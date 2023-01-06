‘Spare’: Prince William discouraged Harry from dating & proposing to Meghan

On Thursday afternoon and evening, we started to get a lot of excerpts and highlights from the 2016-18 sections of Prince Harry’s Spare. Harry met Meghan Markle in the summer of 2016. He proposed to her in late 2017, and they married in May 2018. That whole timeline is rife with Prince William and Kate trying to sabotage Harry and Meghan’s relationship and furiously trying to pick fights with Meghan and otherize her. Speaking of, William apparently tried to back out of having dinner with Harry the night before Harry’s wedding. It was something Harry hoped they would do for each other before each of their wedding days. William tried to
peg beg off. Harry also pointed out that William had tried to convince Harry not to date or propose to Meghan during their entire courtship.
The beginning of the end? Prince Harry broke down the tension that existed between him and Prince William the night before his wedding to Meghan Markle.
“He’d been scheduled to join us for the evening. But, like Meg’s father [Thomas Markle], he’d canceled last minute,” the Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote in his Spare memoir, which Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. “He told me, just before he attended tea with Granny. ‘Can’t do it, Harold. Kate and the kids.’ I’d reminded him that this was our tradition, that we’d had dinner before his wedding, that’d we’d gone together and visited the crowds. He held fast. ‘Can’t do it.’”
“I’d always believed, despite our problems, that our underlying bond was strong,” he continued, noting that he reminded William about the tradition that started from his wedding to Princess Kate. “As we drove off, I asked him to come have dinner with me. I mentioned maybe staying the night, as I’d done before his wedding. He’d come for dinner, he said, but wouldn’t be able to stay.”
According to Harry, William previously warned him not to propose to Meghan, 41, too quickly into their relationship. “It’s too fast, he’d told me. Too soon,” he claimed. “In fact, he’d actually been pretty discouraging about my even dating Meg. One day, sitting together in his garden, he’d predicted a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an ‘American actress,’ a phrase he always managed to make sound like a ‘convicted felon.’”
[From Us Weekly]
It will be curious to read Spare and all of this in the context Harry intended, because I wonder if he now realizes how William and Kate were negging Meghan and trying to do everything they could to sabotage the relationship, the engagement and then the marriage. It kind of makes me wonder if trying to destroy Harry and Meghan’s marriage actually brought Will and Kate closer together – they’re two bitter, vile people who probably bonded over their plans to take down Meghan. Anyway, William is a tool.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and WENN.
William does sound like a complete tool of course, but how could dinner before each other’s weddings be a “tradition” if it had only happened once? It makes it sound as though they each had had multiple previous weddings. Maybe the reporter translation from Spanish version of the book is not getting across what he meant that well.
Sheesh…there are many “traditions” around royal weddings; doing a walkabout the night before being one of them. Harry did that with William; why wouldn’t he expect that W would do the same?
@ CHAINE
Don’t get into the weeds, you’re over thinking things… Harry is talking about a personal traditional made between him and his brother concerning what they would do to support each other for their weddings.
It sounds like it was a pact more than a tradition. Maybe this is another translation issue.
One thing I will say about this book so far– the tea? AMAZING! The writing? Ehhh not so great… BUT I’m chalking it up to the translation issues and trying not to get into the weeds about it until I read it myself- I remain hopeful for the book itself!!
Harry’s co-author is an amazing writer, so I’m guessing it’s the translation.
No one ever taught William paybacks are hell.
Jealousy rears its ugly, bald head.
Lots of people like to make new traditions around their weddings/big events. In my family the first girl cousin to get married wore our grandmother’s garter. I was the second and wore it too as we decided to make it a “tradition” for the girls in our generation. Traditions have to start somewhere, and they had probably discussed how this would be a nice one to start for them and their families.
What is the matter with him! He is not in charge. I feel so sorry for Will’s children, I think he will dictate who they can date and who is not ‘suitable.’ What a mess. Meghan and Harry dated two years before the wedding. They wanted children, did Will want them to wait 5 years when it would be riskier for Meghan to have children?
I despise Will but when he is monarch he can dictate who the first 6 in line marries so that absolutely includes his children and possibly Archie and Lili. Hopefully George will be married with children so Archie won’t face any consequences for marrying without asking his disconnected Uncle Will.
