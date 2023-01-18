‘Spare’: Prince William always blamed Meghan for KP staff strife

I finished Prince Harry’s Spare last Friday and I’ve been stewing on it ever since, going back to different chapters, thinking about how carefully Harry chose his words in certain situations, and what he chose not to say. While Spare is an incredible historical document, I do feel like it’s incomplete. As Harry told Bryony Gordon, he cut about 400 pages from the first drafts, enough for a whole other memoir. There’s also a sense that he didn’t want to “get into the weeds” of who said what to whom, especially when it came to staff issues within Kensington Palace. I’m left feeling like… wow, I hope Meghan writes her memoir, because she’s going to provide us with more of those kinds of details. In any case, Harry does describe in general terms how everything fell apart within the Kensington Palace office during and after the Sussexes’ wedding.
Our staff sensed the friction, read the press, and thus there was frequent bickering around the office. Sides were taken. Team Cambridge versus Team Sussex. Rivalry, jealousy, competing agendas—it all poisoned the atmosphere.
It didn’t help that everyone was working around the clock. There were so many demands from the press, such a constant stream of errors that needed clearing up, and we didn’t have nearly enough people or resources. At best we were able to address 10 percent of what was out there. Nerves were shattering, people were sniping. In such a climate there was no such thing as constructive criticism. All feedback was seen as an affront, an insult. More than once a staff member slumped across their desk and wept.
For all this, every bit of it, Willy blamed one person. Meg. He told me so several times, and he got cross when I told him he was out of line. He was just repeating the press narrative, spouting fake stories he’d read or been told. The great irony, I told him, was that the real villains were the people he’d imported into the office, people from government, who didn’t seem impervious to this kind of strife—but addicted to it. They had a knack for backstabbing, a talent for intrigue, and they were constantly setting our two groups of staff against each other.
After this, Harry explains how Meghan “remained calm” and made efforts to spread kindness, from handwritten thank-you notes to baskets of food and flowers. She hosted tea parties and ice-cream socials for staff and “shared all the freebies she received, clothes and perfumes and makeup, with all the women in the office.” Meghan also bought “new lamps and space heaters, all bought with her personal credit card” for office staff. Not only was Meghan buying furniture for that dilapidated shack, Nottingham Cottage, she was also buying sh-t for the people working in KP’s offices? Jesus.
As for Harry’s explanation that William had brought in Tory political operatives who thrived on conflict, that’s definitely interesting. But I also think Harry has it the wrong way around when he writes “Willy blamed one person. Meg. He told me so several times, and he got cross when I told him he was out of line. He was just repeating the press narrative, spouting fake stories he’d read or been told.” William wasn’t just “repeating” what he’d been told or what he read – William, Kate and their staff were the sources. Once again, I was saying this before Harry and Meghan even got married – there was always a clear and obvious need for the brothers to have separate offices. It was shocking incompetence from Clarence House and Buckingham Palace to not realize that months or even years before the Sussex wedding.
Yeah this shows Harry’s heart and wanting to think the best of his family.
William wasn’t “repeating” stuff the media said. His staff was SENDING it to the media.
With William’s blessing.
Oh yes absolutely William signed off on it.
This is why it makes no sense for Harry to keep saying “Meg and I never said my family is racist. The British media is racist.”
BP kept PH under KP with Will because PH was the source of any good ideas they had and brought more popularity to them. And to keep selling the fiction of Di’s boys being close. That’s why there was so much whining and wanting him to forever be the third wheel in their relationship.
“The great irony, I told him, was that the real villains were the people he’d imported into the office, people from government, who didn’t seem impervious to this kind of strife—but addicted to it”
Harry does not say it, but he blames the Tories and what he does not realize because he seems to believe William is just brainwashed by the media, which implies that William was being misguided, but acting in bad faith, is that William is a Tory through and through, and feigning indignation is Tories/ Trmpsters way.
