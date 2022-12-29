The Windsors will make empty-handed visits to hospitals & food banks in 2023

In King Charles’s first-ever Christmas speech, he spoke about the cost of living crisis in Britain and the need to support people in need. Those people in crisis are going to really enjoy Charles’s big, expensive, excessive coronation party in May, but what if British people actually want more from the Windsors? Well, Charles’s subjects will be gifted with a few appearances from 2023 wiglets, fresh buttons and egg targets in 2023. That’s right, the Windsors will be rolled out to “support” people in need, specifically through hospital visits and trips to care centers.
The King will dedicate 2023 to the people and key issues mentioned in his Christmas speech. His Majesty is set to make visits to hospitals and care centres to show support for hero NHS workers while members of the royal family will also support the most marginalised in society affected by the cost of living crisis.
The monarch and the six working members of The Firm, including the Queen Consort and Prince and Princess of Wales will unite to help projects supporting the vulnerable who are struggling to pay soaring bills and make ends meet.
A royal source said: “The King and the rest of the family want to reach the most marginalised in our communities and focus on helping the organisations most in need of support. After a turbulent year not only for the royals but for the country, it’s clear from the King’s Christmas speech that unity needs to be at the heart of everything they do.”
Earlier this month the King gave funds – including a “substantial personal donation” and a grant from The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund – to buy fridges and freezers for food banks. Up to 800 appliances will be distributed to local charities and food banks identified by London-based charity, The Felix Project. Felix Project boss Charlotte Hill said freezers will enable them to store more food which can be drawn out later on.
“The new fridges and freezers will enable us to store more food, which can be drawn on later down the line at times when donations dip, as well as reducing food waste,” she added.
While the Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to a baby bank on their first trip to Wales with their new titles in September.
I mean, if the Windsors have a plan to dedicate themselves to helping people in need, then I hope they actually succeed. The thing is, this is just window-dressing and vague keenery. You can’t point to a visit made by William and Kate more than three months ago and say “see, we really care!!” If they cared, they would have been making weekly visits to food banks, care centers, community centers and homeless shelters for months already. Not to mention the fact that except for Charles’s big donation (for which he desperately wants credit), none of the Windsors actually BRING anything when they visit, nor do they personally donate money. William and Kate have made several empty-handed visits to refugee centers and it’s appalling every single time. They’ve gone to visit refugee CHILDREN and they didn’t even plan ahead and bring toys or kids’ clothes or anything.
Camilla’s hat looks like something from Star Trek. And I just realized, is Kate cosplaying as Jecca again?
They should be giving huge amounts of money. They’re rich enough to make a serious dent in this crisis without really noticing a change in their income. But they won’t. Like Will said, all they’ll give is smiles — and they’re pretty bad at even that.
Yellow rotty teeth smiles.
Hunh…a “huge amount of money” lol. It may be “huge” to us peons, but to them, it’s a drop they won’t even feel… probably bank interest from one account for one day!!
But damn, if he “gave” freezers & fridges, did he STOCK them first??? How hard could it be to put somethings in those? Or send a few crates of canned goods that can be stocked on the shelf? The people need FOOD.
I know some will say that no matter what they do, people will complain. Well HELL YEAH we’ll complain until they get it RIGHT! (and no, I’m not holding my breath on that one!)
Food banks need money. They can get food a lot cheaper than anyone else can, and that includes fresh produce along with the ubiquitous canned goods.
Fridges? I don’t even know what that’s supposed to do. People are lacking food and money for heating/electricity. I didn’t hear of any kind of refrigerator shortage.
@Emily_C on the nose about the hat. I had to scroll up and look, and snort water out my nostrils. Perfect comparison (I can see Q wearing this).
As much of a wardrobe as Katie Keen has already, she could have donated an equivalent amount to multiple charities already. These people are ridiculously wealthy and they are known for being stingy at home. They can afford to be charitable.
I wonder how Will feels about dad dipping into the Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund still. 😆 I mean, charity begins at home, right, and those buttons aren’t going to buy themselves!
Good on Chuckles for donating actual usable things, like a freezer and fridge, but it’s still not going to offset the optics and cost of his global coronation event.
It’s a sham, fam!
It is creepy that the queen mother wore a similar hat. Camilla and her smug looks
I watch a lot of historical sewing YouTube. There was a fascinating one recently about how so much of what our idea of fashion appropriate for formal formal occasions is stuck in the 1950s. Almost any 1950s gown would work as a wedding dress or on the red carpet today, but you’d look odd in the daywear.
Same with the issue of showing up empty handed. Notions of how famous and wealthy people interact with the needy has changed, but there is too much “but that’s not what royals do” going on.