Lol Prince Archie and Princess Lili Diana won’t give a shit about King Peg’s permission for whom they can marry. Even if they’ll be closer to the throne.
Archie and Lili are Americans who could care less what Uncle Willy has to say. Willy will find out who they are going to marry from the press at the same time as the rest of the world.
I would love to see a british monarch tell two people raised in America, with US citizenship, who they can and can’t marry, lol. They aren’t even going to ask. Those kids are going to have huge blowout weddings at a private estate or ranch owned by a rich uncle or auntie and we won’t even see a picture lol.
It’s funny how often I see people thinking the British royals can do anything to Americans. Anything legal, that is. And frankly, I don’t think Will can forbid his own kids from marrying whomever they want either. It’s a ridiculous rule that was actually controversial when it was instituted a couple hundred years ago, and I doubt it would hold up even in a British court.
Ummm the consequences are being removed from the line of succession. They probably won’t care but there are real consequences.
William absolutely cannot dictate anything to Archie and Lili. What a bananas concept. A monarch of another country telling an American citizen they can’t marry whom they choose? Um, no.
Being removed from the line of succession is not a real consequence when you live on the other side of the world and have no hope of ever succeeding to the throne. William will likely just read about Archie’s and Lily’s weddings in the press…
That’s not a real consequence.
Thank god for the shacking up option.
Whoever it is they do that with though, the partner will know up front that they’re on the hook for the couch and the side lamps 😉
I’m sure IKEA will be asking to do a social media deal with all of their serious partners.
I kind of just want an image of the IKEA couch being delivered to the palace. Like, how does that work? Or did they pick it up themselves? All the scenarios are equally ridiculous.
I think there was a story out that the time period between H&M meeting and marrying was the best W&K’s relationship had been in a long time, if not ever. They truly did bond over trying to destroy H&M. When the Sussexes left, the Keens basically imploded. They went back to hating each other but I think their relationship became even more toxic, because it’s very clear that William never expected Harry to leave and knowing how he is, I bet he blames Kate. I think in H&Ms road to leaving you can see parallels to W&K’s marriage becoming even more unbearable, culminating in Kate’s move to Adelaide and an unofficial separation.
I guess we can look on the bright side that they had something to work on together (destroying H&M’s relationship), but, unfortunately, it didn’t last long. Having failed at their common mission, they didn’t want to sit next to each other at the wedding.
Pegs and Jeggs realizing that they had to stand on their own, without H doing the work is really why they went at M so hard. Also, Twitter bots are starting to put the blame on Jeggs for peggs actions. He’s setting her up.
I think they were “happy” because William finally needed Kate for something besides heirs. She helped with the smears, the abuse, the toxicity, she helped to make Meghan feel unwanted, her family helped too. She was useful to him for a time. Once Meghan was gone – no longer quite so useful.
He used her to drive the York sisters off too, so they wouldn’t be competition in a “slimmed down monarchy”.
Uncle Pedo is still trying to get them back into the fold as working royals (probably to help pave his own way back in).
Like father, like son. Bonding with the wife over being abusive to another woman?
In Charles’ case, it was bonding with the mistress to torment his wife. Other than that status difference, the modus operandi is identical.
William really does have all the worst of the Windsor bloodline.
I can understand William trying to scare Harry off from marrying Meghan — he was going to lose his human punching bag/scapegoat and he was desperately trying to avoid that at all costs. But Kate? How low must her self esteem be that she thought joining Peg in his shenanigans would big her up in his estimations?
She saw Meghan as a threat and hated her from the start. More than that, she was afraid that Meghan’s work ethic would make her look bad, and she would be forced to do more. She wasn’t just trying to please William.
I think Kate was jealous, and I also think William treats her despicably. Willy is a codependent rage monster. codependent people can’t tolerate independence. if they are feeling something you had better be feeling it too. they need their flying monkeys.
yesterday we were talking about William’s violence, and people were saying that he is likewise probably at least as bad towards Kate – who he respects less than his brother. (for one thing, Harry could surely school William in fisticuffs, and they must both know that.)
we know Kate cowers around her husband. we also know she looks way less stressed on solo engagements. we have heard that they have screaming matches.
