Prince Andrew wants to keep using his HRH privately, to make money

Lord, I am so tired of Prince Andrew’s neverending melodrama. Can you even imagine being this useless yet so convinced of your importance? For years, everyone has made it perfectly clear: dude, no one wants you around, please go away. Andrew remains convinced that he can launch some kind of comeback, that he can be useful, that he will never go away because he’s needed and wanted. So, here’s one of the latest bizarre f–king stories about Andrew and his dumb “His Royal Highness” status. He supposedly stopped using his HRH in 2019 and then again in 2022 (because these people are idiots) and guess what? QEII gave him permission to keep using it anyway:
The late Queen gave the Duke of York her blessing to use his HRH title, The Telegraph understands. Prince Andrew was permitted to use the title “in a private capacity” after it was announced that his military titles and royal patronages would be returned to the monarch at the height of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. He is now said to be determined to resurrect the privilege after the King allowed him to start pursuing certain business interests.
The Duke remains contrite about his perceived misdemeanours and has long considered himself hard done by for being effectively sacked as a working royal, despite having not been found guilty of any crime. Throughout the Epstein scandal and ensuing civil court case, when he stood accused of raping and sexually abusing a teenager on three separate occasions, the late Queen proved one of her youngest son’s most loyal and unwavering supporters.
The Duke is said to have asked her if he could use his HRH title and after many tete-a-tetes at Windsor Castle, she conceded.
“She was always in his corner and he had her ear, of that there was never any doubt,” a source said. “He was not stripped of the title and was still able to use it privately. He talked her around and she agreed.”
The prospect was not welcomed by palace aides, aware that any use of the title would raise eyebrows, not least after the Duke had paid millions to settle the case out of court and was meant to be keeping a low profile. A tentative plan to test the waters in public was thwarted, however, and the Duke was never afforded the opportunity to use the title before his mother died last September.
King ‘highly unlikely’ to support move. While personally supportive of his errant younger brother, Charles is considered highly unlikely to support such a bold move, not least one that might indicate a return to the royal fold or risk jeopardising the reputation of the monarchy. The King is thought to have held talks with the Duke in recent weeks, aware that his ostracisation posed a problem that was going nowhere and that the 62-year-old Duke needed some purpose. He is said to have agreed to allow him to pursue some business interests, which would serve the dual purpose of keeping him occupied and allowing him to make some money.
So… basically, Andrew was never formally stripped of his HRH and QEII and King Charles gave him permission to use his royal status for private business ventures… I thought no one could ever use their HRH for business? It’s weird how all of these rules were different for the Sussexes! Anyway, beyond the unhinged hypocrisy, I don’t really give a sh-t. Andrew is a buffoon and his buffoonery perfectly encapsulates the stupidity of the entire royal system. Speaking of, Andrew also wants to “overturn” his settlement with Virginia Giuffre:
Prince Andrew is to launch a dramatic bid to overturn the multi-million-pound settlement he struck with the woman who accused him of sexual assault. The Duke of York has consulted lawyers in an attempt to get Virginia Roberts to retract her allegations and possibly secure an apology, The Mail on Sunday understands. He was inspired to act after Ms Roberts dropped her lawsuit against another man she accused of sexual assault, admitting that she ‘may have made a mistake’ in identifying him.
And sources suggest the King will not oppose any legal action Andrew might take to clear his name – even though Charles previously told his brother he would be permanently exiled from Royal life. Ms Roberts – who now goes by her married name Giuffre – claimed she was forced to have sex with the Prince when she was 17, having been trafficked by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
In the out-of-court settlement, Andrew accepted no blame, and continues to strenuously deny any wrongdoing. But the scandal damaged his reputation and made him an outcast from the Royal Family. He was stripped of his military titles and asked not to use his HRH title. However, those close to Andrew claim he always wanted to fight the allegations in court, and was ‘bounced’ into agreeing a deal by Palace forces who feared the negative publicity of the case would overshadow the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
‘Andrew felt as if he was in a pressure-cooker, as if he was given no option but to settle,’ a source said. ‘But he never wanted to settle and has always insisted he was innocent. He wants to see what legal routes might be available to him. This isn’t about the money. He wants a route back to some sort of normality after a deeply trying period. I can tell you with confidence that Prince Andrew’s team is now considering legal options.’
The rest of the Mail’s piece quotes convicted human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell at length about HER recollections of one of the children she trafficked to Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. So, that should tell you a lot about this entire situation. Virginia’s gag order reportedly expires next month, so it’s possible that two things are happening concurrently: Andrew goes to court to overturn the settlement he made to Virginia AND Virginia goes on another interview spree where she speaks in graphic terms about how Maxwell trafficked her to His Royal Highness Prince Andrew the Duke of York.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Cover Images.
