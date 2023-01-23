Riley Keough’s husband reveals that they welcomed a daughter last year

Lisa Marie Presley was buried at Graceland, close to her son Benjamin Keough and her father Elvis Presley. Many people came out for the memorial service in Memphis, including Sarah Ferguson, Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Baz Luhrmann and more. Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s oldest living child, was there with her Australian husband Ben Smith-Petersen. They were married in 2014, but it was all pretty quiet. Ben spoke at his mother-in-law’s service and he revealed that he and Riley had welcomed a daughter last year. Lisa Marie was a grandmother.

Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress’ husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart,” said Smith-Petersen of his mother-in-law, reading the words of his wife.

Smith-Petersen, who married 33-year-old Keough eight years ago, did not elaborate further on any details, including specifics on when their daughter was born or her name. A rep for Keough confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple welcomed a baby girl in 2022.

Keough, who is the daughter of the late Presley and musician Danny Keough — met Smith-Petersen while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012. The two were briefly introduced on set but didn’t start dating until a year later while doing re-shoots in Australia.