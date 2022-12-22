Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted having dinner with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas

Leonardo DiCaprio was in Miami for Art Basel earlier this month, and he spent a lot of time surrounded by models. None of those models were Gigi Hadid, his ancient pretend-girlfriend. Gigi signed up to be Leo’s pretend girlfriend several months ago, when Leo couldn’t handle all of the criticism being thrown his way for his “under 25 rule.” He dumped Camila Morrone on or around her 25th birthday and the internet roasted him hard. So the “relationship” with Gigi Hadid was arranged – Gigi is 27 years old (a decrepit old hag, according to Leo) and a single mother (equally disgusting to Leo). Gigi and Leo were dutifully seen out and about in New York mostly and his publicist dropped some quotes into People Magazine describing Leo’s interest in Gigi. Well, Leo can’t help himself – he was seen out to dinner with a 23-year-old model/actress this week.
Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted getting dinner with actress Victoria Lamas — who is 25 years his junior — in Hollywood on Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and model, 23, were spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday.
DiCaprio appeared to be having a good time with the “Talk Later” actress as he was seen laughing with her while driving away.
Lamas looked effortlessly chic in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black pants and a black leather jacket. She styled her hair in loose brown waves. DiCaprio also kept it casual in a black T-shirt, baggy blue jeans, white sneakers, a black jacket and his signature black baseball cap. He also accessorized his look with a silver chain necklace.
However, a source close to the situation told Page Six exclusively that Lamas and DiCaprio are not dating.
“Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner,” the source told us. “They were also joined by a number of other people in the car.”
Yeah, after the photos were published, I guess Gigi tapped her written contract and Leo’s publicist dutifully ran around to multiple gossip outlets, denying the fact that Leo was out on a date with Victoria. Again, he was seen leaving the club with Victoria and sitting with her at dinner, although there were other people at the dinner and in the car. Victoria was born in 1999 – while she might have been there for a good time, she was never there for a long time. What’s going to happen when Leo starts up with someone born in 2003????
His face is so squished. His personality is worse. I hope dating him helps these young women’s careers, because yech.
Whoever says men age better than women is just repeating a lie that was started by men. I see so many of my old high school friends; the guys that were cute have aged poorly like Leo to the point you hardly recognize them anymore. The women however totally look the same albeit with some wrinkles and grey hair.
Men only age better than women if the women have a bunch of cosmetic surgery.
But I know a lot of guys who’ve aged as well as women. My husband being #1 among them. They don’t drink, they don’t smoke, they don’t over-exercise (huge muscles and dehydration from lifting is not good), and they eat well without doing any weird diets. Also having a good heart. Literally helps, obviously, but I mean figuratively. Hatred is seriously aging, but having fun and living with people you love shows on the outside, no matter your features.
Leo probably: “ That’s what I love about these models, man. I get older, they stay the same age.”
He’s pathetic.
He’s a creep. An immature and simpleminded creep. I hope these young women are getting some kind of compensation. I know that his ex’s have in the past but I think he’s more of a joke now when it comes to his love life. I don’t know if the cache is there anymore. I’m probably wrong but he is a creep.
I don’t see a problem.
The girls know what they are getting into, and what they are getting out of this “relationship”. A few years of A-Level lifestyle and visibility probably a severance paycheck vs. spending time in a “relationship” with an end of date date.
IMHO it is more honest than the perfect family man characters screwing the nannte behind their wives backs.
If he is happy without an adult couple relationship (some people are) and the girls are on board, fine with me.
I would never be able to do that, but it seems a legit business plan.
Wouldn’t be my plan either, but each their own.
And compared to all the storys about rapists, liars, sexual harassmemt, cheaters, as far as I know, there were never rumors of him harassing or mistreating any of his models.
Yeah, I mean we laugh at him because it indicates that he is so immature that he can’t handle any woman over 25 but, as far as I’m aware, none of the many young models he’s had, ahem, relationships with have reported abusive behaviour.
The only side-eye I do have is that he knew Camila Morrone from a child and then made his move. Whilst he may have waited until she was legal, there could have been some form of grooming – and, even if there wasn’t, there’s still a high ‘ick’ factor to the whole thing given that.
You make a very good point. At this point we’re looking at just a more visible sugar baby/ sugar daddy deal. The age difference may be icky to me but they’re consenting adults.
This would be ok except for the fact that his last girlfriend was 10 when he met her. I do believe there is grooming going on behind the scenes and the relationship ending after a few years doesn’t make that okay honestly.
On his way to being labeled “dirty old man”. Seems Hollywood has an abundance of them.
Well that tracks…
I wonder how Eileen Reslen is feeling today? She was a co-author of both of those Pagesix articles stating and then denying Leo’s dating an under-25-year-old. I also question if Pagesix is questioning whether they still need to make it seem as those Leo is (im)plausibly dating GiGi Hadid. Whoops!
I keep hoping that he’s just trolling us.
Is it me, or is his taste in women kind of boring…they’re all objectively attractive, yes…but they’re all so boring looking and all look similar…so weird.
According to my deep dive, VIctoria Lamas is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas. I’m not sure that Leonardo really wants to mess around long-term with Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter. Lamas might start pressuring Leo to put a ring on his daughter’s finger.
Creepers gonna creep. Big age difference relationships are much more common in Hollywood than people think. You’ll find plenty of gossip about so called good guys sniffing after women half their age but keeping it on DL unless they decide to go public with their gfs or their conquest decides to sell them out.
Lorenzo’s kid. Jeez. Typical, huh?