Charles is terrible, but he always has had a far better sense of how to help people than the rest, outside of Diana and Harry. The Prince’s Trust has done a great deal of good work and William not taking it over should be a major scandal.
That sounds so interesting! Are there particular historical fashion YouTube channels you recommend?
I dunno, I think it’s for the best that Will doesn’t take it over. He’d divert that money to help himself. I read that DM article as some sort of indication that we’ll be seeing the royals less, not more, in the coming year. Something about the ‘combining forces’ just indicates that to me, that and the specific mention of just six ‘working royals’ in addition to the king. The other thing that struck me, yet again, was just how stupid the writing is in the DM. They write that an aid worker said the freezers will enable them to store more food & in the very next sentence quote the aid worker saying exactly that. Two sentences in a row saying the same thing! And then there’s the whole Kate & William visiting Wales with their new titles a few months ago. Visiting with their new titles? How did that make anything different?
Diana was the best with her charity work. Charles and Camilla are not good at it. Harry inherited Diana’s gift of working with charities.
Charles, now King and having huge personal wealth, can and should be authorizing large amounts to be given to his charities. Go ahead, what have you been waiting for?
Now, IMO, it should be done in one public announcement.
Press/RR conference, Charles reads a statement, photos with heads of charities, etc.
Then stay out of the public eye.
Less chance of them messing things up.
Showing up empty handed when visiting a place full of people in need really grinds my gears.
Even my mom raised me better than to show up without a gift when visiting someone. HOW is this possible???
So does showing up dressed expensively and bejeweled to the nines, as Keen has done numerous times. She always has big blue shining gaudily on her finger. Meghan, on the other hand, would show up at her charitable events dressed very simply, no big diamond on her ring finger or chandelier earrings. Keen is too stupid to realize how bad the optics are.
When Meg shows up, she’s actually known to do real work. It wouldn’t be practical to wear a fancy buncha junk while hauling boxes or making up food for hundreds
@Carrot — yup, and therein lies the difference. Keen is nothing more than performative, lazy and useless, Meghan actually works.
I can’t wait to see this useless bunch sink themselves.
Me and you both.
.
.
.
.
Actually, they ARE already sinking themselves. The thing is, the average or new ‘royalwatcher’ cant see it yet because the symbiotic relationship between the royals and their overlords, the britshidtrags, is such that the latter are covering for them because it suits them so to do.
Neither the rags nor the royals can make it seem that H&M have won so theyre continuing to save each other’s faces.
But after SPARE hits and as soon as H’s many court cases start running, more and more media will feel capable enough to bypass the rota and write their own stories. I guarantee that the sycophancy will diminish considerably and the protective racket that covers Bullyam and his assistant will begin to crumble.
C-Rex actually donating something useful and long-lasting? Kudos to him. Credit where credit is due. I guess that covers him and his side piece kween.
I also noticed the non shout outs to Anne, Edward, and Sophie and the very shady acknowledgement of the Wails’ empty handed visit months ago. The article is about C-Rex, so no need to mention the Wails specifically when other senior royals also routinely show up empty handed. Trouble behind the scenes?
I thought that was super shady, too.
Charles should immediately ask parliament to abolish the monarchy, then request that they designate all money that would have supported the defunct monarchy go to a fund to support all those in need in perpetuity. Anything else is just pr.
And all proceeds from tours of former royal residences should also go to the poor.
Then, I’ll give him credit because then it will be due.
Everything you said!
The question the fail should be asking is why they aren’t at the food pantries at least weekly. They can each donate one day a week. Andrew should donate his time full time. I’m sure there is at least one within driving distance of all of their many homes. England, Scotland and Wales. Get to know and bring pizza, donuts, coffee or snacks for the workers. And for goodness sakes stay for hours, don’t arrive in a helicopter, take pics then leave in 20 minutes.
I’ve said this before but it wouldn’t take much for this lot to get some good pr. If they each showed up at a food pantry for a morning once per week the optics would be incredible.
Think of photos of them as they chop veggies for soup or organize canned goods and talk to the pantry’s recipients. They could each visit a different food pantry each week. Maybe the royals shine the light on the problems unique to that particular area served by the food pantry (maybe a large employer left due to brexit or a tourist hotspot never recovered from closures due to covid). This would only take the royals a few hours each per week and they would look great in the process.
Now that I think about it, KC should require Andrew to volunteer 5 days a week in exchange his security.
It would do them all a world of good if KC told them all they are working 5 day/week this winter and if they don’t have an event on the court calendar then they are leaving their warm castles/manors to go to a food pantry or baby bank. The wails have been living off others their whole lives, they would benefit the most. Also, their approval would skyrocket.
