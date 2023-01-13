Going ‘damp’ instead of dry is about ‘improving your relationship with alcohol’

Do any of you do Dry January? In case someone doesn’t know what that is, it’s a pledge to not drink alcohol for the entire month of January. It’s a good way to jump start New Year’s fitness and financial goals because it means not consuming empty calories or spending a fortune on booze. Apparently, few make it the full 31 days. So there’s a new trend this year: Damp January. Damp January asks folks to cut down on the amount of drinks they consume and incorporate some non-drinking days into their routine. The important part about Damp-ening is that it’s a lifestyle shift, not just a month challenge. Becoming a Damper means reexamining your relationship with alcohol. Here are the ways to Dampen your life:
Reflect on Your Why: Georgia Foster, a world-renowned clinical hypnotherapist and author of Drink Less in 7 Days, recommends tracking any negative emotions that come up for you before you drink. Maybe you’re feeling tired, angry, bored, restless, or lonely.
“Once you’ve noted the negative, you can bring in the positive — specifically, thoughts, feelings, or memories that make you feel good such as love, laughter, or something that makes you feel safe. “Keep bringing emotions that ignite the logical, intuitive you before you drink,” suggests Foster. You’ll find you’re calmer before you drink and you’re able to curb “fast and furious fearful-based drinking.”
Commit to Alcohol-Free Days: If you tend to drink socially throughout the week, Foster encourages committing to several alcohol-free days (AFDs) per week. “It’s a beautiful way to balance weekly drinking — and also good for healthy sober sleep too,” she notes. If you’re a less frequent drinker, maybe you do a certain number of AFDs per month.
Find Alternatives: Dr. Carnahan says switching up where you’re hanging with friends can make a world of a difference. “You may want to choose different environments, like a coffee shop instead of a nightclub or bar or different groups of friends doing something you enjoy — hiking, camping, skiing, cooking, book club, etc. — that involves other activities you find enjoyable besides just drinking alcohol,” she notes.
And if you feel like you need to have a drink in your hand at a party, find a mocktail you like or another alternative (Dr. Carnahan likes San Pellegrino in a martini glass with lime) that makes you feel like you’re still participating in the festivities even if you’re skipping alcohol that day or have reached your limit.
Be Compassionate With Yourself: If you’re struggling to cut back, acknowledge that there may be underlying pain, sadness, or trauma that’s driving your substance use, suggests Dr. Carnahan. “There are healthier ways to deal with pain, but we must be compassionate with ourselves in the process,” she points out, encouraging people who are going damp (or dry) to be gentle with themselves as they’ll feel previously-numbed, painful emotions creep back in.
In times like these, she says you might spend time in nature, play with your pets, connect with friends or loved ones, meditate or engage in another spiritual practice in an effort to get connected and comforted.
“Don’t be too hard on yourself if you fail to keep your commitment,” says Dr. Carnahan. “If you are creating a new habit, it may take an average of many tries to successfully ingrain the new habit into your subconscious.”
I’m having a little fun playing with the name, but I see the value in making moderation trendy. The article starts off by saying the pandemic really messed us up, especially women, when it came to drinking. I know the whole “Wine Mom” thing went from an occasional joke to everywhere during the pandemic. Much of the advice above is solid. It’s true that having a glass of something in your hand really helps in social situations. Not just psychologically for you, but also keeps others from pushing drinks on you. My go-to is always a soda water with lime, but I suggest a highball with ice rather than a martini glass. It lasts longer.
And while giving it a trendy name like Damp January and making challenges like non-drinking days may seem like this is more clever than constructive, I think it’s a good start. Again, the article is coming at this as a reaction to pandemic behavior. During lockdown, most people who weren’t already alcoholics were given a lot of leeway because it was such a difficult time. No one knew how to cope properly. It doesn’t take much to establish a pattern when it comes to drinking. And the best thing to do is break that pattern to avoid dependency. So while this might seem a little too packaged and California Sober for some, I’ll bet this helps a lot of people pull back. Granted, much of the article talks about a subscription-based app called Sunnyside that promotes this Damp approach. But let’s face it, apps work. They have a 14-day free trial so if you’ve been at all concerned with your drinking, you can give it a try. Or, if you are just curious, start with the steps above.