William is an abusive bully and I have no doubt that he’s put his hands on her. perhaps this is a reason why she sometimes disappears for stretches, and maybe even some of the last minute cancellations. she might be too upset to appear in public, or perhaps she was even trying to hide bruises. “couldn’t get a babysitter” coming from them is the fakest fake apology ever.
if you’ve read my comments you know I have no love lost for Kate. but having been in an abusive relationship myself, the signs are all there.
so to be clear, I think it is both.
I almost posted the same thought yesterday. I wondered yesterday how severe the abuse is in Keenville.
I feel very very bad for their children. I think things are going to be very rough for them when they hit adolescence. Not just with the toxic press but also being closed doors. I shudder to how William will react if one of them acts out.
I agree.
I also think that is why she is so painfully thin–it’s almost like she is trying to disappear.
I mentioned this in another post — remember the Zoom call they did from Sandringham during the worst of covid, I think it was from Sandringham. Kate looked terrible, like she was cowering. She appeared to have been crying, her eyes were red and her voice was trembling. I think they must have had a spectacular row just before the call, maybe he even shoved her around. Most of us have good instincts about this and my instincts are telling me he’s abusive, emotionally and physically, with her.
Wonder if Kate will ever have the sense of mind to think of what this sort of environment is doing to her children – and leave with them. She could get a lot of sympathy points by going the H&M route, but she’s so complicit and wretched a human being…
I am so sad for Meghan, I wonder how much of this she knew.
This is just awful. William is a hypocrite.
Those who refuse to learn from history, are bound to repeat the same mistakes.
Perhaps he had been married to Kate for so long, he forgot that he was also discouraged from marrying her?
Yeah I feel sad for her too! But then I think there’s stories like this all over the world that aren’t amplified by tabloids. I hope their story can bring encouragement to others walking the same journey.
I’m just sad that they never gave her a chance. It really all came down to jealousy and racism to try and destroy this little family. It’s all so irrational!! What even more sad is the RF will keep on going because it’s not a structure that’s easy to dismantle.
Man, William is NOT looking good in this book. I knew he was a douche canoe, but I’m still mildly surprised at how bad he actually was!
Will is coming across as absolutely frightening. I know Kate isn’t a saint, but I can’t help but feel for her in this relationship. She married him (love does strange things to people’s perceptions) and she’s the mother of his children and the future King of England. She’s a bit stuck unless she wants to deal with the fallout of divorce. Look at her; sure, she’s beautiful, with a perfect smile on her face at all times, but her physical frame is so frail and becoming frailer every year. This in itself speaks to me of severe strain and mental stress.
I can only imagine what goes on in their house.
Having said that, I have little sympathy for Kate. She was with him for 10 years before he proposed – she knew what he was like. I save my sympathy for those three kids. They have no say in the kind of house they live in.
I wonder how much of their treatment of Harry and Meghan is also an explicit warning to Kate?
This will follow him forever! Just like Diana telling her story will always follow Charles. And they deserve to be haunted by these stories forever.
And yet, the Queen approved the marriage.
I wonder if William had the gall to sulk about her approval in front of his grandmother.
William just sounds like such an a-hole. Like, I’m not sure I would call one wedding-eve dinner a “tradition,” but it was clearly something Harry wanted to share with William and he wanted William there with him the night before, the way he spent the night before W’s wedding with him. He wanted the support of his brother. He did not get it, once again.
Someone on twitter said once a few years ago….I’m going to mess it up….something like Harry chose the person who treated him like #1 when everyone else in his life has always treated him as #2. (or less.) And this just fits with that. Something was important to harry, but not to William, so William didn’t care to put forth the effort to do it.
Oh, don’t think it was simply Will didn’t care to put forth the effort. To me seems more like 1) he was jealous of Harry on one or more levels, and/or, 2) was frustrated he wasn’t able to bend the situation to his will (e.g., interfere with the marriage itself) and chose to act out like a spoiled toddler, as always, by denying Harry what he wanted.
Becks – the thing that stands out for me though (regardless of whether it was a new tradition that they were just starting up or something they had agreed to when Will got married that would be reciprocated for Harry) is that William AGREED to do it, and then backed out at the last minute. He had all the time prior to the evening of the dinner to say he’d changed his mind but (it sounds like) he waited until the last minute, just like Meghan’s father. This just seems a way for Will to assert power over Harry and leave him hanging.
