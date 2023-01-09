Nurse who showers twice a week defends herself: ‘everyone’s body is different’

This story came out a little while ago, but I’m just seeing it now. A 27-year-old nurse named Alison McCarthy posted to TikTok that she only washes her hair twice a week, which sounds completely reasonable as long as she’s washing her body more often than that. The thing is, McCarthy only showers once or twice a week too. After her first video went viral McCarthy posted another one defending herself, describing her dirty week and claiming that she doesn’t smell bad because she changes her clothes and wears deodorant. She also gave an interview to the Daily Mail in which she said “everyone’s body is different” and that “I know some people who never have to wear deodorant and don’t smell.”
A Boston healthcare worker caused an online uproar when she revealed she only showers twice a week. Alison McCarthy, 27, shared her hygiene habits via a TikTok post and seemed surprised when the reaction was overwhelmingly negative (although she says a lot of people sent her private messages to say they, too, don’t shower every day).
“I didn’t realize so many people would have such a strong opinion about it,” McCarthy says. Here’s how McCarthy responded to the criticism and her reason for only showering twice a week.
In her video, McCarthy explains her unique approach to cleanliness. “So I’ve recently found out that I’m a gross human being,” she says. “This is because most girls, when they say that they wash their hair twice a week, they literally mean wash their hair – and they shower every day. I only shower like, once or twice a week.”
McCarthy goes on to explain her hygiene philosophy. “I’ve gone five days without showering before,” she says. “Because if I’m getting in the shower, I’m going to wash my hair. Why would I get in the shower and not wash my hair? But I don’t want to wash my hair every day. So I’ve had to start saying that I ‘wash my hair’ twice a week (I only shower twice a week).”
The reaction to McCarthy’s shower secrets was swift and merciless. “Girl A SHOWER CAP,” said one commenter. “The comments saying showering is exhausting 😅 grab a loofah add some soap and scrub it’s less than 5 mins, without hair washing 😅 laawwddd,” said another. “She literally has NO excuse for not showering, she has a skin care routine, gym routine, works as a NURSE,” said another.
McCarthy told the Daily Mail she was taken aback at the strong reaction to her video. “Yes, very surprised, I didn’t have that many followers when I posted it so I wasn’t expecting that many people to see it or comment on it,” she says.
“Everyone’s body is different too. I know some people who never have to wear deodorant and don’t smell. I didn’t realize so many people would have such a strong opinion about it. I had a lot of people reach out and message me privately and tell me that they were happy that I spoke about it and that they weren’t alone. I was happy that I could make others not feel so ashamed or bad about themselves.”
McCarthy says she wishes people would be more kind. “I would say, be a little more compassionate to people. You have no idea what someone is going through and how an “easy” everyday task for you may not be for someone else. Often not showering is linked to depression or mental illness and it’s hard to even take care of yourself,” she says.
“Also everyone’s body is different too. I know some people who never have to wear deodorant and don’t smell. There were people saying they have skin conditions such as eczema and showering everyday dries their skin out. Just be a little kinder and understanding, don’t just assume certain things about someone.”
Maybe McCarthy doesn’t objectively smell bad due to deodorant, which I doubt, but she’s telling us that she works in a physically demanding job in a hospital with sick people and only showers twice a week – at most? Plus the commenters are pointing out that she works out since she posts about going to the gym. This reminds me so much of the great “celebrities who don’t bathe themselves or their children” debate of the summer of 2021. (Sign up for our mailing list and get the top 8 stories about celebrity bathing habits.)
The arguments McCarthy is using are some of the same that we received – in hate mail. “I don’t smell,” “there are people who don’t need to bathe,” “the body adjusts,” “have compassion for people.” They’re also the same arguments the nasty celebrities used. People who suffer from depression are often not able to perform basic tasks like showering. We are not making light of that and this is not about that, she’s bragging about the fact that she doesn’t shower and is doubling down. Also, not to get too graphic but if you’re having sexual relations with someone and only showering twice a week you’re at increased risk for a UTI and other infections – or passing those to your partner. As people countered in the comments, there are shower caps! I usually shower twice a day and use a shower cap when I don’t want to get my hair wet. I wash my legs every time too!
Here are the videos and she’s using an asinine voice filter.