I’m just worried that once we commit to a Damp Lifestyle, someone’s going to come along and suggest we now go for Moist Living. Maybe Dewy Weekday Challenges or Humid Party Nights. These names!
Hahaha it’s an actual thing? I just said to my mom last weekend that I had already failed at Dry Jan and she said let’s just call it Damp Jan and we had a little laugh … I am going to send her this article. She is very much not online so I know she didn’t read it anywhere 😂
Hecate! HAHAHAHA
I think these names are a sign that we’re trying to live in the ‘grey’ areas of life, which is fine especially after these last few years. No one is fully anything, we’re complicated and these names help in their little ways. My sister has my niece in a competitive dance company back in TX and the ‘wine mom’ culture IS STRONG there. She often feels pressured to drink and it’s the only thing they do together. My friend once tried going sober and she was surprised and upset that so many people didn’t support her. I am a big social drinker but since moving to a state with legal cannabis – I have absolutely switched wagons. Not saying it’s healthier because I have absolutely noticed my increased dependence and usage but that’s my journey. LOL
Im in Alabama and my daughter does competitive dance and it’s definitely a thing for moms to get shitfaced, when I go to the bathroom at these places the trash cans and tampon trash bins wine bottles! I don’t get it, I’m not a big drinker anymore and certainly not at a child’s function.
She says it’s their way of ‘getting through’ and if you have to drink to make it through a weekend — perhaps it’s not the best activity that serves YOU. Which is a whole other conversation because the owner of the dance company is CULT LIKE. Maybe she encourages it as a way to keep them distracted and happy?
Unfortunately I’m an all or nothing kind of gal, damp would just end up wet for me.
Having no problem doing my dry January and I feel great. I’m getting to bed earlier and sleeping better, I have more energy and my skin looks really good. I’m honestly contemplating just continuing this into a dry life.
My FB is full of ads for all those non-alcohol cocktails like curious elixirs (which is funny to me bc I do not drink cocktails, so a mocktail isn’t that appealing, lol) and the ads are always about how these elixirs help your skin and sleep etc.
One person commented on them – “maybe its less the elixirs and more the lack of alcohol?” lol.
Yea there is a definite industry being built on the marketing of « Dry ».
I don’t need ready made mocktails or non alcoholic beer. I’ve just been drinking a ton of water and herbal teas which in addition to no alcohol is doing wonders for my skin.
*raises hand* me!
Well not really. Kind of. LOL. About a year and a half ago (summer 2021) I actively committed to a “damp” lifestyle. Drinking every day had just become such a habit. I thought back to pre-pandemic and knew I did not drink every day before that and I didn’t even think about it (like I would drink maybe 3 days a week but I wasn’t actively avoiding alcohol the other days, it just wasn’t something I thought about.) The pandemic really messed up my habits because for that first month or so, first two months, where we weren’t going anywhere and were trying to support local restaurants by ordering to-go containers of sangria etc – drinking every day quickly became the norm. but I didn’t realize how it had crept up on me, you know?
So last summer I made a conscious decision to scale back my drinking, mainly bc I wanted to see if I could. Like I wanted to see if I could have one glass of wine and be done for the night, or if I would go for that second or third glass. And I could. So by doing that I basically stopped drinking during the week and I only drank on weekends, and by doing THAT I was just naturally drinking less on weekends. So thats been my norm for about the past year and a half. Some weeks I do drink more than others, but for the most part I’ve broken the pandemic habit.
But December and winter vacation were full of lots of festive cocktails and bottles of wine LOL so that’s why I say I’m back to a “damp” January. I’m drinking, but wayyyyyy less than I was even before xmas (I had a glass of wine last Sunday night at dinner and that’s been it.)
