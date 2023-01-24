“Apple Martin went to the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week” links

Apple Martin went to the Chanel show in Paris. [JustJared]
I’m obsessed with this Doja Cat-Kylie Jenner interaction. [Buzzfeed]
Genuinely love how much everyone hates Todrick Hall. [OMG Blog]
Leo DiCaprio hit up Hyde with the P-ssy Posse like it was 2006. [LaineyGossip]
Chris Evans’ fans need to get a grip. [Dlisted]
Florence Pugh is really doing her own cooking show now? [Pajiba]
Gwendoline Christie looked great at the Dior show. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Seth Rogen has been making an effort on red carpets ever since he did that movie with Charlize Theron. I love that he tries! [GFY]
Hundreds of UK cops could be fired soon. [Towleroad]
Kylie Jenner is enjoying Paris Fashion Week. [Egotastic]
The “vaccine tremor fakers” are so f–king stupid. [Jezebel]
The Razzies nominations are also here. [Gawker]
No matter how hard they try, Apple has the Martin genes. She looks exactly like Chris’ sister, Nicola.
I think she’s very pretty though? She has those beautiful wide-spaced eyes. She looks bored as hell though–I guess that’s the classic celebuspawn/nepotism baby look. I kinda like that she’s not rail thin like most of her peers…
Re Apple, to me her eyes are so wide spaced they look odd-like a bird’s. Or Anya Taylor-joy who also has that other worldly look. She definitely looks like a Martin not a Paltrow and this picture of her is picture perfect ‘I’m a Nepo baby at my first fashion show and I’ll get the summer internship at a designer house so piss off’. To me anyway.
@ Lens, I too see no Paltrow in her just Martin.
I think she is weird looking and not in a good way. If she wasn’t a child of famous people…
The dead eyes no smiling is the standard beauty look on insta/tiktok. I really don’t like it. Looks bored and unhappy.
She is beautiful though. I love wide set eyes.
@Kitten. She looks like her father. The press wants her to look like Goop and it just ain’t there. Are we looking at the same photos.
I think she’s prettier than her mom, although makeup and/or weight loss seems to face changed her face in this photo.
Her eyes are so far apart that it’s disconcerting to me, at least for her to be a model? But I guess extreme features can be a feature in modeling too. Her looks are certainly…striking.
@Kerfuffles This is so rude and for what? She’s still so young, and she’s not even in the public much. I don’t understand why we have to dissect women’s looks so much. Especially with things that people can’t change, like her eye distance.
Kate Moss bears the same facial feature. I like that outlandish type of charm. It is beguiling.
I believe Apple was sent there by mom with the hope she might land a Channel contract like fellow nepotism kid Lilly-Rose Depp.
@ Red- Most of the comments here are pretty rude actually.
She’s only 18 guys…maybe chill with the harsh criticisms of her looks.
She’s very beautiful. Not sure why people are hating on her. What exactly do people want her to do with her eyes? That’s the way they are and they’re fine.
apple is a beautiful young woman. the doja cat Kylie Jenner thing was hilarious.
It was hilarious!!! I was expecting some claws with those looks that Kylie was giving…..
and how unfortunate for the woman sitting between them.
I thought that I would have to read between the line to see it, but no it was right there, front and center 😄😄 Like they didn’t even try to hide the instant dislike.
I’m glad the lion’s head and other animal heads are fake but I still find it distasteful.
@ Kitten, it is but when has any Kardashian/Jenner had and decent sense of decorum?
Truly the tackiest people.
Distasteful, but also just another reminder that they don’t care about anything outside their orbit. Maybe it’s really blissful to have absolutely no sense of any of the world’s evils, but they don’t seem like happy, fulfilled people.
I have little interest in either of G&CM kids.
How much $$ are Gwenny and Chris Martin worth?
Gotta be tons, plus Blythe Danner is wealthy.
I bet Apple& Moses will be the next Nepo Babies to be muses and be given modeling contracts.
Ugh, so damn overpriveledged.
Agree, and Apple is not even remotely interesting. Generically pretty but bland.
Between Coldplay royalties, songwriting and producing credits, sponsorships and endorsements, some real estate holdings and sellings, Chris Martin is probably worth near $100 million. And there are people that buy Gwyneth’s vagina eggs and candles that made Goop into a wealthy company holdings. Then add in her royalties, sponsorships, etc she’s probably worth more.
Does she smile, or is smiling not sexy anymore?