Yay, a visit from Griphook and the Crypt-Keeper, empty-handed. Did I say yay already? #Abolishthemonarchy
Chuck needs to up his charity game a lot more, so does Anne & the Wessexes. They need to pick up the slack for the Wails. You would think Will & Kate would be making many more appearances for their charities after their promotion, but they are lazy to their core. We’ll see how that plays out in the next few months.
The grant for fridges and freezers is something Archewell would do- very Harry and Meghan like. It is practical and what is presently needed. Glad to see Charles is learning from his son. He must be paying attention.
At the very least, a donation for up to 800 refrigerators or freezers is a good start, but let’s not stop there. So much more can be done. To whom much is given, much is expected. Get those little ones involved. Charitable giving is learned, not something that is automatically conferred at adulthood
Harry and Meghan would do that, but also see to it that the appliances stayed full, and the expense to power them was covered as well. The current costs for food and electricity are crippling for the average kitchen, so imagine how staggering they must be for food-related charities.
Yep I remember when the rota & royalists used to claim that Meghan fundraising for the Grenfell kitchen was against what royals should do. And then they claimed with Harry’& Meghan giving grants via archewell that announcing donations was tacky & not what royals do. They soon shut up when the queen announced donation to charity supporting Ukraine etc.
So the royal charity model is evolving which is good but how much could society be helped if the royals didn’t exempt themselves from certain tax like inheritance tax.
Even Without the MILLIONS of the Princes trust’ Harry & Meghan donated via Archewell Foundation, to stocked the Harlem school’s food pantry, and also donated a washing machine and dryer so school staff can wash the students’ uniforms, during their NYC visit in 2021.
When their own country is struggling with astronomical food, heating, rent, and gas costs that are driving people into dire poverty, the fact that they just show up for half an hour, pat someone on the head and offer sympathy instead of HELP makes me sick. The BaRF lives in obscene luxury, no different than some tinpot third-world dictator. They must up their charity game and dig deep into their bottomless pockets to help the very people who fund their billionaire lifestyles.
@Jaded, You’re not alone. I have a really hard time dealing with VIPs who swan in only for PR at any place where there are people needing service. I especially have a problem with treating people like props
800 fridges and freezers is a good donation. It’s a vast improvement on empty-handed visits. Keep that improvement coming.
Yes, it is. If this is one of the ways Charles wants to improve the monarchy, then good for him. Maybe he can shame William into opening up his own wallet and letting the moths out for some air…but I doubt it.
One of the reasons I have little time for William is unwillingness to step into Charles’ shoes in respect of the Prince’s Trust. That trust has done an enormous amount of good work and it is all because of Charles’ long-term personal commitment, backed up by personal donations of funds (he donated his severance pay from the Navy in 1976 to fund a number of initiatives, which were the founding projects of the Trust) as well as many hours of effort. As I see it, Charles’ attitude to charity has a large “teach them how to fish” element and to an extent I think the gift of fridges and freezers is an example of this philosophy. There’s no point in giving lots of fresh food if there is nowhere to store it.
This practical gift provides long-term support. Charles has always been a planner with an eye for detail. His long hours of hard work over many years in the interests in preserving elements of his country’s social and natural history is well known. His initiatives involve unemployed youth in projects which give them trade skills and help them start businesses. And as well as this he is known to give donations from his personal funds. It’s high time his elder son started doing something constructive like his father has, and put his hand in his own pocket. His pocket is deeper now he has the Duchy of Cornwall income available to him. It’s high time he started doing more than just visiting people. I doubt he has the inclination or ability to put in all the hours Charles did on research and planning when he was William’s age, so he needs to get someone else who is competent to do it for him, though I will not hold my breath waiting for that.
Assuming these are good quality appliances that will last for years, they have the added benefit of reminding everyone at the food pantry that Charles helped them. So almost every time a volunteer grabs something from those fridges they remember Charles’ generosity.
I think a good PR push for them would be for ALL of them to declare that they’re going to rewear all last year’s crap (even the buttons and hair extensions), and instead donate all that money to feeding people. Charles could pare down his big coronation to the bare minimum, and donate THAT money to help people.
What is the point of “showing support” if you’re not bringing donations? Seriously, why not pay for his own coronation and “gift” the needy w the £100 million in tax payer money he’s using to celebrate himself.
Charles does give a lot to charity. Apart from the money raised for the Prince’s Trust he puts his hand in his pocket and gives locally when things go wrong. I live fairly near Balmoral and when there was bad flooding near there he was out offering to help and also donated a substantial sum and does this frequently. The late Queen also used to make donations to worthy causes. We also dont know what they are doing privately although frankly I don’t see many apart from Charles doing this. Camilla is also very generous throwing an annual Christmas party for children, giving whisky to any of the servicemen injured in “her” regiments etc. The other royals did not do this.
They “give” nothing. It’s like a mugger stealing $50 from you and oh so generously handing you $1 back.