Princess Kate replaces William as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards

While the new Princess of Wales somewhat regularly made appearances at the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day festivities, Kate never had an actual honorary position with the Irish Guards. Prince William was the one with the honorary title, but Kate was expected to show up with William every St. Patrick’s Day and hand out shamrocks. She missed a few years out of laziness, but she will have no excuses now: King Charles has made Kate the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards.

Kate Middleton has a new title. King Charles III has named his daughter-in-law as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. The new royal role is a fitting one for the Princes of Wales, who has been honoring that guards regiment most St. Patrick’s Day holidays since marrying into the royal family in 2011. Princess Kate, 40, is actually taking over the role from someone quite close: her husband, Prince William! Queen Elizabeth named her grandson as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2011, just two months before Kate and William’s royal wedding, where the groom sported the red Irish Guards officer uniform for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

I guess it’s interesting that they took this away from William and gave it to Kate. I suspect the decision is purely about optics – the Irish Guards prefer to have a woman handing out shamrocks. Plus, William was given a different honorary position to make up for this loss – Peg is the new Colonel of the Welsh Guards (they will HATE that). Queen Camilla is also taking on a new position: Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which used to belong to Prince Andrew.

In addition to those announcements, Charles set the date for next year’s Trooping the Colour, which is like the monarch’s birthday parade. Charles will have Trooping later than his mother, who usually held hers on the first weekend in June. Charles’s first Trooping is scheduled for June 17, 2023.