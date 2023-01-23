Prince Andrew wants to keep using his HRH privately, to make money

Lord, I am so tired of Prince Andrew’s neverending melodrama. Can you even imagine being this useless yet so convinced of your importance? For years, everyone has made it perfectly clear: dude, no one wants you around, please go away. Andrew remains convinced that he can launch some kind of comeback, that he can be useful, that he will never go away because he’s needed and wanted. So, here’s one of the latest bizarre f–king stories about Andrew and his dumb “His Royal Highness” status. He supposedly stopped using his HRH in 2019 and then again in 2022 (because these people are idiots) and guess what? QEII gave him permission to keep using it anyway:

The late Queen gave the Duke of York her blessing to use his HRH title, The Telegraph understands. Prince Andrew was permitted to use the title “in a private capacity” after it was announced that his military titles and royal patronages would be returned to the monarch at the height of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. He is now said to be determined to resurrect the privilege after the King allowed him to start pursuing certain business interests. The Duke remains contrite about his perceived misdemeanours and has long considered himself hard done by for being effectively sacked as a working royal, despite having not been found guilty of any crime. Throughout the Epstein scandal and ensuing civil court case, when he stood accused of raping and sexually abusing a teenager on three separate occasions, the late Queen proved one of her youngest son’s most loyal and unwavering supporters. The Duke is said to have asked her if he could use his HRH title and after many tete-a-tetes at Windsor Castle, she conceded. “She was always in his corner and he had her ear, of that there was never any doubt,” a source said. “He was not stripped of the title and was still able to use it privately. He talked her around and she agreed.” The prospect was not welcomed by palace aides, aware that any use of the title would raise eyebrows, not least after the Duke had paid millions to settle the case out of court and was meant to be keeping a low profile. A tentative plan to test the waters in public was thwarted, however, and the Duke was never afforded the opportunity to use the title before his mother died last September. King ‘highly unlikely’ to support move. While personally supportive of his errant younger brother, Charles is considered highly unlikely to support such a bold move, not least one that might indicate a return to the royal fold or risk jeopardising the reputation of the monarchy. The King is thought to have held talks with the Duke in recent weeks, aware that his ostracisation posed a problem that was going nowhere and that the 62-year-old Duke needed some purpose. He is said to have agreed to allow him to pursue some business interests, which would serve the dual purpose of keeping him occupied and allowing him to make some money.

[From The Telegraph]

So… basically, Andrew was never formally stripped of his HRH and QEII and King Charles gave him permission to use his royal status for private business ventures… I thought no one could ever use their HRH for business? It’s weird how all of these rules were different for the Sussexes! Anyway, beyond the unhinged hypocrisy, I don’t really give a sh-t. Andrew is a buffoon and his buffoonery perfectly encapsulates the stupidity of the entire royal system. Speaking of, Andrew also wants to “overturn” his settlement with Virginia Giuffre:

Prince Andrew is to launch a dramatic bid to overturn the multi-million-pound settlement he struck with the woman who accused him of sexual assault. The Duke of York has consulted lawyers in an attempt to get Virginia Roberts to retract her allegations and possibly secure an apology, The Mail on Sunday understands. He was inspired to act after Ms Roberts dropped her lawsuit against another man she accused of sexual assault, admitting that she ‘may have made a mistake’ in identifying him. And sources suggest the King will not oppose any legal action Andrew might take to clear his name – even though Charles previously told his brother he would be permanently exiled from Royal life. Ms Roberts – who now goes by her married name Giuffre – claimed she was forced to have sex with the Prince when she was 17, having been trafficked by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In the out-of-court settlement, Andrew accepted no blame, and continues to strenuously deny any wrongdoing. But the scandal damaged his reputation and made him an outcast from the Royal Family. He was stripped of his military titles and asked not to use his HRH title. However, those close to Andrew claim he always wanted to fight the allegations in court, and was ‘bounced’ into agreeing a deal by Palace forces who feared the negative publicity of the case would overshadow the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. ‘Andrew felt as if he was in a pressure-cooker, as if he was given no option but to settle,’ a source said. ‘But he never wanted to settle and has always insisted he was innocent. He wants to see what legal routes might be available to him. This isn’t about the money. He wants a route back to some sort of normality after a deeply trying period. I can tell you with confidence that Prince Andrew’s team is now considering legal options.’

[From The Daily Mail]

The rest of the Mail’s piece quotes convicted human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell at length about HER recollections of one of the children she trafficked to Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. So, that should tell you a lot about this entire situation. Virginia’s gag order reportedly expires next month, so it’s possible that two things are happening concurrently: Andrew goes to court to overturn the settlement he made to Virginia AND Virginia goes on another interview spree where she speaks in graphic terms about how Maxwell trafficked her to His Royal Highness Prince Andrew the Duke of York.