It’s also because I’m back to using My Fitness Pal and I’d rather save those calories for something else, LOL.
Also boxes of wine are the devil, LOL.
*raises hand, too*
I admire what you’ve been able to do!
Last year, I did dry January, that went into dry February and March. I was also eating a healthy Mediterranean diet. I lost a lot of weight and felt/looked great. THEN my sister and best friend planned a long weekend in NYC with wonderful food, cocktails, theatre, museums, lots of walking. I started slipping martinis (my favorite) back into my lifestyle, and wasn’t as diligent at eating healthy. THEN a big milestone birthday and, again, my sister planned a wonderful long weekend trip to the Biltmore. Great food, wine, cocktails, tours, walking. After that, I lost my mission.
Now, I’m back to dry January and eating healthy again. I love sleeping better and hope to keep on with it going forward. I maintain my martini ritual with non-alcoholic vodka, which is meh, but seriously, it’s the ending a day with a relaxing, quiet sit-down. A splash of pomegranate juice in sparkling water is very satisfying, too!
I did dry January in 2021 and ended up giving up alcohol entirely. I lost weight, my heartburn improved, and my skin looked better. I occasionally miss the ritual of drinking, but I don’t miss the actual alcohol.
I think this is where I’m heading too.
I got pregnant during the pandemic and since I couldn’t do alcoholic margs and FT with my best friend she sent me non alcoholic tequila and it was called Ritual for that exact reason. In a mixed cocktail it definitely gives you that warm ‘burn’ that alcohol does. Highly recommend if you’d like to give them a try!
I did this, too, a few years ago – Dry January just extended the whole year because I really liked it. I did go back to drinking after that, though, and the pandemic made it clear to me that moderation is not my thing. It’s much easier to completely quit, though, so I did again, in February 2021.
One of the things I actually have found helpful is de-alcoholized beer, for when I want to feel like I’m having a grown-up drink without the actual booze. It’s surprisingly good (although I would never claim to be a connoisseur of real beer, lol!)
Also, if there’s anyone here who wants to re-evaluate their relationship with alcohol, there are a lot of good books out there that helped me when I was feeling anxious about stopping in 2021. Quit Like a Woman, Sober Curious, The Sober Diaries – all interesting reads, all helpful.
The pandemic made me realize I was an alcoholic, although I suspected it for many years before I admitted I have a serious problem with alcohol. It’s taken a lot of work to get sober with some relapses along the way. Today I am 32 days sober. I am using an app along with therapy. They both help tremendously.
I like this “damp” January for others. All this advise is good advise. Thinking back on my triggers I always went to drink to cope with negative stuff. It became a crutch real fast. If I had stopped to think before I drank I think my experience with booze would have been a lot better.
To any of my fellow CBers who are sober or trying to get sober best of luck! Thank you for posting this. This is one of the few sites I frequent that discuss topics like this.
Thanks for sharing your experience. Like I said up thread I wouldn’t be able to do damp but if other people can good on them.
good luck on your journey! noticing these triggers, naming them and letting them have their time is half the battle. Same for anything you’re trying to change, my husband is trying Noom and it’s very similar in the way of just talking about what you’re feeling as you’re about to binge, or thinking about binging.
Soda and lime in a high ball is my non-alcoholic drink of choice as well. Even if I am drinking alcohol at the start of the night, it’s not uncommon for me to switch to soda & lime later in the evening. I know I’ve had enough alcohol, but no one else really notices you’ve switched. Gets you hydrated before you sleep as well!
I do dry January every year for the last four or five years. I’m not trying to quit drinking altogether, but I do find myself drinking more than usual during the holidays and the dry month is a good reset to healthier habits. Overall I would say it’s helped me stay healthier in that I don’t keep a lot of alcohol in my house any more. When dry January is over, I will have drinks if I’m out to dinner or at a social function but it’s rare that I’m by myself in the house with a glass of wine which is how it used to be every evening,