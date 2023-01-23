Riley Keough’s husband reveals that they welcomed a daughter last year

Lisa Marie Presley was buried at Graceland, close to her son Benjamin Keough and her father Elvis Presley. Many people came out for the memorial service in Memphis, including Sarah Ferguson, Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Baz Luhrmann and more. Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s oldest living child, was there with her Australian husband Ben Smith-Petersen. They were married in 2014, but it was all pretty quiet. Ben spoke at his mother-in-law’s service and he revealed that he and Riley had welcomed a daughter last year. Lisa Marie was a grandmother.
Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress’ husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row.
“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart,” said Smith-Petersen of his mother-in-law, reading the words of his wife.
Smith-Petersen, who married 33-year-old Keough eight years ago, did not elaborate further on any details, including specifics on when their daughter was born or her name. A rep for Keough confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple welcomed a baby girl in 2022.
Keough, who is the daughter of the late Presley and musician Danny Keough — met Smith-Petersen while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012. The two were briefly introduced on set but didn’t start dating until a year later while doing re-shoots in Australia.
I’m so gutted for Riley. She seems like such a low-key, no-drama person. She didn’t even announce her pregnancy or the birth last year. She lost her brother in 2020 and now her mother. I hope Ben and their friends are supporting her and surrounding her right now. I also wonder if she’s going to get involved in the custodial dispute over her half-sisters, Finley and Harper.
Wow if that’s not the sadness and the joy of life in a nutshell. Beautiful and heartbreaking.
And while she clearly wanted to be the one delivering the speech I hope she is not hard on herself. Her husband did a beautiful job and the last thing her mother would have wanted would be more pain to her daughter. Hopefully they can all have some peace.
Well I didn’t expect to tear up reading the news this morning. My heart breaks for her. What a beautiful speech.
I lost my mom when I was 25 (she was 56), and she never got to meet my son and daughter. I feel this speech with everything in me. I’m wishing her well as she grieves her loss.
There’s not going to be a custody battle, even the article you linked to states that Danny Keough has no legal standing.
I hope she’s doing okay. There’s been so much tragedy in that family. It’s a blessing her mom at least got to meet her grand baby before she passed.
Also, this post assumes she was pregnant, but I’m not entirely sure that’s the case. She was photographed all throughout last year (she shot Daisy Jones and the Six and then did promo for Elvis) looking the same. The white dress photos here are from November 2021 and she was photographed shortly before and shortly after in tighter clothes looking the same.
I wish them well with their daughter. I’m not criticizing adoption, but if this child is adopted. I hope that they didn’t adopt this baby because Scientology pressured a Sea Org member who didn’t get an abortion to give up their baby or else. (That has been rumored as to how Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman adopted Isabella & Connor.)
I thought LisaMarie quietly left CO$ and that her kids escaped with her
Depends on body build, some women just don’t show until the very end. My daughter’s skating teacher was on the ice wearing her usual warm up clothes until she delivered and then went home wearing her pre pregnancy jeans. Riley could easily have pulled this off with a combination of inherited body build and calorie counting.
I could have sworn I saw an article about Riley expecting last year, and I couldn’t find anything when I tried looking a few months ago. Good for her for keeping things private, I’m gutted for her loss.
I’m so sad for her. She really does come across as a nice and low-key person. She has a new show coming out soon, and apparently a new baby. It should be such a celebratory time and now she’s mourning the loss of her mother after just losing her brother. It’s terrible.