“Errant younger brother?” As if the only “mistakes” Andrew has made is to rack up parking violations, maybe a noise ordinance here and there.
That’s all that needs to be said about this monarchy. Breathing while Black is a capital crime equated with treason. Accusations of raping a trafficked teenager are fine.
But you don’t understand. He’s male, white, British AND royal and therefore has better blood, so anyone he trafficked should consider themselves lucky. Also his mummy said he was a good boy, and she was the queen!
Meghan on the other hand is a woman, american, and an actress, all while Black. And to top it all off, she has charisma and a work ethic that made Kate look like a cardboard cutout. Clearly everything is her fault.
“ misdemeanours”???!!! AYFKM?!
“errant”??!! The man is a criminal. Hold your breath, Paedrew, waiting for an apology from Virginia or any of your many victims (how I wish others would come forward). Pleeeease sue Virginia for a retraction and apology, you arrogant, delusional ass. If Virginia weren’t already planning a speaking tour when the gag order expires, this’ll get things kick started.
“perceived misdemeanors”!!! This is so fucking gross. There’s a named woman making credible and very specific accusations – but Andrew’s crimes are just perceived, which is simply code for “not real”. But Meghan’s is a bully because unnamed sources make vague non-specific accusations. This makes me so absolutely furious.
Meghan marrying Harry really made the BRF and the British media collective loose their minds and let their racism fly free.
Gross.
Ghislaine is apparently also saying the infamous pic of Andy and Virginia was faked. Lord help us.
And she’s IN IT, along with her house!
In answer to that, Twitter has posted some photos of Epstein and Ghislaine visiting Andrew on a royal property and that other photo where Epstein and Andrew were walking in Central Park.
I’m wondering if this isn’t Andrew trying to extort money from Charles. The coronation is coming up and Charles doesn’t want anything to look bad for him. He already has all the stuff from Harry. So Andrew might think he can get some concessions to make this go away for a little while. I personally don’t think the coronation will even happen. There will be so much that will come out about the royal family between now and then. I believe it might cause a major revolt around England.
Two things can be true. Andrew is extorting Charles and he is delusional enough to think he can overturn the settlement.
“Contrite about perceived misdemeanors”? He is not “contrite” about anything, and his “misdemeanors” are actually felonies which are real and not “perceived”.
From this, it doesn’t look like Charles has approved of Andrew using the HRH, only that he can pursue some business interests. And sure, Andrew can try to overturn the settlement, but Charles isn’t going to pay for the legal fees – so good luck to him.
Watching how the UK MEDIA is easing Andrew back in to public life. Quite like they did with Camellia’s reform. Only so far, no further, little by little, until now…she is the Queen consort. The UK media swore up and down Camilla would never be Queen, even now, as some are even stating…drop the term ‘consort’ and are referring to her simply as Queen. The Royals are using the media to return Andrew to his previous position.
It’s clear that Andrew has the full support of the Royal Family.
It’s better to be a sex trafficker than a black woman in the royal family. Got it.
This is such a bad, bad look. If I were in charge of British public relations, I’d be bashing my head against the wall.
It’s mind boggling! Apparently it’s better to be a batterer and commit felony assault than be black in the royal family. And better to do shady financial dealings than be black in the royal family. Any heinous behavior is considered far more acceptable than being black in the royal family.
#abolishthemonarchy
They desperately need Andrew back as a working royal so that Harry is the only senior family member who is not a working royal. This makes it easier for them to concoct all the laws they desire to exclude him from all the nice things. As it stands now, every law to exclude would involve excluding Randy Andy too.
I’m hoping someone who is a lawyer can jump in here, but can you overturn a civil settlement like this? It’s not like a criminal conviction where additional evidence could affect the outcome; this is just an agreement between two parties, isn’t it?
ETA: I suppose he could sue her, but that would have the effect of making things very public, wouldn’t it?
I’m a civil litigator in California. Yes a settlement like this is fundamentally a private contract between two parties. Like any contract, it can be breached, you can argue that it was never properly formed and is void, that it has been terminated, etc.
But the whole point of settling is that both sides can move on and have some finality (as opposed to rolling the dice at trial and facing potential appeals) so “overturning” this is would be a monumentally stupid thing to do: Virginia can take him to court again, arguing that any SOL was tolled due to the agreement, and they’ll be in the exact position they were a year ago, and she’ll still have the money.