It is not an accident that William thinks therapy has turned Harry against him and is bored with racism- this , among other things he said, indicates thet William is as ” anti woke” as a Fox News presenter
Hhmm harry also mentions in his book that william once let it slip that Brexit might not be a good idea. This was around 2015/2016. And i don’t think harry blames Tories in general but 1 person in particular: Simon Case. Aka the same guy who was responsible for the discord is BoJo’s government during the pandemic
William said it to a farmer on a visit with Kate. This isn’t a secret. William, infact the royals are tories. That’s why Charles appointed John major, William and Harry’s guardian after Diana died.
I can’t believe how much Meghan took out her credit card for their ungrateful asses. Buying space heaters for a bunch of whiny liars who immediately called someone to cry that she was duchess difficult. Burn it down.
Anyway. Harry was supposed to be happy with crumbs, that’s what they were conditioning him for his whole life. If they’d wanted there to be actual work accomplished, they should’ve made William and Kate start doing it years earlier.
And, if Charles is as much of a control freak about work as Harry hints, I don’t see why there was a KP to begin with. There wasn’t enough work to keep their staff busy, and they were slapped down by BP all the time in theory.
And then Harry and Meg come blazing in and no one was ready for true believers who thought they were there to make a difference.
Charles maybe didn’t want to work directly with Will because of his incandescence and laziness? Or didn’t want witnesses to all his money laundering schemes or to have to share the ill-gotten goods? Or he didn’t want PW to take credit for things Charles came up with like he did with PH’s work?
So Meghan was buying lamps and space heaters to make the staff comfortable only to have them anonymously accuse her of “bullying” them. Can’t make this 💩 up.
The level of gaslighting is astounding. Meghan being a genuinely kind person must have been so foreign and infuriating to them. She was so unprepared for that vipers nest.
One thing Spare (and I think this came up in one of the interviews, maybe Bryony Gordon’s?) caused me to realize is how woefully ill-equipped and understaffed the KP operation was for the tsunami of media churn about the Sussexes. The only people equipped for it were the Simon Cases and Jason Knauffs in the hierarchy, snakes and vipers that they are. I can well imagine staffers who never worked hard before or had the skill set to deal with the sheer volume and wild, all-over-the-map, coverage of H&M would stress and burn out, be “reduced to tears” if pressed to do their jobs competently. That’s not bullying. Pitching a hissy fit over pens, screaming about the arrangement of teddy bears, THAT’S bullying.
ETA — that said staff may or may not have complained that the source of their issues was Meghan, alone, comes from the point made in Harry’s comment that Bulliam blamed it all on Meghan. KP staff took all their cues and direction from Bulliam, KKKHate and their minions.
Poor Meghan. I was so rooting for this and for her. I was a huge meghan and suits fan (like William and Kate 🤪) and I knew she would be an amazing princess just like she was amazing at everything she accomplished but She really didn’t stand a chance did she? Not with vultures like Willileaks I and Copykeen Antoinette and Charles and the other one
Whoo! Meghan is one hell of a woman! I’m spending my own money and still getting abused and by people who are mad that I’m not groveling and am not happy being abused? Definitely couldn’t have been me. Harry should be calling her Queen and kissing her feet every day!
I put this in the other thread too. I’ve written many times before, Harry should have been moved to Civil List/Sovereign Grant funding the second he turned 18. He should not have been funded out of the Duchy of Cornwall after that. He was never the future Duke of Cornwall, he should have been moved to his own apartment at KP or BP, given an annual ‘work’ stipend equivalent to being third in line at the time, somewhere to land between trainings and deployments, and funds to live. Someone (Charles+William) insisted on keeping Harry under the Cornwall/Clarence House banner in order to control him and abuse/bully him financially.
That’s a really great point. Simple, easy, and would’ve avoided so much. They would’ve missed out on having a scape goat they could mess around though, and that clearly makes the whole place implode.
I hope in the pieces cut from the book, Harry comes to awareness that they weren’t accidentally letting people leak against them, or just happened to forget to give him a place to live, but that it was deliberate and done with the blessing of his dad and brother. Over and over, he’s just surprised they don’t seem to consider him in anything.
@notasugarhere – Everything you stipulated in your above comment that should have been given to Harry around age 18 WAS given to Andrew around the time Andrew was 18, finished school and enlisted full time in Royal Navy.
Excellent point. And Harry would have been totally happy with that. But they had to keep him tethered to William/KP because they needed Harry to prop his lazy ass up.