@abmccarthy5757 Am I gross yes or no #washingmyhair #hairwashday #showerthoughts #fyp #viral ♬ original sound – Allison
@abmccarthy5757 I said what I said #fyp #viral #showerthoughts #showertiktok #idontshower #sensitiveskin ♬ original sound – Allison
I just hope that people who don’t shower everyday at least use a bidet or wash their privates. I can understand not scrubbing head to toe (I scrub everyday and personally I shower morning and evening as I hate the public transport grossness) but I do not understand how someone can poop and not wash. Or wee for days and only be using paper. Of course I understand if one is depressed or there are other mental health issues, but otherwise, how can you even feel comfortable when you are all musky down there? Honest question.
When I worked in the hospital I showered after every shift.
I’m a nurse who used to work in a hospital and this is disgusting. Especially if she is working 12 hour shifts. Do you know how much bodily fluid you are exposed to?? Blood, urine, feces, vomit, etc. I guarantee you she smells and the patients and her coworkers know it. I worked at the health department in the STD clinic. I was constantly having to educate young women about hygiene. And she works out too??? Gross! I truly don’t understand these young women who want to brag about not bathing.
If you work in healthcare you should shower daily to remove all the germs from your skin and hair. Can you imagine not washing your private part for days! gross.
Oh for god’s sake. Just do what’s comfortable unless it affects your health or other people. If you don’t smell, fine. But I know people who are proud to only wash their hair once a week or every ten days and while it’s not greasy, it does smell funky. Sorry. I love a nice (quick) shower to wake up or before bed. It’s just a nice feeling, it relaxes me, I like the ritual. I shower every day and my skin is perfectly healthy. Also, I love how derms tell you shower less and then your GP goes “you should work out more if possible”. I can’t go for a damn run and not shower??? Whatever. Just please, if you live in a city and take public transportation, make sure you don’t reek if at all possible. Thanks.
Wow, she works at a hospital and does this? 🤢🤢
I will only shower once a day because of eczema but best believe if I even visit a hospital I’m showering and changing clothes at first opportunity, even if it messes up my routine. Wtf.
I used to teach kindergarten. You better believe the first thing I did when I got home was shower! I can’t imagine working around sick people all day and only feeling the need to shower once or twice a week, and yes, wash the entire undercarriage! So, she comes home from the gym and just changes her clothes, but lets the funk stay on her body??? She must be nose blind to her own stench, because no way does she not smell!
I agree that we need to be compassionate to people suffering from MIs or executive functioning issues, and even skin conditions, but that isn’t what’s going on here. I just don’t understand why she even disclosed how gross she is! Is this the stankiest, most bizarre flex ever?
If I worked in healthcare I would be showering after work every day. EVERY DAY.
I work at a desk, either in my office or my house, and I can’t skip more than a day. I can’t imagine going into work after 3-4 days with no shower!
She lacks so much basic knowledge about microbiology that that alone should be disqualifying for a nurse. She’s literally around thousands of uncommon dangerous pathogens everyday and doesn’t think at least daily showers are necessary. She’s a danger to her patients and the people she encounters outside. Don’t tell me “the skin can fight pathogens”. That isn’t a catchall, many things either sail on through or just cultivate on oil films on the surface, waiting for a more fertile or vulnerable environment to present itself, which it will when she has to handle, say, an immunocompromised person with an open cut. And voila, she’s fatally sickened someone who would have otherwise gone home. Sack her *ss
I guess I just don’t understand why? I’m in a freaking wheelchair at the moment (have a neurological condition that is wonderfully improved but I still get dizzy sometimes) so I got a shower handle and a shower seat and showering is not only great for my neuropathy as well, but does wonders for my mental health. I had to go a few months where I could only shower with assistance getting in and out of the shower, now I don’t need help, and it’s the best feeling in the world. So think of people that would love to shower every day. Think of people in countries that don’t have access to safe water always that would do anything to shower. To me this is entitled and pretentious. Not to mention gross. Maybe she takes a wash cloth to wash her privates and as someone commented above, washes skin, but my gosh isn’t it just easier to shower? I will never understand why an average healthy person, let alone someone in a medical profession, wouldn’t shower daily if they can. Wouldn’t even surprise me if she lost her job over this. If I had to go to her hospital or facility wherever she works, I would specifically ask for her not to be one of my providers.
I come here every morning–right after my shower!
I wonder what her home looks (and smells) like.