Now that I’ve typed this out, it’s entirely possible he’d try to do this, since that entire family can’t help but step on their own dicks. It would be funny if it wasn’t so hurtful to real people.
Is there any public appetite for Paedrew to make a comeback? I’d like to think that paedophiles are as reviled in the UK as they are elsewhere, but we’re talking about a country where it’s apparently acceptable for mental health professionals to join in the gaslighting of suicidal pregnant women, so who the hell knows? Anyway, I’ve always felt that many people want to minimize his actions because of Virginia’s age at the time (isn’t 17 the age of consent in most places?), completely ignoring the part where she was groomed and trafficked. So unfortunately, it would nor surprise me at all if his attempts at a comeback are met with at least a little success.
He has “fans” in the DM comments sections who are convinced the photo is “fake” and he is “innocent.” Fortunately most of the comments are negative.
Another fool who can’t read the room and refuses to go away. He never stopped using his HRH. By allowing the BM to maliciously tie the Sussexes to Raggedy Andy, the RF has made it nearly impossible to make any punitive moves against one side without making the same moves against the other side. And both sides are willing and able to fight back. Another deadly self inflicted wound by the monarchy.
Its obvious that Raggedy Andy is panicking. I hope that the more he talks, Virginia talks even more and even louder. Its time for her story to finally be heard!
So how come Andrew got money paid by the Queen to settle the lawsuit. ANd he had ample time to speak to the FBI if he were “innocent.”
We could see this a mile away. The minute Virginia’s attorney let her say she may have made a mistake and let the other man off the hook, Andrew and his team saw their chance. Hoping she has more receipts once the gag order ends so this never affects the original outcome.
This is Charles. He doesn’t want her talking before coronation.
Lol, they’re describing this man as though he’s a lost 25 year old staying with parents until he can get back on his feet. He “just needs some purpose”, insert eyeroll. This is the latest extortion attempt from Andrew, with the explicit threat to go back to using his HRH and doing shady deals.
The attempt to undo his settlement with Virginia is ridiculous – he agreed to settle with no admission of guilt, so undoing all of that puts his guilt right back on the table, doesn’t it? The only difference is now his good friend Ghislaine has been sentenced, so he’ll be relying on a convicted sex trafficker as a character witness. Good luck with that, dude.
As for Andrew using his HRH – is it really that valuable to him any more? When he was doing pitch@palace and had mummy’s ear, I’m sure he had loads of people looking to buy access and loan him money. But Charles has made it pretty clear that Andrew is not close to him, is not backed by the royal purse, and no longer has pull or connections to exploit. Charles wants those shopping bags full of cash to go directly to him, lol.
There was a legal settlement negotiated between very competent attorneys. This never went to court, there is nothing to overturn! He can sue her in court here to get the money back, but he opens himself up to being deposed under oath exactly what he was avoiding by making the settlement (which according to the tabloids has somehow gone from £12+m to £3m) let’s not forget the FBI is still waiting to speak with him also.
As for using his HRH for private and personal gain hasn’t he done that his entire life? It is glaringly obvious that the only ones that they care about this for is the Sussex’s and they are vilified anytime their titles and or HRH come up. The sex trafficking of a minor means nothing to these people who have dozens of relationships with known sex abusers and rapists. It’s like they have all these pedos and rapists that circle the BRF. It makes me wonder just how deep the ties are between the king and his brother with these rapists and human traffickers. Something is seriously wrong with all of this.
Andrew hope on a plane to the US and help the FBI with their investigation, I double dare you
I remember seeing an interview with Andrew years before all the sex trafficking stuff came out. Andy was very impressed with the fact that he was the first prince born to a ruling monarch in 200 years or something like that. It wasn’t even anything he did himself. He was just very impressed with his own birthing situation. It was an icky comment and I can still see his smug face when he said it.
That’s so laughable, as if he had anything to do with it. And there’s a saying, “let sleeping dogs lie.” Better stay asleep, Andrew.
By 2025 we will be reading news reports about how “poor Andrew” was taken advantage of by some shady business contacts and that this whole international incident he’s put the U.K. into is just a terrible misunderstanding. And Rishi Sunak will be saying the same support drivel about him as he does each time a terrible, lying MP is revealed to be a massive liar…
And I have my popcorn ready. I cannot wait for his inadvertent turn accidentally giving war criminals and dictators access to the Westminster elite and sparking an international incident and security breach. This is how the colonial system is burned to the ground – by the very mediocre white man it worships.
Hell has his titles and real estate in waiting.
I believe Andrew when he says that he doesn’t remember having sex with Virginia. But only because she was probably just another faceless girl in a long line of faceless girls for Andrew.