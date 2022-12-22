Princess Kate replaces William as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards

While the new Princess of Wales somewhat regularly made appearances at the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day festivities, Kate never had an actual honorary position with the Irish Guards. Prince William was the one with the honorary title, but Kate was expected to show up with William every St. Patrick’s Day and hand out shamrocks. She missed a few years out of laziness, but she will have no excuses now: King Charles has made Kate the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards.
Kate Middleton has a new title. King Charles III has named his daughter-in-law as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. The new royal role is a fitting one for the Princes of Wales, who has been honoring that guards regiment most St. Patrick’s Day holidays since marrying into the royal family in 2011.
Princess Kate, 40, is actually taking over the role from someone quite close: her husband, Prince William! Queen Elizabeth named her grandson as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2011, just two months before Kate and William’s royal wedding, where the groom sported the red Irish Guards officer uniform for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
[From People]
I guess it’s interesting that they took this away from William and gave it to Kate. I suspect the decision is purely about optics – the Irish Guards prefer to have a woman handing out shamrocks. Plus, William was given a different honorary position to make up for this loss – Peg is the new Colonel of the Welsh Guards (they will HATE that). Queen Camilla is also taking on a new position: Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which used to belong to Prince Andrew.
In addition to those announcements, Charles set the date for next year’s Trooping the Colour, which is like the monarch’s birthday parade. Charles will have Trooping later than his mother, who usually held hers on the first weekend in June. Charles’s first Trooping is scheduled for June 17, 2023.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Backgrid.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy a pint of Guinness after attending the St Patrick’s Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, where she presented shamrock to officers and guardsmen of 1st Battalion the Irish Guards.
Is Charles trying to get the Welsh to ditch?
I suspect he’s trying to win the Welsh over after William’s football blunder.
But if I am reading Wiki correctly, Charles held this position when he was PoW, so perhaps he thinks this is how it should be and there is no deeper meaning.
It’s a bollocks position anyway.
Right, Emily C?! June 17, the birthday of Edward Longshanks is “a choice.”
https://britroyals.com/kings.asp?id=edward1
From a Welsh and Scottish perspective, this is not the day they would have wanted to be chosen by an English king.
Yep! He’s insulted the Welsh so much in such a short period of time, and on such specific dates, it cannot be an accident.
I can’t help thinking Charles is shuffling the deckchairs…
When you read all these new honorary whatever… you realize how useless they truly are! Why do they exist or why are they even needed?
This is the same Irish guards she told not to expect her to visit them every year.
I would be insulted at this if I were them.
Agreed. Just because she is now the colonel of the Irish Guards doesn’t mean she will show up every year to hand out shamrocks, this is Kate Middleton we are talking about. She is the definition of lazy.
Did William attend every year he was Colonel?
Yes, remember they made a note of emphasizing this- not to expect her to do it every year.
How insulting
Maybe every leap year?
Blue moon?
Take your pick.
How about once a decade. And only if she can get a brand new $3000 green coat.
Chrissy: Not just an expensive new coat but one that looks nearly identical to other green coats in her closet.
I’m just here for Seamus
Me too!
William thought it was too much on him already (lol), andrew HAD to be replaced and late is going to have to work more
Have you noticed the kate doesnt horsesmile or the press doesnt show pics of her horrible xtra-grin-for-no-reason anymore? Injections?
Reading CB?? Lol
She looks like she’s about to swallow that poor little girl whole. It’s like staring into a big gaping hole of an empty soul.
She’s frightening the children! It frightens me.
Why are they scheduling a separate trooping this year? I’m sure there will be some sort of military parade and procession as part of the coronation, can’t they just have that and be done?
I wonder if this is just bc Charles wanted to make William colonel of the Welsh guards, since he’s PoW now, so Kate is filling in this empty role. Funny he didn’t give it to Sophie or Edward lol.
It would makes sense to have Trooping at the same time as the coronation. According to the Telegraph Charles will not be scaling back on the coronation either.
Oh really, AmyBee? This doesn’t surprise me. I always thought that was a lie.
Because they want to spend MORE money and show off MORE and thought today would be a great day to announce it in the middle of all our cost of living strikes and when we have the news that this Christmas 21 councils can no longer afford to give the children who qualify for free school meals vouchers so that their parents have help feeding them when they are out of school for the holidays.