It’s not the smiling so much as the total lack of human expression of consciousness. Lucy Boynton (?), who is sitting next to her, isn’t smiling, but there’s an expression in her eyes.
I was surprised what a very hard look she has, especially for an 18 year old! Maybe she was advised to put on that face to seem more “fashionista”?!
@Nikki
I had to google her age because with all the harsh makeup it makes her look at least 10 years older than what she actually is. The pictures that I saw online of her with softer make up, she looks her age.
That bugs me. All the previous pics I’ve seen of her she seemed like a happy kid. I guess the expression of a sullen dead-eyed model is something an 18 year old has the right to experiment with, I Just hope it’s not really a reflection of pressure on her to be that kind of person.
After seeing all those potential nepo babies grow up, it was only a matter of time until Apple Martin would show up in a front row.
But starting out with Chanel?
Must be nice to have rich parents.
Rich doesn’t cover it. She’s Hollywood royalty on her mom’s side, and her dad was one of the most commercially successful musicians of the OOs. Connected is what she is.
Apple is a beauty. I don’t get why people are so pissed at her. So she’s privileged? So what? She hasn’t indicated any sort of terrible behavior.
Agreed. She’s going to college, which is more than you can say for most nepo babies. Also has a private Instagram so I appreciate that she’s not in your face like other celeb kids.
Seriously! Why is she being criticized just for existing and attending a fashion show? It’s not her fault that her parents are rich, famous and sometimes annoying…
I agree. I really dislike Gwenyth, but I’ll at least give her and Apple credit that she’s fairly private, going to college, and not expecting anything because of her parents.
She kind of reminds me of Kate Moss here, I think it’s the makeup?
I think she’s beautiful. Now according to google she’s only 5’8” which is about an inch too short for most women to be a model, right? Kate Moss being the exception.
The depp nepo baby is even shorter
As a mom to a daughter with intractable epilepsy that has seen it all over the last decade and has a lower immune system due to her syndrome, I say a big F$&K YOU!!!!! to those attention seeking evil fakers.
A lot of the fakers probably truly believe what’s happening. Cult crap (and antivaxxers are a cult) can persuade people of things so strongly that their own bodies act out the lie.
@ Erin, I am terribly sorry for the difficulty that your daughter is experiencing. I know how debilitating epilepsy is as my best friends sister has epilepsy and it’s a non stop period of being on high alert at every second.
I for one too suffer from a terrible immune system and unfortunately live in Texas. I have been triple vaxed as well as never leaving my house without double masking. There are some people out there who believe in science and take the coronavirus very seriously.
Is Paltrow an Anti-Vaxxer? I thought she was just insufferable…
She’s referring to the linked article about people who claim that the Pfizer vaccine gave them epilepsy/tremors. Weirdly it only seems to have happened to Republicans…
Hi Erin. I’m epileptic. Not opening the link because I’ll scream. x
My son met her at a frat/sorority party. Said that she was wearing heels so that she was taller than him (he is 5’10). He said she is pretty in an alien sort of way (he means otherworldly). Says that all the first year boys are scared of her. Lol.
I just feel that those of us who are struggling financially in life are getting burned out by the wealthy celebs and their off spring.
I’m not interested in Apple Martin or most of these rich kids. I’ve no anger towards Apple in specific.
For that matter how the boys of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee got modeling work also ticks me off.
They are rich kids, who get huge jobs they received primarily because of their parents name, money, connections.
They have the means to get world class education, followed by a job in anything other than Celebrity world.
Agree with above comment…no smiles at all anymore? All pose, pose on the red carpet awards. Natasha Lyonne was posing so hard on the red carpet I thought she might faint.
So phoney.
@ Hey Key, I agree with your comments but this has been the same matter with neo-babies/children since the beginning of man but intensified several centuries ago. Look at all of those who were fortunate enough to have powerful parents in which they were eagerly admitted to the finest Ivy League colleges and given hefty sums to live off of or to be employed by their wealthy families. Look at the Waltons or the Sackler family all living like fat cats with their billions of dollars and not creating any form of philanthropy or with the Waltons paying WalMart employees minimum wage without any benefits.
As for the lack of smiles I guess we are back to RBF which I thought had gone out of favor but alas, I guess I was wrong.
Alllll of this.