Windyriver – I agree that it was done intentionally, to be hurtful, and not out of laziness. William is a vile, selfish, abusive man.
Kate has always crushed hard on Harry. You can see it in the photos during the years when it was the three of them, her and Bill and Harry. She’s always angled toward Harry, always aware of him. Harry is the better brother, the brighter light. Of course Kate is jealous of any woman who captures Harry’s gaze. Of course she was immediately threatened by Meghan, and did her part to try to harm her.
Kate wants Harry and Will wants Meghan. They’re like Piers Morgan and his wife. So creepy.
Nailed it.
Yeah sure but what does he want her for? I don’t know it would be a life of hot sex and mutual respect and support.
I always used to think a trophy wife was someone who had achieved and she decided being your housewife was comparable.
Now I think a trophy wife is someone who could have achieved but the guy gutted her and mounted her, trapped on so many levels, on the mantle. Little more sinister and the guy liked the whole process.
Countdown to commenters showing up and claiming dating for a year in your 30s is way too short a time before getting engaged in 3… 2…
Willy boy is so jealous. We knew that, but wow. He wanted Harry to always stay single, knowing that Harry’s dearest wish was to have a wife and children. And Will wanted/wants Meghan. In that way where he tries to repress it because he considers her to be deeply inferior (racism, classism, anti-Americanism, racism again), and so it drives him off his rocker. Well what rocker he ever had.
Knowing this, it’s kind of shocking the two of them didn’t claim one or more of the kids were sick and just didn’t go to the wedding at all.
Peggy seemed fine walking around with Harry before the wedding, up to the chapel. H must’ve gotten acting lessons from Meg on projecting his happy face and ignore the manipulative POS, either that, or he was just too damned happy. and bad, other brother be damed!
No matter how he felt about M, the fact that he refused to be there for Harry the way Harry was there for him before such a life changing event is so sad to me. Even if I didn’t like my brother’s partner, I’d show up for him cause it’s not about who he’s marrying, it’s about showing up for the sibling I love and recognizing his right and choice to be with whomever he’d like. I think I would’ve had more respect for W if he’d still been supportive, reservations aside. Instead he was a downer at every turn and didn’t have the love and respect for his brother to freaking show up and then terrorized his brother and wife outta the country.
This is where I keep landing. William and Kate don’t have to like Meghan. Nobody has to like anybody and it sounds like their personalities were oil and water.
However, if you care about and love your brother/BIL, you suck it up and fake it and act like an adult. They just did the opposite of that at every opportunity
Exactly. Meghan is not the core issue here. Their fractured sibling relationship, specifically the lack of respect W has for H as person is the root of all this and it’s manifesting in horrific ways and unfortunately M paid the price for it. I hate it.
Will is a taker, probably because he believes he is more important. He doesn’t have the self-awareness to realize that he hurts his brother (or others) with his actions. Imagine Harry slowly coming to the realization over the years that his brother doesn’t value him or his feelings, culminating in Will bailing on the night before the wedding – when Harry wanted to do some brother bonding time. That’s got to hurt so badly.
I think Will knows he hurts people with his actions, and he likes hurting people.
We know that William was a big suits fan. My theory is that he thought Meghan was hot and got super, super jealous when he found out that Harry was dating her. That (and his racism) would explain why he was so against the relationship from the beginning.
Im starting to think that too, and I was such a skeptic of that idea beforehand. Tbh, the Suits thing is probably one of the most surprising reveals so far and it’s still throwing me for a loop. I feel like it explains SO MUCH about W&K’s attitudes towards Meghan in those early days.
I don’t think that Will truly *wanted* Meghan or a woman like her for himself, but it’s more like what you said: he found her hot and attractive and seeing his ‘inferior’ younger brother dating her was unpleasant for him for a number of reasons. Also, men like Will (and Philip) see women like Meghan as fine for mistresses and unacceptable as anything more. He probably liked leering at her on the screen and was horrified when he found out that Harry was actually seeing her.
Same. Most surprising info so far. I was also a skeptic about the W thought M was hot theories…
Agree on all points: jealous, inferior, mistress only, etc.
At this point I won’t be surprised if it gets revealed that he tried to proposition Meghan early on. Both as a way of banging her and to then hang the cheating around her neck to break H&M up for good.
He is despicable.