Look in the mirror William to see who causes the strife.
“…There was no such thing as constructive feedback. All feedback was seen as an affront, an insult.” Yep, that sounds about right and essentially what we’ve all said here before. Giving feedback on how to do something better or more effectively caused people to melt down in tears. Last I heard that wasn’t bullying.
Billy and Katie were hazing Meghan. I don’t think H ever realized that bc it’s clear he’s never really gazed anyone nor have had it done to him since he’s a royal.
I think Harry knows how toxic his family is but one thing he has a hard time coming to terms with is that they know how they are and they don’t care.
Diana was also blamed for the troubles in her marriage until she started putting her story out.
If William was a competent boss, he would have paused to take a look at the situation, or hired someone who was neutral to give an assessment.
Here is what I got from it.
Pre-Meghan, the way Harry got his projects done was to go outside of Kensington Palace. Even if the staff were hard working and industrious, it would have been too much for them to handle. Meanwhile, while Harry was handling his business outside of KP’s purview, the KP staff were working for 2 lazy bosses who rarely showed up. It was an easy gig and they were rarely bothered.
Then Meghan shows up. Even without Meghan doing any work, her being the new, shiny American would automatically triple the work the communications office would have to do to respond to inquiries. The press and the public wanted to see her and Harry in action and they were both game for it. So, more outings and visits needed to be planned. And again, more work than they were used to.
Throw on top of that the fact that Will and Kate’s egos got in the way. Jealous that the Sussex’s were not only garnering more interest, Meghan was a natural at the job. The whole, no one can outshine the heir trope came into play. You can bet your sweet bippy that the Cambridges were telling staff that they didn’t have to accommodate Meghan. Some agreed because they were xenophobic and racist, and just couldn’t handle Meghan’s American ways.
That’s another thing. Cultural differences were also a big problem. Meghan being straight forward and gung Ho about work completely intimidated them. They simply couldn’t keep up with her. Especially after working for two lazy gits all these years. So, I can totally buy that some staff were overwhelmed and in tears. Trying to serve 4 bosses with wildly different agendas. But, apparently some were up for the challenge and that’s when staff started taking sides.
So, two different work styles and work ethics. I wonder whose idea was it to split offices and when was it suggested? Was it Harry? Did some suggest it earlier before William assaulted Harry over it? Did William balk at the idea because he knew if the Sussex’s were free to operate how they wanted to, they would continue to outshine the Cambridges by leaps and bounds and he refused to let that happen?
It just says SO much about William’s lack of leadership skills that he thought the best way to deal with the situation was to browbeat Harry into submission-verbally and then physically.
But I continue to be surprised at how naive both Harry and Meghan were about the reality of their situation. Constantly bending over backwards trying to make the best of the situation that was untenable. Meghan believing if she tries hard enough, she could make it work. And Harry refusing to see that William and Kate couldn’t bare being outshone even if was for the good of the monarchy and the people of the country they are supposed to lead and represent.
Meghan did what women are conditioned to do all over the world. Bend over backward to make nice, thinking you can convert them with kindness and sincerity. It went as well as it usually goes.
I think Harry knows it was Will and Kate. I think Harry knows his family is racist (not “unconscious bias”). He’s giving them an out. Someone else to blame. He’s far kinder than I would have been. And they’re too stupid to accept his gift.
What a terrible life, when your main job is managing your press. That’s what it sounds like. Your entire existence is generating and managing press for yourself. No wonder they’re all so self-absorbed, mean-spirited, backstabby, and obsessed with their own headlines. Everyone smelling themselves. And no introspection. Zero. Always looking outward or in the mirror for touch-ups, never inward. Anyone who escapes that echo chamber is better for it.
That section felt very – thinned out. They clearly interacted much more than this, but their interactions must have been awful and Harry removed them, or just more petty/awkwardness from Will and Kate. At this point I’m just being nosy, but I would love more detail because Harry and Meghan actually did quite a bit of work (including the Morocco trip that wasn’t even mentioned) and I would love more of the detail – but I understand why he left it out. I thought he would include more Archewell content at the end – more on their work with vaccines etc, but that was left out too – I’m just curious more about their day to day working style and interests.