identified with the monarch. He is not going to let it become Cambridge Castle. The Sussexes were always referred to primarily as being at frog more or on the frog more estate. Andrew is referred to as being at royal lodge. Sophie and Edward as being at bagshot. Everyone knows that those residences are on the Windsor estate and sometime that is mentioned but always with the name of their specific home and being at/in Windsor was generally used specifically for the Queen. Charles is making sure that at Windsor is identified with him now that he is monarch. As for the Andrew angle. He is going to be included in Sandringham so they likely weren’t afraid of him being pictured at the lunch.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 20, 2022 at 7:36 pm

      @Catherine this is a great comment and a really good theory. If Charles was opposed to the Windsor move (he lived at KP as prince of wales, why can’t William), and they somehow got the queen to agree but Adelaide was the compromise (As in, they wanted windsor, royal lodge, maybe even a completely new house, and AC was what they were given), then it puts those Windsor Castle stories after she died into perspective. W&K may have been trying to force Charles’ hand.

      Or maybe the Queen was opposed to the windsor move, Charles was okay with it but AC was still the compromise – this makes more sense with the WC stories, because maybe W&K thought they could get Windsor now that the queen wasn’t living there.

      But Charles is making it very clear that Windsor still belongs to the monarch and not the heir.

      Hmmmmm.

      Reply