The monarchy made him like this. It’s what Diana was saying all along. This family/firm is a shitshow.
I don’t think he propositioned her, but I would be entirely unsurprised to find out that he sexually harassed her.
Remember in the documentary, Harry revealed no one thought a ginger could land such a beautiful girl…we knew who no one referred to. How sad to just be dumped on and made to feel less your entire life.
William apparently tried to back out of having dinner with Harry the night before Harry’s wedding.
What an absolute trash bag Willy is. He was trying to back out of the dinner for what? He can’t control his hatred and jealousy long enough to uplift his own brother?
If anyone needed to be brought down several pegs its Willy. Disgusting racist, misogynist.
Wasn’t Louis only a few weeks old when Harry got married? In normal families with three very young children the Dad being away overnight at that stage might be difficult. But then he and his wife couldn’t even stand to sit together during the wedding breakfast so I’m guessing she could have done without his company….
Normal families don’t have full time nannies who are trained in combat and wear uniforms.
Normal families don’t have 4 homes, some literal palaces.
Normal families don’t have a small army of support staff.
Yet somehow normal families DO manage to hire a sitter or have one spouse juggle the kids for a night so the other can have a special night before his sibling’s wedding day.
This is the same man who popped up to an event Harry and Meghan were attending (I *think* it was ANZAC related) days after Louis was born. He wasn’t supposed to be there, but he went, made sure to greet Meghan warmly in front of the cameras, and dozed off during the event. Having to be with the kids was a lie and poor excuse, and I’m sure Harry knew it *because* of Will’s stunt at that event.
Lol
You might even be more naïve than I to really believe Willy had anything to do with those kids as newborns, babies, or even routine care now.
He breezes in, & breezes right back out.
This man is not emotionally engaged with anyone or anything.
I guess we can also mention when Kate basically outed William for not being around much in the first six months of George’s life.
Ahahahaha a dad who is actually chipping in equally with the work would be a loss for the mom……
Re: the last paragraph, wasn’t a big talking point of the Cambridge (or just Kate’s) PR in 2019 and 2020 literally about how dealing with “mean, awful Meghan” brought them closer together? So yes, it seems like the smear campaign really did put Will and Kate on the same wavelength for a time. And then Meghan (and Harry) left and their relationship went to the pits again.
Having an “enemy” in common probably did bring them closer together to temporarily focus on something else and distract from their own issues. It’s not shocking everything fell apart again once the “enemy” was eliminated. A temporary truce and nothing more.
It occurred to me that the only way Harry could have such a granular recollection of so many of these events which took place behind the scenes (things which were never covered by the BM) is if Meghan documented every single detail, which we know she did. I imagine the RF is shitting bricks right now.
I am certain she must have documented everything and shared those notes with Harry (entirely possible– likely, I would say– that she documented things that happened to Harry) because trauma has a way of suppressing and erasing memories or balling them all up into one amorphous mass. Even things in my life which would seem– to a non-traumatized person– obvious and unforgettable (e.g. the date I was sexually assaulted) I don’t remember it because my brain did everything it could to protect itself.
I would be willing to bet he also has journals to reference. Probably one of the things that his therapist suggested or his father. While I know the Crown is a work of fiction, they do a lot of writing and documenting and I think that is probably true.
@A Person I am so sorry that happened to you and suffered like that. *hugs* I hope you’re in a better place now.
I think you are spot on, and Megan probably recorded details for him.
*Sigh*
@A Person, I am so sorry about the assault
“he predicted a host of difficulties”
🤔😳
Like maybe what their babies skin color would be?
When the future future monarch, who’s used to getting his own way in every aspect of life, cannot control and loses his grip on his own brother, he explodes. He does everything he can to sabotage his brother because he’s still trying to force his brother to heed him and do the thing he wanted him to from the outset. William had an agenda from jump and did everything in his power to accomplish it, and still he failed to break up H&M. And he will go to bed and go to his grave angry that he didn’t get his way.
Maybe if you don’t have a live in nanny and you Midds-inlaw there as well
I believe all Harry is saying.
It’s blatantly obvious that Kate took an instant dislike to Meghan
Kate was the pretty member of the royal family because she had no competition from the old fashioned frumpy not good looking royal members.
Along came a beautiful,intelligent,articulate independent biracial American!
The royal family have never had that combination before and zkate was inadvertently knocked off her smug pedestal.