There is so much suffering in the world, not to mention rising heat and food costs, and it is so incredibly discouraging to see NepoBabies being photographed at high-end events looking bored and entitled to be there. So much privilege. My kids are struggling to figure out how to pay for college at all, even with straight A’s and internships and part-time jobs and endless efforts. Going to Sundance or the Chanel fashion show to make connections? We wish. None of this is Apple Martin’s fault, obviously, but I wish these NepoBabies would use their platform to demonstrate awareness of their privilege. Volunteering at a homeless shelter, raising money for a worthy cause, anything.
@ Agreed, but that would require them to acknowledge their privilege as well as how they were raised. We don’t see Paltrow or Martin creating any meaningful projects, nor do we see those of other nepo-children/adults trying to better the world either.
As they say, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Ok but that is not Apple’s fault. This 18 yo attended an event. Why is it causing people to pour vinegar all over her?
Does she need to put out a press release acknowledging her privilege before doing so?
I feel people are just making the public sphere so tiresome and vicious. The world has enough suffering, save the sour grapes for people who are being assholes.
If you have chosen to sit front row at the Chanel runway show, people are permitted to discuss your appearance.
There gave always been rich celebrities and rich people doing rich people things. Not sure why it’s bothering you now since they are not doing it to spite you. They’re just living their lives. If it bothers you seeing them then don’t go on internet.
@HeyKat, I completely agree. The economy is a mess, we have an affordable heating and housing crisis going on, plus a climate crisis, and I think splashing around all this wealth is so insensitive, gauche, and frankly, pretty shameful. People saying it’s not fair to shame the kids of rich celebs for just existing and enjoying the benefits of their parents’ connections, eh. At this point, it’s not wholly absurd to compare our current state to the volatile climate of the pre-French Revolution days. I think the more suffering everyday people have to endure while working multiple jobs—all just to afford renting homes and feeding their kids—the more anger we’ll see directed toward these celebs, especially toward their rich, entitled offspring when they show up at these press-heavy events and get treated like the second coming, all again just for existing. These celebs openly spend millions each year on private jets, massive real estate, and ugly overpriced clothing, and flaunt it all on social media. Calling them out and refusing to blindly worship them for being part of the elite monied class is really one of the only things we, as a general public, have left to do to hold them accountable for their copious consumption—short of, you know, French Revolution-style stuff, but no one wants it to get that bad.
Looks like TheMet is rotten to its core. Abhorrent behaviour with a consistent act of racism within the ranks as hundreds of officers are being investigated for rape, domestic violence and acts unbecoming of a police officer and yet this has been going on for years. I would imagine it has been rotten for far longer than the latest report suggests.
That Kyle Doja Cat thing looks like both of them showed up expecting to steal the spotlight, but ended up canceling each other out with their stupid outfits.
Seth actually looked fine on the red carpet before the movie with Charlize, he wore suits and decent clothes, he just got more fashion-y after that.
It’s not the most flattering image of Apple by far. I’ve seen other pics between print modeling, selfies, and photos her mom has posted and she’s quite pretty.
Too much makeup here – it ages her & makes her look “hard.”
That can’t be right about UK cops ‘cuz Britain is not racist! Just ask royal ass kissers!
I would rather see pics of Apple than any Kardashian in existence…
@ Kaiser
Name suggestion for Coronation
Karenation
My phone keeps autocorrecting Coronation to Coronavirus. It refuses to learn this *new* word
Damn, Apple looks really bored and really miserable. Imagine being naturally beautiful and born to two mega-rich, white celebrities and still having that kind of sourpuss. Poor little rich girl, I guess. Every time I see one of these nepobabies lately I just think of Pulp’s song “Common People” and laugh.
I really like her look. Is that wrong?! She looks like a painting by the British artist, Unskilled Worker. Helen Downie. The far apart and (slightly posed) vacant eyes. I think there is huge scope to be bored if your parents have money and/or have done loads. Use the money to study something or pursue a career where you don’t end up with huge student debt. So lucky, but so unaware.
If she does model, she has a great look IMO. Far better than Kaia Gerber or Kate Moss’ daughter, Lila.
I think Apple has grown up to be quite beautiful. She has a really unique look.
@Case i agree! I like her unique features.
I think she’s very striking. I do see a bit of her mother in her, though she does look more like her father. The RBF is just weird, though. I’ve seen her smiling in other pictures. Maybe she’s just trying to project a “model look”? Or she knows the cameras are on her and is just trying to keep her face still to avoid any derpy pictures. Runway models, at least, tend to have the same expression.
Did Apple get her nose done already? That hard nepo baby look is a no go for me. Sorry nepos