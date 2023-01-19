Meryl Streep is joining ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for season 3



Only Murders in the Building is really trying to top itself each season with the guest stars. We’ve seen some pretty big names stroll through the Arconia in recurring roles and season three is no different. Soon after the second season ended with a death, we learned that the Paul Rudd character briefly introduced in the finale would be appearing in the third season. Then we learned that regulation hottie Jesse Williams would be joining the cast. And now, for the big one — Meryl Streep will be joining the Only Murders gang as well. They announced the news in a video Selena Gomez posted.

Only Murders in the Building had to really scrape the bottom of the barrel when it came to stunt casting for season 3. Of all the people they could hire, they only managed to get … Meryl Streep. In a surprise announcement Tuesday via social media, star Selena Gomez posted a behind-the-scenes video that shows her with her co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Andrea Martin and Paul Rudd. Suddenly, Streep pops up to make sure her new castmates are, err, comfortable with pillows. Welcome to the building, lady! Hulu would only confirm the news but would not provide additional information about Streep’s character. We think, however, that her character wears braids. In July, Hulu ordered a third season of the series from 20th Television. The second season ended Aug. 22. Only Murders in the Building is from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

This is pretty exciting and a vast improvement on the season two guest stars, Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne. Meryl is actually likable and obviously she can actually act! As usual, character details are being kept under wraps to preserve the surprise and mystery. Deadline thinks, for some reason, that her character wears braids… Um, like pigtails or box braids? If the latter I’m getting a very specific picture of some out-of-touch UWS therapist type. Anyway, in the video she and Paul Rudd are on set at the same time, I wonder if that is a clue. Obviously his now dead character will be shown in flashbacks of the year we jumped past, so maybe she plays someone significant to his life. Like his therapist with braids. I’m sure the ultimate explanation will be just as specific and recognizable and funny as every other character we’ve seen on this series. This is the best show and I’m so glad it’s coming back for another season and seems to be upping its game each time.