William is a womaniser,Harry is a faithful husband.Of course Kate is jealous of Meghan
Maybe he was right. Harold shouldn’t have picked a sexy, intelligent American actress. He should have picked a boring doormat like his own wife.
William is used to using his children as an excuse not to do things. They have full time nannies and Carole is very involved – surely William could have made it to a single dinner with his brother the night before the wedding if he wanted to? Even if he had said, I can’t do the overnight stay with an infant at home, but we’ll still go to dinner. He made sure to do the public events, though, didn’t he?
I don’t think it’s an accident that William is compared with Meghan’s father here – it’s like Harry is finally able to see his brother clearly for the trash he is.
Now that we know the main subject of this book – it’s pretty clear to anyone with eyes who made the comment about Archie’s skin color.
No wonder Harry says the ball is in their court – they hold their own destiny in their hands. Tina Brown was on BBC radio today saying how small the royal family ‘s world had become. Harry and Meghan have gone global – they have not. One word about that incident and they will never go global again. Charles needs to reach out to his son – no one else in the room.
Sheer jealousy. He was obsessed. It reflects badly on his own ‘courtship’ with Kate, IMO, which was orchestrated from the get go. He didn’t pick Kate or fall for her. He got stalked and then stuck with her and her mother. The freedom of Harry to fall in love with a woman like Meghan obviously annoyed him from day one. He’s the type of vile person who embeds themselves in your life and is delighted when things go badly for you, all the while pretending to be your friend.
I think Willy covets Meghan.
& we all know how demented & dangerous it is to covet.
It’s beyond envy, beyond jealous, beyond wanting her.
To covet, & not control, leads to a sociopathic need to destroy.
And Meghan of course knew this, he can’t hide it. He won’t stop until he does destroy her, which both she & Harry know.
Spot on. I also think William made a subtle pass at her, not because he wanted her per se, but to prove to Harry that she was nothing more than a gold digger, but she either ignored it or told him to NEVER do it again. That’s when he turned on her.
I have also held this theory that William flirted with or made a pass at Meghan, which she found distasteful and told Harry about.
I also think William has used making a play for Harry’s previous gf’s as a power play to control and emasculate him.
This is a man who grew up seeing his father’s friends surrender their wives to Chuck as the ‘right of the King’. That Aristo world is so toxic and incestuous that we may find out in years to time that William has form for sleeping with peoples wives and gf’s just like his father.
Ugh, this is the modern royal version of the medieval droit de seigneur but it’s not restricted to the wedding night.
In the garden
There he sat
Like satan at my back
“She smiles too much”
“She hugs too tight”
“She borrows lip gloss”
“Demands her rights”
“Without respect for our status and might”
Then leaning in he said with fright
“Then Harold, with all of that,
That actress will make your children”
He paused and looked around “Black”.
Wow. That was really powerful. You have a gift with words.
That’s brilliant. Do you write a lot of poetry?
Thank you for the compliment. I do write, articles mostly, but not enough.
Poetry is not my genre, I only do that when inspired.
Also, proofreading is not my skillset which is why the [‘s] is missing from my name. And one of those then or both need to go.
WILLY’S ADVICE
In the garden
There he sat
Like Satan at my back
“She smiles too much”
“She hugs too tight”
“She borrows lip gloss”
“Demands her rights,
Without respect for our status and might”
And leaning in he said with fright
“Harold, with all of that,
The “actress” will make your children . . .”
He paused and looked around, “Black”.
WOW 💯💯💯
WOW. Perfect. Thanks for sharing.
Brilliant.
::applause::
Oh my. Spot on. Can totally see him say that with his sneering face.
Whoa!
👏👏👏
Perfectly apt poem, well done
OMG, this is amazing! Bravo! 👏
Fantastic.
I dont know if anyone noticed, but so far what struck me was that, in fact, William and Kate seems to have a true marriage and KKKate does seem to have a personality!
This is to say, the books gives more creddence to the peeps saying there will never be a divorce. William is absolutely terrible and Kate coems accross as also terrible, but also very conscious of her standing and eager to remember people of that.
It was late 2021 when Kate re emerged looking very pleased with herself and the whole thing about them living apart started. I gussed back then Will and Kkkate had reached a new compromise. This KKkate we are seeing is a willing participant in anything William , so she is not a victim.