No bread, just circuses.
Obscene. The government are happy to use tax payers’ money to fund this circus but won’t help the huge number of citizens who are having to choose between eating and heating. If Charlie wants a fancy coronation, maybe he could pawn a few paintings and tiaras to fund it 😡
Apparently it’s tradition that the PoW is the honorary colonel of the Welsh Guards. So Charles has handed it down to Wiliam. There’s also a Princess of Wales Regiment. I’ll expect that at some point Kate will given that military title as well. If there was proper planning the Queen wouldn’t have given William the Irish Guards to begin with.
Does that mean we will now see kate hopping along on a horse during trooping?
No she’s going to continue riding the carriage with Camilla.
Looks like Kate is going to need another new green coat next year?
#nopecantwearsomethingshealreadyhas
I do hope she will be able to keep her gob shut?
Kate will be able to finally cosplay Sophie in camouflage gear? But Kate’s will be tailored skin tight?
LOL, camo jeggings with matching camo wedges.
Does this mean Buttons will get an actual uniform? She must be thrilled.
The Royal rota is reporting that she won’t be wearing a uniform.
Why not? Will had one?
Wow did someone at KP actually have an intelligent thought about how bad it would look for her to swan around in a uniform she didn’t earn? I am shook. She probably didn’t want to once she found out there are no wiglets allowed.
Possibly because tailoring one to fit her skeletal frame would be well-nigh impossible.
Doesn’t she want to play toy soldiers like the rest of the valor stealing family?
I believe the new title may require her to ride a horse, so no to the horse and no uniform. She doesn’t ride.
She would rather wear a new faux military cosplay outfit every year instead. Wearing a uniform like Anne does would mean she has to wear something more than once.
@nic919 lol funny enough, did you and anyone else notice how the military cosplay only started when Meghan came around? I never understood what she was trying to achieve with that
@Rapunzel:Royal women don’t usually wear military uniforms. The Queen only did it for Trooping when she used to ride in the parade. Anne gets an exception to do it but it’s not the norm.
So sexism > valor stealing.
World War William will be miffed he has more Welsh things to do. He hates having to Welsh up any part of his life.
His great-grandmother was a huge influence on him, so I wouldn’t be the slightest bit surprised if he has Victorian type racism against the Welsh.
The amount of money this institution is spending for this man’s coronation and trooping is astounding. The folks in need there have to looking at this mess while shaking their heads. I sure hope he does not expect President Joe to come to his coronation, he will be disappointed if he does.
The king’s “subjects” will be shaking alright.These leeches are spending up big to have a huge dress-up party that will likely go on for days, courtesy of the British taxpayer. Meanwhile, the loyal subjects are shaking with cold, because they cannot afford to turn on a heater in the British Winter, and watching their pennies at the grocery store as prices for basic items shoot higher each day. But no, Your Majesty, spend all you want to, I’m sure going without dinner four nights a week instead of three will be perfectly manageable, The Royals are ninjas at taking the piss. 🤬
I just love the fact that people are calling out the gaslighting abusers for choosing to release a statement about his stupid party over condemning the abuse thrown at their daughter/sister in law.
The fact that this was ‘given’ to William just before his wedding and he then wore that uniform to get married in suggests to me that he just liked the look of the uniform and shouted at Liz until she let him have it.
Actually William didn’t want to wear the red uniform for his wedding but Liz insisted.
Ok, you just blew my mind with that info. I had to do a quick Google to check the wedding photos. I never really put much thought into the uniform he wore as I’m unfamiliar with all the different military branches and their dress uniforms. I just assumed that he wore the dress uniform of the RAF.
So he was never part of the Welsh guards but just liked how he looked in red. Interesting.
Princess Anne was given Harry’s former role with the Blues and Royals, I bet that pissed William off lol!
The Irish Guards deserve better than this vacuous grinning fool. Those photos, honestly – can’t she ever do a genuine smile?
Where did she get that coat? The German Wehrmacht?
The BRF is sinking into new levels of absurdity.
“Give up your titles, Harry and Meghan! We wanna say you are a disgrace but we don’t want to call attention to all the titled white nonces who haven’t lost anything!”
“Oh, William, we got new fancy military titles! I’m getting new buttons! And epulets!” *squeals with excitement*