Meryl Streep is joining ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for season 3


Only Murders in the Building is really trying to top itself each season with the guest stars. We’ve seen some pretty big names stroll through the Arconia in recurring roles and season three is no different. Soon after the second season ended with a death, we learned that the Paul Rudd character briefly introduced in the finale would be appearing in the third season. Then we learned that regulation hottie Jesse Williams would be joining the cast. And now, for the big one — Meryl Streep will be joining the Only Murders gang as well. They announced the news in a video Selena Gomez posted.

Only Murders in the Building had to really scrape the bottom of the barrel when it came to stunt casting for season 3.

Of all the people they could hire, they only managed to get … Meryl Streep.

In a surprise announcement Tuesday via social media, star Selena Gomez posted a behind-the-scenes video that shows her with her co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Andrea Martin and Paul Rudd. Suddenly, Streep pops up to make sure her new castmates are, err, comfortable with pillows. Welcome to the building, lady!

Hulu would only confirm the news but would not provide additional information about Streep’s character. We think, however, that her character wears braids.

In July, Hulu ordered a third season of the series from 20th Television. The second season ended Aug. 22.

Only Murders in the Building is from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

[From Deadline]

This is pretty exciting and a vast improvement on the season two guest stars, Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne. Meryl is actually likable and obviously she can actually act! As usual, character details are being kept under wraps to preserve the surprise and mystery. Deadline thinks, for some reason, that her character wears braids… Um, like pigtails or box braids? If the latter I’m getting a very specific picture of some out-of-touch UWS therapist type. Anyway, in the video she and Paul Rudd are on set at the same time, I wonder if that is a clue. Obviously his now dead character will be shown in flashbacks of the year we jumped past, so maybe she plays someone significant to his life. Like his therapist with braids. I’m sure the ultimate explanation will be just as specific and recognizable and funny as every other character we’ve seen on this series. This is the best show and I’m so glad it’s coming back for another season and seems to be upping its game each time.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

14 Responses to “Meryl Streep is joining ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for season 3”

  1. Hannah says:
    January 19, 2023 at 7:13 am

    Eeeek 🤩 I’m so excited about this. Can’t wait

    Reply
  2. Fran says:
    January 19, 2023 at 7:17 am

    It would be awesome if they brought season 2’s best guest star back, Shirley MacLaine (quickly checking if she’s still alive).

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      January 19, 2023 at 8:11 am

      If there ends up being a scene with Shirley MacLaine, Steve Martin, Martin Short AND Meryl Streep I think I will lose it. (And okay Selena Gomez can come too hahaha.)

      Reply
  3. Twin Falls says:
    January 19, 2023 at 7:21 am

    Can’t wait for Season 3!

    Reply
  4. Runaway says:
    January 19, 2023 at 7:22 am

    Oh this is exciting, s1 hooked me, s2 was so much fun, I can only imagine what s3 will have in store. So few shows top themselves each season, glad only murders is bucking the trend 🙂

    Reply
  5. Shelly bean says:
    January 19, 2023 at 7:22 am

    She’s wearing braids in the photo… lol.

    Reply
  6. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    January 19, 2023 at 7:32 am

    Meryl Streep is such a bandwagon jumper! What’s she going to turn up in next? Squid Game 2?

    Reply
  7. L84Tea says:
    January 19, 2023 at 7:46 am

    Cannot wait!

    Reply
  8. Léna says:
    January 19, 2023 at 7:48 am

    I don’t really like Selena as an actress, she’s the weak link in the TV Show IMO. Adding Meryl will only reinforce the gap between Selena and the other actors

    Reply
  9. Emmi says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:13 am

    Loving this but is this great for Selena? Imo she’s just not quite as good as the other cast members. It was okay in season 1 but in season 2 it sometimes seemed like “deadpan” was the goal but it ended up “just woke up, where’s my coffee”. I have never seen her in anything else so maybe this is all on purpose but I don’t think it always worked very well.

    Reply
    • Jules says:
      January 19, 2023 at 8:34 am

      I had the same issue and didn’t continue to watch after season 1. There’s plenty of actors who can do deadpan without sounding like they’re bored & reading from a script (Aubrey Plaza, for example perfected deadpan and can now do it for a thousand different characters).

      For me, it especially felt off when she was actually supposed to play an emotional scene but still gave me nothing that remotely felt like she was a real person.

      Reply
      • laurie says:
        January 19, 2023 at 8:39 am

        Ahhh I thought I was the only one. Her acting is so wooden it really takes me out of the show. I keep watching because I love SM and MS. That elevator scene with SM had me rolling.

  10. Michael says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:41 am

    I really enjoy this show and it looks like they have a ball filming it. I wonder if this will be the final season or if they will do a season 4. The murder mysteries are always good but now we seem to be getting inundated with murder mystery shows. I hope it does not harm OMITB ratings wise

    Reply
  11. Nice Try Sharon says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Ugh. Guess it’s the Meryl Streep show now.

    Reply