Now, the question is, with this book out, what William will do PR wise to save face? Will he throw KKkate under the bus, blame all this mess with his brother on ” Kate being mean and him buying her version” – or will this make them more united? Because they now have a common enemy: Harry.
Well now we know all the tabloid stories about William telling Harry to slow down with Meghan were correct. It is interesting that the biggest issues William seemed to have with Meghan is that she was an “American actress.” Even Meghan said that seemed to be the biggest challenge in the Netflix documentary. What were they afraid of exactly with her being an actress? That she’d be a diva or “too Hollywood”? Were they comparing her to Grace Kelly?
And to deny Harry the support Harry gave to William in run-up to his own wedding says everything we need to know about William. What a selfish man. Even if William didn’t like or approve of Meghan, you’d think he’d want to be there for his brother. It was such a huge moment (especially with Meghan’s father trying to derail everything) in the spotlight for Harry, of course he’d want his brother’s support behind the scenes! He was probably a nervous wreck and William was refusing to be there for him. What a nasty piece of work.
1. William was/is the older brother that could never be counted on.
2. William cannot tolerate Harry having anything better – wife, Invictus, CW VP. and now freedom and global status.
I think number 2 above was Williams real issue with Meghan, she showed up Kate (in every way) and he couldn’t stand having the runner up for a wife. Too much to bear for the fk. If Meghan hadn’t shown up Kate, I think William would have been privately racist, classist and unpleasant but wouldn’t have waged a war. This media war against Meghan is really being waged against Harry to show he doesn’t have the best wife. My opinion only.
Willy has been MIA quite a bit. I have asked before the Spare leaks came out if he was in some sort of anger therapy lock down (I think I was asking why he didn’t attend Pope Benedict’s funeral). Obv’s the family all know he is a violent rage monster as it’s been reported. We all said Kate would stay through anything to get her crown, but her children being raised in a violent home is probably the straw that broke the camel’s back. I think this is why she has Addelaide cottage and POW title and all the clothes and jewelry she wants. KC is giving Kate whatever she wants to quietly separate. After all it’s the motto of every dysfunctional family to hide the family secret.
William is a very small person. He didn’t have the vision to create something like Invictus, let alone the vision to choose a partner who would make him a better person and leader.
I’m sure William was very threatened by Harry’s expansive view of the possibilities for both his service and his marriage. William never sought anything better and was enraged when Harry didn’t just seek it but got it.
It’s so rude that William keeps calling Harry “Harold”. It reeks of jealousy and insecurity that he can’t even call his brother by his name.
You may be right, but I don’t think we can be sure that Harold is a term of disrespect.
It seems they have personal names for each other and that might be all it is.
I’ve been fascinated by the many names Prince Harry has. As someone who feel the strangers using my personal name is an act of intrusion, and accept that it is impossible to control that in our modern casual world, I have names that my intimates use, that random companies don’t have access to.
1. So far we have the formal HENRY –which no one uses.
Perhaps Diana instilled in him the spirit of Hotspur, because he certainly has the spirit of the rebel in him. Let’s hope Diana’s son has a better outcome than Henry Percy.
From Britannica: Sir Henry Percy, byname Hotspur, (born May 20, 1364—died July 21, 1403, near Shrewsbury, Shropshire, England), English rebel who led the most serious of the uprisings against King Henry IV (reigned 1399–1413). His fame rests to a large extent on his inclusion as a major character in William Shakespeare’s Henry IV.
2. Then there is the popular and public Harry.
3. And since Meghan we learned he answers to HAZ and H. I wonder if that version of his name is specific to Meghan, or if it was used by his other girlfriends.
4. Now we have Harold from William. I wonder if William is the only one that calls him that.
I think it is interesting that Prince Harry calls “William” a diminutive version of his name Willy, and William calls Harry a formal version of his name, Harold.
I suspect they might do that for a sense of emotional privacy since so many people think they know them and have the right to call them out their name.
Harry: Entitled and Untitled
IRL, I know several people who had close family members that gave unsolicited advice to newly engaged folks. It always backfired on them. Always.
Over 18 y/o, you make your own decisions.
Funny that William took 10 years to propose to Kate, small wonder he cautioned Harry to go slow.
You could not make this BS up.